Ruud beats Shapovalov to win Geneva Open title

GENEVA: Casper Ruud warmed up for the French Open by winning the Geneva Open final on Saturday, beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Third-seeded Ruud served more cleanly and allowed no break-point chances to second-seeded Shapovalov.
Ruud clinched with his first match point when Shapovalov sent a backhand service return long. The 15th-ranked Canadian’s record in finals fell to 1-2.
A second career title lifted Ruud’s record to 2-2 in finals, all at clay-court events. The 22-year-old Norwegian’s previous title was at Buenos Aires last year.
“This week has been unbelievable for me,” said Ruud, whose ranking is set to rise from No. 21. “(The weather) has been challenging this week but it was nice to get some sun today.”
“I’m looking forward to Paris, I hope I can be in the second week,” he said.
The main draw begins at Roland Garros on May 30.
US teen wins two Parma titles in one day
In Parma, Italy, American teenager Coco Gauff swept aside China’s Wang Qiang to win her second WTA career title on clay in Parma on Saturday.
Third seed Gauff won through 6-1, 6-3 against Wang, the sixth seed, in 74 minutes to add to her hardcourt title in Linz in 2019.
After reaching the semifinals on clay in the Italian Open in Rome last week, 17-year-old Gauff dropped only one set en route to the title in Parma, just one week before Roland Garros.
Gauff, who is ranked 30 in the world and has won 20 of her last 26 matches, saved each of four break points in her first meeting with the 29-year-old Wang.
The Chinese player was looking for her third title and first outside China.
“It definitely means a lot, especially on clay, which is not really a surface I feel like people associate with me,” said Gauff.
“I always liked clay, but I always fall on it, I always get dirty!“
“I have good results on it, so it’s not about my performance. It’s just that clay shows you a little extra love than the other surfaces do.”
Gauff later made it a clean sweep of the titles in Parma, as she paired with Caty McNally to win the doubles.
The Amercian pair defeated second seeds Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac, 6-3, 6-2.
At 17 years, 70 days old, Gauff is the youngest player to sweep the singles and doubles titles at an event since Maria Sharapova won both titles at 2004 Birmingham, at 17 years, 55 days old.
Sharapova completed the sweep 92 days after Gauff was born.