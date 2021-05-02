Erdogan tries to ban media as 200 held in May Day march crackdown

ISTANBUL, Turkey: More than 200 people were arrested in Istanbul on Saturday as Turkish police cracked down on protesters who defied a coronavirus lockdown to take part in a traditional May Day labor march.
Riot police and plainclothes officers scuffled with union leaders and other marchers in Taksim Square. The city governor’s office said they had “gathered illegally” and had ignored calls to disperse. Protesters were also arrested in Ankara and the western city of Izmir.
Journalists recorded the crackdown despite an Interior Ministry order on Friday banning the filming of security forces while they are on duty. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government said the ban was aimed at protecting officers’ privacy, and the circulation of images online led to “popular misjudgments about the security department.”
However, experts told Arab News the ban was unlawful and would threaten citizens’ rights by weakening police accountability and preventing evidence collection, especially in cases where police commit violence against demonstrators.
“There is no legal basis for such a circular. The constitution grants the right of privacy only to individuals. Public institutions and public officials have no such protection,” said Gokhan Ahi, a lawyer specializing in technology and IT law.
“This ban is baseless, because the acts of the police forces against demonstrators don’t involve their privacy. Otherwise, it would be unnecessary to put security cameras in police stations.
“Public officials cannot enjoy privacy for the acts they commit in public places. They should act legally when they are performing their duties. Recording such acts normally helps authorities identify unlawful behavior, and provides strong evidence and a de facto monitoring mechanism for judicial authorities, especially in cases of torture and mistreatment.
“The helmet numbers of the riot police were erased recently, while the authorities use an increased number of civilian police to intervene in social movements, which feeds unaccountability for mistreatment by police forces on duty,” he added.
Fire rips through Iran chemical factory near holy city of Qom
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known
Karimi said the firefighters managed to stop the fire from reaching alcohol tanks
Updated 57 sec ago
AP
TEHRAN, Iran: A chemical factory near the central city of Qom caught fire Sunday, Iranian media reported, a blaze that injured at least two firefighters.
Videos showed heavy black smoke rising from Movaledan chemical factory in the vicinity of Qom, one of Iran’s prominent religious cities.
صبح امروز آتشسوزی مهیبی در شهرک صنعتی شکوهیه قم در محل شرکت مولدان رخ داده.
سخنگوی آتش نشانی قم: یکی از خودروی آتشنشانی در این علمیات به کلی دچار حریق شد و دو تن از همکاران آتشنشان نیز به شدت دچار مصدومیت شدند. pic.twitter.com/l3yejRoK8r
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
Twenty fire engines and 150 firefighters were dispatched to the site, the semiofficial ISNA news agency quoted Qom fire department spokesman Hamid Karimi as saying.
Karimi said the firefighters managed to stop the fire from reaching alcohol tanks, although there have been several explosions and two fire engines have caught fire.
Iranian foreign minister apologizes for leaked comments
The recordings of Mohammad Javad Zarif included frank comments on powerful late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani
Zarif’s leaked comments were highly controversial in Iran
Updated 02 May 2021
AP
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s foreign minister apologized Sunday for recorded comments that were leaked to the public last week, creating a firestorm in Iran less than two months before presidential elections.
The recordings of Mohammad Javad Zarif included frank comments on powerful late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike in 2020. The attack at the time brought the US and Iran to the brink of war. Soleimani’s funeral processions in Iran drew millions of people to the streets.
In the recordings, Zarif criticizes Soleimani’s separate relations with Russia and for refusing to stop using the national carrier Iran Air for Syrian operations despite Zarif’s objections. Iran Air has been sanctioned by the US.
Zarif said in an Instagram post Sunday he hoped Soleimani’s family would forgive him. “I hope that the great people of Iran and all the lovers of General (Soleimani) and especially the great family of Soleimani, will forgive me,” he said.
Zarif’s leaked comments were highly controversial in Iran, where officials mind their words amid a cut-throat political environment that includes the powerful Revolutionary Guard, ultimately overseen by the country’s supreme leader.
Besides the criticism of Soleimani, a top commander in the Guard, Zarif’s leaked remarks included cutting references to the limits of his power in the theocracy.
Zarif can be heard saying at various points in the seven-hour tape that it was not meant for release.
“If I had known that a sentence of it would be made public, I certainly would not have mentioned it as before,” he said in his Instagram post.
Zarif has said he will not run for president in the upcoming election. Some had suggested him as a potential candidate to challenge hard-liners in the vote.
Lebanon resumes maritime border talks with Israel in a weak position
Negotiations are first between the two sides under the new US administration
Updated 02 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon and Israel will resume technical negotiations on demarcating their maritime border, under US auspices, at the UN headquarters in Ras Al-Naqoura in southern Lebanon over the weekend.
The two sides engaged in four rounds of negotiations from Oct. 14 to Nov. 11, but talks stopped due to Lebanon’s adherence to its demand to expand the disputed area with Israel to reach 2,290 square km instead of 860 square km. This disputed area is located in the potentially gas-rich region.
The US State Department announced that the American delegation mediating the negotiations was heading to Beirut on May 3 to resume talks. These negotiations are the first between the two sides under the new US administration.
Lebanon and Israel are officially still at war, and there is no demarcation of land or sea borders between them. The State Department renewed “its commitment to mediate between Lebanon and Israel to facilitate the maritime talks.” John Deruscher is expected to be the US mediator.
Lebanon showed some confusion on the issue of demarcating its maritime border, as it drew a border from Ras Al-Naqoura to Line 23 and brought it to the notice of the UN in 2011. However, Lebanon later said this was based on wrong estimates, and the correct one was Line 29.
Lebanon demanded during the negotiation sessions an additional area of 1,430 square km that includes part of the Israeli Karish gas field in which the Greek Energean PLC operates.
However, the Lebanese request to amend the maritime border has not yet been sent to the UN because Decree No. 6433 related to border demarcation, which extends the border to Line 29, was not amended because President Michel Aoun did not sign it.
Aoun called for a Cabinet session to approve the amendment before referring it to Parliament, but caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab is refraining from holding a session of the caretaker administration because the matter is outside the powers of his government.
Israel accused Lebanon of changing its stance on the demarcation of the maritime borders, and Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz warned against “obstructing the offshore gas and oil exploration projects.”
Michel Najjar, minister of public works and transport in the caretaker government, said the border amendment was based on “regulations of coordinates of geographical points shown on the international maritime map issued by the British Admiralty.”
BACKGROUND
Lebanon and Israel are officially still at war, and there is no demarcation of land or sea borders between them.
The Lebanese Army Command, which demarcated the maritime border, said the negotiating delegation continued to perform its task in the indirect technical negotiations based on the study prepared by the Army Command and based on “scientific and legal bases in accordance with the evidence and studies prepared by the Hydrographic Office in the Army Command.”
Remarkably, a week ago, the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, proposed in a speech, “a new agreement based on a line that extends between the Hof Line, which gives Lebanon about 500 square km and Israel about 360 square km out of the entire area of 860 square km, and the Lebanese Line 29.”
Basil said at the time that “It is not wise to stay on Line 23 as long as the enemy did not give it to us. Therefore, Line 29 should be placed on the table.”
Bassil’s proposal sparked reactions from political figures who considered his proposal to be “non-sovereign and one that has political bargaining backgrounds with the American side, which imposes sanctions on him.”
Christina Abi Haidar, an oil and gas legal expert, said the most dangerous aspect of Bassil’s proposal was that he called for the formation of a new Lebanese delegation. “This proposal gives a wrong impression on the Lebanese delegation to the UN and the Israeli side, and this is not permissible at all.”
The Lebanese Army Command quickly denied information published in the media that the army “introduced a new amendment to its proposal as a compromise solution giving Lebanon about 1,300 instead of 2,290 square km by adopting a new borderline called the Qana Line.”
The Army Command stressed its and the negotiating delegation’s commitment and “adherence to the announced proposal, which is Line 29, which is scientifically proven and with evidence.”
Abi Haidar told Arab News: “The next negotiation is not yet clear. President Aoun’s refusal to sign the decree to amend the maritime border means that the matter is behind us, and we will go to negotiations with a weak position.”
Abi Haidar added: “If Lebanon agreed to amend the decree and we took it to the UN, we would have obtained part of the Karish field. Now, Aoun’s move is like telling the American and Israeli side: We are compromising. Perhaps it was this very step that prompted the resumption of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.”
Idlib health official Yasser Najib said the jabs were provided through the UN-led COVAX program for the world’s poor and developing nations
Updated 02 May 2021
AP
IDLIB: A COVID-19 vaccine campaign kicked off in Syria’s last rebel-held enclave on Saturday, with a 45-year-old front-line nurse becoming the first to receive a UN-secured jab.
Nizar Fattouh, a nurse in Ibn Sina Hospital in Idlib city, received one of 53,800 AstraZeneca vaccines delivered to northwest Syria through Turkey on April 21.
The vaccines come amid a new surge of infections in the war-torn country. Syria supplies of oxygen are depleted and its hospitals were already overwhelmed from 10 years of conflict and deteriorating health care services.
The AstraZeneca vaccines were delivered to the rebel-controlled area through a border crossing with Turkey, the northwestern territory’s only gateway to the outside world.
Idlib health official Yasser Najib said the jabs were provided through the UN-led COVAX program for the world’s poor and developing nations. He said the campaign will last 21 working days, starting Saturday in two of the enclave’s largest hospitals. On Monday, the campaign will unfold in other health centers, Najib said.
FASTFACT
The WHO has said the vaccination campaign in Syria aims to inoculate 20% of the total population residing in the country by the end of the year.
He said the small quantity will prioritize healthcare workers and aid personnel who are on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus. Infections among healthcare workers in the enclave have been high, accounting for as many as 30 percent of confirmed cases at one point. There are over 21,000 confirmed infections in the rebel-held enclave, home to 4 million people, most of them displaced from different parts of Syria by the conflict. At least 641 have died in the area from COVID-19 related complications. Conflict has subsided in the area, but outbreaks of violence are still reported.
Syria has been divided by the war so vaccinations in government-controlled areas, nearly 60 percent of the country’s territory, are managed and take place separately.
The Syrian government has secured 200,000 vaccines through the UN-led program but also has obtained doses from China, Russia and the UAE.
A limited inoculation campaign had also begun in government-controlled areas that are experiencing increased pressure on hospitals.
In the Kurdish-controlled northeast, authorities announced they will extend a partial lockdown amid a surge in infections. The one-week extension comes as an international aid group warned of oxygen shortages in the region.
Pandemic puts a Gulf AI company on the cutting edge of genome research
Genetic analysis to help scientists better understand origins of COVID-19, identify variants and improve testing
If successful, Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare’s Hayat-Vax will make the UAE the first Arab country to produce a COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 02 May 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: The blueprint for all living things, from plants and animals to microscopic viruses, is coded into their DNA and RNA — molecular structures that communicate the genetic information that determines the characteristics of all cellular organisms.
Genomic sequencing studies that untangle these structures are helping scientists to understand the origins of the novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, as well as identify its potentially more contagious variants.
Without this field of research, COVID-19 testing and the current rollout of vaccines would not have been possible. In fact, the pandemic has forced a radical advancement of our scientific understanding of the coronavirus, leading to revolutionary new mRNA vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna.
Knowledge of the virus’s RNA sequence was a key factor in COVID-19’s early detection, which has enabled the rapid development of diagnostic techniques. Never before have the nearly 30,000 nucleotides of a virus been so closely examined.
Genomic surveillance studies are taking place in laboratories around the world. In South Africa, it was a genomic sequencing study that uncovered the B.1.351 variant (also known as 501Y.V2), which the scientific community fears is particularly contagious.
In the race to understand the source of the coronavirus, G42 Healthcare, an Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, launched its own SARS-CoV2 genome sequencing study last year.
The entire study will soon be published as a scientific paper, which is now in its final stages of production.
The company has also recently announced its collaboration with China’s Sinopharm CNBG to develop Hayat-Vax — “Hayat” meaning “life” in Arabic — with the potential to make the UAE the first Arab country to develop its own COVID-19 vaccine.
As rich nations squabble over a limited supply of vaccines, Hayat-Vax is seen by some as a promising new option for the developing world — that is, if Phase III clinical trials are opened to peer review and the public is convinced it can be trusted.
On April 21, Abu Dhabi approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Sinopharm had been the only available shot in the UAE capital for the general public since December 2020.
“The UAE has been at the global forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with many firsts,” Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, told Arab News.
“From setting up one of the largest testing and diagnostics labs to the region’s first Phase III clinical trials for an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, to the timely Emergency Use Authorization to protect our frontline health care workers and now a national vaccination program that has vaccinated over 52 percent of the nation’s population,” Koshy said.
“It is a global benchmark, with the UAE ranking among the top three nations in the world on per hundred being vaccinated.”
Why is genomic surveillance important for public health?
* SARS-CoV-2 genome is packed inside an envelope that contains proteins, including the spike protein.
* Mutations are changes in the virus’ genetic code that naturally occur over time when an animal or person is infected.
* Many mutations do not affect the virus’ ability to spread or cause disease because they do not alter the major proteins involved in infection.
* Surveillance of emerging variants can help detect variants with various abilities, including evasion of vaccine-induced immunity.
G42 Healthcare was established in December 2019 under the guidance of the UAE Department of Health. It partnered with the Shenzhen-based Chinese genomics company BGI to build a COVID-19 testing laboratory in the UAE, using Israeli contractors to develop technologies to fight the disease.
BGI was established in 1999 as the Beijing Genomics Institute, a state-backed laboratory assisting the Human Genome Project — a global initiative to create the first comprehensive mapping of human DNA.
G42’s COVID-19 genome sequencing study took place between May and June 2020 and involved 1,067 nasal swab samples collected in Abu Dhabi, under the oversight of the Department of Health.
The study has revealed genetic variations of the virus and spread patterns specific to the UAE. The findings are expected to improve diagnosis accuracy by enhancing the design of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, allowing them to detect new local variants.
“One of the key factors for our collective success has been the efficient and timely implementation of a public-private partnership model with international collaboration of best-in-class experts to not only address challenges but create capabilities for future-proofing the health of our nation,” Koshy said.
“One such example is the study on COVID-19 variants, which is helping us gather additional insights for pandemic management and effective public health care systems.”
The mission is particularly timely given the recent discoveries of more infectious strains of the virus in the UK, South Africa and now the worrying P1 variant spreading from Brazil, which scientists fear may be especially resistant to the current crop of vaccines.
“The analysis of this study revealed some variations specific to the UAE and patterns of the virus spread during the first wave. The analysis of second-wave samples is still ongoing on a countrywide scale,” Dr. Walid Abbas Zaher, chief research officer at G42, told Arab News.
“The results from the study and similar studies usually result in improvement in both diagnostic accuracy and sensitivity. This study also provides additional insights to sustainable screening methods and how to help the country prepare for future outbreaks.”
G42 was also responsible for coordinating Sinopharm’s Phase III clinical trials in the UAE and elsewhere in the Middle East, with more than 43,000 volunteers from 125 nationalities participating in the trials, launched in July 2020. It told Arab News that “a select group of people are being administered a third shot in order to observe their immune system response.”
It also said “the ongoing study in UAE is in close consultation between Sinopharm and the UAE authorities, based on scientific safety protocols, and as part of risk mitigation for public safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Understanding slight variations and mutations may be the key to ultimately defeating the virus, ending the pandemic and — finally — lifting restrictions.
“It is known that viruses constantly change through mutation and new variants are expected to come over time — that is a part of how viruses always try to outsmart physicians,” Zaher said.
“This study and similar studies are helping to understand symptoms and how they affect the spread of the virus. Small mutations of the virus usually do not affect the vaccine. However, these mutations and their effects on the efficacy of the vaccine are still being studied for various vaccines including Sinopharm.”
Genetic analysis is a fast-growing industry. Beyond its COVID-19 research, G42 also offers consumer genomics testing, which examines an individual’s DNA and “screens” it for potential “problem areas,” Dr. Sally Mahmoud, lab director and clinical pathologist at Biogenix Labs, a G42 company, told Arab News.
“By using consumer genomics testing, a person can watch out for any lifestyle-based diseases and acquire an understanding of the potential risk factors which could lead to the development of certain inherited disorders,” she said.
In effect, understanding our DNA can help prevent or manage illnesses later on.
As the pandemic drives forward our understanding of biology’s most fundamental blueprints, new realms of opportunity are opening up in science and medicine — and the Arab region has its part to play.