You are here

  • Home
  • Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit

Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit

Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit
Al Sagr has implemented a turnaround plan for its struggling health insurance unit. (file/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zyqfu

Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit

Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit
  • Q1 net loss fell to SR39.9 million from SR58.4 million a year earlier
  • Accumulated net loss has exceeded 35 percent of capital
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. posted a narrower first-quarter loss as it worked to turn around its loss-making medical portfolio.
Net losses fell to SR39.9 million ($10.6 million) from SR58.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, but were higher than the SR30.3 million loss reported for the final quarter of last year, Al Sagr said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange.
Gross written premiums dropped 29 percent from a year earlier to SR68.8 million and by 10.5 percent from the prior quarter.
“The main reason for reaching this level of accumulated losses since 2019 is the deterioration of performance and management of the health insurance portfolio which has resulted in substantial increase in the medical portfolio’s net claims and other benefits incurred,” Al Sagr said in the filing. “Hence, the company will be subject to Capital Market Authority’s (CMA) regulations regarding listed companies with accumulated losses exceeding 35 percent of capital or more.”
The company started a comprehensive review of its medical portfolio in the third quarter of 2020 and has already begun to implement its turnaround plan, it said, predicting an improved performance for the company toward the end of this year.

Topics: #insurance #earnings #saudi

Related

Saudi insurance sector grew 2.3 percent in 2020 amid pandemic
Business & Economy
Saudi insurance sector grew 2.3 percent in 2020 amid pandemic
Bupa Arabia launches new health insurance programs
Corporate News
Bupa Arabia launches new health insurance programs
Saudi insurance sector eyes more mergers and acquisitions
Business & Economy
Saudi insurance sector eyes more mergers and acquisitions

‘Airbnb of Saudi’ raises $6m funding to expand across KSA

‘Airbnb of Saudi’ raises $6m funding to expand across KSA
Updated 23 May 2021
Deema A-Khudair

‘Airbnb of Saudi’ raises $6m funding to expand across KSA

‘Airbnb of Saudi’ raises $6m funding to expand across KSA
  • Series A funding led by Saudi venture capital firm STV
  • Gathern currently has a presence in 100 Saudi towns and cities
Updated 23 May 2021
Deema A-Khudair

JEDDAH: Gathern, a Riyadh-based startup similar to Airbnb, announced on Sunday the completion of a SR22 million ($6 million) Series A funding round headed by Saudi venture capital firm STV and supported by existing investors Vision Ventures, 500 Startups, Saudi businessman Naef Sultan AlAthel, and ARG Limited.

The company plans to use the new funding to invest in developing its product and expanding its geographic presence in Saudi Arabia, where it is now present in more than 100 towns and cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Abha, Al-Baha, Taif, Al-Ula, and Umluj.

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Latifa Altamimi, Gathern allows users to rent a villa, apartment, farm, caravan, room, chalet, camp, or yacht directly from an individual owner through its platform on a daily basis, and it is the first company in Saudi Arabia that has obtained this license from the Ministry of Tourism.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Gathern – it is our first investment in the travel space, and the largest ever investment in a female-led Saudi startup,” Ahmad Alshammari, a partner at STV, said in a press statement. “We believe that Latifa and the Gathern team have the right engine to tackle this fast-growing market with a fresh approach. They have proven themselves to be incredibly nimble and resilient during COVID-19, where they grew significantly despite the global challenges. We are excited to see what the future holds.”

Latifa Altamimi, co-founder and CEO at Gathern, said: “Saudi Arabia has a renewed vision for its tourism sector, with both domestic and international tourism seeing significant support. With Gathern, we look to offer a different experience from the traditional travel experience, by providing unique tourist residences from actual residents. This allows anyone to explore the real culture and cities in Saudi Arabia. If you become a host on our platform, you simply list your villa, apartment, farm, caravan, room, chalet, camp, or yacht, which allows you to earn significant additional income.”

Saudi Arabia opened up to international tourism in September 2019 and has since announced a number of megaprojects to attract visitors, including a $530 million fund to develop key destinations across the Kingdom. Riyadh aims to raise the contribution of its tourism sector to its GDP from 3 percent to 10 percent, in a bid to modernize its economy and veer away from oil dependence.

Market research firm Euromonitor International estimated in March that inbound tourism spending in Saudi Arabia would reach $25.3 billion by 2025, recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Topics: #saudi #tourism

Related

Aramco unit invests in Wasabi cloud venture that takes comic viral video poke at Amazon video
Business & Economy
Aramco unit invests in Wasabi cloud venture that takes comic viral video poke at Amazon
Saudi startup Retailo closes $9m in seed funding
Corporate News
Saudi startup Retailo closes $9m in seed funding
Saudi buy-now-pay-later firm raises $110m in funding
Business & Economy
Saudi buy-now-pay-later firm raises $110m in funding

Bahrain sees 23% rise in the value of govt tenders issued in Q1

Bahrain sees 23% rise in the value of govt tenders issued in Q1
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

Bahrain sees 23% rise in the value of govt tenders issued in Q1

Bahrain sees 23% rise in the value of govt tenders issued in Q1
  • $1.6 billion of government contracts awarded in Q1
  • Increase driven by Bahrain's infrastructure development plans
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain issued $1.6 billion worth of government contracts in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, a year-on-year rise of 23 percent, according to new data released by Bahrain’s Tender Board — the country’s government procurement regulator.

The total number of individual contracts rose 25 percent year-on-year over the first three months of 2021, with the majority issued as part of Bahrain’s $32 billion infrastructure development plans.

The oil sector was the dominant source in Q1, accounting for $767 million — or 48 percent — of all contracts. This was followed by the aviation sector ($382 million), the construction and engineering consultancy sector ($194 million) and the materials and equipment sector ($119 million).

“The volume of economic activity, with 25 percent more tenders awarded in the first quarter of this year compared to last year, demonstrates the strength of the economy and the size of the opportunity for businesses that are looking to partner with Bahrain,” the chairman of the Tender Board, Shaikh Nayef bin Khalid Al Khalifa, said in a press statement.

“Improvements made to our e-tendering system over the last year are just part of a wider digitalization drive that is realizing greater efficiencies, benefiting the private sector and taking full advantage of Bahrain’s advanced digital infrastructure.”

An analysis of the contracts awarded in 2020 showed that Bahrain’s Ministry of Health reported a 140 percent year-on-year increase in the total value of tenders, as the country ramped up its expenditure to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The data showed that 1,688 tenders worth $4.1 billion were issued in 2020, a decline of 14.58 percent. Despite the overall drop in the value of tenders awarded, the Ministry of Health awarded 137 tenders valued at $298.1 million, compared to 93 tenders valued at some $123.8 million in 2019.

“This surge in spending is attributed to the Kingdom’s robust and rapid COVID-19 response in many fronts, including a track and trace app, extensive testing, vaccinations, hospital robots, car park conversions to hospitals and more,” the Tender Board said in a statement.

Topics: #bahrain

Related

Shopping attracts Saudis to Bahrain amid spread of COVID variant video
Saudi Arabia
Shopping attracts Saudis to Bahrain amid spread of COVID variant
Saudi Arabia reopens King Fahd Causeway for travelers to and from Bahrain
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reopens King Fahd Causeway for travelers to and from Bahrain

President says Iraq lost one trillion dollars due to corruption since 2003

President says Iraq lost one trillion dollars due to corruption since 2003
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

President says Iraq lost one trillion dollars due to corruption since 2003

President says Iraq lost one trillion dollars due to corruption since 2003
  • An anti-corruption committee has arrested a number of officials and employees in Iraq for misusing public funds
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi President Barham Salih said Sunday his country has lost a trillion US dollars due to “rampant financial and administrative corruption in state institutions.”
In a speech he gave on corruption in the country, Salih discussed a draft law aiming to recover the proceeds of corruption, saying the law must allow pre-emptive and deterrent measures, as well as subsequent steps to recover stolen funds.
He said these include supporting financial and supervisory institutions and activating their tools.
Earlier in April, an anti-corruption committee has arrested a number of officials and employees in Iraq for misusing public funds.
The committee also banned several political figures from traveling over corruption charges.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Iraqis find escape, success on a virtual battleground
Business & Economy
Iraqis find escape, success on a virtual battleground
Iraqi Kurdistan producer Gulf Keystone to pay $25m special dividend
Business & Economy
Iraqi Kurdistan producer Gulf Keystone to pay $25m special dividend

EFG Hermes eyes startups after AIB deal, CEO says

EFG Hermes eyes startups after AIB deal, CEO says
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

EFG Hermes eyes startups after AIB deal, CEO says

EFG Hermes eyes startups after AIB deal, CEO says
  • AIB acquisition will be finalized in the third quarter, CEO says
  • EFG not entering retail banking to compete with Egypt's big banks
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes Holding is targeting minority stakes in startups after its acquisition of a majority stake in state-owned Arab Investment Bank (AIB), its chief executive said on Sunday.
The acquisition of the 51 percent stake, approved by the cabinet on Wednesday, will be finalized in the third quarter, CEO Karim Awad told Reuters.
It is Egypt’s first privatization since 2006, when it sold a majority stake in Bank of Alexandria.
EFG Hermes, Egypt’s biggest investment bank, will use internal resources to buy new AIB shares worth 2.55 billion Egyptian pounds ($163 million), Awad said.
The Sovereign Fund of Egypt will also buy new shares worth 1.25 billion pounds, increasing AIB’s capital to 5 billion pounds, while the current owner, state-owned National Bank of Egypt, will retain a 24 percent stake.
“Our share in the bank will be financed through the liquidity available to the company on its own ... We have lots of liquidity,” Awad told Reuters, adding that EFG Hermes began working to fulfil all government conditions and approvals as soon as the cabinet approved the deal.
The central bank will have to approve the deal as well.
“We are not entering the banking sector to compete with the big banks operating in Egypt,” Awad said. “Rather, we are seeking to find a portion of the market to focus on to provide services to help it grow.”
“We can sell the bank’s services to EFG Hermes clients,” he added.
Awad said the new owners would retain all of AIB’s current employees, but would study a possible change in the bank’s name.

Topics: #egypt #acquisitions #efg

Related

EFG Hermes shares climb after it acquires Arab Investment Bank majority stake
Business & Economy
EFG Hermes shares climb after it acquires Arab Investment Bank majority stake

Salama Insurance returns to profit as premiums rise

Salama Insurance returns to profit as premiums rise
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

Salama Insurance returns to profit as premiums rise

Salama Insurance returns to profit as premiums rise
  • Net profit was SR2.7 million compared with a loss of SR25.4 million
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. returned to profit in the first quarter of this year as gross written premiums surged by more than one third.

Net profit before zakat was SR2.7 million ($720,000) compared with a loss of SR25.4 million in the year earlier period and SR75,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, Salama said in a filing to the Tadawul.

Gross written premiums rose 37.8 percent year on year to SR118.2 million and by 34.8 percent from the previous quarter.

Topics: #earnings #saudi #insurance

Related

Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit
Business & Economy
Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit
Saudi insurance sector grew 2.3 percent in 2020 amid pandemic
Business & Economy
Saudi insurance sector grew 2.3 percent in 2020 amid pandemic
Saudi insurance sector eyes more mergers and acquisitions
Business & Economy
Saudi insurance sector eyes more mergers and acquisitions

Latest updates

Blinken reaffirms two-state support ahead of Mideast tour
Blinken reaffirms two-state support ahead of Mideast tour
Jordan's King Abdullah says important to turn Gaza ceasefire into extended truce
Jordan's King Abdullah says important to turn Gaza ceasefire into extended truce
Set in concrete: In a first, Kabul builds $5m road via tough terrain to access China
Set in concrete: In a first, Kabul builds $5m road via tough terrain to access China
Saudi Arabia announces 12 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 12 more COVID-19 deaths
Ahead of Middle East visit, Blinken says no sign Iran will comply with nuclear terms
Ahead of Middle East visit, Blinken says no sign Iran will comply with nuclear terms

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.