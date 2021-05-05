You are here

  • Home
  • WHO experts voice ‘very low confidence’ in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

WHO experts voice ‘very low confidence’ in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data

WHO experts voice ‘very low confidence’ in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data
(File: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4dhm3

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

WHO experts voice ‘very low confidence’ in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data

WHO experts voice ‘very low confidence’ in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data
  • WHO experts express overall confidence that two doses of Sinopharm vaccine are effective in preventing COVID-19 in adults
  • But it said it had concerns regarding the risk of serious side-effects in some patients
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: WHO experts have voiced "very low confidence" in data provided by Chinese state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm on its COVID-19 vaccine regarding the risk of serious side-effects in some patients, but overall confidence in its ability to prevent the disease, a document seen by Reuters shows.
There was no immediate reply from the World Health Organization to a query about any concerns linked to the Sinopharm vaccine, BBIBP-CorV. In Beijing, Sinopharm was not immediately reachable for comment outside working hours.
The "evidence assessment" document was prepared by the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) for its review scheduled this week of the Sinopharm shot, authorised by 45 countries and jurisdictions for use in adults, with 65 million doses administered. The experts review evidence and give recommendations on policy and dosages associated with a vaccine.
The document includes summaries of data from clinical trials in China, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.
Vaccine efficacy in multi-country Phase 3 clinical trials was 78.1% after two doses, the document said. This was a slight drop from 79.34% announced previously in China.
"We are very confident that 2 doses of BBIBP-CorV are efficacious in preventing PCR confirmed COVID19 in adults (18-59 years)," the document said.
But it added: "Analysis of safety amongst participants with comorbidities (was) limited by the low number of participants with comorbidities (other than obesity) in the Phase 3 trial."
Among "evidence gaps", it cited data on protection against severe disease, duration of protection, safety for use in pregnant women and in older adults and identification/evaluation of rare adverse events through post-authorisation safety monitoring.
"We have very low confidence in the quality of evidence that the risk of serious adverse events following one or two doses of BBIBP-CorV in older adults (≥60 years) is low," it said.
"We have very low confidence in the quality of evidence that the risk of serious adverse events in individuals with comorbidities or health states that increase risk for severe COVID-19 following one or two doses of BBIBP-CorV is low," it added.
The SAGE analysis was prepared as a WHO technical advisory group currently reviews the vaccine for an emergency use approval, which would not only pave the way for its use in the global COVAX vaccine sharing platform but also provide a crucial international endorsement for a vaccine developed in China.
A WHO spokesman said that a decision on the listing was not expected on Wednesday.

Topics: Coronavirus WHO Sinopharm

Related

Indonesia approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
World
Indonesia approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Scientists scramble to determine landing site of Chinese rocket debris

A Chinese rocket, which last week carried a module to an under-construction space station, has dropped into Earth’s low orbit and could crash-land on an inhabited area. (Screenshot/CSA)
A Chinese rocket, which last week carried a module to an under-construction space station, has dropped into Earth’s low orbit and could crash-land on an inhabited area. (Screenshot/CSA)
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Scientists scramble to determine landing site of Chinese rocket debris

A Chinese rocket, which last week carried a module to an under-construction space station, has dropped into Earth’s low orbit and could crash-land on an inhabited area. (Screenshot/CSA)
  • The Long March 5B rocket recently launched the first module for China’s new Tianhe space station into orbit
  • The US Department of Defense said Wednesday it is tracking the rocket
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Chinese rocket, which last week carried a module to an under-construction space station, has dropped into Earth’s low orbit and could crash-land on an inhabited area on the surface, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Long March 5B rocket recently launched the first module for China’s new Tianhe space station into orbit, which will eventually serve as living quarters for Chinese astronauts.

On completing its launch and separating from the core, the rocket should have made its descent on a predetermined path to land somewhere in the ocean, but is now also in orbit and one of the largest ever launches to make an uncontrolled re-entry.

The US Department of Defense said Wednesday it is tracking the rocket, currently at an altitude of 200 kilometres, but added that its exact entry point cannot be pinpointed a few hours ahead of its expected re-entry on May 8.

Scientists have admitted they cannot predict where the rocket will land due to its high velocity — it is travelling around the Earth once every 90 minutes, or seven kilometres per second — on an “unpredictable” path.

Tracking of the rocket shows it has passed just north of New York, Madrid and Beijing, but has also been tracked across the southern hemisphere above Chile and New Zealand, with experts fearing debris from the falling rocket could land on inhabited areas.

Debris landed on villages in Ivory Coast in May 2020 after the last Long March rocket launch.

Topics: China space Chinese Space Agency

Related

Elon Musk rocket launches Saudi Arabsat satellite
Business & Economy
Elon Musk rocket launches Saudi Arabsat satellite
SpaceX rocket launched, but problem with thrusters
Science & Technology
SpaceX rocket launched, but problem with thrusters

Indian FM to join G7 virtually after two members of G7 delegation test positive for Covid

Indian FM to join G7 virtually after two members of G7 delegation test positive for Covid
Updated 05 May 2021
AFP

Indian FM to join G7 virtually after two members of G7 delegation test positive for Covid

Indian FM to join G7 virtually after two members of G7 delegation test positive for Covid
Updated 05 May 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Britain for G7 meetings, said on Wednesday he would hold his talks virtually after being exposed to possible coronavirus cases.
The foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States are wrapping up three days of talks in London ahead of a G7 leaders’ summit next month in Cornwall in southern England.
India is not part of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies but was invited to the talks by Britain, which holds the rotating presidency of the group throughout 2021.
“Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases,” Jaishankar tweeted.
“As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well.”
Sky News earlier reported there had been two positive cases among the Indian delegation.
A senior British diplomat said in a statement that “we deeply regret” Jaishankar’s absence for the in-person meeting on Wednesday.
“But this is exactly why we have put in place strict Covid protocols and daily testing.”
Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in-person, with both wearing masks, on Monday evening on the sidelines of the foreign ministers summit.
Blinken has already received two coronavirus vaccine doses.
The US State Department said it had been advised, including by public health professionals in Britain, that its health protocols “would permit us to continue with our G7 activities as planned.”
“We have no reason to believe any of our delegation is at risk. We will continue to follow the guidance of public health professionals going forward and abide by the same strict Covid-19 protocols,” spokesman Ned Price said.
India, the world’s second-most populous nation, has been hit by a devastating wave of infections in recent weeks that has taken its total number of cases to more than 20.6 million.
The massive spike — which has badly hit major cities including the capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai — has pushed the health care system to breaking point, overwhelming hospitals and leading to severe shortages of beds, oxygen and other critical medical supplies.
The country of 1.3 billion people on Wednesday reported more than 382,000 new infections and 3,780 deaths — its highest number of fatalities yet in the pandemic.
The G7 was due to discuss coronavirus vaccines Wednesday amid growing pressure on the group to share stockpiles and know-how with poor nations.

Topics: India G7 Coronavirus

Related

G7 urges Eritrea military to quit Tigray
World
G7 urges Eritrea military to quit Tigray
G7 backs ‘sizeable’ IMF aid for COVID-hit poor nations
Business & Economy
G7 backs ‘sizeable’ IMF aid for COVID-hit poor nations

Iran diplomat’s 20-year sentence for France bomb plot confirmed

Iran diplomat’s 20-year sentence for France bomb plot confirmed
Updated 05 May 2021
AFP

Iran diplomat’s 20-year sentence for France bomb plot confirmed

Iran diplomat’s 20-year sentence for France bomb plot confirmed
Updated 05 May 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: An Iranian diplomat’s 20-year prison sentence in Belgium for plotting to bomb an opposition rally outside Paris was confirmed on Wednesday after he dropped plans to appeal, prosecutors said.
Assadollah Assadi, 49, was convicted in February by an Antwerp court of supplying explosives for the planned June 30, 2018 attack on the exiled opposition group the National Council of Resistance in Iran (NCRI).

Topics: Iran France diplomat terror plot

Related

Jailed Iranian filmmaker could die if not released immediately, UN warns
Middle-East
Jailed Iranian filmmaker could die if not released immediately, UN warns

French journalist says kidnapped by extremists in Mali: video

French journalist says kidnapped by extremists in Mali: video
Updated 05 May 2021
AFP

French journalist says kidnapped by extremists in Mali: video

French journalist says kidnapped by extremists in Mali: video
Updated 05 May 2021
AFP

BAMAKO: A missing French journalist said he was kidnapped in Mali in early April by an extremist group with links to Al-Qaeda, according to a video circulating on social media Wednesday.
The brief video could not be independently verified, although an official at the French foreign ministry confirmed the “disappearance” of Olivier Dubois, who worked for several media, including the international TV channel France 24 and Liberation daily.

Topics: France journalist kidnap

Related

Two soldiers killed in central Mali terror attack
World
Two soldiers killed in central Mali terror attack

Manila extends olive branch to Beijing

Manila extends olive branch to Beijing
Updated 05 May 2021
Ellie Aben

Manila extends olive branch to Beijing

Manila extends olive branch to Beijing
  • Ministers urged to refrain from ‘rude comments’ in wake of anti-China tweet
Updated 05 May 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines on Tuesday reiterated that it would not allow its continuing maritime dispute with China to affect the deepening cooperation between the two nations in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes a day after President Rodrigo Duterte rejected an expletive-laced tweet by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. demanding China remove its ships from Philippine-claimed territories in the South China Sea, the latest exchange in a war of words with Beijing over the disputed region.

“China remains our benefactor,” Duterte said in a televised address on Monday.

“Just because we have a conflict with China does not mean to say that we have to be rude and disrespectful,” he said, adding: “We have many things to thank China for — their help in the past and their help now.”

China donated the Philippines’ first million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and since March 1 — when the government rolled out its immunization drive — the Philippines has administered nearly 2 million doses, most from China’s Sinovac Biotech.

Duterte, who has repeatedly expressed a preference for Chinese and Russian-made vaccines, also received his first dose on Monday. Malacanang said the president was inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

The Philippines is also expecting the delivery of more vaccines bought from the mainland.

During a palace press briefing on Tuesday, Duterte’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, said Locsin’s Twitter post was “his own personal opinion.”

“What are you doing to our friendship? You. Not us. We’re trying. You. You’re like an ugly oaf forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend; not to father a Chinese province,” Locsin added.

Roque said that Locsin’s remarks did not reflect “the official policy of the Philippines.”

BACKGROUND

China donated the Philippines’ first million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and since March 1 the Philippines has administered nearly 2 million doses, most from China’s Sinovac Biotech.

“The president himself made this clear. Whatever differences we have with China on the issue of West Philippine Sea does not define our bilateral relations, and it will not be an obstacle to our deepening cooperation on pandemic response, vaccine cooperation, and post-pandemic recovery,” he said.

However, Roque added that the government remains firm in asserting the country’s sovereignty and sovereign rights in the West Philippines Sea through “bilateral diplomacy with China, and multilateral engagements with ASEAN strategic partners, the UN and the international community.”

“Peaceful means to resolve our differences could not be considered as a form of subjugation. It is a dignified approach to defend our national interest and uphold international law,” Roque said.

While Duterte did not mention Locsin during his public address on Monday, Roque agreed that the president’s comments were in response to the foreign secretary’s remarks.

Meanwhile, Locsin on Tuesday said he had apologized to his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, over the tweet.

“I won’t plead the last provocation as an excuse for losing it, but if Wang Yi is following Twitter, then I’m sorry for hurting his feelings but his alone,”  Locsin said.

“It’s been my elusive dream to copy until I attain in mind and manner the elegance of Wang Yi. His opinion alone matters. He mentored me in my Myanmar understanding and response. I went to China to get his advice before the ASEAN leaders summit and followed it to the letter,” he added.

On Tuesday, Sen. Panfilo Lacson pushed for a review of China-Philippines’ diplomatic ties in the wake of “continued incursions and recent bullying in Philippine waters.”

“What kind of friend — or benefactor — would take what is ours, bully us and ignore our protests?” he said in a statement.

“Maybe a review of the country’s diplomatic relations is timely and called for. All the diplomatic protests that the secretary of foreign affairs filed have been ignored. The continued incursions and bullying finally got his goat. The Senate must support him in this regard,” Lacson, who heads the Senate’s national defense committee, said.

He added that the Senate should throw its support behind Locsin, who has filed numerous diplomatic protests over China’s conduct.

Topics: Manila Olive Branch Beijing

Related

Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’
World
Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’
Special Manila summons Chinese envoy over reef dispute
World
Manila summons Chinese envoy over reef dispute

Latest updates

Scientists scramble to determine landing site of Chinese rocket debris
A Chinese rocket, which last week carried a module to an under-construction space station, has dropped into Earth’s low orbit and could crash-land on an inhabited area. (Screenshot/CSA)
Facebook oversight board to rule on Trump’s return to Facebook
Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump. (File/AFP)
Top five dune bashing off-roaders revealed
Top five dune bashing off-roaders revealed
WHO experts voice ‘very low confidence’ in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data
WHO experts voice ‘very low confidence’ in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data
Net-a-Porter to present livesteam styling video with Saudi fashion expert Norah Al-Eisa 
Net-a-Porter to present livesteam styling video with Saudi fashion expert Norah Al-Eisa 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.