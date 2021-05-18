You are here

  Major Jeddah stormwater project contract awarded

Major Jeddah stormwater project contract awarded

Major Jeddah stormwater project contract awarded
A number of major drainage projects are planned across the Kingdom. (Shutterstock)
Major Jeddah stormwater project contract awarded

Major Jeddah stormwater project contract awarded
  • Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company (AWPT) was awarded a contract worth SR115.32 million
DUBAI: The Jeddah Municipality has awarded a contract to manage stormwater drains and reduce ground water levels.
Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company (AWPT) was awarded a contract worth SR115.32 million ($30.7 million), the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
The 3-year contract covers stormwater networks and ground water level reduction in North Jeddah, the company said.
A number of major drainage projects are planned across the Kingdom with some cities being prone to flash flooding during heavy rains.
It comes a decade after the Saudi port city was hit by devastating floods that caused widespread damage and the loss of 122 lives.

 

HSBC Saudi Arabia to transfer three units to SABB-owned Alawwal Invest

HSBC Saudi Arabia to transfer three units to SABB-owned Alawwal Invest
HSBC Saudi Arabia to transfer three units to SABB-owned Alawwal Invest

HSBC Saudi Arabia to transfer three units to SABB-owned Alawwal Invest
  • The deal allows HSBC Saudi Arabia to focus on its investment banking, institutional brokerage and custody business
DUBAI: HSBC Saudi Arabia said it had agreed to transfer its asset management, retail brokerage and retail margin lending businesses to Alawwal Invest, a unit of the Saudi British Bank (SABB).

The deal allows HSBC Saudi Arabia to focus on its investment banking, institutional brokerage and custody business, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This transaction will allow HSBC Saudi Arabia to focus its resources on its market-leading investment banking, institutional brokerage and custody businesses, which serve domestic as well as international corporate and institutional clients in the Kingdom,” said Stephen Moss, HSBC Group’s regional CEO.

Gulf banks are experiencing a wave of mergers and acquisitions as lenders reposition themselves in response to a number of disruptive forces that are rapidly reshaping the financial sector.

The HSBC Group owns 51 percent of HSBC Saudi Arabia, with 49 percent owned by SABB. The HSBC Group is the single largest investor in SABB with a 31 percent shareholding. The transaction is expected to complete next year, subject to approvals.
SABB Managing Director David Dew said: “The transaction enables SABB to strategically widen our service offering to our large base of clients across the Kingdom. It takes us one step closer to fulfilling our commitment toward helping our customers achieve long-term value creation by giving them access to one of Saudi Arabia’s leading wealth and asset management platforms.”

SABB is one of the largest banks in the Kingdom, with 1.54 million retail customers, and a 114 branch network.

 

Key Aramco IPO banker appointed CEO of Citi Saudi Arabia

Key Aramco IPO banker appointed CEO of Citi Saudi Arabia
  • Al-Khatib will be responsible for expanding the American lender’s operations in Saudi Arabia
DUBAI: Citi on Tuesday announced the appointment of Wassim Al-Khatib, a key figure in Aramco’s 2019 initial public offering (IPO), as CEO of its Saudi operations.

Al-Khatib will be responsible for expanding the American lender’s operations in Saudi Arabia, after it relaunched in the Kingdom in April 2017 following a 13-year hiatus.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a critical component of Citi’s Middle East strategy and is an essential growth market for Citi globally,” Carmen Haddad, Citi’s vice chairperson for the Middle East and country officer for Saudi Arabia, said in a statement.

“Wassim is a highly experienced banker with the right expertise to continue driving our strategy of serving our clients and contributing to the Kingdom’s generational transformation.”

Al-Khatib was previously managing director and head of NCB Capital’s investment banking division, where he was a key figure in Aramco’s SR96 billion ($25.6 billion) IPO in 2019.

The New York-based bank ended a five-decade presence in Saudi Arabia in 2004 with the sale of its 20 percent stake in Samba Financial.

In April 2017, it was granted a license by the Saudi Capital Market Authority to offer a range of investment banking, debt and equity capital market services.

Pakistan’s remittances hit all-time monthly high of $2.8bn in April

Pakistan’s remittances hit all-time monthly high of $2.8bn in April
Pakistan's remittances hit all-time monthly high of $2.8bn in April

Pakistan's remittances hit all-time monthly high of $2.8bn in April
  • The inflows came mainly from Saudi Arabia, at $6.4 billion
KARACHI, Pakistan: Remittances from Pakistani workers employed abroad rose to a record monthly high of $2.8 billion in April, 56 percent higher than a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.
On a cumulative basis, remittances also surpassed the previous record.
Proactive policy measures by the government and State Bank to encourage more inflows through banking channels, curtailed cross border travel due to the pandemic, and Eid holiday-related inflows contributed to the record levels of remittances this year, the central bank said.
“I have always believed overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter.
The inflows came mainly from Saudi Arabia, at $6.4 billion, the United Arab Emirates, $5.1 billion, Britain, $3.3 billion, and the United States, $2.2 billion, the central bank said, referring to cumulative figures.

Dubai could lure wealthy Hong Kong expats says Tellimer

Dubai could lure wealthy Hong Kong expats says Tellimer
UAE awards local firm ADSB $950m naval patrol vessel contract

UAE awards local firm ADSB $950m naval patrol vessel contract
UAE awards local firm ADSB $950m naval patrol vessel contract

UAE awards local firm ADSB $950m naval patrol vessel contract
  • ADSB has built Baynunah-class corvettes for the UAE navy, the last of which it said was delivered in 2017.
DUBAI: The UAE has signed a 3.5 billion dirham ($950 million) contract with Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) to manufacture four new patrol vessels for the Gulf Arab state’s navy, ADSB said on Tuesday.
The contract for Falaj 3-class Offshore Patrol Vessels was the largest ever order received by ADSB, it said in a statement.
It did not say when it would start and complete delivery of the vessels.
“This contract underscores our mutual commitment to serving the UAE Navy with the right products and advanced shipping solutions — to enable a secure future,” ADSB Chief Executive David Massey said.
ADSB has built Baynunah-class corvettes for the UAE navy, the last of which it said was delivered in 2017.
ADSB is 40 percent owned by state defense conglomerate EDGE and 10 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, according to its website.

