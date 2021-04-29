You are here

  • Home
  • US says not seeking conflict with China, Russia but will be firm against both: Biden

US says not seeking conflict with China, Russia but will be firm against both: Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Short Url

https://arab.news/4g6za

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

US says not seeking conflict with China, Russia but will be firm against both: Biden

US says not seeking conflict with China, Russia but will be firm against both: Biden
  • Says America will stand up to unfair trade practices that undercut American workers and industries
  • Vows to maintain strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific, "not to start a conflict but to prevent one”
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was not seeking conflict with China or Russia as he put a renewed focus on diplomacy in his first address to Congress.
Biden nonetheless pledged to be firm against both powers and pointed to China’s growing strength to promote massive investments at home.
The trillions of dollars in investment “advance a foreign policy that benefits the middle class” but all nations must abide “by the same rules,” Biden told a subdued joint session amid Covid restrictions on attendance.
Biden said he told President Xi Jinping in a two-hour first phone conversation after taking office that “we welcome the competition — and that we are not looking for conflict.”
“But I made absolutely clear that we will defend America’s interests across the board,” he said.
“America will stand up to unfair trade practices that undercut American workers and industries, like subsidies for state-owned enterprises and the theft of American technologies and intellectual property,” he said.
“I also told President Xi that we will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific just as we do with NATO in Europe — not to start a conflict but to prevent one,” Biden said to applause.
In an aside that was not in prepared remarks, Biden noted his extensive dealings with Xi when both were vice presidents — and warned that China’s most powerful leader in years had firm plans for the future.
“He’s deadly earnest on becoming the most significant, consequential nation in the world,” Biden said.
Tensions have sharply risen with China over the past few years as the United States also take issue with China’s assertive military moves and human rights concerns, including what Washington has described as genocide against the mostly Muslim Uyghur minority.
The speech marked a shift from the hawkish nationalism of his predecessor Donald Trump, with Biden repeatedly speaking of global cooperation.
“There is no wall high enough to keep the virus out,” Biden said, alluding to Trump’s cherished wall on the Mexican border.
Biden similarly said he did not seek worse relations with Russia.
In his first three months in office, Biden has imposed sanctions over Russia’s purported poisoning of ailing dissident Alexei Navalny and over its alleged interference in US elections and hacking operations.
But Biden has also proposed a summit in a third country with President Vladimir Putin to bring stability to relations and pointed in his speech to cooperation on climate change and the extension of New START, the last Cold war nuclear reduction treaty.
“I made very clear to Putin that we are not going to seek escalation but their actions will have consequences,” Biden said.
Flipping the language of George W. Bush when used the same platform nearly two decades ago to assail an “axis of evil,” Biden vowed diplomacy on the “serious threat” of the nuclear programs of both Iran and North Korea.
“We’ll be working closely with our allies to address the threats posed by both of these countries through diplomacy and stern deterrence,’” Biden said.
The United States is holding indirect talks with Iran in Vienna in a bid to re-enter a denuclearization accord trashed by Trump.
The Biden administration is separately reviewing policy on North Korea after Trump’s unusually personal diplomacy that included three meetings with leader Kim Jong Un.
Vowing to exert US leadership, Biden also said he was reasserting US priorities by ending “the forever war” in Afghanistan — where he is pulling out remaining troops after 20 years.

Topics: #10yearchallenge

Related

US says not seeking conflict with China, Russia but will be firm against both: Biden
World
US says not seeking conflict with China, Russia but will be firm against both: Biden
Special Congressional leaders urge Biden to take tough stand on Iran
Middle-East
Congressional leaders urge Biden to take tough stand on Iran

Biden says America is ‘on the move again’, wants US firms and wealthy to ‘pay their fair share’

Biden says America is ‘on the move again’, wants US firms and wealthy to ‘pay their fair share’
Updated 5 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Biden says America is ‘on the move again’, wants US firms and wealthy to ‘pay their fair share’

Biden says America is ‘on the move again’, wants US firms and wealthy to ‘pay their fair share’
Updated 5 min 39 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden declared Wednesday that America is “on the move again” at the start of a rousing speech to Congress, calling for trillions of dollars to rebuild the post-Covid US middle class and its “forgotten” workers.
Lauding the success of mass vaccination against Covid-19, Biden told Congress and the nation on primetime television that “in America, we always get up.”
“America is ready for takeoff,” he said. “We are working again, dreaming again, discovering again, leading the world again. We have shown each other and the world: there is no quit in America.”
Biden, who was celebrating the eve of his 100th day in office, called the vaccine rollout one of “the greatest logistical achievements” in the nation’s history.
But he quickly turned to insisting that this national effort must now be focused on rebuilding the economy and fighting inequality with “the largest jobs plan since World War II.”
In a line that could have come from his populist Republican predecessor Donald Trump, Biden said working class Americans had been ignored and that his plans would give them a chance.
“You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s rapidly changing. Let me speak directly to you,” Biden said, before going on to promise Americans “good-paying jobs that can’t be outsourced.”
In every aspect of the primetime television speech, Biden echoed his almost daily mantra that “America is back” — both in recovering from the coronavirus disaster and in putting the turbulence of the Trump era behind.
When it comes to foreign policy, he underlined Washington’s return to international partnerships damaged under Trump.
On domestic issues, Biden was making the case for a lengthy Democratic wish list, including police reform, pro-immigrant reforms and gun control — some of the most sensitive issues in US politics.

Super-rich must help
US presidents usually bend over backwards to avoid or at least hide tax increases.
However, Biden is banking on popular support for his idea of leaning on the super rich to fund his latest new spending proposal — the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.
The families plan, which will need approval by a deeply divided Congress, would pour money into early education, childcare and higher education.
To fund this, the top income tax rate would increase from 37 percent, where Trump’s plan put it, back to its pre-Trump 39.6 percent.
The Biden plan would also end loopholes and capital income tax breaks, while raising “billions,” according to the White House, in a tightened tax regime for inherited wealth.
Americans earning less than $400,000 a year, however, would face no extra taxes.
“There is broad support among the American people for this approach,” a senior White House official, who asked not to be identified, told reporters.
“These reforms are fundamentally about fairness.”
The proposed new splurge comes after Congress already approved a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which injected stimulus into almost every corner of the economy, and is now debating a proposed $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan.
Trump, in an interview on the right-wing Dan Bongino radio show, predicted that the tax increases would mean that “companies are going to flee the country.”

McConnell sees "radical left" on the move
The setting for Biden’s maiden address to Congress as president reflected the crisis times in which he took office.
Security has been at top level around the Capitol building since the January 6 riot when Trump supporters rampaged against what the Republican falsely claims was a stolen election.
Although Covid-19 is on the back foot — vaccinated Americans were told Tuesday they can now do most things outside without wearing a mask — the pandemic also loomed heavily.
Instead of a House chamber crammed with the usual 1,600 or so politicians and guests, Biden looked out on a select group of around 200.
Of the nine members of the Supreme Court, only Chief Justice John Roberts attended.
Only the secretaries of defense and state were in the room, meaning that the tradition of nominating a “designated survivor” — someone who could take over the country if the entire government died while inside the Capitol — was not necessary.
Biden’s appeal for more government spending was unlikely to get any applause from half the chamber and his expected plan to announce tax increases for America’s most wealthy has stirred Republican fury.
Senior Republican Senator Mitch McConnell urged the White House to “shake off its daydreams of a sweeping socialist legacy,” accusing the Biden team of acting in sync with “the radical left.”

Topics: Joe Biden's first 100 days COVID-19 Joe Biden

Related

Special Experts discuss Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide on the Ray Hanania Show video
Media
Experts discuss Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide on the Ray Hanania Show
Special Congressional leaders urge Biden to take tough stand on Iran
Middle-East
Congressional leaders urge Biden to take tough stand on Iran

US probers raid Trump’s former lawyer Giuliani’s home and office, escalating criminal probe

US probers raid Trump’s former lawyer Giuliani’s home and office, escalating criminal probe
Updated 29 April 2021
AP

US probers raid Trump’s former lawyer Giuliani’s home and office, escalating criminal probe

US probers raid Trump’s former lawyer Giuliani’s home and office, escalating criminal probe
  • The 76-year-old former New York City mayor has been under federal scrutiny for several years over his ties to Ukraine
Updated 29 April 2021
AP

NEW YORK: Federal agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office Wednesday, seizing computers and cellphones in a major escalation of the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.
Giuliani, the 76-year-old former New York City mayor once celebrated for his leadership after 9/11, has been under federal scrutiny for several years over his ties to Ukraine. The dual searches sent the strongest signal yet that he could eventually face federal charges.
Agents searched Giuliani’s Madison Avenue apartment and Park Avenue office, people familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press. The warrants, which required approval from the top levels of the Justice Department, signify that prosecutors believe they have probable cause that Giuliani committed a federal crime — though they do not guarantee that charges will materialize.
A third search warrant was served on a phone belonging to Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and close ally of Giuliani and Trump. Her law firm issued a statement saying she was informed that she is not a target of the investigation.
The full scope of the investigation is unclear, but it at least partly involves Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine, law enforcement officials have told the AP.
The people discussing the searches and Wednesday’s developments could not do so publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. News of the search was first reported by The New York Times.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference in Washington on Nov. 19, 2020. (REUTERS)

In a statement issued through his lawyer, Giuliani accused federal authorities of a “corrupt double standard,” invoking allegations he’s pushed against prominent Democrats, and said that the Justice Department was “running rough shod over the constitutional rights of anyone involved in, or legally defending, former President Donald J. Trump.”
“Mr. Giuliani respects the law, and he can demonstrate that his conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical,” the statement said.
Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, told reporters the raids were “disgusting” and “absolutely absurd.”
A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan and the FBI’s New York office declined to comment.
The federal probe into Giuliani’s Ukraine dealings stalled last year because of a dispute over investigative tactics as Trump unsuccessfully sought a second term. Giuliani subsequently took on a leading role in disputing the election results on the Republican’s behalf.
Wednesday’s raids came months after Trump left office and lost his ability to pardon allies for federal crimes. The former president himself no longer enjoys the legal protections the Oval Office once provided him — though there is no indication Trump is eyed in this probe.
Trump’s spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about Wednesday’s events.
Many people in Trump’s orbit have been ensnared in previous federal investigations, including special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian election interference. Some, like former Gen. Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, were pardoned. While there were discussions about a pre-emptive pardon for Giuliani, it did not materialize.
Trump, his aides and many prominent backers were silent on the action Wednesday, with no widespread denunciations or “witchhunt” claims. Trump, who remains barred from Twitter, issued a statement on an Arizona election recount, but steered clear of defending his longtime lawyer, whose loyalty he had long professed to admire.
Giuliani was central to the then-president’s efforts to dig up dirt against Democratic rival Joe Biden and to press Ukraine for an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter — who himself now faces a criminal tax probe by the Justice Department.
Giuliani also sought to undermine former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was pushed out on Trump’s orders, and met several times with a Ukrainian lawmaker who released edited recordings of Biden in an effort to smear him before the election.
Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, said the warrants involved an allegation that Giuliani failed to register as a foreign agent and that investigative documents mentioned John Solomon, a former columnist and frequent Fox News commentator with close ties to Giuliani, who pushed baseless or unsubstantiated allegations involving Ukraine and Biden during the 2020 election.
Phone records published by House Democrats in 2019 in the wake of Trump’s first impeachment trial showed frequent contacts involving Giuliani, Solomon and Lev Parnas, a Giuliani associate who is under indictment on charges of using foreign money to make illegal campaign contributions.
Contacted Wednesday, Solomon said it was news to him that the Justice Department was interested in any communications he had with Giuliani, though he said it was not entirely surprising given the issues raised in the impeachment trial.
“He was someone that tried to pass information to me. I didn’t use most of it,” Solomon said of Giuliani. “If they want to look at that, there’s not going to be anything surprising in it.”
Everything was sitting “in plain view,” Solomon said. He said he believed his reporting had “stood the test of time” and maintained that he was “unaware of a single factual error” in any of his stories.
Solomon’s former employer, The Hill newspaper, published a review last year of some of his columns and determined they were lacking in context and missing key disclosures. Solomon previously worked for The Associated Press, departing the news organization in 2006.
The federal Foreign Agents Registration Act requires people who lobby on behalf of a foreign government or entity to register with the Justice Department. The once-obscure law, aimed at improving transparency, has received a burst of attention in recent years — particularly during Mueller’s probe, which revealed an array of foreign influence operations in the US
Federal prosecutors in the Manhattan office Giuliani himself once led — springing to prominence in the 1980s with high-profile prosecutions of Mafia figures — had pushed last year for a search warrant for records. Those included some of Giuliani’s communications, but officials in the Trump-era Justice Department would not sign off on the request, according to multiple people who insisted on anonymity to speak about the ongoing investigation with which they were familiar.
Officials in the then-deputy attorney general’s office raised concerns about both the scope of the request, which they thought would contain communications that could be covered by legal privilege between Giuliani and Trump, and the method of obtaining the records, three of the people said.
The issue was widely expected to be revisited by the Justice Department once Attorney General Merrick Garland assumed office, given the need for the department’s upper echelons to sign off on warrants served on lawyers. Garland was confirmed last month, and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco was confirmed to her position and sworn in last week.

Topics: Rudy Giuliani Donald Trump

Related

Former White House aide: John Bolton called Giuliani a ‘hand grenade’
World
Former White House aide: John Bolton called Giuliani a ‘hand grenade’
Trump probe heats up as prosecutors get hold of ex-president’s tax returns
World
Trump probe heats up as prosecutors get hold of ex-president’s tax returns

Liz Cheney: ‘Wishful thinking’ by Trump she won’t seek 4th term

Liz Cheney: ‘Wishful thinking’ by Trump she won’t seek 4th term
Updated 29 April 2021
AP

Liz Cheney: ‘Wishful thinking’ by Trump she won’t seek 4th term

Liz Cheney: ‘Wishful thinking’ by Trump she won’t seek 4th term
  • Trump is trying to punish Cheney for joining nine Republican representatives in the US House in voting to impeach the former president earlier this year
Updated 29 April 2021
AP

CHEYENNE, Wyoming: Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won’t seek re-election next year is “wishful thinking,” Liz Cheney said Wednesday.
Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming’s congresswoman would become a lobbyist or “maybe embarrass her family by running for president” to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.
“I am absolutely dedicated and committed to winning my primary and earning the votes of the people of Wyoming,” Cheney said.
“It’s a critical time to make sure that we have the strongest person in Washington fighting on behalf of our values, fighting on behalf of our energy industry, our ag industry, our families,” added Cheney, the elder daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.
Cheney joined nine Republican representatives and all Democrats in the US House in voting to impeach. She has called it a vote of her conscience against Trump’s betrayal of his office and oath to uphold the Constitution.
In February, the Wyoming Republican Party central committee censured Cheney for her vote. Four Republicans already are running against her in 2022.
They include two state legislators, Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne and Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper, who aren’t well known beyond Wyoming’s two biggest cities. Two other Republican opponents are even less well-known. Wyoming’s top elected officials have either voiced support for Cheney or not weighed in on her impeachment vote.
Cheney raised $1.54 million in the first quarter of 2021, her biggest quarterly haul since her first US House campaign in 2016. Bouchard raised about $334,000 and Gray $164,000, including $133,000 from himself.
Cheney insisted Republicans remain united on their goal of retaking House and Senate majorities in 2022.
“We have to return to being of ideas and substance an policy, give people hope. And also convey that people can trust us, they can count on us, that we are the party of responsible, confident, conservative leadership,” she said Wednesday. “I think on all of those issues we’ve got real unity.”

 

 

Topics: Liz Cheney Donald Trump GOP

Related

Trump targets disloyal Republicans, repeats election lies and hints at 2024 run
World
Trump targets disloyal Republicans, repeats election lies and hints at 2024 run
Trump exhorts Republicans to ‘get tougher’ against impeachment inquiry
World
Trump exhorts Republicans to ‘get tougher’ against impeachment inquiry

Global Ramadan challenge encourages people to get active, fundraise for charity

The Ramadan Challenge 3.0 hopes to raise £100,000 for Penny Appeal’s Emergency Response Program. (Photo/Zeyn Lambat)
The Ramadan Challenge 3.0 hopes to raise £100,000 for Penny Appeal’s Emergency Response Program. (Photo/Zeyn Lambat)
Updated 19 min 44 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

Global Ramadan challenge encourages people to get active, fundraise for charity

The Ramadan Challenge 3.0 hopes to raise £100,000 for Penny Appeal’s Emergency Response Program. (Photo/Zeyn Lambat)
  • It hopes to raise £100,000 for Penny Appeal’s Emergency Response Program
  • ‘There’s an appetite from Muslim communities to remain active in the month of Ramadan’
Updated 19 min 44 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: A global Ramadan challenge is enabling people to get active while fundraising for humanitarian causes.
People from more than 20 countries — including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Pakistan, India, the US, Canada, Mexico, Kosovo and Austria — have signed up for the UK-based Ramadan Challenge 3.0.
It hopes to raise £100,000 ($139,419) for Penny Appeal’s Emergency Response Program, which helps deliver humanitarian aid to people suffering from natural disasters, conflict and extreme poverty.

“I’ve launched the Ramadan Challenge to encourage people to get active over the 30 days of Ramadan,” Haroon Mota, head of challenge events at Penny Appeal, told Arab News.
“They can do it in their own way with no rules — it’s your challenge, your way. It’s a great opportunity to get out of your comfort zone a little bit and try something new.”
Exercise during Ramadan is uncommon as people tend to think that it is a time to conserve energy, but the body is capable of doing a lot even if one is not eating or drinking.
The challenge encourages people to use the numbers three and zero to get creative with the activity they set themselves, such as exercising 30 minutes per day or walking 3 km daily.


Last year, Mota, a professional athlete from the English city of Coventry, had planned to run the Berlin, London, Chicago and New York marathons, but they were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So instead, he decided to run 10 km every day during Ramadan to raise money for charity. He documented his journey and raised £55,000.
“That was something different, and I discovered that I inspired a lot of people,” Mota said. “It also opened my horizons, because it showed me that there’s an appetite from Muslim communities to remain active in the month of Ramadan.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arif Kazi (@arif_run4life)

Mota, 35, encourages people to live a healthier lifestyle through several campaigns, mostly via social media.
However much money is raised via the Ramadan Challenge 3.0, “it’s the cause that counts, and it’s people’s intentions for doing good and uniting toward goodness, which is the most important thing,” he said.
Mota is also a Sports Direct ambassador for the retail company’s campaign “Fast and Slow,” where experts, Muslim athletes, and influencers help communicate guidance around safe exercise and exercising slowly while fasting. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Haroon Mota (@haroonmota)

Haroon Mota’s top tips for exercising during Ramadan:
1. Be sensible and listen to your body — take it easy and slow down by reducing the intensity, volume or frequency of exercise.
2. Pay attention to hydration and nutrition when not fasting — take regular sips of water and try to drink at least 2-3 liters daily. Eat in moderation, prioritize carbohydrate intake for energy, and try to avoid unhealthy fried food.
3. Choose when to exercise — try to avoid warm weather, particularly in hot countries, as you might sweat and dehydrate more. Do what works for you depending on your tolerance and routine.
4. Prioritize rest and sleep — set a minimum time for sleep, and try to have afternoon naps for strength and general wellbeing.
5. Use this downtime to focus on neglected areas of exercise or fitness — whether that is flexibility, core strength, yoga or pilates, some of these exercises might be less strenuous.
6. Focus on mindfulness — Ramadan is important for self-reflection and spirituality, and you can do that while exercising slowly.
Mota added Ramadan is still not over, and said we should not worry about what we may have missed, but to make the most of the opportunities that we do have.
“I advise people not to stress and worry too much about losing fitness during the month,” said Mota. “It’s only 30 days, and people can work out a lot more once Ramadan is over, so maybe use this time to prepare your mind for what your goals might be after Ramadan.”

Topics: Penny Appeal Ramadan fasting exercise fitness Ramadan Challenge 3.0 Haroon Mota Ramadan 2021 charity fundraising

Related

International humanitarian organization Penny Appeal distributed over 350 meals to Sufra in northwest London during Ramadan. (Photo/Charlene Edwards) photos
World
Giving back: UK charities dig deep during Ramadan
Most common Ramadan emergency room cases revealed by doctor 
Lifestyle
Most common Ramadan emergency room cases revealed by doctor 

Pakistani police vent anger over protest ‘betrayal’

Pakistani police vent anger over protest ‘betrayal’
Updated 29 April 2021
Naimat Khan & Amal Khan & Aamir Saeed

Pakistani police vent anger over protest ‘betrayal’

Pakistani police vent anger over protest ‘betrayal’
  • Concessions to religious party after violent clashes hits officer morale
Updated 29 April 2021
Naimat Khan & Amal Khan & Aamir Saeed

KARACHI / LAHORE / ISLAMABAD: Several members of the Pakistani police force interviewed by Arab News last week have said there is a growing sense of “betrayal” among their colleagues after the government negotiated with, and met the demands of, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party (TLP) despite officers being “killed, tortured and humiliated” by the group’s supporters during protests this month.

Demonstrations by the religious political party erupted on April 12 and quickly turned violent after TLP chief Saad Rizvi was arrested in Lahore for threatening the government with rallies if it did not expel the French envoy to Islamabad over cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) published in France last year.

Six policemen were killed and over 800 injured, according to official figures, in protests that lasted a week. Photographs of policemen, with their heads, legs and arms heavily bandaged, were posted on social media by their captors through the week.

The government first said it would ban TLP over the violence. But as protests continued and became deadlier, ministers negotiated with the party and eventually acquiesced to its demand to halt criminal cases against, and release, hundreds of TLP supporters arrested during the riots.

The government also called a parliamentary vote on expelling the French ambassador, meeting the religious group’s major demand.

TLP has built a wide base of support in recent years, rallying around cases of blasphemy, which are punishable by death in Pakistan.

A policeman who was taken hostage and ultimately released by the TLP in the eastern city of Lahore, the center of the violence, said it was “highly demoralizing” that the government had released rioters who had assaulted police.

“There is no problem in negotiations with protesters,” he told Arab News in an interview last week, declining to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media on the record. “But how can you set those free who have killed, tortured and humiliated law enforcers?”

A senior police officer in Punjab echoed the sentiment.

“The police don’t see any point in performing their duties after what has been done to us,” the officer said on condition of anonymity, saying it will now be difficult to keep his force motivated.

FASTFACT

As protests continued and became deadlier, ministers negotiated with the party and eventually acquiesced to its demand to halt criminal cases against, and release, hundreds of TLP supporters.

“We don’t have answers to the questions our staff asks us, and we don’t know how to motivate them after this disgrace.”

Saleem Vahidy, a former deputy inspector general of Sindh police, said the confidence of the force has “hit rock bottom.”

“When you set free criminals who are arrested for serious breaches of the law, you are setting a dangerous precedent and sending the wrong message.”

Omar Shahid Hamid, DIG counterterrorism in Sindh, admitted that tackling riots was “difficult for the police” and a “negative impact” on officer morale was inevitable after the federal government decided to negotiate with their attackers.

“When police are targeted by miscreants in any such incident, obviously there is bound to be a negative impact on the morale of the forces,” he told Arab News.

Arif Rana, a spokesperson for police in Lahore, said more than 190 policemen had been injured and two killed in clashes with rioters at 31 locations across the city, but declined to comment on the impact the riots and subsequent events had on the morale of the police force in the city.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mehar and the Capital City Police Officer for Lahore, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, did not respond to calls seeking comment for this article.

But Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain denied the government’s decision to discuss the expulsion of the French envoy in parliament was “capitulation.”

“Like all civilized and democratic societies, the government has agreed to discuss the matter in parliament and resolve it in line with the wishes of the Pakistani people,” Hussain told Arab News. “This shows the government’s firmness and resolve, not weakness.”

Though the interior ministry has announced that hundreds of TLP supporters involved in the violence had been released, Hussain said: “No one involved in attacks on police shall be released nor cases shall be withdrawn. The state will never forget or forgive terrorists who attacked law enforcement agencies.”

Pir Ejaz Ashrafi, a central leader of the TLP, called for a “judicial commission” to be set up to probe clashes between police and protesters.

“This was totally unfortunate that police and protesters stood face to face at different places,” he told Arab News.

TLP first came to prominence as an organized force when it protested for the release of Mumtaz Qadri, a bodyguard who gunned down Salman Taseer, then governor of Punjab province, for seeking justice for a destitute Christian woman who had been jailed on blasphemy charges. The woman, Asia Bibi, was acquitted and released in 2019 after eight years on death row and has since fled Pakistan.

Qadri was eventually sentenced for killing Taseer and hanged in 2016, but since then the TLP has morphed into a political party that contested the 2018 general elections, campaigning to defend the blasphemy law. The party also has a history of staging protests and sit-ins to pressure the government to accept its demands.

In November 2017, TLP followers staged a 21-day protest and sit-in after a reference to the sanctity of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was removed from the text of a government form.

Zoha Waseem, a research scholar at the Institute for Global City Policing, said the latest protests and ensuing violence had highlighted the limitation of viewing riots simply as a “law-and-order problem.”

“This is a political challenge, it was a product of political developments in Pakistan, and a series of sociopolitical events in the country over the past several decades,” Waseem told Arab News.

She added: “This is not a failure of the police; it is the failure of inadequate and short-sighted state policies that imagine that such challenges can be dealt with force by law enforcement agencies. You simply cannot just ‘police’ (your way) out of this.

“So, this will be a long-term challenge for the police, and I fear that if the state does not rethink its policies about radical groups that incite violence, we may see the police further pushed into a corner.”

For now, police officers in Punjab say they feel “betrayed” by the government.

“We were told that the government was with us. We took a huge beating only on the promise that this time, the TLP is going to be tried in the courts under the anti-terror law,” a second Punjab police official based in Rawalpindi, who declined to be named, told Arab News.

“But in the end, it’s all the same,” the senior officer added. “In the end, if this is how things transpire, then what’s the point?”

Topics: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party (TLP)

Related

Latest updates

US says not seeking conflict with China, Russia but will be firm against both: Biden
US says not seeking conflict with China, Russia but will be firm against both: Biden
Biden says America is ‘on the move again’, wants US firms and wealthy to ‘pay their fair share’
Biden says America is ‘on the move again’, wants US firms and wealthy to ‘pay their fair share’
US probers raid Trump’s former lawyer Giuliani’s home and office, escalating criminal probe
US probers raid Trump’s former lawyer Giuliani’s home and office, escalating criminal probe
Ramadan recipes give a taste of Tabuk’s incredible heritage
Ramadan recipes give a taste of Tabuk’s incredible heritage
Liz Cheney: ‘Wishful thinking’ by Trump she won’t seek 4th term
Liz Cheney: ‘Wishful thinking’ by Trump she won’t seek 4th term

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.