You are here

  • Home
  • Escalation of violence in Israel-Palestine conflict must stop, says Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Escalation of violence in Israel-Palestine conflict must stop, says Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Saudi position on Palestine was clear, namely reaching a permanent solution according to the Arab initiative and a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital. (Screenshot)
Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Saudi position on Palestine was clear, namely reaching a permanent solution according to the Arab initiative and a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital. (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mf3j2

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Escalation of violence in Israel-Palestine conflict must stop, says Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Saudi position on Palestine was clear, namely reaching a permanent solution according to the Arab initiative and a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital. (Screenshot)
  • Speaking to Al Arabiya TV, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Saudi position on Palestine was clear
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that the ongoing escalation of violence in Gaza and East Jerusalem had to stop, expressing the Kingdom's solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Speaking to Al Arabiya TV, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Saudi position on Palestine was clear, namely reaching a permanent solution according to the Arab initiative and a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital.

The prince had also earlier said that Israel’s bombing of Gaza was fueling extremism and “empowering the extremists” in the Palestinian enclave, calling on “all parties” to stop the violence which erupted last week.

Heavy air strikes and roclet fire in the Israel-Gaza conflict have claimed more lives on both sides as tensions flare amid Palestinian 'day of anger' protests in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

During comments to Al Arabiya, Prince Faisal also said Saudi Arabia was committed to a political solution to crisis in Yemen, but added that progress was currently stalled due to refusals from the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to cooperate.

He said the Kingdom hoped the Houthis will advance the interests of Yemen over the interests of “regional parties,” but that the issue of Iran's ballistic missiles and interventions in the region had to be addressed.

Following comments made by Lebanon's former caretaker foreign minister Cherbel Wehbe on Monday, the prince said there were concerns about the future of Lebanon, but that the country had to find a way to save itself.

He also added that Hezbollah's influence over political decision-making in Lebanon hindered any chances of real reform in the country.

Prince Faisal also told Al Arabiya that Saudi Arabia had worked with global partners to stabilize Sudan, and the Kingdom was fully committed to the transitional process in the African country, the prosperity and stability of which is positive for the wider region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Israel Palestine East Jerusalem violence

Related

PM Netanyahu says Israel is destroying capabilities of extremists in Gaza, seeks to avoid civilian casualties
Middle-East
PM Netanyahu says Israel is destroying capabilities of extremists in Gaza, seeks to avoid civilian casualties
US working ‘intensively’ to bring Israeli-Palestinian violence to an end — Blinken video
Middle-East
US working ‘intensively’ to bring Israeli-Palestinian violence to an end — Blinken

Saudi culture minister meets Greek president during Athens visit

Saudi culture minister meets Greek president during Athens visit
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi culture minister meets Greek president during Athens visit

Saudi culture minister meets Greek president during Athens visit
  • Saudi Arabia’s culture minister is on a two-day visit to Greece
  • Prince Badr also met with the Greek Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni at the Acropolis Museum
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's culture minister met with the Greek president in Athens during a two-day visit on Wednesday.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud informed Katerina Sakellaropoulou that the Kingdom is keen to work with her country on an intensive cultural program over the next two years, the focus of which would be creating quality opportunities that achieve the desired impact of this cooperation.
The meeting was attended by the Saudi ambassador to Greece Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Ammar.
Prince Badr conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Greek president.
The minister’s visit to Greece aims to lay the foundation for a new phase of cultural cooperation between the country and the Kingdom.
Later on, Prince Badr met with the Greek Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni at the Acropolis Museum in Athens.
The two ministers reviewed the proposed Saudi plan for a cultural partnership between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop it.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Greece Saudi Culture Ministry

Related

Saudi Culture Ministry issues guide to acquiring national artworks
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry issues guide to acquiring national artworks
Saudi envoy to Lebanon: Kingdom has one political discourse that has earned everyone’s respect
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy to Lebanon: Kingdom has one political discourse that has earned everyone’s respect

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 420,671
  • A total of 7,201 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,213 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 349 were recorded in Makkah, 334 in Riyadh, 148 in the Eastern Province, 104 in Madinah, 74 in Asir, 60 in Jazan, 37 in Tabuk, 26 in Najran, 19 in Al-Baha, 13 in the Northern Borders region, 11 in Hail and seven in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 420,671 after 910 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,201 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 12 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data
Saudi Arabia to require COVID-19 immunization for entering events starting August
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to require COVID-19 immunization for entering events starting August

Saudi envoy to Lebanon: Kingdom has one political discourse that has earned everyone’s respect

Saudi envoy to Lebanon: Kingdom has one political discourse that has earned everyone’s respect
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi envoy to Lebanon: Kingdom has one political discourse that has earned everyone’s respect

Saudi envoy to Lebanon: Kingdom has one political discourse that has earned everyone’s respect
  • Wehbe suggested on Monday that Gulf states had supported the rise of Daesh
  • Bukhari received Lebanese delegations at the Saudi embassy who came to express their condemnation of Wehbe’s comments
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has one political discourse that has earned the respect of all, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Lebanon said on Wednesday.
Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari made the comments in response to claims made by Lebanon’s foreign minister that Gulf states had supported the rise of Daesh.
Charbel Wehbe, who is a minister in the caretaker government, asked President Michel Aoun to be relieved of his duties on Wednesday.
Wehbe also made other disparaging comments during a television interview that were condemned by Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.
Bukhari received Lebanese delegations at the Saudi embassy in Beirut who came to express their condemnation of Wehbe’s comments, Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The first to arrive was Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian who emphasized the good relations between the two countries.
The Arab League also criticized the comments on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that Wehbe’s comments were far from “diplomatic decency,” and “contributed to tension in the Lebanese-Gulf relationship instead of correcting its course as required.”
The Secretary-General added the comments were “an infringement of the rights of Gulf Arab states in general and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia in particular.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari Charbel Wehbe

Related

Special Lebanese foreign minister quits over Gulf remark controversy
Middle-East
Lebanese foreign minister quits over Gulf remark controversy
Update Charbel Wehbe, Lebanon's caretaker foreign minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut, Lebanon in 2020. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, GCC anger at ‘insult’ by Lebanon minister

Saudi Arabia to require COVID-19 immunization for entering events starting August

Saudi Arabia to require COVID-19 immunization for entering events starting August
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to require COVID-19 immunization for entering events starting August

Saudi Arabia to require COVID-19 immunization for entering events starting August
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will make COVID-19 immunization mandatory for anyone wanting to  attend any social, economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, entertainment or sports event from Aug. 1, an official source told the Saudi Press Agency. 

The immunization will also become a requirement to enter any government, educational, or private establishment, whether to perform business or audit, the source at the Saudi Interior Ministry said. 

The source also confirmed the resumption of public transport and the resumption of in-class teaching in educational facilities.
 
The ministries of health and education will agree to define the target groups of students.

The mobile application “Tawakkalna” will be used to check the immunization status of citizens and residents.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia vaccine

Related

Tawakkalna health status confirmation needed to fly from Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Tawakkalna health status confirmation needed to fly from Saudi Arabia
Saudi passengers flock to airports as foreign travel resumes photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi passengers flock to airports as foreign travel resumes

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle millions of amphetamine pills into Kingdom

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle millions of amphetamine pills into Kingdom
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle millions of amphetamine pills into Kingdom

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle millions of amphetamine pills into Kingdom
  • Al-Najidi said three people were arrested in Jeddah and Riyadh and being held in custody
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2.7 million amphetamine pills into the Kingdom, state news agency SPA reported.
Working with the with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at Jeddah Islamic Port, Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate for Narcotics Control were able to monitor and seize the drugs at Jeddah Islamic Port, Spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control Capt. Mohamed Al-Najidi said.
Al-Najidi  said three people were arrested in Jeddah and Riyadh and being held in custody.
Earlier in April, Lebanon vowed to punish drug smugglers after massive quantities of narcotics were seized by Saudi Arabia and Greece.
Saudi authorities reported foiling an attempt to smuggle millions of amphetamine pills stashed in a pomegranate shipment from Lebanon at Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port.

Topics: drug smuggling

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Co. rescues, rehabilitates 2 endangered turtles
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Co. rescues, rehabilitates 2 endangered turtles
Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling plot at Jeddah port
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling plot at Jeddah port

Latest updates

Airstrikes kill six in Gaza as Israeli barrage enters 10th day
Airstrikes kill six in Gaza as Israeli barrage enters 10th day
Chinese Mars rover beams back first photos
Chinese Mars rover beams back first photos
Saudi Aramco releases report on cyber resilience in oil and gas industry
Saudi Aramco releases report on cyber resilience in oil and gas industry
UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed
UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed
Saudi culture minister meets Greek president during Athens visit
Saudi culture minister meets Greek president during Athens visit

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.