Magnitude 7.3 quake strikes central China hours after first one kills at least 3 in south

Firefighters set up temporary tents for people displaced by an overnight earthquake in Yangbi County in China's southwest Yunnan province on May 22, 2021.
Firefighters set up temporary tents for people displaced by an overnight earthquake in Yangbi County in China's southwest Yunnan province on May 22, 2021. (AFP)
Firefighters set up temporary tents for people displaced by an overnight earthquake in Yangbi County in China's southwest Yunnan province on May 22, 2021. (AFP)
Firefighters set up temporary tents for people displaced by an overnight earthquake in Yangbi County in China's southwest Yunnan province on May 22, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 38 sec ago
AP

Magnitude 7.3 quake strikes central China hours after first one kills at least 3 in south

Magnitude 7.3 quake strikes central China hours after first one kills at least 3 in south
  Although the first quake in Yunnan province was weaker, it's epicenter was 8 kilometers below the surface. Shallow quakes often cause more damage, especially in populated areas
Updated 38 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: A strong, shallow quake shook southwestern China near the border with Myanmar, killing at least three people and injuring more than two dozen as authorities rushed relief goods including tents to the area.
A second, 7.3-magnitude quake hit early Saturday the southern part of Qinghai province in central China, about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) north of the first quake, but there were no reports of casualties or damage in the sparsely populated area.
US Geological Survey geophysicist Jonathan Tytell said the two quakes were not related.
The Yunnan province seismological bureau gave the magnitude of the Friday night quake as 6.4 and said it struck 8 kilometers (5 miles) below the surface northwest of the city of Dali.
Shallow quakes often cause more damage, especially in populated areas.
The earthquake caused strong shaking around Dali, but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage.
Three people died and 27 were injured, local authorities told state broadcaster CCTV on Saturday.
Relief efforts were underway, with the provincial authorities sending emergency rations and tents to the affected areas.
Last year, a magnitude 5 earthquake in Yunnan killed four people and injured 23.
China’s worst earthquake in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province to the north of Yunnan in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.

 

 

Four Ethiopian soldiers convicted of crimes against civilians in Tigray

Four Ethiopian soldiers convicted of crimes against civilians in Tigray
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

Four Ethiopian soldiers convicted of crimes against civilians in Tigray

Four Ethiopian soldiers convicted of crimes against civilians in Tigray
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

NAIROBI: Three Ethiopian soldiers have been convicted of rape and one of killing a civilian in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the government said on Friday, the first public statement that soldiers had been found guilty of crimes against civilians in the conflict.
Twenty-eight more soldiers are on trial for killing civilians and 25 for acts of sexual violence and rape, the statement from the attorney general’s office said.
Awol Sultan, the spokesman for the attorney general’s office, could not immediately be reached for comment for further details or whether the records would be made public. Neither could military spokesman General Mohammed Tessema.
Ethiopia’s government has come under increasing pressure to demonstrate accountability as reports of atrocities in Tigray mount.
The EU has suspended budget support payments amid reports of brutal gang rapes, mass killings of civilians and widespread looting in the northern region.
Conflict erupted more than six months ago between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party that previously ruled Tigray. Days after fighting began, forces from the neighboring Amhara region to the south and Eritrea to the north sent in troops to support Ethiopian soldiers.
The UN has said that war crimes may have been committed by all parties to the conflict.
Ethiopia’s military and federal prosecutors are also investigating other instances of alleged crimes, including in the city of Axum, the statement said.
In February, Amnesty International said Eritrean troops killed hundreds of Tigrayan civilians there from Nov. 28-29 and described the incident as a potential crime against humanity.
“The investigation indicates that a total of 110 civilians have been killed on these dates by Eritrean troops” in Axum, the government statement said, including 40 who were killed in home raids.
The statement differed sharply from a statement earlier this month on the Axum killings.
On May 10, the attorney general’s office said preliminary evidence indicated 93 people were killed and that the “great majority” were TPLF combatants out of uniform.
Friday’s statement, however, noted only that “some of these individuals might have been irregular combatants.”
Suspects in the ongoing Axum investigation will soon be identified, the statement said, without providing detail on the level of cooperation from the Eritrean military, whose troops stand accused of the killings.
Both Ethiopia and Eritrea denied Eritrea’s presence in Tigray for months despite dozens of eyewitness accounts.
Eritrea’s Foreign Minister Osman Saleh declined to comment on the report’s findings or on whether Eritrea had plans to start its own investigation into possible wrongdoing by its soldiers.
Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Eritrean troops were committing human rights abuses in Tigray and urged Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to push for their withdrawal.

Fundraising runner targets $70,000 in donations for Palestine

Haroon Mota has carried out various fundraising drives in the past for Penny Appeal, including running in the Palestine Marathon.
Haroon Mota has carried out various fundraising drives in the past for Penny Appeal, including running in the Palestine Marathon. (Supplied)
Updated 21 May 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Fundraising runner targets $70,000 in donations for Palestine

Haroon Mota has carried out various fundraising drives in the past for Penny Appeal, including running in the Palestine Marathon. (Supplied)
  • Haroon Mota, a fundraising manager at Islamic Charity Penny Appeal, raised thousands of dollars for charity during Ramadan
  • He plans to run the Berlin, Chicago, Berlin and New York Marathons later this year
Updated 21 May 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: An athlete who raised tens of thousands of dollars for charity during Ramadan has started a new campaign with the goal of raising $70,000 to donate toward emergency humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Haroon Mota plans to run four marathons in just three weeks, a total of 105 miles, to raise awareness and funding to help Palestinians deal with the humanitarian crisis spurred by a devastating campaign of airstrikes and artillery bombardments conducted against militants and civilians in Gaza.

More than 200 people were killed and 1,300 injured by Israeli strikes during 12 days of fighting in Gaza — exasperating an already dire economic and humanitarian situation for the tiny territory’s 2 million inhabitants.

“It was hard for me to ignore the plight of the Palestinian people,” Mota told Arab News. “For me as a fundraiser and humanitarian it is the one thing we do best: trying to respond to not just natural disasters but the consequences of war and conflict.”

As a Muslim, he said, he has strong feelings for Palestine and the Palestinian people.

“It hurts when you see so much suffering,” said Mota, who is the fundraising manager at Islamic Charity Penny Appeal.

“I am hoping to raise $70,000 to fund humanitarian relief projects in Palestine. A lot of that will be spent in Gaza where the biggest humanitarian crisis exists — it is very much a catastrophe.”

Mota continued: “It is important not just to raise funds for the Palestinian cause, but also to raise awareness of the plight of Palestinians. 

“While people are debating politics during conflict and war, it is easy to forget these are real people and real lives that are being affected. I am running for them, these people who know nothing but war and who struggle on a daily basis.”

Mota has carried out various fundraising drives in the past for Penny Appeal, but he said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza means this new drive is the most ambitious yet.

“I run because I have a choice. I put on my running shoes and go outside to run. In comparison, people are having to run from bombs; they do not have a choice,” he said.

“It is these people I have in mind. I hope I can inspire people to give and contribute, but also consider different ways to support from a humanitarian perspective.”

Mota will train for the next few months before the final stage of his challenge begins with the Berlin Marathon in late September. The London, Chicago and New York Marathons will follow shortly after.

Mota said: “I am encouraging people to get behind me and follow my journey on social media. If anybody wishes to follow in my footsteps and run for the Palestinian cause, now is a great time to make that commitment.”

Germany lifts more restrictions, Merkel urges caution

Germany lifts more restrictions, Merkel urges caution
Updated 21 May 2021
AP

Germany lifts more restrictions, Merkel urges caution

Germany lifts more restrictions, Merkel urges caution
  • Merkel told Germans that caution is needed to avoid further shutdowns
  • By Friday, most of Germany’s 400 cities and counties had a weekly case number below the threshold of 100 per 100,000 inhabitants
Updated 21 May 2021
AP

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to behave responsibly as large parts of the country relaxed more pandemic restrictions Friday at the start of the Pentecost weekend.
Merkel told them that caution is needed to avoid further shutdowns.
German regions have gradually started easing restrictions as new coronavirus cases decline steadily, accompanied by an accelerating vaccination campaign.
Beer gardens, cafes and restaurants in Berlin and elsewhere started serving customers outdoors for the first time in months on Friday — provided they present a negative COVID-19 test or a vaccination certificate.
By Friday, most of Germany’s 400 cities and counties had a weekly case number below the threshold of 100 per 100,000 inhabitants that triggered strict lockdown measures. But top officials stressed the need to remain vigilant.
“We can be glad that (infection rates) have declined so far in recent days and in the last two weeks that we can think about opening steps,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin.
“I hope that, after the long time with closures and opportunities they didn’t have, that people will treat these opportunities very responsibly,” she added. “The virus has not disappeared.”
The country’s disease control agency reported 8,769 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and 226 deaths. The country has reported 87,128 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
State authorities have pushed vigorously to reopen hospitality and tourism for the three-day weekend, despite misgivings from federal officials.
“It feels good to finally get a bit of freedom back,” said Christian Klimpke, 48, an account manager who was joined by friends at Berlin’s Cafe am Neuen See beer garden.
“I lived here now exactly six months. I came here the day that bars closed, said Luke Siglmans, 29, who is originally from Amsterdam. ”So it’s amazing to finally drink a real draft German beer on a terrace. So I am really happy.”
Merkel said continuing to wear masks and observe social distancing is essential. “We must take care,” she said.
But “I believe that, with the necessary responsibility and care that hopefully many — most people — will take, we won’t have to talk about having to shut down again.”
Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday the government was closely watching the spread in Britain of a virus variant first detected in India, and would decide during the day whether to impose further travel restrictions for the UK By early evening, though, there was no word of any changes.
About 40 percent of the population in Germany has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far. About one in eight — more than 10 million people — have been fully vaccinated.

In peace prayer, Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen sends love to family in Gaza

In peace prayer, Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen sends love to family in Gaza
Updated 21 May 2021
Ellie Aben

In peace prayer, Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen sends love to family in Gaza

In peace prayer, Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen sends love to family in Gaza
  • Gazini Ganados represented the Philippines in 2019 Miss Universe pageant
  • 11 days of recent Israeli aerial bombardment of Gaza Strip killed at least 230 people
Updated 21 May 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: A peace prayer by Philippine beauty queen Gazini Ganados took the rounds on social media in the wake of Israel’s war on Gaza, as she said it was her Palestinian father who taught her how to express love.

The half-Palestinian, half-Filipino model, who represented the Philippines in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, shared screenshots on Instagram of video calls with her dad in Gaza as Israel’s aerial bombardment of the densely populated Palestinian enclave was taking place.

“I can only imagine the trauma my brothers and sisters are going through and hope for them to still remain kind and hopeful in this cruel situation. Praying for everyone’s safety,” the 25-year-old said on Instagram.

Born in Dapitan City, in the Zamboanga del Norte province of the Philippines, Ganados was raised single-handedly by her Filipino mother. Separated from her father, she finally met him in January 2020 after an interview with Arab News and has since been in touch with her dad and half-siblings in Gaza.

Philippine beauty queen dreams of Palestine

She said: “He taught me how to say ‘I love you’ in Arabic which is a big leap because I rarely show affection. Ana Uhibboka Pa. Give your loved ones a hug, a kiss and show them how much you truly love and care before it’s too late.”

Eleven days of Israeli aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip — which is controlled by the Palestinian group Hamas — killed at least 230 people, including more than 100 women and children, worsening Gaza’s already dire humanitarian situation, damaging thousands of homes, and disabling critical infrastructure.

With the situation still tense, Ganados on Thursday told Arab News that she believed that peace would come. “I know this war has an end point and peace might come, but only if those who wield the power to kill actually decide their energies are better spent elsewhere.

“I asked my father if there was any way I could help and it’s unfortunate to know I could only pray for the safety of my family,” she said.

Her prayers came true as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced on Friday, ending the worst violence in years which has left more than 50,000 people homeless in Gaza, where they already have limited access to water, food, and health services.

The recent attacks were the deadliest outbreak of conflict in the region since the seven-week Israeli war on Gaza in 2014, during which 2,300 Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces bombed residential buildings, hospitals, and schools.

Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back

Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back
Updated 21 May 2021
Reuters

Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back

Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back
  • Morocco had appeared to loosen its border controls with Ceuta letting thousands of migrants pour into the enclave
  • Move was viewed as retaliation for Spain's hosting of Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali
Updated 21 May 2021
Reuters

MADRID: The Spanish interior minister said on Friday he hoped a diplomatic spat with Morocco over an influx of illegal migrants into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta would soon end.
Morocco had appeared to loosen its border controls with Ceuta for two days on Monday, letting thousands of migrants pour into the enclave. The move was widely viewed as retaliation for Spain’s hosting of Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali.
Spain has said Ghali was admitted as a COVID-19 patient to a Spanish hospital last month under an assumed name and an Algerian diplomatic passport for humanitarian reasons.
“There was a disagreement (with Morocco) and we hope this disagreement will be as short-lived as possible,” Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told COPE radio station.
“It is inconceivable that a humanitarian gesture should trigger a situation like the crisis in Ceuta.”
Ghali’s Algeria-backed Polisario Front is fighting for the independence of Western Sahara, a territory once held by Spain and under Moroccan control since the 1970s.
Ceuta was quiet on Friday as authorities kept sending back migrants who had broken into the enclave. More than 6,500 migrants have now been returned to Morocco out of some 8,000 who swam to Ceuta on Monday and Tuesday, Grande-Marlaska said.
A senior Spanish diplomatic source told Reuters: “We have been calling for calm and moderation since this started... We still have a strategic relationship with Morocco.”
Morocco’s minister of state for human rights, Mustafa Ramid, accused Spain on Thursday of committing a “reckless and totally unacceptable act” in admitting Ghali without consulting Rabat. He said Morocco had “the right to lean back” in response.
In Spain’s other North African enclave, Melilla, located about 300 km (185 miles) east of Ceuta, some 30 migrants crossed over in the early hours on Friday, scaling the high, razor-wired fence that separates it from Morocco, authorities said.
The European Union has expressed solidarity with Spain over the crisis.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday: “Migrants and refugees can’t be used as geopolitical pawns to put pressure to the European Union as a whole, and I think we need to be very, very strict when this happens.”

