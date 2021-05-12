Al Jazira claim third Arabian Gulf League title on last day of the season

ABU DHABI: Al-Jazira are the new champions of the UAE after claiming the Arabian Gulf League title on the last day of the season with 3-1 win over Khorfakkan at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, chairman of the United Arab Emirates Football Association, crowned the winners of the Arabian Gulf League following a tense title race that saw underdogs Baniyas chase down Al-Jazira to the end.
Also present at the ceremony was Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, vice president of Al Jazira Club, chairman of the board executive committee, as club captain Ali Khaseif raised the trophy.
“This title win is especially significant as it has been a unique season on and off the pitch,” Al-Jaber said.
“Despite playing without fans in our stadium and other Covid related challenges, we managed to play great football with unyielding positivity, passion and teamwork to win a league title that the Al Jazira family has been pursuing since 2016-2017.”
This is Al-Jazira’s first title win since 2016-2017 and sees the club end the season on 57 points.
Led by Dutch manager Marcel Keizer, the ‘Pride of Abu Dhabi’ fielded the youngest team in the league across the 2020-21 season, scoring 65 goals and conceding just 29 in 26 matches.
Thanks to his 25 goals, UAE international Ali Mabkhout claimed the Golden Boot for leading the goal-scorers chart and now stands just four goals short of becoming the all-time top scorer in the league’s history.
“I am so very proud of all the players, technical staff and everyone associated with the club for their hard work and dedication, culminating in a success, of which we should all be proud,” said Al-Jaber.
“I also want to commend sporting director Mads Davidsen, head coach Marcel Keizer, team director Hussein Suhail and the rest of the support staff, who built a squad that exemplified our philosophy of developing young talent from our academy.
He reserved a special mention to the club's supporters.
“At Al Jazira, we always strive to win every title. It is what the ‘Pride of Abu Dhabi’ passionate fans deserve. And today, we celebrate the return of the Arabian Gulf League trophy to Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, the home of victories and titles,” Al-Jabber said.
“I would like to dedicate this victory to our fans and thank them for their unconditional support throughout the season. I would also like to acknowledge the club’s many partners. Every member of the Club family appreciates their support.”