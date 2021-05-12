You are here

Al Jazira claim third Arabian Gulf League title on last day of the season

Al-Jazira's players and staff celebrate the Arabian Gulf League triumph after beating Khorfakkan 3-1 in Abu Dhabi. (AGL)
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

  • Abu Dhabi club’s 3-1 win over Khorfakkan see them hold off the challenge of Baniyas
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Al-Jazira are the new champions of the UAE after claiming the Arabian Gulf League title on the last day of the season with 3-1 win over Khorfakkan at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, chairman of the United Arab Emirates Football Association, crowned the winners of the Arabian Gulf League following a tense title race that saw underdogs Baniyas chase down Al-Jazira to the end.

Also present at the ceremony was Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, vice president of Al Jazira Club, chairman of the board executive committee, as club captain Ali Khaseif raised the trophy.

“This title win is especially significant as it has been a unique season on and off the pitch,” Al-Jaber said.

“Despite playing without fans in our stadium and other Covid related challenges, we managed to play great football with unyielding positivity, passion and teamwork to win a league title that the Al Jazira family has been pursuing since 2016-2017.”

This is Al-Jazira’s first title win since 2016-2017 and sees the club end the season on 57 points.

Led by Dutch manager Marcel Keizer, the ‘Pride of Abu Dhabi’ fielded the youngest team in the league across the 2020-21 season, scoring 65 goals and conceding just 29 in 26 matches.

Thanks to his 25 goals, UAE international Ali Mabkhout claimed the Golden Boot for leading the goal-scorers chart and now stands just four goals short of becoming the all-time top scorer in the league’s history.

“I am so very proud of all the players, technical staff and everyone associated with the club for their hard work and dedication, culminating in a success, of which we should all be proud,” said Al-Jaber.

“I also want to commend sporting director Mads Davidsen, head coach Marcel Keizer, team director Hussein Suhail and the rest of the support staff, who built a squad that exemplified our philosophy of developing young talent from our academy.

He reserved a special mention to the club's supporters.

“At Al Jazira, we always strive to win every title. It is what the ‘Pride of Abu Dhabi’ passionate fans deserve. And today, we celebrate the return of the Arabian Gulf League trophy to Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, the home of victories and titles,” Al-Jabber said.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to our fans and thank them for their unconditional support throughout the season. I would also like to acknowledge the club’s many partners. Every member of the Club family appreciates their support.”

Topics: football UAE Arabian Gulf League sport

Updated 11 May 2021
Ali Khaled

Dakar Rally to take place across Saudi desert in first week of January 2022

The Dakar Rally will be raced in Saudi Arabia for the third time in January 2022. (Supplied/Dakar/SAMF)
  • The 44th edition of the world’s most famous rally, and the third to take place in the Kingdom, will start in Ha’il and conclude in Jeddah
Updated 11 May 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: The 2022 Dakar Rally will take place across the deserts of Saudi Arabia between January 2 and 14, it was been announced by Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) and the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) in a virtual presentation on Tuesday night.

“Welcome for the third time to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the home of the Dakar Rally, the most famous and toughest rally in the world,” Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of SAMF, said. “Thanks first and foremost to our wise leadership, and guidance of his highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the goal of his Vision 2030, the Kingdom was able to attract and host the Dakar Rally for the first time in 2020, after many years when it moved between Africa and South America.”

David Castera, director of Dakar, discussed the main points regarding the 44th edition of the race, which included the start, finish and rest day cities, in addition to the number of stages the competitors will face in January 2022.

He also spoke of the difficulties of organizing the rally in the middle of the pandemic.

“The 2021 Dakar was complicated to organize,” Castera said. “In the middle of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dakar was one of the few major events that were held at the beginning of the year. All thanks to Saudi Arabia,” he said. “To all the Saudis who have mobilized with us so that the Dakar can happen, this Dakar allowed you to discover new tracks, new deserts, new dunes and all that gave us quite an incredible show. Suspense in the bike race until the last days when we didn’t know who would win. In the car race as well, until two or three stages from the finish, it was very tight.”

The 2021 edition of the race produced 2,300 hours of television action which were broadcast in more than 190 countries, with 4.5 million also following on social media.

The 2022 Dakar promises some new and unexplored routes.

“It will be an edition with a taste of sand, taste of dunes and wide open spaces,” said Castera. We will head south to the Empty Quarter. We had a first little taste of it in 2020, but this time we’ll go deep down in the Empty Quarter and its ocean of dunes.”

May 17 will see the opening of registration for the race, with the course announcement coming at the end of November. The vehicles will be boarded at Marseille harbor in the second week of December, arriving in Jeddah on Dec. 26-28.

On Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, scrutineering will take place in Ha’il.

“Ha’il will be the start city of this 2022 edition, where all the technical and administrative scrutineering will take place as well as the shakedown,” Castera said. “This year will have three for the three classes — bikes, cars and trucks. Then a prologue on (Jan.) 1st, and the real start of this Dakar will be on the 2nd of January in the morning and will head south towards the Empty Quarter.

“We’ll have three stages with 100 percent sand and dunes, including a marathon stage in the middle of the dunes, like in the good old days,” he added. “And then comes a novelty — we’ll go up to Riyadh for a rest day. During that rest day their will be transfer of vehicles that will be put on trucks, and transfer of competitors in planes.”

Week two will introduce four rather difficult stages, and, according to Castera, a lot of navigation, and more dunes.

“We have based this Dakar on mainly sand and dunes,” he said. “Once you’ve gone through all these obstacles, you’ll arrive in the city of Jeddah, which will welcome the podium ceremony before the vehicles board the ship to head back to Europe.”

The director also confirmed that the second running of the Dakar Classic will take place after its launch last year.

“The Dakar Classic was born last January for its first edition,” he said. “We wanted to pay a tribute to the pioneers of the Dakar, to its founder Thierry Sabine. It was way for us all to see those cars that made us dream in the 1980s and in the 1990s. I can already tell you that we have over 60 crews waiting to take part in an edition that promises to be fantastic."

Prince Khalid also said that preparations by SAMF and the organizers will ensure a spectacular viewing for motorsports fans.

“Today, as we edge closer to hosting the rally for the third successive year, our focus is fixed on the future as we call ups the extensive experience we have gained over the last two years, to arrange another exciting edition of the Dakar Rally,” he said.

“We are blessed with magnificent landscape that few countries can rival. This varied and challenging terrain is the perfect location for the Dakar Rally.

“One of the most special things about the Dakar Rally is that it introduces visitors and spectators alike to the true essence of our nation, with its tolerant culture, striking landscape and welcoming people.”

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Rally Dakar Saudi Arabia

Dimitrov stunned by Spanish qualifier in Rome

Dimitrov stunned by Spanish qualifier in Rome
Updated 12 May 2021
AFP

Dimitrov stunned by Spanish qualifier in Rome

Dimitrov stunned by Spanish qualifier in Rome
  • Tenth seed Roberto Bautista Agut booked his place in the second round with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over American Tommy Paul
Updated 12 May 2021
AFP

ROME: Sixteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov crashed out of the Italian Open in the first round on Tuesday when he was beaten in straight sets by Spanish qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The world No.  48 saved two set points in the second set as he dismissed the 2014 semifinalist Dimitrov 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) to win in one hour and 43 minutes.

Tenth seed Roberto Bautista Agut booked his place in the second round with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over American Tommy Paul.

On the women’s side, Argentinian Nadia Podoroska, ranked 44 in the world, assured herself of a second round meeting with Serena Williams, playing her first event since the Australian Open, when she came from a set down to beat German Laura Siegemund 2-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1.Madison Keys won the battle of the Americans when she overcame Sloane Stephens 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Meantime, two-time Olympic champion Rafael Nadal on Tuesday became the latest top tennis
player to admit that he had not yet decided whether he would participate in the Tokyo Games this summer, still giving himself time to decide according to “circumstances.” 

The 34-year-old Spaniard won gold in the singles in Beijing in 2008, adding another gold in the doubles with Marc Lopez in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

“In a normal world I would never consider missing the Olympics. There is no doubt about that,” he said at a press conference ahead of his opening match at the Italian Open.

“Everybody knows how important the Olympics are for me.”

“Under these circumstances, I don’t know. Let’s see what’s going on in the next couple of months. But I need to organize my schedule.

“I don’t know yet. Honestly I can’t give you a clear answer because I don’t know.”

“In a normal year, I know my schedule almost 100 percent from January 1 until the end of the season. This year is a little bit different, no?

“We need to be flexible. We need to adapt to the things that are happening. I don’t know, I can’t give you an accurate answer. Sorry.”

Nadal is the latest top tennis star to voice his concerns about the Tokyo Games.

On Monday, Serena Williams said she was undecided about going to the Olympics while Japanese stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori have both raised concerns about whether Tokyo should be hosting the Games at all.

“I’m an athlete, and of course my immediate thought is that I want to play in the Olympics,” Osaka told the BBC.

“But as a human, I would say we’re in a pandemic, and if people aren’t healthy, and if they’re not feeling safe, then it’s definitely a really big cause for concern.”

The Olympics, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus, are due to run from July 23 to Aug. 8.

Topics: Italian Open Grigor Dimitrov

Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons

Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons
Updated 11 May 2021
AP

Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons

Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons
  • Ending Liverpool's reign as champions gives Pep Guardiola a third Premier League title in four seasons
  • “This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other — this was the hardest one," Guardiola said
Updated 11 May 2021
AP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City reclaimed the Premier League title with three games to spare after closest challengers Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester on Tuesday.
Ending Liverpool’s reign as champions gives Pep Guardiola a third Premier League title in four seasons, adding to the trio of domestic titles he won at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich as coach.
And he could yet complete the season by ending his 10-year wait to win the Champions League again if City can beat Chelsea in the club’s first European Cup final.
Where once United dominated English football, now City are the force with five titles in 10 seasons since first lifting the Premier League trophy in 2012.
It was the influx of Abu Dhabi investment from 2008 that transformed a City side that was playing in the third tier until 1999 and whose only previous English titles were in 1937 and 1968.
It was Caglar Soyuncu’s header that clinched the victory for Leicester that ended United’s faint hopes of catching its neighbor.
City have built up an unassailable 10-point lead in the league and added a second trophy of the season to the League Cup won last month.
In a congested pandemic-impacted season that stretched the resources of teams, City were eight points from the lead in November languishing in 11th place after eight games. But Guardiola turned City’s campaign around.
“This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other — this was the hardest one,” Guardiola said in a statement. “To come through this season — with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced — and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient.”
Unlike last season when Liverpool ended a 30-year title drought, 10,000 fans will be able to see City collect the trophy after the final game of the Premier League season against Everton on May 23 at the Etihad Stadium.
“We have missed the fans so much,” City captain Fernandinho said. “We wanted to do this for them. We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too. Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season.”

Topics: Manchester city EPL

Saudi driver Al-Rajhi back behind the wheel at Andalucia Rally

Saudi driver Al-Rajhi back behind the wheel at Andalucia Rally
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi driver Al-Rajhi back behind the wheel at Andalucia Rally

Saudi driver Al-Rajhi back behind the wheel at Andalucia Rally
  • Fully recovered from a crash last March, Al-Rajhi is back and will be joined by co-driver Dirk von Zitzewitz
  • Their itinerary includes a timed super special race over eight kilometers on Wednesday before the four-stage, off-road odyssey with a total distance of 1,473 km
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

The first round of the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies starts on Wednesday with the Andalucia Rally and Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi of the Yazeed Racing team has returned from a neck injury he suffered at the Sharqiya Baja Rally last March.

While Al-Rajhi’s medical team has given him the green light to return to racing after a full year of recovery, co-driver Michael Orr, who suffered injuries in the same accident, is not expected back until the Kazakhstan Rally in June.

So Al-Rajhi will get back behind the wheel alongside German navigator Dirk von Zitzewitz for the Andalucia Rally, which runs through Sunday. Their Toyota Hilux is powered by the Belgian Overdrive Team.

The Saudi motorsport star, who is participating in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies for the eighth year in a row, is grateful for his recovery from a race touched by tragedy.

“Accidents are part of racing and drivers cannot predict them so we are very lucky that we both walked away,” Al-Rajhi said. 

“I wish a speedy recovery for my colleague and navigator, Michael, who cannot participate with me because he has to complete his treatment sessions, but I expect him to return in the next rally.”

At the Andalusia Rally, Al-Rajhi and von Zitzewitz have an itinerary that includes a timed super special race over eight kilometers on Wednesday before the four-stage, off-road odyssey with a total distance of 1,473 km.

“The time I was recovering gave me a short break to recharge all my mental and physical strength for a new season of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies,” Al-Rajhi said. “I am really excited to take up the challenge behind the wheel again.”

As a pair, Al-Rajhi and von Zitzewitz have achieved some strong results in several cross-country rallies since 2019.

“Dirk is back on board with me and we had a great collaboration the last time we were together,” Al-Rajhi said. “So we are looking forward to winning this rally.”

Al-Rajhi and von Zitzewitz won two stages on home soil at the Dakar Rally in January.

“I am very excited to be back alongside Yazeed on the Toyota Hilux,” von Zitzewitz said. 

“I am looking forward to a very intense and challenging race, as the competition will be strong at the Andalucía Rally. I am happy and looking forward to a great race.”

Topics: 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies Yazeed Al-Rajhi Andalucía Rally

Joshua set to fight Fury in Saudi Arabia in August, says promoter Eddie Hearn

The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua (L) and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. (AFP/File Photos)
The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua (L) and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 11 May 2021
AP

Joshua set to fight Fury in Saudi Arabia in August, says promoter Eddie Hearn

The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua (L) and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. (AFP/File Photos)
  • Hearn, who represents Joshua, said the fight is likely to take place on Aug. 7 or Aug. 14
Updated 11 May 2021
AP

LONDON: The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday.

Hearn, who represents Joshua, said the fight is likely to take place on Aug. 7 or Aug. 14. He said Aug. 14 is his preferred date because the Olympic Games in Tokyo will have finished, making the Joshua-Fury fight a bigger “global spectacle.”

Saudi Arabia staged Joshua's rematch against Andy Ruiz, when the Briton regained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles in December 2019, putting him on a collision course with Fury, who became the WBC champion shortly afterwards.

“August 7, August 14,” Hearn said on Sky Sports when asked about a date for Joshua-Fury. “It's a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia. I don't mind giving that information, Bob Arum's already done it.

“It's the same people we did the deal with for Andy Ruiz, that event was spectacular. As partners, they were fantastic as well, so we're very comfortable.

“We're very comfortable. Anthony's comfortable, he knows those people. They delivered on every one of their promises last time -- we're ready to go.”

Hearn has yet to respond to AP requests to confirm the details of the fight.

READ MORE

On a rainy night in Diriyah in 2019, Anthony Joshua regained his world heavyweight titles after a unanimous points decision from the judges over Andy Ruiz Jr in an epic night of boxing in Saudi Arabia. Read how it happened here.

Joshua’s only fight since his bout in the Kingdom saw him retain his titles by knocking out Kubrat Pulev in December.

Fury hasn’t fought since beating Deontay Wilder in February last year to capture the WBC title.

Fury and Joshua have called each other out over Twitter over the last 24 hours, both urging the other to finalize terms for the fight.

Hearn said the “deal is done” but there was frustration on both sides that the fight had not been officially announced.

“From our perspective and AJ’s perspective, we’re ready to go,” he said. “From Tyson Fury’s perspective, they’ve got a couple of lawyers across it from their point.

“We have to nail this,” Hearn added, “and I’m not going to stop until I nail it, and everyone has just got to move forward collectively. We’re ready to go from our side. We’re not far away from their side and it is inevitable.”

Topics: boxing Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury Saudi Arabia

