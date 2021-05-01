REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘Yasuke’ is anime fantasy in its purest form

LONDON: Thanks to a scarcity of official records, the story of Yasuke – an African samurai who fought for Japanese daimyo Oda Nobunaga – remains something of a mystery. While the documented history of this mysterious warrior runs to little more than a few entries in the history of feudal Japan, a new anime from Netflix opts for an enthusiastically … liberal … use of artistic license as the basis for a six-part series created by LeSean Thomas (“Black Dynamite,” “Cannon Busters”) and animated by Japanese studio MAPPA.
Still haunted by the assassination of Nobunaga (who was betrayed during the fabled Honnō-ji incident in Kyoto in 1582), one of his former samurai, Yasuke, lives a quiet life as a boatman in a remote village. When Saki, a young girl with mysterious powers, finds herself on the run from supernatural warriors and fiendish warlords, the reluctant hero promises to keep her safe and finds himself drawn into a world of magical battles, gore-heavy duels and warring sorcerers. Yasuke (voiced in the English version by LaKeith Stanfield) is a taciturn hero, and while the story of his journey from slave to samurai – told in flashbacks during the main narrative – is backed up by real-life accounts, the plot of “Yasuke” doesn’t concern itself with such empirical details. Thomas’s alternate take on 16th century Japan includes shapeshifting were-bears, hulking robotic mechs, mutant priests and even a magical shaman.
It’s a heady mix, but one that can be a little jarring. For one thing, Yasuke’s skin color causes much consternation among the people he meets – but those same characters don’t even flinch at a quick-talking robot, a 10ft warrior bear or a giant battle between telekinetic sorcerers. And as the story builds towards the final showdown, the main character becomes a mere narrative vehicle, traipsing from one fantastical battle to the next. “Yasuke” is a gory, over-the-top action-fest – but anyone hoping to learn more about a fascinating real-world samurai will find little here to satisfy their appetite.
“Watch me have the elegance of a walrus as I jump into happiness on Instagram Live,” wrote British-Pakistani-Indian Jameel ahead of the session.
All that's needed to attend the virtual workout class was a delicious snack and a comfortable outfit. “Bring a delicious snack, baggy clothes and leave your eating disorder fears at the door because this can be a safe space away from the noise of toxic diet culture,” she wrote to her followers.
Jamil, who became a household name with her activism and role as Tahani Al-Jamil on NBC’s “The Good Place,” routinely takes to her social media platforms to encourage people to respect and love their bodies.
She often gets candid about her struggles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia.
“It’s taken me 20 years to get back into even light exercise because I’ve been so traumatized by my eating disorder history and how our society has weaponized exercise into being a tool of diet culture rather than something we do for our mental health,” wrote Jamil on Instagram.
“The bralette tops and tight leggings and rooms full of mirrors and focus on definition, shape and size is just too much for me. It triggers old thoughts and habits. So, I do it in baggy clothes with light snacks (as in nothing that would make me throw up when I’m jumping up and down) and none of the emphasis is on my body, ONLY my mind. Doing this has revolutionized my relationship with exercise, my body, and my mind (sic),” she wrote.
“It is disgusting that vanity has taken over exercise and that you’re made to feel like to even be able to exercise you have to show up thin and toned in revealing clothes. We need to TAKE EXERCISE BACK (sic),” she added.
Lebanese singer-songwriter Tania Saleh reflects on a decade of life as a divorcee in the Arab world
Updated 30 April 2021
Bojan Preradovic
BEIRUT: Tania Saleh is not generally known for mincing her words, whether in casual conversation or in song. “You come to a point in your life where you just can’t hold back anymore — you need to say what’s on your mind, regardless of the consequences,” she says of her new album, the deeply confessional “10 A.D.” (which stands for 10 Years After Divorce).
The veteran Lebanese singer/songwriter is a pioneer of the Arabic alternative-music scene, with an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, and speckled with both compelling studio releases and diverse collaborations.
As its title reveals, the LP is driven by Saleh’s decade-long experience of living in the Arab world as a divorced woman.
“It’s about my reflections and observations. How I’ve been dealt with, how society looks at me, and how I’ve looked back at it,” Saleh says as a preface to her no-holds-barred chronicle of the life of divorcées across the Middle East.
“The way that men see a woman after divorce is basically as fair game — like you’re willing to settle for anything and be with anyone,” she explains. “This is, of course, horrible. It’s a demeaning and humiliating way to treat women. To be honest, at the beginning, I was very angry when approached by men in this way. But then I understood that it’s part of a wider problem, especially in the social and economic context of where and how we live.”
Her native Lebanon has, for the past 18 months, spiraled through a caustic mixture of socio-economic and political crises, compounded by decades-long governmental corruption and the COVID-19 pandemic. Saleh points out that this backdrop has served to exacerbate the lives of women in the small Mediterranean nation and the choices they make.
“Because of Lebanon’s problems, a lot of men have left to work abroad, leaving many women either single or unmarried or separated from their partners,” she says. “As a result, you see beautiful, talented, educated women settling for a lot less than what they deserve. This happens all the time.
“And so,” the singer declares somberly, “it almost becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. I wanted to address the absurdity of that whole situation on this album.”
“10 A.D.” is Saleh’s fifth LP and her third on Kirkelig Kulturverksted (KKV), the Norwegian label founded by producer and lyricist Erik Hillestad in 1974. The album is part of a long road she has taken to get here, and brings Saleh’s musical evolution full circle — especially since embarking on a painstaking path of essentially reinventing herself.
On her early work, she collaborated with her ex-husband, producer and sound engineer Philippe Tohme, whose extensive list of professional accolades includes the seminal Lebanese alt-rock band, Blend and its later, Erin Mikaelian-fronted, permutation Pindoll.
“We wanted to produce music in an honest way, as a tribute to our influences in rock, folk, funk and jazz,” Saleh recalls. “On (her sophomore 2011 LP) ‘Wehde’, the guys from Blend were, in fact, my band, and we recorded the album together. We were family.
“By collaborating with other artists that Philippe was working with at the time, like (composer and arranger) Bilal el Zein and (producer and entrepreneur) Michel Elefteriades, we created a sound that married our rock roots with more-mainstream Arabic music.”
Saleh candidly admits that after the dissolution of her marriage to Tohme, with whom she has two sons, she no longer had access to her support system. “I had to find myself again; I had to find a new formula, and this was very hard,” she says. “That was the beginning of those 10 years that this new album is about.”
The arduous process included “deep reflection on who I am as a woman, as an artist and musician. It was hell for more than two years, but my attitude was, ‘Either you stand up now and survive, or it’s all over.’”
This led Saleh to reconnect with an old passion of hers. “If you listen to songs like ‘Hsabak’ or ‘Habibi’ (off her self-titled debut album), they are clearly influenced by bossa nova. So, I wanted to take that further and start to incorporate classical arrangements.”
Following the release of her 2014 album, “A Few Images,” she also began exploring the idea of introducing electronic music into her arrangements, a crucial step in the rejuvenation of her overall sound.
“I love Bob Dylan, but I don’t love that he’s had the same style for 70 years,” she says. “I prefer Joni Mitchell, who changed with every album she did. She’s a huge influence on me.”
The realization of “10 A.D.” comprised an intricate process of arranging about half of the songs she had written with Dr. Edouard Torikian, a professor of music theory at Lebanon’s Kaslik University, who had previously captivated Saleh with his complex, quarter-tone-infused choral arrangements. The remainder of the tracks were conceived with the help of “another band I had worked with before, whose influences were much more on the Brazilian music side of things.”
She knew that this time, however, she had to break out of her comfort zone. “I wanted to learn, to do something different, to find a point where rock, electronic music and classical arrangements meet with my Arabic singing and lyrics.”
Saleh sought advice from KKV, whose boss, Erik Hillestad, connected her with Øyvind Kristiansen, the Norwegian pianist, arranger, and composer. “Øyvind understood right away what I wanted to do, and the fact that I was looking for someone to unify all these songs with a particular sound,” she says.
Aside from the murky aural landscapes of “Al Marwaha” (‘The Fan’), which is a discernible homage to Saleh’s rock-oriented musical heritage, a track like “Halitna Haleh” (We Are In A Fix) is a testament to Saleh’s accomplishment of the cohesive sonic approach that she had desired all along. The piano and classical string quartet-propelled affair is delicately ornamented with Kristiansen’s strategically deployed electronic beats and sounds.
The topic of divorce is certainly not Saleh’s only focus on the record. She explores “our collective addiction to the digital world, a need to get back in touch with nature, hyper-consumerism, vanity and social pressure,” among other relevant prevailing themes.
But overall, “10 A.D.” is a musical postcard from a seasoned artist who continues to drive herself forward through self-discovery.
“I want to learn, to grow. I don’t know when my next album is going to be and what it’s going to look like. I don’t even know when I’ll perform next,” she says. “It’s hard to make plans – I can barely plan for the next few hours. But with COVID, I think a lot of us have realized how little we actually need to survive.
“I really hope that we all have as much of a desire to heed the lessons of the past and move forward as I do.”
Hip-hop artist Yasiin Bey’s audio-video installation ‘Negus’ makes its debut in the Gulf
Updated 30 April 2021
Rawaa Talass
An unorthodox rule for visitors to “Negus” — an audio-visual installation at Dubai’s The Third Line in collaboration with festival operator Sole — is that you have to have your phone locked away in a small pouch. The intention is to allow you to be completely immersed in a space where music meets art for 28 minutes without distractions. Lights off, headphones on.
The eight-track recording — currently unavailable for download outside of the installation — was created by Brooklyn-born hip-hop artist Yasiin Bey (previously known as Mos Def), known for his hard-hitting tracks on topical concerns, including police brutality and racism.
“Negus” is making its Gulf debut here, having formerly been in installed in Marrakech, Hong Kong, and New York.
Accompanying the solid beat-driven music are artworks — selected by Bey in consultation with the artists — by The Third Line alumni Nima Nabavi, Laleh Khorramian, Ala Ebtekar, and Anuar Khalifi. Among some of the works is Nabavi’s high triangle-shaped formation of intricate geometrical drawings and Ebtekar’s magnetically deep-blue canvas of the cosmos. A pink-hued microbial landscape by Khorramian hangs near Khalifi’s spiritual painting of a white center, surrounded by an abundance of greens, pinks, trees and flowers, a detail that fits Bey’s brief whistling sounds in the 2015-produced recording.
A large video projection of changing images externalizes some of Bey’s inner thoughts regarding the state of the world, focusing particularly on materialism. A smaller screen shows his “Negus” lyric book, where he has written in markers and colored pencils: “Go there. Stay Fly. Dream Study. Dream. Dream. Dream / But wait concentrate. Concentrate. Concentrate. Focus.” As the minutes pass, Bey sings: “Lay world on fire/Human beings’ fascination with things/You know I won’t let you go/What do you mean by the term ‘modern’?/Modern world, it is a world beyond understanding.”
“Negus” is certainly a novel way of navigating an exhibition. It succeeds in encouraging you to experience the moment, rather than simply glance at the art for a few minutes. There is that little spark of anticipation as you grab a pair of headphones, not knowing what to expect. But while the music is lyrically thought-provoking, it is rarely complimented by the selected artworks and without that connection it’s questionable how effective the installation can be. I left feeling that I’d experienced something new, but wanted more out of it than I got.
Still, “Negus” is intended to be experimental so who knows? Perhaps it will inspire other Gulf galleries to try something different by pursuing the notion of experiencing art with senses other than just sight.
With the pandemic decimating the tourist industry, locals are delighted to welcome visitors back to this magnificent wildlife haven
Updated 01 May 2021
Ashleigh Stewart
OKAVANGO DELTA: Reclining in the middle of a dug-out canoe, slicing through a clump of reeds that gives way to a large open pond covered in lily pads, the wonder of the Okavango Delta truly becomes clear.
A mokoro ride is a staple of a visit to Botswana’s tourism crown jewel — the place where the mighty Okavango River flows in from the Angolan highlands, splintering off across 15,000 square kilometers of African plains towards the Kalahari Desert.
Being punted along by a wiry villager from a neighboring village, who stands sentinel at the back of the canoe with a large pole, reminiscent of a Venetian gondolier, is a favored experience for international tourists, and the waterways are often full with foreign faces taking in the country’s famed wildlife. But not this year, of course.
The serenity of floating through one of the Delta’s famed papyrus-lined channels is the hard-earned pay off for the assault course you have to conquer to arrive here. The two-hour speedboat ride to your mokoro involves papyrus reeds, branches and large insects whipping your face while a strangled boat engine threatens to cut out as your guide deftly navigates the overgrown channels.
There are no tourists around this year, our guide explained, and therefore less boats puttering through the channels to keep the fast-growing papyrus that dominates the Okavango back. Some channels are at risk of being swallowed forever.
Botswana — like so many other tourism-reliant countries — is suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on international travel. It closed its borders on March 24, 2020, and reopened eight months later, in a bid to lure back travellers. It hasn’t yet been successful. During our trip to three camps in the Delta in January, we were only the second international guests to have arrived since the reopening. The vast majority of lodges across Botswana remain closed.
But there is a flip side to this. Botswana — which has long marketed itself as a luxury tourism destination (Prince Harry got engaged to Meghan Markle here) — offering opulent all-inclusive lodges that routinely run up to $4,000 per night, has had to bring down its nightly rates to incentivize locals to travel. The country has traditionaly favored a sustainable travel model similar to Rwanda and Bhutan — keeping prices high to ensure no mass tourism. Until now, most lodges in Botswana did not have “international” and “local” prices. But introducing the dual rates, sometimes a quarter of the international price, has worked to some extent. During December and the first week of January, Roots and Journeys, which operates water-based lodge Mopiri and land-based lodge Nokanyana, reported full houses.
The company adamantly believes there is a mid-range market just waiting to be catered for in Botswana. Their $500 all-inclusive offering is a fraction of the cost of other camps in the area, and though it’s a more rustic experience, you do get to see the same wildlife.
It was at Mopiri Camp that we took to the water on a mokoro ride.
While it can seem like a gimmick, the half-day excursion in a mokoro also demonstrates just how entwined many of the lodges are with their local communities. Food is purchased from the tiny nearby village of Etsha 6. Our mokoro guide, Alco, is from the neighboring village of Tsau.
“Corona was an eye-opener,” our camp guide Sediq says. “The locals poured in because it was cheap. We survived because of them.”
The 5-star experiences are finding it just as hard. Nearby is one of Botswana’s most famous lodges: Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge. Located right in the middle of Chobe National Park, on the edge of a watering hole frequented by giant elephants, we are its only visitors. The camp has stayed open regardless — a commitment to keeping its staff in jobs.
The staff member showing us to our rooms laughs as I suggest she must be annoyed at our interruption of a rare time of quiet.
“No way,” she says. “We are so bored. We miss our guests. We get excited when people come.”
The elephants seem to agree. They’re out in force over the next few days, perhaps reveling in the lack of tourists. We spot lions crossing a tar-sealed road, gazelle aplenty and — the highlight — a pack of wild dogs reclining on a roadside.
Our guide tells us we’re “very lucky”. But perhaps it’s just the animals reclaiming what’s rightfully theirs.
Budding creative talent captures joy, despair of Lebanon in viral snaps of her grandmother
Updated 30 April 2021
Khaoula Ghanem and Hams Saleh
DUBAI: They say a picture speaks a thousand words and since time immemorial, one of the best ways to express emotion is by way of a thought-provoking portrait. Just ask Lea Kabbani, the 20-year-old budding photographer from Lebanon, who recently went viral on social media after her older cousin Lama Ramadan shared her university project on Twitter.
The project in question featured two side-by-side, black-and-white portraits of their 73-year-old grandmother with two contrasting expressions on her face. The concept, explained Kabbani to Arab News, is that she was capturing her grandmother’s genuine reactions to both happy and upsetting conversations about Lebanon.
“The intentions were to – out of one conversation – try to get out multiple different emotions in a short span,” Kabbani told Arab News. “It was tricky because you need to try to navigate the conversation in a certain way and also ask the questions at a certain time.”
For the sad image, Kabbani said she was discussing the current situation in Lebanon – the economic crisis, the recession and the aftermath of the Beirut explosion — with her grandmother.
“We were talking about the family,” who the photographer said have a close relationship. “We were talking about how people are moving, how there’s a possibility that I might have to move because we’re forced to – not because we want to – to be able to continue life and have a good future.”
Ramadan said she believes that these are sensitive topics for the older generation, which is why there were a lot of emotions captured in the picture. “My grandma also lived through the Lebanese war, and it’s like, she’s able to see everything … it’s like history is repeating itself,” she told Arab News.
After their emotional conversation, they switched things up by discussing how “lively” Lebanon is.
“The outings, the constant happiness, the laughter, how close every Lebanese person is with one another, because Lebanon is so small,” Kabbani said. “Then I asked her: ‘how would you want Lebanon to be for your maximum happiness and your maximum satisfaction?’”
While the grandmother was thinking of the answer, Kabbani snapped a beautiful photo of her grandmother wearing a joyous expression.
Out of over 70 images, these two pictures made the cut.
The attention the two shots garnered on social media led Kabbani to dream up a campaign called “The Two Things Campaign” that is still in the development process.
“It’s like thinking of two things that one is set on,” Kabbani said. “Maybe this is a way to just breathe and share what you have or what you’re feeling… It’s really important so that you can share your story with others who can relate to you.”