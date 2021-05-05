Famous English naval ship revealed to have multiracial crew

You are here

The Tudor ship sank in battle in 1545 and was raised from the Solent in 1982. (Mary Rose Trust)
Updated 05 May 2021
  • Much of its crew had foreign origins, possibly including North Africa
  • Expert: ‘This study transforms our perceived ideas regarding composition of nascent English navy’
LONDON: Analysis of skeletons recovered from the 16th-century Mary Rose ship has revealed that much of its crew had foreign origins, possibly including North Africa.

Once a great battleship, the Tudor navy flagship was sunk in 1545. Research conducted on eight skeletons from the wreck suggests that three of them were born far beyond England’s shores.

A fourth person was revealed to have been raised in England, but was black, likely from a second-generation immigrant background.

Researchers said their results — published in Open Science — showed that Tudor England and its armed forces were more multi-ethnic than originally assumed. 

The chemical composition of an archer’s teeth show that he grew up in southern Europe or North Africa and was possibly a dark-skinned Iberian Moor. 

Previous research exposed another crew member’s DNA as being close to modern-day Moroccans or the Mozabite Berbers of Algeria. 

“The variety and number of personal artefacts recovered which were clearly not of English manufacture made us wonder whether some of the crew were foreign by birth. However, we never expected this diversity to be so rich,” said Dr. Alexzandra Hildred, head of research and curator of ordnance and human remains at the Mary Rose Trust.

“This study transforms our perceived ideas regarding the composition of the nascent English navy.”

Manchester bomber’s brother, Parsons Green bomber fail to engage with court hearing

Manchester bomber’s brother, Parsons Green bomber fail to engage with court hearing
  • Abedi and Hassan, along with Muhammed Saeed, are accused of attacking a prison officer at Belmarsh prison in London
  • The trio have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm
LONDON: The Manchester Arena attacker’s brother and the Parsons Green bomber have failed to cooperate with a court regarding an alleged attack on a prison guard.

Hashem Abedi, the 24-year-old brother of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi, did not attend the court in London in person or via video. He is serving a life sentence. Abedi did not have legal representation. The court was told that he had “refused to attend.”

Ahmed Hassan, whose bomb plot failed to kill anyone after his device partially exploded at a West London underground station in 2017, appeared via video from a prison in the northeast of England. He is also serving a life sentence.

Hassan, 21, who also had no legal representation, refused to speak and appeared to be muttering under his breath at points during the hearing.

Judge Michael Evans QC checked there was an adequate connection between the London court and the prison. “It is quite clear that Mr. Hassan is refusing to engage,” he said.

The judge gave Hassan an opportunity to speak, and he replied: “I hate you very much, you evil man.”

Along with Muhammed Saeed, Abedi and Hassan are accused of attacking a prison officer at the high-security Belmarsh prison in London in May 2020. The trio have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge Evans said they would be summoned to court to enter pleas on July 12. A two-week trial has been scheduled for December.

Switzerland's Covid death toll passes 10,000

Switzerland’s Covid death toll passes 10,000
  • Switzerland said 10,012 people had now died from the virus, while over 664,000 cases have been registered
  • "We have good reason to be optimistic," said the health ministry's crisis management chief
GENEVA: Switzerland’s Covid-19 death toll topped 10,000 on Wednesday as health officials gave cautious signs of optimism that the pandemic was coming under control in the wealthy Alpine nation.
The landlocked European country, population 8.6 million, said 10,012 people had now died from the virus, while more than 664,000 cases have been registered.
But the government’s Covid-19 expert group said the situation was currently stable and even slightly improving.
“We have good reason to be optimistic,” the health ministry’s crisis management chief Patrick Mathys told a press conference in Bern.
Switzerland had some of the worst Covid daily case rates in the world in early November.
Its daily case numbers bottomed out in the second half of February, began rising again in early March and then have fallen once more since mid-April.
The vaccination campaign is going according to schedule, with the pace of the rollout in Switzerland largely mirroring that of its surrounding European Union neighbors.
The country has administered nearly 2.8 million vaccine doses, with 950,000 people now fully vaccinated. The country is using the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
The virus’s reproduction rate has fallen below one in recent days, Mathys said, with the figure now standing at 0.93.
Coronavirus patients occupy a quarter of available hospital intensive care beds.
Of the troubling mutations of the virus, the British variant continues to predominate in Switzerland, with the Brazilian and South African variants only rarely detected.
While the pandemic rages in India, the Indian variant has been detected around a dozen times in Switzerland.
“Little is known about it, either about its contagiousness or its effects on the immune system,” said Mathys.
Switzerland began easing its anti-Covid restrictions on March 1, when non-essential shops and museums reopened to the public.
On April 19 cinemas, sports halls, and cafe and restaurant patios opened — along with several large-scale vaccination centers in cities like Lausanne and Geneva.

Travel companies using Turkey to dodge UK quarantine rules

As part of the quarantine packages, travel agencies suggest people traveling to UK from high-risk countries should spend 10 days as tourists in Turkey before arrival. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
As part of the quarantine packages, travel agencies suggest people traveling to UK from high-risk countries should spend 10 days as tourists in Turkey before arrival. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
As part of the quarantine packages, travel agencies suggest people traveling to UK from high-risk countries should spend 10 days as tourists in Turkey before arrival. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
  • ‘Quarantine packages’ being offered to travelers from countries on Britain’s red list
  • Turkey has no quarantine requirement for most foreign tourists and is not on red list
LONDON: Tourists arriving in the UK from countries with high coronavirus infection rates are bypassing mandatory quarantine periods in airport hotels by staying in Turkey before arriving, The Times newspaper has revealed.

Travel agencies are selling “quarantine packages” to travelers from countries on Britain’s “red list,” such as India and Pakistan.

As part of the quarantine packages, travel agencies suggest that people traveling to the UK from high-risk countries should spend 10 days as tourists in Turkey before arrival.

Turkey has no quarantine requirement for most foreign tourists, and is not on Britain’s red list.

The quarantine packages are legal according to UK coronavirus restrictions but have proved controversial in Turkey, where a temporary lockdown has been imposed following a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

However, tourists are exempt from the new Turkish restrictions and can travel the country freely.

“British citizens coming to Turkey from Pakistan can wander around freely, causing the Indian variant to spread here,” said Murat Emir, a deputy in Turkey’s main opposition party.

“Turkey urgently needs to tackle this gap and implement the restrictions on India for Pakistan, as other European countries have done.”

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned last week that five cases of the new Indian variant had been detected in Istanbul.

Italy's 'Ndrangheta mafia raided across Europe

Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta mafia raided across Europe
  • Several hundred police and officials in Italy, Germany, Spain and Romania were involved in the operation
  • Orders had been issued to seize around four million euros worth of assets in Italy and around two million in Germany
ROME: Italy led a Europe-wide police operation Wednesday against the ‘Ndrangheta organized crime group, seizing cocaine and millions of euros in assets in early morning raids.
Several hundred police and officials in Italy, Germany, Spain and Romania were involved in the operation aimed at breaking up drug trafficking and tax evasion rings linked to the powerful Italian mafia group.
The operation was led by prosecutors in Turin and targeted two alleged clans of the ‘Ndrangheta, the Agresta and the Giorgi families, Italian anti-mafia investigators said.
Their associates are accused of organizing the cocaine trade between Italy, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, communicating via encrypted messages, and then laundering the profits through commercial enterprises.
German police and prosecutors reported evidence of “organized VAT evasion” on food imported from Italy into bars and restaurants in Germany.
Orders had been issued to seize around four million euros worth of assets in Italy and around two million in Germany, they said in a statement.
The details of the raids were confirmed by the European Union’s police and justice agencies, Europol and Eurojust.
They added that weapons, cocaine, two luxury vehicles and jewelry were also seized, and bank accounts were frozen.
More than 80 searches were conducted and 33 arrest warrants were issued, while hundreds of grams cocaine and millions of euros in assets were seized, according to Italian and German authorities.
Most of the arrest warrants — 30 out of 33 — were in Italy rather than in Germany, because the suspects had stayed there during the coronavirus pandemic, German authorities said.
Some 500 police officers and tax investigators were involved in the raids in Germany, with another 300 officials in Italy alongside others in Spain and Romania.
At a press conference, Italian anti-mafia prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho said wider cooperation was needed to tackle organized crime.
Denouncing the “great danger” of the ‘Ndrangheta, he called for a “global intervention, not only at a European level” to tackle such groups.
Based in Calabria, the region that forms the tip of Italy’s boot, the ‘Ndrangheta is considered one of the world’s most powerful crime syndicates due to its control of most of the cocaine entering Europe.
It has extended its reach across all parts of the world, and it has long surpassed Sicily’s Cosa Nostra as Italy’s biggest mafia organization.
Its presence in Germany was confirmed in 2007 when six people were killed outside a pizzeria in the town of Duisburg.
The victims were rival clan members killed as part of a long-running feud between families from the town of Calabria’s San Luca, home to the Giorgi family.

Scientists scramble to determine landing site of Chinese rocket debris

A Chinese rocket, which last week carried a module to an under-construction space station, has dropped into Earth’s low orbit and could crash-land on an inhabited area. (Screenshot/CSA)
A Chinese rocket, which last week carried a module to an under-construction space station, has dropped into Earth’s low orbit and could crash-land on an inhabited area. (Screenshot/CSA)
A Chinese rocket, which last week carried a module to an under-construction space station, has dropped into Earth’s low orbit and could crash-land on an inhabited area. (Screenshot/CSA)
  • The Long March 5B rocket recently launched the first module for China’s new Tianhe space station into orbit
  • The US Department of Defense said Wednesday it is tracking the rocket
LONDON: A Chinese rocket, which last week carried a module to an under-construction space station, has dropped into Earth’s low orbit and could crash-land on an inhabited area on the surface, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Long March 5B rocket recently launched the first module for China’s new Tianhe space station into orbit, which will eventually serve as living quarters for Chinese astronauts.

On completing its launch and separating from the core, the rocket should have made its descent on a predetermined path to land somewhere in the ocean, but is now also in orbit and one of the largest ever launches to make an uncontrolled re-entry.

The US Department of Defense said Wednesday it is tracking the rocket, currently at an altitude of 200 kilometres, but added that its exact entry point cannot be pinpointed a few hours ahead of its expected re-entry on May 8.

Scientists have admitted they cannot predict where the rocket will land due to its high velocity — it is travelling around the Earth once every 90 minutes, or seven kilometres per second — on an “unpredictable” path.

Tracking of the rocket shows it has passed just north of New York, Madrid and Beijing, but has also been tracked across the southern hemisphere above Chile and New Zealand, with experts fearing debris from the falling rocket could land on inhabited areas.

Debris landed on villages in Ivory Coast in May 2020 after the last Long March rocket launch.

