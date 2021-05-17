You are here

  • Home
  • Mansoor and WWE stars recall Jeddah’s ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’

Mansoor and WWE stars recall Jeddah’s ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’

Saudi Arabia’s Mansoor with WWE Superstar Sheamus. (WWE)
Saudi Arabia’s Mansoor with WWE Superstar Sheamus. (WWE)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ws664

Updated 17 May 2021
Arab News

Mansoor and WWE stars recall Jeddah’s ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’

Saudi Arabia’s Mansoor with WWE Superstar Sheamus. (WWE)
  • The 50-man fight at King Abdullah International Stadium was the first major WWE event to take place in the Kingdom, where wrestling’s popularity has surged
Updated 17 May 2021
Arab News

With Saudi superstar Mansoor signing for WWE’s Raw brand and now facing the organization’s biggest names on a weekly basis, wrestling’s popularity in the Kingdom continues to rise.

On top of that, Mansoor has also been doing his bit to raise the profile of his homeland among WWE’s global audience.

In three clips that proved very popular with social media audiences, Mansoor, who was born and raised in Riyadh, was seen talking three WWE colleagues — Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Angel Garza — into supporting each of the clubs fighting it out for the Saudi Pro League title: Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab, respectively.

And now Mansoor and some of the WWE Superstars involved in the “Greatest Royal Rumble,” which took place in Saudi Arabia in 2018, have been looking back on that history-making night.

Held at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, thousands of fans were in attendance for the first in a series of WWE events to take place in Saudi Arabia.

On April 27, 2018, the 50-man Royal Rumble was eventually won by Braun Strowman, who looks back on that victory as a significant moment in his career.

“From growing up in a small town in North Carolina, where the population is a couple of thousand, to representing my country at the Greatest Royal Rumble in history in Saudi Arabia, where I outlasted 49 other WWE superstars to hold the title over my head, was an amazing feeling,” he said.

“I never even imagined I’d be able to go to Saudi Arabia in my lifetime. I have the coolest job in the world. I’m living a fairy tale and every day it just gets better and better.”

For Mansoor, the event three years ago represented the first step in a hugely exciting journey.

“I remember having an amazing time at the ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ in Jeddah,” he recalls. “My family were in the crowd and it was the first time I stood in the ring at a WWE pay-per-view event. Looking at the tens of thousands of people was a surreal experience. It was just after my tryout, so I was elated as I’d been chosen among four men to possibly join WWE. Here I am now, all these years later, trying to make my way, make history and cement my legacy.”

Seth Rollins and Sheamus are two of WWE’s most established performers, and they were hugely impressed by the passion of the Saudi spectators in Jeddah.

“I have a lot of great memories from the event, especially the people of Saudi Arabia and the reception we received,” says Rollins. “The WWE Universe in the Middle East is as strong as anywhere in the entire world, so that was incredible.”

Sheamus, the reigning US Champion, echoed those words, saying: “What a great crowd, the fans were electric.”

“Let me tell everybody in Saudi Arabia, I’m looking forward to the day when I can come back and hold the championship up above my head in front of all the great Celtic Warrior fans, and it won’t be too long,” he added.

Topics: Mansoor WWE

Related

Saudi wrestling superstar Mansoor has used his first appearance on the WWE RAW show to educate some of his fellow wrestlers about the Saudi Pro League. (WWE) video
Sport
Saudi wrestling favorite Mansoor convinces fellow WWE stars to pick a winner in SPL title race
The elevation to RAW, one of WWE’s most high-profile and popular brands, represents a huge milestone in the career of Mansoor. (WWE)
Sport
Saudi superstar wrestler Mansoor signs with WWE RAW

Bayern Munich crowned world’s strongest football brand as ESL fallout damages Europe’s elite

Bayern Munich crowned world’s strongest football brand as ESL fallout damages Europe’s elite
Updated 17 May 2021
Arab News

Bayern Munich crowned world’s strongest football brand as ESL fallout damages Europe’s elite

Bayern Munich crowned world’s strongest football brand as ESL fallout damages Europe’s elite
  • Despite negative consequences for 12 clubs behind failed project, Real Madrid remains world’s most valuable club with Barcelona in second
Updated 17 May 2021
Arab News

The failed European Super League (ESL) project has dented the brand strength of the 12 founding clubs and knocked over €600 million ($730 million) off their total brand value, according to the latest Brand Finance Football 50 report, which ranks the top 50 strongest and most valuable football club brands in the world every year.

While the ESL announcement visibly damaged the brand strength of the 12 clubs involved — Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG — German champions have emerged as the world’s strongest football brand.

For the breakaway clubs, there was an average decrease score of -3.0 points in their Brand Strength Index, which is a balanced scorecard of metrics used to benchmark the power of brands to drive success for the business. For football clubs, this scorecard includes market research among fans, rating clubs across a range of attributes, including strong heritage, how well the club is run, and the owners’ care for the fans.

As well as damaging the strength of the 12 founding clubs’ brands, the ESL proposal has also knocked €606 million off the total brand value of the clubs, equating to a 6 percent year-on-year decrease.

Before the plans collapsed, Brand Finance calculated that the ESL could have stripped €2.5 billion — or 25 percent of the total — in brand value from the 12 clubs. Although much of this damage has been averted, the impact on the perceptions of all stakeholders is still significant.

The results can already be seen, with Liverpool losing the sponsorship of Tribus Watches and Manchester United being said to have missed out on a £200 million deal from locally based The Hut Group.

“The origin and demise of the European Super League is a story of branding. The 12 clubs considered their brands too strong and attractive to be sanctioned by other associations and above the footballing pyramid that validates their success,” Hugo Hensley, head of sports services, Brand Finance, said. “However, the communication, promotion, and positioning of the project were poorly executed, fueling a backlash from all stakeholders, leading to the dissolution of the group and resulting in painful brand damage.”

Unaffected by the ESL fiasco, and thus avoiding the disastrous damage, Bayern Munich has claimed the title of the world’s strongest football club brand this year, with a brand strength score of 91.9 out of 100 and the corresponding elite AAA+ rating.

On the pitch, Bayern’s performance has been unrivaled over the past year, winning the sextuplet of the Bundesliga, DFB Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and DFL Super Cup, ultimately leading them to be named the Laureus World Team of the Year for 2021. They are the first team ever to lift the Champions League with a 100 percent record, which included a famous 8-2 win over Barcelona and the 1-0 victory over PSG in the final.

Bayern’s leading brand strength score has contributed to an increase in brand value to €1,068 million and climbing up to fifth position overall in the ranking. The club’s enterprise value has also rocketed up by nearly €300 million to €3,606 million, allowing them to take the crown in that ranking too.

Bayern is finding out that it pays off to be perceived as the nice guy, with the club leading the figures for commercial revenue generation of any football team at €360.5 million, a key contributing factor to the year-on-year increase in enterprise value. Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City round up the top five for enterprise value.

“The German 50+1 supporter shareholding model means that the fan is respected as the ultimate stakeholder,” Hensley said. “This has kept Bayern Munich out of the European Super League fiasco, while on-pitch performance has further boosted the brand’s strength. This is a positive signal for future sponsorship performance, and Bayern is already the football club with the highest commercial revenue in the world. These factors all come together to boost brand and business value.”

Despite the recent developments, Real Madrid remains the most valuable football club brand in the world for the third consecutive year at €1,276 million, with fierce rivals Barcelona in the second spot, with a brand value of €1,266 million.

While the LaLiga giants remain on the podium for 2021, it has now been three years since a Spanish club has reached the final of the UEFA Champions League, with the last appearance being Real Madrid’s victory over Liverpool in 2018. Despite this, both Spanish clubs have consistently been able to secure Champions League qualification year after year, with the last time either club failed to reach the group stages now more than 20 years ago. This consistent influx of Champions League revenues and status has played a central role in both clubs’ overall success.

Manchester United has retained third place despite suffering a 14 percent decline in brand value to €1,130 million, while 2021 Champions League finalists Manchester City are now just 1 percent (€12 million) behind their rivals.

After Bayern in fifth come 2019 Champions League and 2020 Premier League winners Liverpool, followed by PSG, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal, with declines in brand value recorded across the board.

Topics: football

Related

Mueller hails Bayern Munich’s ‘phenomenal’ ninth league title in a row
Sport
Mueller hails Bayern Munich’s ‘phenomenal’ ninth league title in a row
Bayern midfielder Müller out of Club World Cup with virus
Sport
Bayern midfielder Müller out of Club World Cup with virus

Tyson Fury says heavyweight showdown against Anthony Joshua to take place in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14

Tyson Fury says heavyweight showdown against Anthony Joshua to take place in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14
Updated 17 May 2021
AFP

Tyson Fury says heavyweight showdown against Anthony Joshua to take place in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14

Tyson Fury says heavyweight showdown against Anthony Joshua to take place in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14
  • 'All eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,' Fury says in Twitter video
  • Between them, the two British boxers hold all four major versions of the heavyweight title
Updated 17 May 2021
AFP

LONDON: Tyson Fury said Sunday his long-awaited world heavyweight title unification bout against Anthony Joshua would take place in Saudi Arabia on August 14.
"Massive announcement FURY VS JOSHUA IS ON AUGUST 14 in The kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The worlds (sic) biggest sporting event all eyes on us," Fury tweeted.


Between them, the two British boxers hold all four major versions of the heavyweight title.
Saudi Arabia staged the 31-year-old Joshua's rematch against Andy Ruiz, when the Briton regained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles in December 2019, putting him on a collision course with Fury, who became the WBC champion shortly afterwards.
In a video posted to Twitter, Fury said: "I have got some massive news. I have just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia and he told me this fight is 100 percent on, August 14."
Fury, a year older than Joshua, added: "All eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
"I cannot wait, I repeat, cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all-time.
"This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth. Do not miss it."
What is widely expected to be the richest fight in British boxing history started to loom into view when Fury stopped Deontay Wilder to win the WBC title in February last year after Joshua had avenged the only loss of his professional career by defeating Ruiz.
Joshua retained his three belts in December with a ninth-round knockout of mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.
Meanwhile a third fight between Fury and Wilder has failed to take place, meaning the 'lineal champion' has been inactive in more than 12 months since stopping Wilder in Las Vegas.

 

Topics: Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Saudi Arabia

Related

The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua (L) and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. (AFP/File Photos)
Sport
Joshua set to fight Fury in Saudi Arabia in August, says promoter Eddie Hearn
Joshua could fight without fans in first title defense
Sport
Joshua could fight without fans in first title defense

Perfect 10 as Nadal defeats Djokovic; Swiatek whitewashes Pliskova in Rome

Perfect 10 as Nadal defeats Djokovic; Swiatek whitewashes Pliskova in Rome
Updated 17 May 2021
AFP

Perfect 10 as Nadal defeats Djokovic; Swiatek whitewashes Pliskova in Rome

Perfect 10 as Nadal defeats Djokovic; Swiatek whitewashes Pliskova in Rome
  • In the women's edition, Polish teenager Swiatek crushed Czech ninth seed Karolina Pliskova win her first Masters 1000 trophy on the red clay at the Foro Italico
Updated 17 May 2021
AFP

ROME: Rafael Nadal defeated world number one Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title on Sunday while fellow French Open champion Iga Swiatek whitewashed Karolina Pliskova in just 45 minutes to claim the women’s tournament.
Second seed Nadal won through 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in 2hr 49min against the defending champion to match Djokovic’s record of 36 Masters 1000 titles and lay down a key marker two weeks out from the defense of his Roland Garros crown.
“I really wanted this title. This had been one of the first important titles I won in my career. I’d won 10 in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Roland Garros and really wanted this one too,” said 34-year-old Nadal.
Polish teenager Swiatek crushed Czech ninth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 to win her first Masters 1000 trophy on the red clay at the Foro Italico.
“I’m overwhelmed, at the beginning of this tournament I would not have dreamed of winning it,” said an emotional Swiatek, who will break into the Top 10 as a result of her run in Rome.
“When I was playing I didn’t even know what was the score,” admitted the 19-year-old.
“When my coach told me it was 6-0, 6-0, I was, like, Really? Isn’t that a mistake?“
Djokovic and Nadal were facing each other for the 57th time, having last played in the 2020 French Open final which the Spaniard won easily in straight sets.
The pair have won 15 of the last 17 Rome titles between them, while Nadal leads their head-to-head in finals in the Italian capital 4-2.

 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after winning the Italian Open final against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. (REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

Despite losing his opening service game Nadal broke back in the third game hitting twice as many winners as the Serb with 21 in the set.
A dip in form in the second set allowed Djokovic, 33, to break twice and get back into the game.
But Nadal got back on track in the third with Djokovic having played nearly five hours on court on Saturday between his rain-delayed quarter-finals and semifinal matches.
The Spaniard saved two break points on his serve in the fifth game and broke for love for 4-2.
Djokovic saved a first match point in the eighth game but Nadal made no mistake on his second chance in the following to seal his 88th career title after winning in Barcelona earlier this month.
“I’m disappointed not to win, but pleased with my level,” said five-time Rome winner Djokovic, who leads their overall head-to-head 29-28.
“Going into Paris it’s a good sensation. I feel like I want to feel on clay.”
The French Open gets underway in Paris on May 30 where 13-time champion Nadal will be chasing a record 21st Grand Slam title.
Djokovic, the 2016 champion at Roland Garros, will be hoping to become the first man in over half a century and just the third in history to win all four majors more than once.
Earlier Swiatek, ranked 15, claimed her third WTA title after a win in Adelaide in January.
She swept through the first set in just 20 minutes, allowing Pliskova four points, dropping just 13 in total throughout the match.
Pliskova tried to fight back in the third game of the second set, holding a double break to win the third game, but the Polish player ruthlessly snuffed out any return.
“From the beginning I felt that she may be a little bit nervous, and I wanted to use that and actually play as many games with that vibe as I can,” said Swiatek.
“But it’s not easy to win the first set 6-0, because you always have in the back of the mind that your opponent may start playing better and they can change the tactics completely, and then you have to adjust and then you’re going to start worrying.”
“I will just quickly forget about today,” said Pliskova, the world number nine, who was playing in her third consecutive Rome final.
The former world number one retired injured in last year’s final while trailing 6-0, 2-1 to Romania’s Simona Halep.
“I just was feeling horrible out there today,” said the 29-year-old, who has won 16 WTA titles most recently in Brisbane last year.

Topics: Italian Open

Related

Djokovic and Nadal set up sixth Italian Open final duel and 57th career clash
Sport
Djokovic and Nadal set up sixth Italian Open final duel and 57th career clash
Zverev beats Nadal in straight sets at Madrid Open
Sport
Zverev beats Nadal in straight sets at Madrid Open

Kane strikes as Spurs continue Champions League quest

Kane strikes as Spurs continue Champions League quest
Updated 17 May 2021
AFP

Kane strikes as Spurs continue Champions League quest

Kane strikes as Spurs continue Champions League quest
  • The top four in the Premier League are assured of a place in the 2021/22 Champions League
Updated 17 May 2021
AFP

LONDON: Harry Kane scored his 22nd Premier League goal of the season as Tottenham Hotspur beat Wolves 2-0 on Sunday to maintain their hopes of a top-four finish.

England captain Kane fired Spurs ahead on the stroke of half-time before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg doubled their lead in the 62nd minute.

Victory left Spurs in sixth place, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, with a maximum of six points available to them from their final two league games.

The top four in the Premier League are assured of a place in the 2021/22 Champions League.

Already crowned Premier League title-winners Manchester City and Chelsea will contest this season’s Champions League final in Porto on May 29.

But if the Blues — beaten in Saturday’s FA Cup final by Leicester — remain in the top four there won’t be an additional Champions League place given to the fifth-placed side in the Premier League.

Deposed English champions Liverpool, currently fifth, will move to within a point of Chelsea if they win away to already-relegated West Bromwich Albion later Sunday.

Eighth-placed Everton, Liverpool’s local rivals, are at home to bottom of the table Sheffield United in the day’s concluding Premier League match.

Kane gave Spurs the lead running onto Hojberg’s through ball behind center backs Conor Coady and Romain Saiss.

The Spurs star side-stepped Coady’s challenge and rounded goalkeeper Rui Patricio, before curling the ball into the corner of the net.

Hojberg made it 2-0 just after the hour when he followed up Gareth Bale’s shot and tapped the ball in after Patricio could only parry.

Earlier, Crystal Palace twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2, with Tyrick Mitchell’s first goal for the club sealing victory six minutes from time.

John McGinn’s third goal of the season put Villa ahead in the 17th minute at Selhurst Park before Christian Benteke equalized against his former club with a 32nd-minute header.

But Palace fell behind again two minutes later when Anwar El Ghazi scored from close range.

The Eagles equalized for a second time in the 76th minute when Wilfried Zaha grabbed his 11th goal of the season with low shot deflected in off Ahmed Elmohamady.

The comeback was complete in the 84th minute when the 21-year-old Mitchell followed up from close range after teammate Eberechi Eze had miscued.

Victory lifted south London club Palace to 13th.

Topics: Harry Kane champions league

Related

Kane injury gives Spurs boss Mourinho a major headache
Sport
Kane injury gives Spurs boss Mourinho a major headache
Kane and Son combine to give Tottenham to 1-0 win at Burnley
Sport
Kane and Son combine to give Tottenham to 1-0 win at Burnley

Jeddah Eagles’ Tala Al-Ghamdi dreams of a future with Saudi squad

Jeddah Eagles’ Tala Al-Ghamdi dreams of a future with Saudi squad
Updated 16 May 2021
SALEH FAREED

Jeddah Eagles’ Tala Al-Ghamdi dreams of a future with Saudi squad

Jeddah Eagles’ Tala Al-Ghamdi dreams of a future with Saudi squad
  • The 21-year-old has already won the inaugural Women’s Football League with her club in November 2020
Updated 16 May 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Tala Al-Ghamdi is making up for lost time. Not only for herself, but for all Saudi female footballers.

The launch of the Women’s Football League (WFL) in November 2020 brought together 600 players from 24 teams in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, finally giving Saudi female players the opportunities and recognition they deserve on a national level.

In a short period of time, Al-Ghamdi, who plays for Jeddah Eagles, the winners of the inaugural WFL, has become one of the game’s most promising talents.

Her passion for football and her determination to see women’s football advance in Saudi Arabia began when she first kicked a ball at the age of six.

“I was always into sports, it was a part of my family as well,” said Al-Ghamdi. “We watched various local and international sports tournaments in the country. But, specifically, it was football that I enjoyed the most when I was playing with my relatives, even though girls were not encouraged to be involved with sports. When I was younger, I played with my cousins and the boys in the neighborhood.”

Determined to pursue a career in the sport she joined Jeddah Eagles at the age of 19, where she was given the opportunity to play in the Jeddah Women’s League. Today, three years after joining the team, Al-Ghamdi is competing in the first WFL.

“In my childhood, when we played with the boys they used to put the girls in the position of goalkeeper, but I trusted my abilities and skills, which I believed were good enough for me to be part of the team,” she said.

Al-Ghamd admits that without the support of her parents, she wouldn’t be where she is today.

“When I was young, I just imagined playing football. I continued playing until academies and women’s football competitions started being organised in Jeddah.”

Today, while Al-Ghamdi is thankful that the wider society has changed to the extent that it accepts women’s football, she feels that there is room for more support.

“There’s a lot to be done, honestly,” she said. “The grassroots and younger teams are going in the right direction. Mainly, we need to first accept women’s football culturally. We have all the facilities, the government allows us to play the game and the leadership is supportive, providing all the facilities. But it would make a world of difference if the whole country got behind the game.”

Her ambition is to eventually represent her country at regional and international tournaments. While the Saudi Arabia Football Federation has yet to set up a women’s senior national team, she says she would continue to contribute to the growth of the game and make sure she reaches her personal best.

“For me, the dream would be to play for the Saudi national team,” she said. “But realistically, I really wish to see Saudi women’s football get to the level it deserves. We are on the right path and, if we continue working hard, we will get there.”

Al-Ghamdi has called for the support of women’s football to match the ambitions of Saudi female players who are currently playing in the WFL.

The future is certainly looking brighter on that front with recent developments at continental level that should have a positive impact on the game inside the kingdom.

The latest AFC Women’s Club Licensing criteria are part of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations (Edition 2021), which were ratified by the confederation’s executive committee in January and are expected to have a similar game-changing impact to that on the men’s game, with a focus on sporting, infrastructure, personnel, administrative, legal and financial requirements.

This opens up the possibility of Al-Ghamdi and other Saudi female footballers participating in the newly announced AFC Women’s Champions League, set to kick off in 2023, and which promises to become Asia’s premier women’s club tournament.

“This is very encouraging news and I hope to represent my favorite club, which is Al-Ittihad,” she said.

The 21-year-old right-back also revealed the local and international players she looks up to.

“My role model in world football is Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool player, for being the modern right-back, and my favorite local player is the rising star Saud Abdel Hamid from Al-Ittihad football club, as he also plays in the position in which I play.”

For now, Al-Ghamdi’s vision for the future of the game remains simple and inclusive.

“My dream is that any girl in Saudi Arabia should have the opportunity to enjoy sport to the maximum and to see the Saudi national team in international tournaments.”

Topics: Jeddah Eagles Women’s Football League (WFL) Tala Al-Ghamdi

Related

Special Saudi women footballers set their sights on green goals photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women footballers set their sights on green goals
Jeddah Eagles flying high with women’s football win
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Eagles flying high with women’s football win

Latest updates

Blinken has not seen evidence Hamas operated from bombed Gaza media tower
Blinken has not seen evidence Hamas operated from bombed Gaza media tower
Will truth become the first casualty of the Israel Gaza war?
Will truth become the first casualty of the Israel Gaza war?
Preservation is as important as development, say chiefs of top Saudi megaprojects
Preservation is as important as development, say chiefs of top Saudi megaprojects
Jordan MPs launch diplomatic assault on Israel with call for envoy’s expulsion
Jordan MPs launch diplomatic assault on Israel with call for envoy’s expulsion
UK launches first study into COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women
UK launches first study into COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.