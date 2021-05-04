RIYADH: Etisalat, the UAE's largest telecom company has appointed banks to organize investor meetings ahead of a bond sale.
BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi (FAB), HSBC and Societe Generale were appointed to arrange calls with investors about euro-denominated bonds, Al Arabiya reported citing an investor document.
The sale would comprise two tranches for a period of 7 years and 12 years, the document revealed.
Etisalat said on Tuesday that it mandated banks to organize fixed income investor meetings, commencing May 4, 2021.
Etisalat appoints banks for international bond sale
https://arab.news/wtfpt
Etisalat appoints banks for international bond sale
- The sale would comprise two tranches for a period of 7 years and 12 years
RIYADH: Etisalat, the UAE's largest telecom company has appointed banks to organize investor meetings ahead of a bond sale.