Russia reports 7,920 new COVID-19 cases, 390 deaths

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.
Reuters

  Government coronavirus task force said 390 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours
MOSCOW: Russia reported 7,920 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,096 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,965,676.
The government coronavirus task force said 390 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 116,965.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

PARIS: It’s a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French life — sipping coffee and wine with friends.
The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of COVID-19 and to give citizens back some of their signature “joie de vivre.” As part of the plan’s first stage, France’s 7 p.m. nightly curfew was pushed back to 9 p.m. and museums, theaters and cinemas reopened along with outdoor cafe terraces.
President Emmanuel Macron, taking a seat at a cafe terrace, chatted with customers and Prime Minister Jean Castex, projecting a mood of measured optimism.
“Let’s get used to try and live together,” Macron told reporters. “If we manage to get well organized collectively and continue vaccinating, have a common discipline as citizens, there’s no reason why we can’t continue moving forward.”
Castex planned to attend a cinema later Wednesday. Actress Emmanuel Beart, meanwhile, went to a movie theater opening in Paris where her latest film “L’Etreinte” (“The Embrace“) was showing. The appetite for seeing movies was such that many in Paris lined up at breakfast to see a movie instead of getting their morning croissant.
Moviegoer Michael Souhaite, who works in the industry, set his alarm clock to make sure to be there for his 9 a.m. showing of “Drunk.”
“I really need to go to the movies,” he said. “I go to movies maybe twice a week, minimum. So for me it was really, really, really important... Today it’s almost emotional to be here.”
France is not the first European country to start getting back a semblance of social and cultural life. Italy, Belgium, Hungary and other nations already allow outdoor dining while drinking and eating indoors began Monday in Britain.
Eateries in France have been closed since the end of October, the longest time of any European country except Poland, where bars and restaurants reopened Saturday for outdoor service after being closed for seven months.
Still, the French government has put limits on how much fun can be had. Restaurants can fill only 50 percent of their outdoor seating and have no more than six people at a table. Movie theaters can only seat 35 percent of capacity, while museums must restrict entries to allow space between visitors.
Starting on June 9, the French government plans to move the curfew back to 11 p.m. and to permit indoor dining. Also on that date, France will begin to welcome tourists from non-EU destinations provided they have some sort of coronavirus passport or health pass. The final phase of the three-stage reopening plan is scheduled for June 30, when the curfew will end and all other restrictions will be lifted, if pandemic conditions allow.
Macron’s plan to bring France out of the pandemic aren’t just about resuscitating long-closed restaurants, boutiques and museums, but also about preparing his possible campaign for a second term. Before next year’s presidential election, Macron is focusing on saving jobs and reviving the pandemic-battered French economy.
France has recorded more than 108,000 deaths due to COVID-19, among the highest tolls in Europe. But virus deaths, admissions to critical care units and the coronavirus infection rate are now on the decline.
Dr. Michel Slama, chief of the Intensive Care Unit at Amiens Hospital, said his stance, like Macron’s, was “optimistic but prudent.”
“We are attentive about the reopening but worried is not the word,” he told The Associated Press. “There has been a significant drop in emergency hospital admissions for the virus in France. That’s good news. The high vaccine rate now we hope will help us avoid a new wave.”
About 40 percent of France’s adult population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — but that rate is still well behind Britain’s 70 percent and behind several other EU nations.
Tourists waited excitedly as the cordon around the world’s most visited museum and home of the “Mona Lisa,” the Louvre, was finally lifted.
“It means a lot, you know. It means COVID-19 is starting to finish, when it’s the opening of all museums and public areas,” said visitor Walid Hneini.
Benoit Puez, a Parisian art lover, was more understated but still pleased about France opening up.
“Maybe I didn’t really miss it, but we are happy it’s reopening. It’s a stage,” he said.

LILONGWE: Malawi on Wednesday destroyed 19,610 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that expired 18 days after arriving, despite assurances from the African Union (AU) and World Health Organization (WHO) that the vaccines were safe until mid-July.
A batch of 102,000 vaccines arrived on March 26, under an initiative by the AU and WHO, and they expired on April 13, leaving less than three weeks for them to be used. Malawi managed to deploy about 80 percent of them by that time.
John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), part of the AU, told a news conference late last month that the shots could be used until July 13, based on a further analysis conducted by manufacturers the Serum Institute of India (SII).
He and the WHO also urged African countries not to waste vaccines donated to them.
However, the Malawian government said it would not give expired vaccines to its citizens.
“We are destroying (them) because, as government policy... no expired vaccine has ever been used,” said Health Minister Khumbize Chaponda, at Kamuzu Central Hospital in the administrative capital Lilongwe.
She then threw the shots, which were wrapped in red plastic bags, into an incinerator, causing a cloud of dark smoke to billow from its chimney.
“On behalf of the government I assure all Malawians that no one will be given an expired COVID vaccine,” she said.
A CDC Africa official declined to comment.
SII did not immediately respond to a request for comment. India’s drug regulator in March allowed the SII-produced AstraZeneca vaccine to be used for up to nine months from its manufacture date, as opposed to the earlier six months.
South Sudan has set aside 59,000 doses supplied by the AU and is not using them because of the same expiration issue.
Malawi’s health ministry said the country had administered 335,232 vaccine doses as of May 18, and recorded 34,231 COVID infections and 1,153 deaths.
African countries have struggled to secure enough COVID-19 vaccines to roll out mass immunization. Many rely on handouts from global vaccine scheme COVAX, which is co-led by the WHO and partners including the Gavi vaccines alliance.

LONDON: Tech giant Google has received a letter from 250 Jewish employees urging it to do more to support the Palestinian people. 

The group, called Jewish Diaspora in Tech, asked CEO Sundar Pichai to match the financial assistance Google gives to Israeli humanitarian groups with aid for Palestinian ones.

This follows an escalation in Israeli airstrikes that has led to over 200 fatalities and thousands of injuries in the Gaza Strip.

Jewish Diaspora in Tech asked Google’s parent company Alphabet to review business relations with companies and institutions that the group claims facilitate the oppression of Palestinians.

It also urged Alphabet to publicly acknowledge that Palestinians have been disproportionately affected by clashes between Israeli forces and militant groups.

“We ask Google leadership to make a company-wide statement recognizing the violence in Palestine and Israel, which must include direct recognition of the harm done to Palestinians by Israeli military and gang violence,” the group wrote.

“Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism and this conflation harms the pursuit of justice for Palestinians and Jews alike by limiting freedom of expression and distracting from real acts of antisemitism.”

Jewish Diaspora in Tech said efforts had been made by members of an official group of Jewish Google employees, known as Jewglers, to have the company publicly “support the sovereign state of Israel,” which it claimed gave a “one-sided pro-Israel perspective” on the conflict, and had silenced the voices of Google’s Jewish anti-Zionists.

“We agree that a response from Google leadership is necessary, but we believe any response that recognizes violence against Israelis but fails to give the same recognition to violence against Palestinians is worse than no response at all,” Jewish Diaspora in Tech added.

A member of the group told US media outlet The Verge: “We were compelled to form our own space because of the fact that we were quite literally not allowed to express our viewpoints.”

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday reported more coronavirus deaths in a single day than any other country at any time during the pandemic, while infections continued to spread through vast rural areas with weak health systems.
The Health Ministry reported a record 4,529 deaths in the past 24 hours, driving India’s confirmed fatalities to 283,248. It also reported 267,334 new infections, as daily cases remained below 300,000 for the third consecutive day. The numbers are almost certainly undercounts.
The previous record for most daily deaths from the coronavirus was set on Jan. 12 in the United States, when 4,475 people died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
With over 25 million cases since the pandemic began, India’s confirmed infections are second only to the US.
Experts say new infections in India, which had been rising steeply, may finally be slowing. But deaths have continued to rise and hospitals are still crowded with patients. Over the last month, India’s COVID-19 fatalities have jumped six-fold.
While megacities such as Mumbai and New Delhi have seen signs of improvement in recent days, there is concern that the virus is spreading through the vast countryside where a majority of the people live and where health care and testing are limited.
The situation is particularly alarming in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most-populous state with 200 million people, where a court Monday said citizens have been left “at God’s mercy.” Even though new cases have been declining over the past week, the state has more than 136,000 confirmed active infections.
Government officials are racing to limit the spread of the virus in the state’s villages. Teams have reached nearly 90,000 villages and the virus has been detected in about 21,000 of them, the Press Trust of India news agency cited senior health official Amit Mohan Prasad as saying.
Health experts say the true extent of the virus is hard to gauge, in part because of weak data, and that the government response has come too late.
“The national story hid what was going on in rural India and it continues to be fairly invisible,” said Murad Banaji, a mathematician modeling India’s cases.
In many parts of Uttar Pradesh, people are dying of fever and breathlessness even before getting tested for coronavirus. Crematoriums have run out of wood and hundreds of bodies are washing up on the banks of the Ganges River.
“The villagers often ignore fever and body ache. Before the relatives can understand what is happening, the patient dies,” said Raja Bhaiya of the nonprofit group Vidya Dham Samiti, which works to raise awareness about the pandemic in the state’s Banda district.
Bhaiya said the “only testimony of death in the village is the cries of women and children, and these cries are very frequent now.”
India’s vaccination drive is also faltering just at the time when it is needed the most. The number of daily administered doses has fallen by about half over the last six weeks, from a high of 4 million a day on April 2 to around 2 million or less this week.
Many states say they don’t have enough vaccine to administer.

Vilnius: Shivering on a cool night on the border between Belarus and Lithuania, a 19-year-old Belarusian has just fled his homeland through a forest, dodging regime border guards along the way.

He is one of dozens of Belarusians to have walked across this EU border illegally after a bloody crackdown in Belarus in the wake of a disputed election last August.

“I’m hugely relieved... I’ve left the horror,” the young Belarusian told AFP, minutes after his arrival on Lithuanian soil at night.

The man, who requested that his name not be published, described his journey last month as relatively easy but frightening nonetheless.

In the silent forest he was afraid his every move would alert the border patrols and he had to contend with a bad knee made worse he said from a police beating.

On top of that, a malfunctioning compass meant he “nearly walked back into Belarus twice.”

But in the end, it took just 40 minutes to reach Lithuania after being dropped off by car on the Belarusian side — the border itself was a ditch that could be crossed in a single step.


Lithuania’s border guard service said that 37 Belarusians were detected crossing the border illegally between the beginning of August last year and the start of this month.

The government says that it received 142 asylum requests from Belarusians who crossed both legally and illegally over the same period and has so far granted 12 of them.

Lithuania has also taken in hundreds more Belarusians through a “humanitarian corridor,” granting six-month visas to allow them to regularise their status in the country.

“Lithuania will always be a safe haven for persecuted foreign citizens,” the interior ministry said in a statement.

Belarus saw unprecedented mass protests after last year’s elections in which strongman President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term.

Thousands of demonstrators were detained and more than 400 people given lengthy jail terms.

In the days after the vote that the opposition and Western diplomats said was rigged, Lukashenko’s challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya also fled to Lithuania.

She has stayed there ever since, lobbying foreign governments and international organizations to help toward her goal of holding new free and fair elections.

The 19-year-old Belarusian’s story is typical of many young people caught up in the repression unleashed by Russia-backed Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994.

He said that he was arrested for the first time last year even before the presidential vote — not at any protest but simply for being, he said, in the wrong place at the wrong time.

After that, he began regularly attending demonstrations and was arrested three more times as well as serving brief periods in prison for his activism.

During one arrest, he said a law enforcement officer told him that “they would not stop hassling me.”


Following his arrests, the man said that he tried to leave for Ukraine but was turned back and told by Belarusian border guards that he would not be allowed to go until he had done his military service.

Unable to leave the country legally because of pending court cases, ongoing investigations and what they describe as the excuse of military service obligations, Belarusians like the 19-year-old are helped by a discreet network of organizations in making illegal crossings.

“If they decide to cross the border illegally, we will try to help them,” said one activist in Lithuania, who declined to be named because of the nature of his activity.

“They have to understand there’s a certain risk... that they must be responsible for their actions,” he said.

The assistance includes advice on what to take, the best route and landmarks along the way to make it easier.


German Snezhkov is one of those who made it across illegally and has received political asylum in Lithuania.

He said he fled Belarus because he was under criminal investigation for taking part in the protests.

“It was a cold winter night. I had to walk through a canal, the water reaching my knees,” the 53-year-old said.

At one point, Snezhkov saw a searchlight from a Belarusian border guard patrol and froze.

“But I knew that there was no going back. Only forward. I put my faith in God and kept on walking.”

The searchlight moved on and his family later joined him in Lithuania through the “humanitarian corridor” route.

They all received asylum along with a free language course and he is being helped with his job search.

“When I entered another country, I saw a completely different society. I just felt that the people here are free,” he said.

Even the Lithuanian border guards, he said, were kind — they “let me take my shoes off and dry them. It meant a lot to me.”


Back at the frontier, two border guards arrive in a patrol car within a few minutes.

The 19-year-old puts on a face mask in compliance with coronavirus safety regulations.

“Where have you come from?” one of the guards asks, addressing him in Russian.

“From Belarus. I request political asylum,” he responds.

The border guard takes his passport, searches him and hands him a pair of latex gloves as a further anti-Covid precaution.

Nervous, the man struggles to put them on.

“Don’t worry. Everything is going to be fine,” the border guard reassures him.

