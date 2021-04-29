Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Al-Harbi, acting CEO of Saudi Arabian Mining Co. 

Abdulaziz Al-Harbi is the newly appointed acting chief executive officer of Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma’aden).
Ma’aden is one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world and the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East.
According to the company, Al-Harbi has more than 30 years’ experience in project management, planning and operations.
Prior to his appointment as acting CEO, Al-Harbi served as executive vice president for shared services & security.
Before that, he served as president for Ma’aden Bauxite and Aluminum Co. (MBAC) and the Ma’aden Aluminum Co.(MAC), US, which he led from project phase until they became operational.
Before that, Al-Harbi’s first role with Ma’aden was in 2007, when he served as president of the Ma’aden Phosphate Company.
Prior to joining Ma’aden, Al-Harbi worked at Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Co., an affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), as director general of operation, technical and expansion from 2002 to 2007.
From 1998-2002, he held the position of general manager of planning and operation at SABIC.
Al-Harbi is a member of the MBAC and MAC board of directors and its executive committee, and an alternate member of Ma’aden Rolling Co.’s board of directors.
He is the chairman of the ERADH board, a Saudi youth development and engagement program, and a member of Jubail City Council.
Al-Harbi holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Saud University, and a certificate in advanced management and leadership program from Oxford University.
Royal Commission of AlUla’s Kingdom’s Institute set to become an international destination for the study of archaeology and conservation
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: To be located in AlUla amid the ruins of the ancient North Arabian Kingdom of Dadan and as if to bring back to life the dazzling past of this still enigmatic civilization, the recently announced Kingdom’s Institute, established under the auspices of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), is marked to become AlUla’s global hub for archaeological and conservation research.
Its most prominent buildings are destined to be carved themselves into the mountains opposite the archaeological site of Dadan while the design of the remaining edifices will be inspired by the archaeological structures uncovered pertaining to the Dadan civilization.
“Inspired by the crown prince’s vision for AlUla to protect 200,000 years of history, AlUla’s cultural legacy continues with the Kingdoms Institute,” Prince Badr bin Abdullah, the Saudi minister of culture and RCU governor, told Arab News.
“It will be a global hub for knowledge, research and collaboration, exploring the frontiers of archaeology and unlocking new careers for our community. The Institute will be a place for discovery and celebration as we unfold Arabia’s contribution to humanity.”
Dadan, a civilization that dates back more than 2,700 years and pre-dates the Nabataean civilization as well as the Roman presence in the Arabian Peninsula, was once the capital for the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and is considered to be one of the most developed 1st-millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula.
“The ‘era of the kingdoms’ — the time of the Dadan, Lihyan and Nabataean Kingdoms circa 1000 BCE to 106 CE — will be an area of special emphasis for the institute and indeed gives it its name,” said Munirah Almushawh, the archaeology survey lead of the Kingdom’s Institute.
Almushawh is also the first female archaeologist to co-direct an archaeological project in Saudi Arabia. She is working on the Khaybar Long-Duree Archaeological Project, a major archaeological project southwest of AlUla, which is being developed with the French National Centre for Scientific Research.
“In deference to the architectural style of the district, the institute’s permanent home will be a red sandstone structure echoing the monumental works of the Dadan civilization,” Almushawh said.
The institute, which is part of AlUla’s recently announced “The Journey Through Time: a masterplan for preserving and sustainably developing Saudi Arabia’s ancient AlUla,” is expected to complete its first phase of construction by 2023 and open to visitors by 2030, which is also the year of the Saudi Vision 2030. It forecasts a visitation of 838,000 people by 2035.
“In a spirit of co-construction and co-development of research with its partner French Agency for Alula Development (AFALULA), specialized and original research programs have been set up with the best experts in the region in order to write the history from the Neolithic to today of this unique heritage jewel in the world,” Ingrid Perisse, AFALULA’s head of archaeological and cultural heritage projects, told Arab News.
“The interdisciplinary research teams that take turns on the different sites have made AlUla the most important archaeological hub in the Arabian Peninsula.”
Perisse said the scientific community will come together for this project.
“Historians, geo-archaeologists, ceramologists, numismatists and other specialists of this scientific community bring their knowledge and know-how to participate in the training of the next generation of Saudi archaeologists,” she said.
History and heritage are at the heart of the Dadan district and its upcoming Kingdom’s Institute. With its enduring sense of mystery, perpetuated by its magnetic red rocks, the institute intends to pay homage to Saudi Arabia’s past as well as the role AlUla will play in the future of the Kingdom.
The Kingdom’s Institute will be built on a 28,857 square-meter site. Inside will be a multidisciplinary and innovative scientific center where visitors and residents can study from seven core archaeological programs, including rock art conservation and preservation, inscriptions and languages, prehistoric and historic agriculture and sustainability, connectivity and the archaeological record, in addition to seven major disciplines, from research to fieldwork, publishing and exhibition management.
The Institute will provide access to the study of 200,000 years of history and prehistory amid a survey of 22,675 square meters. Already, the Institute has begun preparing 15 research and conservation missions.
One example is the recent discovery of mustatils, fence-like structures built by people thousands of years ago in what is now Saudi Arabia by piling rocks to form low walls that were then formed in the shape of rectangles.
While the existence of the mustatils was previously known, the more than 1,000 mustatils that the RCU-commissioned team recently recorded, are approximately twice as many as were previously identified and constituted the largest study of mustatils to date.
“We have only begun to tell the hidden story of the ancient kingdoms of North Arabia,” RCU Archaeology, Heritage Research and Conservation Executive Director José Ignacio Gallego Revilla told Arab News.
“There is much more to come as we reveal the depth and breadth of the area’s archaeological heritage, which for decades has been underrepresented, but which will finally have the showcase it deserves in the Kingdom’s Institute.”
Saudi Hajj Ministry: Our solutions are smart and aim to enrich pilgrims’ experience
Official: smart applications launched by the ministry contributed directly to the success of the exceptional Hajj last year
Updated 30 April 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed that it has all the technical capabilities necessary to achieve a safe Umrah season.
“The ministry is applying a strategy based on technology. It has provided several easier and more flexible technical applications to be used by pilgrims during the Hajj and Umrah journeys, with the purpose of developing, optimizing and enriching pilgrims’ experience,” Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services, told Arab News.
He pointed out that the smart applications launched by the ministry contributed directly to the success of the exceptional Hajj seasons of 2020 and 2021, where one of the most important pillars of a secure pilgrimage was the use of modern technologies.
According to the minister, the use of technology in operating models provides the necessary flexibility to making changes in business models and taking corrective actions in a timely and easy manner.
“The Saudi leadership offers pilgrims, worshippers and visitors of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque the highest level of care and attention,” noted Al-Maddah, adding that the ministry is continuously seeking to improve the experience for pilgrims through the use of technology.
The Kingdom is a leading model in crowd management, and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has gained experience over the past years, both in the field and through smart applications such as the Eatmarna app, which enabled the ministry to develop and review current and future plans.
“The goal of the secure Umrah model is to maintain the safety of the pilgrims and abide by health protocols and precautionary requirements, as well as ensure the health status of Umrah applicants — whether they have received two doses of the vaccine, whether 14 days have passed since their first dose, or whether they have fully recovered,” Al-Maddah said.
He concluded by emphasizing that Saudi Arabia is implementing the highest precautionary measures during the pilgrimage seasons and is keen on ensuring that visitors are able to perform their rituals comfortably and in accordance with the health procedures in place.
Saudi health expert: Vaccines are a necessity, not a luxury
‘This is a humanitarian cause, for yourself, for the people and for the love of the country’
Updated 30 April 2021
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine rollout has inoculated more than 25 percent of the population.
Over the past year, the Kingdom has promoted strict protocols to curb the virus until the national vaccine campaign started. Every new vaccine administered is another step to normalcy. Saudi health experts have said that in a bid to return to normal life in the fight against COVID-19, vaccines are a necessity, not a luxury.
“The government placed the safety of their people first and the nation lived through an unsettling new normal. Many have come to realize that life is somewhat back to normal with prayers resumed at mosques and people returning to coffee shops. Many have felt the sense of urgency and rushed to take the vaccine. We can’t afford another hit,” infectious disease consultant Dr. Nezar Bahabri told Arab News.
He added: “The vaccines are the only way to return back to our normal lives. This is a humanitarian cause, for yourself, for the people and for the love of the country.”
After the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020, Saudi Arabia protected its health system and prevented the spread of the virus by imposing flight bans, lockdowns, curfews and making social distancing and the wearing of masks mandatory. The daily case count never made it past 5,000 cases per day, thanks to government efforts supported by the public’s adherence.
The numbers declined, restrictions were loosened and people began to get a grasp of their new reality, gradually and carefully.
But to return to the old normal, COVID-19 vaccines were critical.
By ramping up vaccinations, suffering communities could rebuild foundations for a prosperous and lasting recovery.
Saudi Arabia supported the global vaccine development and pledged $500 million on vaccine campaigns. The Kingdom gave $150 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation and $200 million to regional and global programs.
Through careful planning and accurate timing, the first batch of Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Kingdom in early December, shortly followed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The national vaccine rollout was already in full swing after both vaccines were cleared for public use by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and news of two more jabs pending approval built on hope for a swift recovery.
According to the Saudi Health Council, 5,000 Saudi residents received their first doses on Dec. 18, 2020. By March 3, 1 million people had been inoculated.
But 1 million is not enough. Late last month, a series of recommendations were put into place by several ministries — notably the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development — making it mandatory for employees of certain sensitive sectors to be inoculated or provide weekly negative PCR test results at the expense of the employer.
By March 28, 4 million residents received at least one vaccine dose. The inoculation program picked up speed soon after. Vaccines were administered at a rate of 1 million doses every 5 to 7 days.
“The vaccine is the tool that will reopen doors again. Government sectors have made it mandatory to protect the people, the consequences for those refusing to take it will bear a heavy toll.”
Bahabri said that many people refusing to take the vaccine would start a series of unfortunate events that could lead to a possible collapse in the healthcare system, something that the Kingdom has successfully prevented since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccine hesitancy has been hardened by false claims spreading on social media. Efforts were made to prevent false rumors being shared, such as fines and imprisonment when a perpetrator was caught.
“It’s not so much hesitancy anymore, it’s negligence,” said Bahabri, adding: “It’s unfortunate to see this happening. It’s un-Islamic, but fortunately people are listening and heeding the call. It’s an important step, for the citizens and community alike.”
Abu-Talal A., a retired businessman in Jeddah, told Arab News that the past year was difficult with the absence of his children and grandchildren. Having lost his wife nearly five years ago, he blamed his fear of the vaccine on conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccine activists that flooded his social media feeds.
“I trust the experts, I trust the government but I do not know what to expect if I take it.”
He told Arab News that posts by skeptics claiming to have hard evidence that the pandemic is a hoax and that the inoculation would damage his genetics put him in a bubble he said was hard to get out of.
“It’s a scary time and though I resisted for long, my son eventually made the appointment for me and the decision was a fait accompli that rendered me speechless. My children are careful but they want me safe. The support, the internet and transparency in relaying information helps… This has gone long enough and we all need to live normally again,” he said.
Saudi Arabia's Ithra hosts poetry events to revive Arabic content
Updated 30 April 2021
SPA
DAMMAM: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) is hosting a series of diverse events through the “Ithra for Arabic Poetry” program, which will continue until March 21, 2022.
The program aims to celebrate and support Arabic content, including contemporary poetry. The center hopes to revive the oral tradition of poetry nights, introduce the origins of Arabic poetry to children and strengthen the link between poetry and other art forms, such as theater and music. The program seeks to achieve a paradigm shift in cultural thinking, keeping pace with sustainable, creative developments based on human values.
109 violations of selling firewood, charcoal in Riyadh
Updated 30 April 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has seized large quantities of local firewood and charcoal used for commercial activities in Riyadh.
The campaign targeted a number of shops, and reported 109 violations by shops using local firewood and charcoal, noting that the total quantity seized was estimated at about 112 cubic meters.
The ministry said that the campaign was part of its efforts to develop natural vegetation, fight desertification, revive biodiversity and rehabilitate degraded vegetation sites.
Violators will be penalized according to the executive regulations.