Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis
Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis
Israeli paramilitary border police stand guard as Jewish right-wing demonstrators demand the release of three Jews arrested in the shooting death of Mousa Hasoona, Lod, Israel, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo)
LONDON: Ultranationalist Israelis in recent days have created secret online groups to hide their activities and to organize and spread hate against Arab Israelis.
News sites, including Sky News, have been monitoring the activities of Israeli ultranationalist social media accounts and have reported that the accounts are breeding grounds for hate speech and are being used to organize anti-Arab attacks in Israel.
While some of these groups are currently under review from Facebook, the encrypted messaging app Telegram previously took down a few of the channels, including one with “war group” in its title and another called “Death to Arabs.”
Reports indicated that the attack on an Arab man who was pulled from his car by a mob of right-wing Israelis and beaten in the streets of Bat Yam last week was coordinated on Telegram.
One of the groups shut down by Telegram boasted around 6,000 members who call themselves a civilian army. After it was deactivated, its members reportedly regrouped and formed a different channel that includes more than 400 users.
Usernames on these groups include “Death to Arabs,” “State of Israel,” and “Every Arab killed is a holiday for us.” One member carrying the username “State of Israel” shared an image of a man who had been shot in the head, captioned “Father of all Arabs.”
Another group, called La Familia-Death to Arabs, was linked to La Familia, the far-right, football supporter group of the Israeli Premier League club Beitar Jerusalem. The group was also shut down by Telegram for encouraging members to take to the streets to “bring order” and for inciting violence.
Facebook and WhatsApp groups are also vehicles for inciting violence, with some appearing to be connected to far-right Israeli political party Otzma Yehudit, meaning “Jewish Strength.”
A post on one of these groups reads: “In Lod there is a call for all those who carry a weapon to come asap to Lod to help save Jewish lives. Yes, it’s that bad. I emphasize: ONLY those with weapons!” The page was recently deleted by Facebook.
Most of these groups cannot be accessed without the admin’s approval and require a comprehensive set of security questions to verify prospective users. First, they must offer a photo of themselves with proof of the date and time it was taken and a link to their personal social media.
Then, they must produce a video and a written message in Hebrew vowing support for Israel and affirming a willingness to give their life for the cause. This evidence is then sent to an admin who will invite the user to the private chat.
A spokesperson for Facebook stated that the platform has dedicated teams, comprised of native Arabic and Hebrew speakers, that are “closely monitoring the situation on the ground” and “removing content and accounts that break our rules as quickly as possible.”
“We’re reviewing the accounts shared by Sky News and have already removed one Facebook Group for breaking our rules,” the spokesperson said.
Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak
Arab News journalist Tarek Ali Ahmad tells US-based Ray Hanania Radio Show this is indicative of ‘Western bias when it comes to Saudi Arabia’
Subsequent investigations led to the finger of blame being pointed at the brother of the woman with whom Bezos was having an extramarital affair
Updated 20 May 2021
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Many Western news outlets failed in their duty to correct mistaken reporting that falsely accused Saudi authorities of involvement in hacking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s phone, a media insider said on Wednesday.
After US tabloid the National Enquirer reported in 2019 that the billionaire was having an extramarital affair with former news anchor and media personality Lauren Sanchez, the Saudis were accused of stealing personal information by hacking his cell phone.
Bezos, who bought the Washington Post in 2013, claimed that he had been targeted by powerful enemies who were unhappy with stories about them that had been published by the newspaper, including the Saudis and the Trump organization.
Officials in the Kingdom denied the accusations, but this narrative of a plot involving the Saudis and others continued to be a key part of reports published by the Post, overshadowing the original story of Bezos’s infidelity. Many other Western news outlets — including The New York Times in the US and The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph in the UK — published stories that repeated the allegations of hacks and leaks by Saudi Arabia.
The UK newspaper Daily Mail reported that Lauren Sanchez's ex-husband was claimed to be the source who leaked her affair with billionaire Jeff Bezos, according to court documents. Read the article here.
Yet investigations into the leaks soon began to focus on a culprit much closer to home: Laura Sanchez’s brother, Michael Sanchez. In the tell-all book “Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire,” which was published last week, author Brad Stone, a senior executive editor at Bloomberg News, offers an in-depth view of how the brother’s leaks to the National Inquirer allegedly happened.
Rather than retract and correct their mistaken reporting, as they often demand of other news sources, many of the media outlets that had published allegations of Saudi involvement quietly ignored or underplayed the ongoing revelations about the true source of the story, said Arab News journalist Tarek Ali Ahmad on Wednesday during a discussion on the US-based Ray Hanania Radio Show.
“Jeff Bezos actually blamed Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for this leak to the National Enquirer,” he said. “In a huge blog post he blamed Saudi Arabia for targeting him because of his stake in the Washington Post.”
Author Brad Stone, a senior executive editor at Bloomberg News, has offered an in-depth view of how Lauren Sanchez’s brother’s leaks to the National Inquirer allegedly happened. Click here to read.
The Post and other Western media suggested that the source of the hack had been an exchange of WhatsApp messages between Bezos and the crown prince that included malicious code that stole personal data. The Saudis vehemently denied any involvement in hacking or leaking information and called it “absurd,” he added.
“Even AMI (American Media, Inc.) which is the owner of the National Enquirer denied it and said there was only one source (of information) and that was Michael Sanchez … so, the Saudis had no part to play in it,” said Ali Ahmad.
While a few newspapers did report the new developments, many of the media outlets that had printed the false allegations about Saudi Arabia failed to retract or correct the claims they had made or repeated, he added.
This is indicative of “some form of Western bias when it comes to Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that the type of “bias by omission” evident in this case is common when a newspaper does not wish to admit it was wrong or correct an obviously inaccurate story it has published.
* The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast live in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington DC on WDMV AM 700 on the US Arab Radio Network, and streams live on Facebook. Archives of the show can be found at ArabNews.com/RayRadioShow.
BBC under fire after inquiry finds reporter was ‘deceitful’ in securing Diana interview
BBC set up the investigation in November from Diana's brother alleging he had been tricked into introducing her to journalist Martin Bashir
Broadcaster agrees to return awards won by the interview
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Reports emerged this afternoon that an official inquiry found that former BBC reporter Martin Bashir had commissioned fake bank statements and used “deceitful behaviour” in a “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines to secure his 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.
The findings of the report indicate that Bashir lied both to the princess, and to her brother Earl Spencer, in his attempts to secure the interview. He reportedly showed Earl Spencer forged bank statements that appeared to show payments by the media to associates of the family for information.
This, Earl Spencer says, was to gain his confidence so that he would introduce Martin Bashir to his sister, Princess Diana.
The investigation, conducted by the former supreme court judge Lord Dyson, found that the BBC did not uphold its hallmark standards of integrity and transparency and Bashir had committed a “serious breach” of BBC guidelines.
In 1996, Tony Hall, the then-head of BBC, carried out an investigation of the interview. However, Dyson was reportedly highly critical of the probe, calling it “flawed and woefully ineffective.”
In response to the report findings, Bashir apologized and said the faking of bank statements was a “stupid thing to do” and “an action I deeply regret.” But, he added he felt it had “no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview.”
The current BBC Director General Tim Davie has made a “full and unconditional” apology after the findings in Dyson’s report were released this afternoon.
Davie said: “Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings.”
The 1995 Panorama interview made Bashir a star after an audience of almost 23 million tuned in to hear Princess Diana reveal details of her life and make the famous comment that there were “three of us in this marriage,” in reference to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
The BBC, which revealed that the six-month report cost around £1.4 million ($1.9 million), said it would return the many awards that Bashir’s interview won.
Media watchdog issues condemnation, calls for clarity over whether home struck deliberately
Yousef Abu Hussein’s wife, brother injured in same attack
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Gaza-based Palestinian journalist Yousef Abu Hussein was killed on Wednesday by an Israeli airstrike on the building in which he lived. His wife and brother were injured.
Footage by Al-Araby TV showed that the building’s two upper floors were destroyed but the rest of it did not appear to be significantly damaged. Residents did not reportedly received any prior notice of the attack.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Thursday condemned the killing of Abu Hussein and called on Israeli authorities to immediately clarify whether they deliberately struck his home.
On May 12, Israeli airstrikes also destroyed the Al-Shorouk building in Gaza, which housed a number of media outlets.
Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media
Misinformation, hate speech and calls for violence about Israeli-Palestinian conflict have circulated on social media platforms amid deadly fighting
Facebook has previously set up similar operations centers to focus on situations like global elections.
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters
London: Facebook Inc. set up a 24-7 “special operations center” last week to respond to content posted on its platform about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict amid violence in the region, the company said on Wednesday.
Misinformation, hate speech and calls for violence about the conflict have circulated on social media platforms amid the deadly fighting.
“This operations center allows us to closely monitor the situation so we can remove content that violates our community standards faster, while also addressing possible errors in enforcement,” Monika Bickert, Facebook’s vice president of content policy, told reporters on a conference call.
Facebook has previously set up similar operations centers to focus on situations like global elections.
Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told Reuters that Facebook’s head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, and other executives had on Tuesday spoken to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. Facebook executives previously met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz via Zoom, Politico reported last week.
A Reuters fact-checking team has debunked images shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram that falsely claim to be related to the conflict.
The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Jewish extremists had formed new groups on WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned encrypted messaging service, for the purpose of committing violence against Palestinians.
“As a private messaging service, we do not have access to the contents of people’s personal chats though when information is reported to us, we take action to ban accounts we believe may be involved in causing imminent harm,” a WhatsApp spokesman said. “We also quickly respond to valid legal requests from law enforcement for the limited information available to us.”
Social media platforms have also faced accusations of censorship. Last week, BuzzFeed News reported that Facebook-owned Instagram had mistakenly removed content about Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem where Israeli security police clashed with worshippers.
The Thomson Reuters Foundation also reported that Instagram and Twitter Inc. had blamed glitches for the deletion of posts mentioning the possible eviction of Palestinians from East Jerusalem.
Facebook has banned Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas from its platform and removes content praising the group regarded by Israel, the United States and the European Union as a terrorist group.
Facebook’s Bickert said the new operations center was staffed by experts, including native Arabic and Hebrew speakers. California-based Facebook has been criticized in the past for lacking local language expertise and resources amid violent situations in other countries.
Saudis mourn death of Abdul Khaleq Al-Ghanim, creator of hit show ‘Tash Ma Tash’
The director had been suffering from prostate cancer and succumbed to the disease on May 18
His comedy show ‘Tash Ma Tash’ had been a staple in every Saudi household during Ramadan
Updated 20 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: People in Saudi Arabia are mourning the death of Abdul Khaleq Al-Ghanim, the director and creator of the hit comedy show “Tash Ma Tash” that has been a staple in every Saudi household during Ramadan for more than 20 years.
A picture that circulated online recently showed Al-Ghanim sitting in a wheelchair, leaning on a cane and showing signs of fatigue. Actors on social media asked fans to pray for him.
The director had been suffering from prostate cancer and succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.
News of his passing shocked the stars of “Tash Ma Tash,” Nasser Al-Qasabi and Abdullah Al-Sadhan.
Al-Qasabi expressed his heartbreak on Twitter. “I was shocked by the painful news, the death of my dear friend, director Abdul Khaleq Al-Ghanim after suffering from a long illness,” he said. “It is so painful to me, and to everyone who knew you and got close to you, to lose you. May Allah bestow mercy on your soul. My condolences to Al-Ghanim’s family, his brothers and his mother, and may Allah grant you patience for this painful separation.”
After finishing his studies in Baghdad, he returned to Saudi Arabia only to find there was no local production industry.
He began his career in 1992, becoming famous for directing drama and comedy series over the course of his 30-year career.
In an interview on the Rotana Khalijia channel, he said he had loved acting from a young age and always imagined being an actor. He added that he used to save up his money to go to the movies.
The director’s son Wafi tweeted: “He passed away and left with him a beautiful time that will not come back. Oh Allah, I do not object to your judgment, but longing has overpowered me, and I have no power to bear it.”
Al-Ghanim’s wife Lauren Al-Issa, who is also a director, told Al-Arabiya.net that his illness began after the release of the show “Shad Balad” in 2016.
“He made the necessary tests that revealed he had prostate cancer,” she said. “He then treated it and stabilized his condition and, when he was preparing for the series ‘Snap Shaf’ in 2017, the disease came back. He underwent treatment again at King Fahd Specialist Hospital in Dammam.
“Six months ago, his condition began to worsen as the cancer moved from the prostate to the lymph nodes, and then it moved to his bones and his condition was stable, but doctors imposed chemotherapy on him. But the chemotherapy that was given to him by vein (intravenously) did not suit his body, so it affected him. He could not eat, and he was constantly vomiting, which affected his health and caused him to lose 20 kilograms.”
Rahaf Jambi, a 30-year-old social media influencer, spoke about Al-Ghanim’s legacy and the impact of his work on Saudi society.
“I feel like the whole (of) Saudi society was heavily influenced by the stories of ‘Tash Ma Tash,’ it was ahead of its time and a lot of its stories are still imprinted on our minds,” he told Arab News.
“Tash Ma Tash” aired every Ramadan and tackled Saudi social issues, most of which were controversial at the time.
The show ran for 18 seasons and featured comedy sketches. Every episode had its own story and characters, with some popular characters reappearing in new storylines.
Most episodes mocked the flaws of Saudi society, while others showed a tendency for dark comedy and melodrama.
“Tash Ma Tash” was one of the pioneers of self-criticism in Saudi media, addressing sensitive topics such as terrorism, marital relations, and religion.
“‘Tash Ma Tash’ was considered to be the doorway for us, between us and the world,” Jambi said. “This is what Abdul Khaleq created, the door between us and the world. Until today we are sharing clips of the show. Yes, this person passed away, but no one will ever forget his work for the rest of their life. He will remain immortal through his stories. He brought so much value to Saudi society, no one will ever forget him.”
HIGHLIGHTS
Rhe ‘Tash Ma Tash’ show ran for 18 seasons and featured comedy sketches. Every episode had its own story and characters, with some popular characters reappearing in new storylines.
The director touched on issues such as the religious police and terrorist groups in some episodes, a move that was criticized by some.
Cabin crew manager Ahmed Abdullatif, 28, recalled the fond memories he had of watching the show with his father every Ramadan while growing up.
“It is such a funny show, and a must-watch for a joyous and quality family time,” he told Arab News. “It did bring up sensitive societal issues and shared messages of forgiveness.”
He spent 12 years abroad, and watching clips of “Tash Ma Tash” made Abdullatif feel close to home. “I learned more about my own culture through the show, and I can say my country is full of generous creatives.”
Fan Salah Abu Qassem called the director’s death a “big loss” for Saudi drama and described him as an “exceptional” director.
“We have years-long memories with his show ‘Tash Ma Tash,’ eagerly waiting for the episodes in Ramadan. He was the hidden hero behind the screen, and he drew a smile on millions of people’s faces,” he said.
Al-Ghanim also directed the 2005 cultural Saudi show “Majadeef Al-Amal” that was created in Al-Ahsa, Dammam, and Kerala in India.
Saudi restaurant owner Mohammed Fadin, 26, said: “He is such a creative mind. He knew how to create Saudi drama and knew how to bring up and solve Saudi societal issues in a creative way with Nasser Al-Qasabi and Abdullah Al-Sadhan.”
The director touched on issues such as the religious police and terrorist groups in some episodes, a move that was criticized by some. “He was so strong to continue his artistic journey without letting people bring him down,” added Fadin.
Al-Ghanim had the idea of putting the director’s picture at the end of the closing credits, saying he had read about many directors without knowing what their faces looked like.
He saw it as his right, as a director, to appear to the viewers like actors did.