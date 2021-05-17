You are here

US working ‘intensively’ to bring Israeli-Palestinian violence to an end — Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP)
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged all parties in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians to protect civilians and said the United States is working intensively to an end to the violence.
“We have been working around the clock through diplomatic channels to try to bring an end to the conflict,” Blinken said at a joint briefing with Denmark’s foreign minister in Copenhagen.
The fighting entered a second week on Monday as Israel bombed targets in Gaza and Palestinian militants fired rocket barrages at Israeli cities.
Gaza health officials put the Palestinian death toll since the hostilities flared at 198, including 58 children and 34 women. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children, Israeli authorities say.
“The United States remains greatly concerned by the escalating violence. Hundreds of people killed or injured, including children being pulled from the rubble,” he said.
“We are ready to lend support if the parties (...) seek a cease-fire,” Blinken said.
Blinken said Israel has the right to defend itself, but said he had been alarmed that journalists and medical workers had been put at risk, in particular after Israel on Saturday destroyed a tower block in Gaza housing the offices of the US-based Associated Press and other news media.
The United States has requested additional details from Israel regarding the attack, Blinken said.

Houthi leader kills cardiologist, his brother for opposing mosque sermon

Houthi leader kills cardiologist, his brother for opposing mosque sermon
A fighter loyal to Yemen's government mans a position near the frontline facing Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the country's northeastern province of Marib. (AFP file photo)
Updated 9 min 21 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi leader kills cardiologist, his brother for opposing mosque sermon

Houthi leader kills cardiologist, his brother for opposing mosque sermon
  • An international rights group said on Monday that Houthis had abducted a group of residents from a small village in Yemen’s Al-Mahwit province for allegedly tearing down and removing images bearing slogans of Iranian and Hezbollah leaders
Updated 9 min 21 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Houthi religious leader shot dead a cardiologist and his brother and wounded several others for denouncing his sermons at a mosque in the southern Yemeni province of Taiz, residents and officials reported on Monday.

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni army spokesman in Taiz city, told Arab News that Azit Al-Azi Abdul Nour opened fire at a gathering in Maqbanah district when a number of people took exception to his radical preaching.

Ahmed Al-Shameri, a cardiologist, and his brother Hamoud were killed in the shooting and others, including a child, were injured.

“The Houthi preacher angered locals after insulting the prophet’s companions and wives,” Al-Baher said.

He added that locals disconnected electricity from the small mosque where the Houthi was giving his address when he refused to stop speaking and members of the Iran-backed militant group sneaked him out of the building as tensions mounted and residents demanded justice.

Separately, an international rights group said on Monday that Houthis had abducted a group of residents from a small village in Yemen’s Al-Mahwit province for allegedly tearing down and removing images bearing slogans of Iranian and Hezbollah leaders.

Abdurrahman Barman, a Yemeni human rights advocate and director of the American Center for Justice (ACJ), told Arab News that heavily armed Houthis in three military vehicles descended on Al-Oura village in Shibam Kawkaban district and abducted 42 people, including children.

Those seized were accused of taking down pictures of the late Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah from streets and walls of their homes.

The Houthis released the villagers three days later after a tribal mediation in which it was agreed they would attend a local police station when the Eid break was over.

Following interviews with relatives of the captured villagers, the ACJ said that the abductees had been subjected to psychological and physical torture in a bid to force confessions out of them.

“Our children and women are living in great fear at that moment, and some women have fallen ill from the terrible tragedy as the Houthi forces stormed houses and pointed their weapons at people,” one relative reportedly told the organization.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s information minister, Moammar Al- Eryani, on Monday strongly condemned a Houthi drone strike on Sunday on a local market in Al-Durihimi district, south of Hodeidah province, that killed a civilian and wounded several others.

He called on the UN mission responsible for monitoring the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement in Hodeidah to condemn the shelling of civilian targets which was in breach of the terms of the deal.

In a tweet, Al-Eryani said: “This heinous terrorist crime is a continuation of the crimes and violations committed by the Houthi militia against citizens in liberated areas of Hodeidah, shelling with artillery, mortars, drones, planting mines, IEDs (improvised explosive devices) on public roads, whose victims are civilians, including children and women.”

Without naming the Houthis, Gen. Abhijit Guha, head of the UN mission in Hodeidah, condemned the drone strike.

Gen. Guha urged warring factions on Monday to adhere to their pledges to avoid targeting civilians during military operations.

“I urge the parties to respect the sanctity of human life and protect civilians as per their obligations and undertake steps that will move further toward peace in the governorate and across Yemen,” he said in a statement seen by Arab News.

 

Turkey kills top Kurdish commander: Erdogan

Turkey kills top Kurdish commander: Erdogan
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Turkey kills top Kurdish commander: Erdogan

Turkey kills top Kurdish commander: Erdogan
  • Erdogan said the military push had eliminated a Syrian-born "terrorist" who used the nom de guerre Sofi Nurettin
  • Turkish army regularly conducts cross-border operations and air raids against PKK bases in northern Iraq
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
AFP

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Turkish forces had killed a top Syrian Kurdish commander during an offensive in neighboring Iraq.
The Turkish army last month launched a new ground and air offensive against militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party dubbed Operation Claw Lightning.
Erdogan said the military push had eliminated a Syrian-born “terrorist” who used the nom de guerre Sofi Nurettin.
He said Nurettin had served as the PKK’s top military commander in Syria.
Nurettin “was neutralized by the operation carried out in northern Iraq,” Erdogan said in televised remarks.
The PKK — listed as a terror group by Ankara and much of the international community — has been using Iraq’s northern mountains as a springboard in its decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.
The Turkish army regularly conducts cross-border operations and air raids against PKK bases in northern Iraq.
Turkey launched another operation in February against PKK rebels holed up in the northern Iraqi region of Dohuk.
That raid created controversy because it was designed in part to rescue 12 Turkish soldiers and an Iraqi held captive by the PKK in a cave.
Turkey accused the PKK of executing the 13 men before they could be freed.
Erdogan said on Monday that Nurettin bore partial responsibility for the 13 deaths.

Egypt, Sudan agree to reach deal for operation of Renaissance Dam

Egypt, Sudan agree to reach deal for operation of Renaissance Dam
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, Sudan agree to reach deal for operation of Renaissance Dam

Egypt, Sudan agree to reach deal for operation of Renaissance Dam
  • Egyptian president praises Khartoum’s efforts to promote economic structural reforms
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt and Sudan affirmed during a meeting in Paris, France that the issues related to the Renaissance Dam are a matter of national security.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah El-Burhan reviewed the latest developments during the talks.

They said that the two countries would agree to reach a fair and binding legal agreement regarding the process of filling and operating the Renaissance Dam in a way that takes into consideration the common interests of all parties involved.

The talks also focused on developments along the Ethiopia-Sudan border, as well as issues related to crises in the region, and called for cooperation to continue between Egypt and Sudan.

President El-Sisi praised the strong relations between the two countries, expressing Egypt’s aspiration to deepen their ties in a way that contributes to achieving mutual interests, especially at the security, military and economic levels.

El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness to participate in the International Conference to Support the Sudanese Transition, which has the aim of achieving political and economic stability in Sudan.

The Egyptian president also referred to the link between Sudanese national security and that of Egypt and the historical ties that bind the two Nile Valley nations.

He highlighted Egypt’s commitment to supporting the Sudanese government achieve economic stability, eliminate its accumulated debt and reduce its financial burdens.

Egypt will take part in the international initiative to settle Sudan’s debt by using its share with the International Monetary Fund.

El-Sisi praised the steps that Sudan is taking in the direction of structural economic reform.

“These measures reflect a real political will to make the transitional stage successful,” he said, adding that Egypt was ready to apply its experience in economic reform in training Sudanese cadres.

El-Burhan expressed Sudan’s deep appreciation for Egypt’s efforts to support the country during its transitional phase.

“Such efforts are embodied in the president’s keenness to personally participate in the current Paris conference to support Sudan, consolidating the strength of extended ties between the two countries,” said El-Burhan.

He affirmed that there were broad prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries and underlined Sudan’s eagerness to provide a supportive environment to this end.

France to cancel $5 billion Sudan debt: Macron

France to cancel $5 billion Sudan debt: Macron
Updated 29 min 32 sec ago
AFP

France to cancel $5 billion Sudan debt: Macron

France to cancel $5 billion Sudan debt: Macron
  • ‘France are in favour of an outright cancellation of our debt to Sudan’, Macron told an international summit on Monday
Updated 29 min 32 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France will cancel almost $5 billion in debt owed by Sudan to Paris as part of efforts to help the country in its transition to democracy after the ousting of authoritarian leader Omar al-Bashir, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
"We (France) are in favour of an outright cancellation of our debt to Sudan" which amounts to "nearly $5 billion", Macron said after an international summit on Sudan, saying the country needed to be rid of its "burden" of debt in order to move forwards

COVID and conflict: Gaza’s hospitals strained on two fronts

COVID and conflict: Gaza’s hospitals strained on two fronts
Updated 17 May 2021
Reuters

COVID and conflict: Gaza’s hospitals strained on two fronts

COVID and conflict: Gaza’s hospitals strained on two fronts
  • Ministry of Health is fighting on two fronts in the Gaza Strip - the coronavirus and the injuries
  • List of essential medications and medical disposables suffered an acute shortage, said director of surgery in Gaza's main Shifa hospital
Updated 17 May 2021
Reuters

GAZA: Gaza’s hospitals were already struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic before the conflict with Israel erupted last week. Now, medics say, they are being stretched further.
“The Ministry of Health is fighting on two fronts in the Gaza Strip — the coronavirus front and the other front, which is more difficult, is the injuries and the wounded,” said Marwan Abu Sada, the director of surgery in Gaza’s main Shifa hospital.
More than a week into fighting, with Palestinians pounded night and day by airstrikes and Israelis racing for refuge from rockets as sirens wail, Gaza’s doctors are battling to keep pace.
At Shifa, the biggest health facility among the 13 hospitals and 54 clinics serving the crowded enclave’s 2 million people, the number of intensive care beds has been doubled to 32 as the toll of those wounded from the conflict mounts.
Like the rest of the system, the 750-bed hospital faced shortages of medicines and equipment before fighting erupted on May 10 — blamed by medics on a blockade led by Israel and backed by Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza.
Israel says its measures aim to stop arms reaching militants.
“The list of essential medications and medical disposables suffered an acute shortage,” Abu Sada said.
It’s not just medicines in short supply. Fuel for generators that power Gaza’s hospitals — with main’s power too intermittent to be relied on — is also running out.
Israel says its blockade does not aim to stop medicines or other humanitarian supplies, and any shortages are the result of actions by Hamas, the Islamist group that has run Gaza since 2007, when the blockade was imposed.
“Hamas constructed a network of underground terror tunnels in Gaza underneath the homes of Palestinians, using funds meant for their health & welfare to expand Hamas’ terror machine instead,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter Monday.
Hamas has rejected the accusation.
Palestinians say 201 people have been killed in Gaza since the fighting started, with hundreds more hurt, including those wounded by shrapnel or injured by collapsing buildings.
Israel has reported 10 dead in the rocket salvoes, with many more injured, some directly by the blasts and others when dashing to safety. Some are in a critical condition.
“We have a very bad time over here,” said Racheli Malka, an Israeli living in Ashkelon, a city north of Gaza repeatedly hit by rockets. “I hope it will finish fast.”
Nearby, Israelis celebrated the Jewish festival of Shavuot in a synagogue that had a hole caused by a rocket strike.
The Israeli military said Hamas — regarded by Israel, the United States and European Union as a terrorist group — and others militants had fired about 3,150 rockets in the past week.
Sacha Bootsma, the head of the World Health Organization in Gaza, said COVID-19 had strained the enclave’s struggling system.
“Before COVID, the health system could be categorized as fragile because it has very old equipment, old buildings, a shortage of properly trained health staff and, of course, a chronic shortage of essential medicines,” she said.
Gaza has reported about 106,000 cases of COVID-19, or about 5.3 percent of the population, with 986 deaths, health official say.
While Israel has rolled out one of the fastest vaccination programs in the world, fully inoculating about 55 percent of its 9.3 million people, Gaza received about 110,000 doses, or enough for 55,000 people, health officials say, to be distributed among one of the most densely populated areas in the world.
One ward at Shifa, still marked “Corona Isolation Department,” has had to be turned into an intensive care unit for those injured in the conflict.
“We require more urgent support from international and relief institutions,” said Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesman for the ministry of health, calling for medicines and ambulances.
For those living near Shifa hospital, the sound of ambulances wears on their already shattered nerves. “As long as we hear sirens we know it is not over yet,” said Karam Badr, 57.
Yet, health care workers keep the creaking medical facilities going. WHO’s Bootsma said scarce resources were still reaching those most in need.
“The resilience of the health system is remarkable,” she said.

