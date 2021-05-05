You are here

  • Home
  • G7 urges Iran to release foreigners, dual nationals under 'arbitrary arrest'

G7 urges Iran to release foreigners, dual nationals under 'arbitrary arrest'

Delegates during the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London on Wednesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jp4xk

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

G7 urges Iran to release foreigners, dual nationals under 'arbitrary arrest'

G7 urges Iran to release foreigners, dual nationals under 'arbitrary arrest'
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: G7 foreign ministers concluded their first in-person talks in more than two years Wednesday, hitting out at China for human rights abuses and a crackdown on pro-democracy figures, and voicing concern about Russian aggression.
The club of the world's leading economies also called on Iran to release foreign and dual nationals who they said had been imprisoned arbitrarily, in a wide-ranging final communique after three days of meetings in London.

Topics: Iran G7

Related

Iran diplomat’s 20-year sentence for France bomb plot confirmed
World
Iran diplomat’s 20-year sentence for France bomb plot confirmed
Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler
Middle-East
Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler

Egypt in 3rd COVID wave calls off end-of-Ramadan, Eid festivities

Egypt in 3rd COVID wave calls off end-of-Ramadan, Eid festivities
Updated 37 sec ago
Agencies

Egypt in 3rd COVID wave calls off end-of-Ramadan, Eid festivities

Egypt in 3rd COVID wave calls off end-of-Ramadan, Eid festivities
  • The closure of cafes, malls and restaurants from 9 p.m. will take effect from Thursday until May 21
  • Egypt has recorded nearly 232,000 positive cases including more than 13,000 deaths
Updated 37 sec ago
Agencies

CAIRO: The closing hours of Egyptian stores, malls and restaurants will be brought forward to 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) to help contain the coronavirus for two weeks from Thursday, straddling the last days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Eid celebrations, the prime minister said on Wednesday.
Large gatherings, such as weddings, and concerts will be banned over the same period and beaches and parks will be shut between May 12-16, Mostafa Madbouly said in a televised address.
The number of new coronavirus cases has been steadily rising in Egypt in recent weeks and officials have warned of infections spreading further as families meet during Ramadan, which ends next week, with Eid festivities to follow.
“As a government and as officials, we are deeply worried that citizens are not fully complying with health precautions... we are beginning to see that infections are happening on a familial scale, when one person gets sick (they infect) the whole family,” Madbouly said.
While Egypt imposed stricter measures at the start of the pandemic, closing its airspace and setting nightly curfews to curb the spread of the virus, it has remained largely open since June 2020.
“You have a responsibility not just for yourself but also your family,” he said, flanked by Health Minister Hala Zayed and other senior officials.
“We are at a critical stage,” he said.
Some venues including hotels have been required to operate at limited capacity, and Madbouly said authorities had fined 1.7 million people 50 Egyptian pounds ($3.20) each for not wearing masks in public.
The government said Eid Al-Fitr holidays, marking the end of the Muslim dawn-to-dusk fasting month of Ramadan, will run from May 12-16.
Worshippers will be allowed to perform Eid prayers at designated mosques where regular weekly Friday prayers are held.
The government has been rolling out a nationwide vaccination program since January, and Madbouly said approximately 1 million people had been vaccinated so far.
Egypt expects to receive 4.9 million doses of different types of coronavirus vaccines in May, the earliest of which will be a shipment of 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to arrive next week.
The health ministry reported 1,090 new cases and 60 more deaths as of Tuesday. Experts say official numbers likely only reflect a small fraction of COVID-19 cases in the country due to relatively limited testing and the non-inclusion of private test results.
($1 = 15.6200 Egyptian pounds)
(With Reuters and AFP)

Topics: Egypt COVID-19 Coronavirus Mostafa Madbouly

Related

Special COVID-19: Egypt identifies next 10 days as dangerous for spread, urges caution
Middle-East
COVID-19: Egypt identifies next 10 days as dangerous for spread, urges caution
Reefs on a Red sea beach resort in Egypt, which is expecting a big tourism boost during 2021/2022. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Egypt expects $6bn income from tourism during 2021/22

Tunisian union rejects steps pushed by government to unlock IMF funds

Tunisian union rejects steps pushed by government to unlock IMF funds
Updated 33 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisian union rejects steps pushed by government to unlock IMF funds

Tunisian union rejects steps pushed by government to unlock IMF funds
  • Government delegation is in Washington for talks with IMF on a possible $4 billion loan
  • Last month, the government and UGTT said they had struck a deal on economic reforms
Updated 33 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s most powerful labor union rejects reported reforms proposed by the government as part of efforts to secure foreign financing, one of its most senior officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
A government delegation is in Washington for talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a possible $4 billion loan and reforms to eliminate subsidies and reduce the massive public sector wage bill.
On Tuesday, Reuters reported a government document laying out proposals such as encouraging voluntary redundancy on 25 percent pay, early retirement packages and offering staff part time work at 50 percent of full pay.
While the government has not yet formally commented on the details, union acceptance of any reforms is seen as important to its chances of securing the money it says it needs to finance both its debt repayments and this year’s fiscal deficit.
The UGTT has more than a million members and has proven able to mobilize significant opposition to previous governments through strikes, sit ins and pressure on political parties.
“These are unilateral measures that we did not discuss with the government and we were surprised when we read about the details,” UGTT deputy secretary general Sami Tahri said.
Last month, the government and UGTT said they had struck a deal on economic reforms that would allow Tunisia to start negotiations with the IMF for a loan program, but they did not reveal its contents and said details remained to be agreed.
Tahri said the government should focus on raising more revenue by targeting tax evasion rather than measures that he said would target state employees and renewed a UGTT demand to start negotiations on another public sector pay rise.
He said early retirement and other schemes to reduce the size of the state workforce would cause a decline in civil service performance and lead to an exodus of experienced staff, “exhausting the administration.”

Topics: UGTT IMF Tunisia

Related

The lightweight, 3D-printed artificial hands come with different functions depending on the task the patient wants to perform. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Tunisian AI expertise to benefit Africans in need of artificial limbs
‘Europe or death’: West Africans risk all to leave Tunisia
Middle-East
‘Europe or death’: West Africans risk all to leave Tunisia

French foreign minister says punitive measures 'only the beginning' ahead of Lebanon visit

French foreign minister says punitive measures 'only the beginning' ahead of Lebanon visit
Updated 23 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

French foreign minister says punitive measures 'only the beginning' ahead of Lebanon visit

French foreign minister says punitive measures 'only the beginning' ahead of Lebanon visit
Updated 23 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday he would carry a strongly worded message to Lebanese politicians when he visits Beirut on Thursday.
The minister said on Twitter that France would deal firmly with those blocking the formation of a new Lebanese government.
“We have taken national measures, and it is only the beginning".

Topics: France Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian

Related

France’s Le Drian to head to Lebanon May 5-6 for crisis talks
Middle-East
France’s Le Drian to head to Lebanon May 5-6 for crisis talks
Lebanon central bank chief says French properties bought prior to becoming governor
Business & Economy
Lebanon central bank chief says French properties bought prior to becoming governor

Gaza restaurants struggle to survive during pandemic-restricted Ramadan

Gaza restaurants struggle to survive during pandemic-restricted Ramadan
Updated 05 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Gaza restaurants struggle to survive during pandemic-restricted Ramadan

Gaza restaurants struggle to survive during pandemic-restricted Ramadan
  • Hamas-run government imposes comprehensive closure from sunset until dawn to combat an increasing number of infections
  • Gaza tourism industry bemoans colorless Ramadan as the most lucrative month of the year is taken away from local businesses
Updated 05 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Imad Al-Rayyes waited impatiently for the month of Ramadan so his restaurant could recoup some of the massive losses endured over the past year as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Gaza Strip.

However, the Hamas-run government imposed a comprehensive closure from sunset until dawn during the holy month to combat an increasing number of infections, which served as the appetizer for his hardship entree. 

“The most economically fruitful month for restaurants, particularly our restaurant, is the month of Ramadan, in which the iftar parties of companies and institutions are held,” Al-Rayyes, the manager of the LightHouse Restaurant on the Gaza beach, told Arab News. 

“Charities hold banquets for the poor and others, which means abundant profits during this period. This year, the result was the exact opposite.”

News of the closure during iftar hours shocked residents as local businesses have had to make sacrifices. 

“There has been a complete closure of the restaurant throughout the month,” Al-Rayyes said. “We do not offer delivery services, therefore we decided to close the restaurant completely. Which means we had to lay off 41 workers.”

Al-Rayyes cannot fulfill obligations to his workforce in the absence of income as he said Ramadan usually accounts for 30 percent of the annual revenue for the restaurant and café. There are still periodic expenses even under the closure, Al-Rayyes said, as government agencies have not provided any support.

Local protocols even add restrictions to the movement of vehicles on Friday and Saturday, which further impacted potential customers to the restaurant. 

Many Palestinians typically have iftar with families in restaurants or on the beachfront during the spring and summer period, but not during the pandemic.

“This year, we did not feel the beautiful Ramadan atmosphere in terms of staying up at night and the only thing we feel is fasting,” Hana Al-Jarousha, a mother of four, told Arab News.

“I used to go out every Ramadan at least three times to have iftar in a restaurant and sometimes on the beachfront with friends and family. We spent the night there until the time of the suhoor or a little earlier, but this year there is nothing.”

The Gaza Strip has recorded more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was reported in August. Since then, 927 deaths have been recorded.

The financial loss has been catastrophic for the local tourism sector.

Iman Awad, vice chairman of the local restaurants and tourist establishments association, said the total closure has had a particular impact on restaurants, which usually rely on Ramadan for a financial boost.

“The month of Ramadan is the month of recovery for restaurants, the month of continuous work,” Awad told Arab News.

“The loss has been continuing for nearly a year. There was hope that restaurants would be open and people would be allowed to visit them during the month of Ramadan. But, unfortunately, the closure has been an obstacle to the restoration of the tourism sector.”

The total losses for the tourism sector in the Gaza Strip are estimated at more than $100 million while the workforce currently has decreased by 20 percent.

“This year, on a personal level, there was no Ramadan,” Awad said. “There was no family atmosphere, no markets, and there was no fun meeting with family and relatives, whether on the individual level or the level of tourism.”

Topics: Gaza strip Coronavirus (COVID-19) Imad Al-Rayyes

Related

Special As they observe Ramadan, Gazans hope COVID-19 measures will end soon
Middle-East
As they observe Ramadan, Gazans hope COVID-19 measures will end soon
Special Gaza man winning hearts by donating traditional food to the poor photos
Middle-East
Gaza man winning hearts by donating traditional food to the poor

UN urged to launch inquiry into Iran’s 1988 massacre

The 1988 executions of thousands of Iranian political prisoners were commemorated by representatives of the People's Mujahedin of Iran in France in 2019. (AFP/File Photo)
The 1988 executions of thousands of Iranian political prisoners were commemorated by representatives of the People's Mujahedin of Iran in France in 2019. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

UN urged to launch inquiry into Iran’s 1988 massacre

The 1988 executions of thousands of Iranian political prisoners were commemorated by representatives of the People's Mujahedin of Iran in France in 2019. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Letter signed by over 150 ex-UN officials, human rights experts
  • ‘Massacre is an ongoing crime against humanity,’ ex-UN official tells Arab News
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: More than 150 former UN officials and human rights experts have demanded that the UN conduct an inquiry into the 1988 massacre of political prisoners in Iran. 

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet received the letter, which said the extrajudicial killings “may amount to crimes against humanity.”

The killings, which lasted for over five months, remain under-examined, with many relatives of those disappeared during the massacre still demanding information on their deaths. 

In 1988, Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini ordered executions of all political prisoners linked to the People’s Mojahedin (MEK). In a second wave soon after, other opponents of the regime were killed.

Signatories to the open letter include former UN High Commissioner and Irish President Mary Robinson, 28 former UN special rapporteurs on human rights, and the chairs of previous UN Commissions of Inquiry into human rights abuses in Eritrea and North Korea.

Other signatures include the former chief prosecutor of the UN International Criminal Tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda, a former special prosecutor at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, and the first president of the UN Special Court for Sierra Leone.

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell, and 1996 Nobel Peace Prize winner Jose Ramos-Horta have also signed the letter, which says the families of the victims are the “subject of persistent threats, harassment, intimidation and attacks because of their attempts to seek information on the fate and whereabouts of the individuals and their demands for justice.”

Justice for the Victims of the 1988 Massacre in Iran (JVMI) also signed, along with 23 other major international NGOs. 

“Iran’s judiciary is led by perpetrators of the 1988 massacre. While we always knew there was a culture of impunity in the Iranian government and judiciary, this reality was put on stark display with the cold-blooded murder of some 1,500 Iranians by the authorities in the course of the 2019 anti-government protests,” Tahar Boumedra, a former UN human rights official in Iraq and member of the JVMI’s board of advisors, told Arab News.

“Given the potential for another uprising by Iranian society, we strongly fear the risk of another crackdown,” he said.

“The 1988 massacre is an ongoing crime against humanity. The families of the victims continue to receive heavy sentences simply for asking the authorities where their loved ones have been buried,” he added.

“Seven UN special rapporteurs called on the Iranian authorities to account for the massacre last September. Given the Iranian authorities’ refusal to respond, it’s time the UN conducts its own investigation into these mass executions.”

Topics: Middle East Iran UN

Related

Iran faces UN probe into dissident massacres covered up for 30 years
Middle-East
Iran faces UN probe into dissident massacres covered up for 30 years
Sweden detains Iranian on suspicion of murder in Iran in 1988
Sweden detains Iranian on suspicion of murder in Iran in 1988

Latest updates

Egypt in 3rd COVID wave calls off end-of-Ramadan, Eid festivities
Egypt in 3rd COVID wave calls off end-of-Ramadan, Eid festivities
We will not allow anyone to undermine Kuwait’s security and stability: emir
We will not allow anyone to undermine Kuwait’s security and stability: emir
Tunisian union rejects steps pushed by government to unlock IMF funds
Tunisian union rejects steps pushed by government to unlock IMF funds
G7 urges Iran to release foreigners, dual nationals under 'arbitrary arrest'
G7 urges Iran to release foreigners, dual nationals under 'arbitrary arrest'
French foreign minister says punitive measures 'only the beginning' ahead of Lebanon visit
French foreign minister says punitive measures 'only the beginning' ahead of Lebanon visit

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.