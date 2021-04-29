Saudi Human Resources Development Fund approves 28 new professional certificates

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has approved 28 new professional certificates, increasing the overall number to 106.
New qualifications include tourism, hospitality, auditing, accounting and engineering basics. The certificates also cover ICT, project management, human resources and professional visual designs and montage.
With its focus on professional training and certification, the fund is aiming to boost labor market productivity to reach international standards, and create career opportunities. Each candidate can receive a maximum of two certificates. For payment, the applicant has to file an application through the taqat.sa website along with a copy of the professional certificate.
Saudi Arabia launches global iftar charity projects
KATHMANDU: More than 16,000 Muslims in Nepal will benefit from 466 Ramadan food baskets distributed by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ministry has launched a similar initiative in Australia, Fiji and the Solomon Islands, where the religious attaché office at the Saudi Embassy will distribute 300 food baskets and 25,000 iftar meals.
The religious attaché office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will also distribute 2,000 food baskets and 11 tons of dates to more than 15,000 beneficiaries.
In Gabon, the ministry has inaugurated King Salman’s iftar program by distributing food baskets to 300 families.
As part of the iftar program, the religious attaché office at the Kingdom’s Embassy in Jakarta donated Ramadan food baskets and dates in Indonesia.
The officials distributed more than 1,750 food baskets, 6,500 breakfast meals, and 15 tons of luxurious dates.
Saudi Arabia has launched iftar programs in 16 countries this Ramadan, with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance arranging for the initiative to reach all continents through coordination with Saudi Arabia’s embassies and Islamic centers.
DiplomaticQuarter: US Embassy celebrates Earth Day by joining Saudi Green Initiative
RIYADH: Chargé d’Affaires of the US Mission to Saudi Arabia Martina Strong, together with representatives of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), the Green Riyadh Project, and the American Chamber of Commerce joined the Saudi Green Initiative’s effort to plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom by planting 21 trees in the Diplomatic Quarter’s National Park.
The event coincided with this year’s Earth Day celebration on April 22 and underscored the close partnership between Saudi Arabia, the US, and the American business community on environmental protection and sustainable development.
Strong emphasized that the US and Saudi Arabia have made bold commitments to lead the fight against climate change, also highlighting the economic benefits of putting sustainability at the top of the agenda.
Strong said: “Our cooperation with Saudi Arabia on climate and environment adds another dimension to our bilateral partnership. On Thursday, President Biden, His Majesty King Salman, and leaders of 40 other nations came together in the Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change to press for more ambitious national goals to reduce emissions and mobilize public and private sector resources.”
Representing the RCRC and the Green Riyadh Project, adviser Anas Najmi highlighted the impact that tree planting would have saying, “We are here to plant trees, (which) represent well-being, not only to the environment but also to the residents and visitors of this great community and city.”
Tarik Solomon, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce, said: “With its green initiatives — including the largest afforestation project in the world to date — Saudi Arabia is sending a clear signal that it seeks to lead the charge on climate change. This is also a call to business leaders to improve their sustainability practices. The American business community in Saudi Arabia stands ready to do its part.”
The tree planting followed a panel discussion on April 21 titled, “Green Initiatives and a Renewable Energy Future in Saudi Arabia.” Speakers from the Green Riyadh Project discussed the sustainable development practices of the city and noted that the economic benefits of the project are projected to exceed SR70 billion ($18.6 billion) by 2030.
Saudi female engineer hails peers’ role in satellite industry
Al-Tuwaim started her career in 2012 with a cooperative training program
JEDDAH: Saudi female engineers have played a prominent role in the country’s “great scientific achievements” said Noura Saud Al-Tuwaim, an engineer, who leads the optics department at the National Satellite Technology Center.
“The high rate of participation of young talents in the space sector reflects the wise Saudi leadership’s interest in empowering the nation’s women,” said Al-Tuwaim, who works within the developing team of the two Saudi satellites.
“They are activating their role as partners in the development and prosperity process that the Kingdom is witnessing.”
She noted that the center aims to raise national capabilities for developing, manufacturing, testing, launching and operating satellite systems to serve the national need.
Al-Tuwaim also sent a message to aspiring Saudi women interested in a technology career.
“You are the creators of the future and are worthy of the nation’s trust,” she said. “Knowledge and working with sincerity are the best that we can offer in light of our constant endeavor to return the favor to our homeland. We have the supreme goal of advancing our society and nation.”
Al-Tuwaim started her career in 2012 with a cooperative training program, which was one of the requirements for graduation from Prince Sultan University as a trainee in the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology.
After graduating first in her class in 2013, Al-Tuwaim then completed her postgraduate studies in the US and secured her master’s degree from the McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University in 2017.
While working at the National Center for Satellite Technology, Al-Tuwaim participated in the Saudi Sat 5A/5B project, one of the prominent national projects that was successfully launched into space in 2018.
Jeddah health authorities take action against healthcare workers refusing vaccine
Health Ministry reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 867 recoveries, 13 deaths
RIYADH: The Directorate of Health Affairs in Jeddah has vowed to take action against healthcare workers who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by referring them to the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) Profession Violations Committee.
According to a circular issued by the directorate’s head, the reason for the decision was poor vaccination numbers among healthcare workers across the governorate. The circular went on to state that while those with medical reasons not to take the vaccine would be exempt, the vaccine is mandatory for all other Jeddah healthcare workers.
The directorate affirmed that taking the vaccine was a civic duty, and necessary to curb the spread of the virus. It also reassured citizens that taking the vaccine is in line with all regulations.
The decision comes at a crucial time, with daily case numbers officially rising past the four-digit mark. The MoH continues to urge citizens to sign up for the vaccine, which is available both to Saudis and residents for free.
Appointments to be vaccinated can be made via the MoH’s designated app, Sehhaty, as well as appointments to be tested for the virus.
The MoH announced the diagnoses of 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 867 recoveries, and 13 deaths on Wednesday. This raises the Kingdom’s total numbers to 415,281 confirmed cases, 398,454 recoveries, and 6,935 deaths.
Of the new cases, Riyadh reported the highest number with 458, followed by the Makkah region with 231, and the Eastern Province with 136. The regions reporting the lowest number of cases were the Northern Borders with 13, Baha with nine, and Jouf with seven.
The Kingdom has also carried out a total of 16,774,888 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, 66,185 of which were performed in the last 24 hours.
The Kingdom’s current number of active cases is 9,892, with 1,928 of those in critical condition, up by 21 since yesterday. Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 95.9 percent.
In terms of vaccination, the Kingdom has delivered over 8.8 million doses so far, currently at a rate of 168,988 per day.
Meanwhile, health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the pandemic began.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Dozens of female officers are currently deployed both in Makkah and Madinah, where they are providing security and managing worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
‘An honor and duty:’ Meet the female Saudi officers guarding the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah
Dressed in tan uniforms, veils and black berets, the 113 officers assist pilgrims and worshippers at the mosque
Military-trained batch, created six months ago, part of Special Security Forces’ homeland security unit
Updated 29 April 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
MADINAH: Few media images have captured the impressive strides Saudi Arabia has made toward the empowerment of women and gender equality since 2016 like the recent photos of a smartly uniformed female security officer guiding Umrah pilgrims in Makkah during Ramadan.
Dozens of female officers are currently deployed both in Makkah and Madinah, where they are providing security and managing worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. The fact that their daily work is now considered a matter of course is a signal achievement of the Kingdom’s five-year-old Vision 2030.
The 113-strong all-female batch of military-trained officers stationed at the Prophet’s Mosque was created six months ago. It is part of the homeland security branch of Saudi Arabia’s Special Security Forces. The officers work round the clock in four teams of nearly 18 members each. Their job, according to a statement by Major-General Abdul Rahman Al-Mashhan, director of the Madinah Police, is to watch over and assist pilgrims performing Umrah.
Dressed in mocha-colored uniforms, black berets and with their faces partially veiled, the young officers oversee a section of the mosque to guide and assist female worshippers and enforce the government’s COVID-19 protocols.
They exude the confidence that comes from succeeding in a demanding career that was closed to them until recently. As part of their professional training, they learned self-defense, first aid and how to use firearms. They also had to enroll for courses in Arabic and English (to improve their communication skills), computer education and fitness.
Hanan Al-Rashidi, 27, who has been a soldier for all of eight months, said she accepted the job because it is a form of humanitarian service. “I am full of joy. It is an honor to work at the Prophet’s Mosque and serve the guests of Allah,” she told Arab News.
Al-Rashidi expresses pride in flying the flag for Saudi Vision 2030 and regards the current era as one of female empowerment.
”I am grateful to be working in this position. Our leadership has given us so many opportunities. From driving to working in any field, women are equal to men. There is no difference,” she said.
Reem Al-Mahjoob, 27, who has been performing security duties in Madinah for the past six months, echoed Al-Rashidi’s sentiments. She pointed out that Vision 2030 has empowered Saudi women to take up jobs in such diverse fields as the military, aviation and government.
”This is the era of women,” Al-Mahjoob told Arab News. “Women are now able to join the military among many other sectors they have always wanted to enter.”
From a historical perspective, the deployment of female officers in the two holy cities is one of the many remarkable changes that Saudi Arabia has witnessed since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Vision 2030 plan in April 2016.
Empowerment of women — including their economic inclusion and workforce participation — is one of the key objectives of the Vision 2030 programs.
As part of the strategy, Saudi Arabia has not only introduced legal reforms but also funded projects and initiatives in a number of sectors — including tourism, investment and culture — that have created opportunities for women.
Along with these initiatives, government sectors have committed to guaranteeing and protecting women’s rights in the workplace. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has worked to reduce gender-based discrimination and find ways to create safe work environments that foster growth and innovation.
Women have also played their part in creating legislation and opening businesses and have taken a leading role in private-sector investment. Saudi Arabia now has its first female professional racing driver, female ambassadors, female judges, and award-winning female filmmakers.
The pace of progress towards gender equality in the defense sector has been particularly impressive. Saudi Arabia decided three years ago to allow women to join the military.
In 2020, the first military wing for women in Saudi Arabia’s armed forces was launched. In February this year, the Ministry of Defense announced that men and women in the Kingdom could apply for positions in the military through a unified admission portal.
Among the positions now open to women are lance corporal, corporal, sergeant and staff sergeant, with a long line of prospective employers, including the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Royal Saudi Air Force, Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force and Armed Forces Medical Services.
Female police officers joined the ranks of Makkah’s security force for the first time during last summer’s Hajj season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like them, the all-female contingent stationed at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah proves that anything Saudi men can do, Saudi women can do too, and that no matter how masculine a job may seem to traditionalists, it can always benefit from a woman’s touch.
The freshly minted officers in Madinah look out for hawkers and beggars while making sure that measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 are respected by visitors. Al-Hanouf Al-Gomzi, 29, who comes from a family with a defense background, said she finds her posting in the holy city hugely rewarding.
“The feeling is completely indescribable,” she told Arab News. “I’m at the Prophet’s Mosque watching over the visitors. I’m very proud of myself and my colleagues.”
As a case in point, she cited a situation that required her to be quick on her feet. “A 50-year-old woman fainted here at the mosque. I called the ambulance team right away and the woman was very well taken care of,” she recalled.
To be able to work in the military is a source of immense pride for Al-Gomzi. “I was able to join my brothers in this field. I wanted to join this sector more than any other,” she told Arab News.
Speaking about Saudi Arabia today, she said: “We now find women working in many fields. They are almost equal to men.”