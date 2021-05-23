You are here

Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12

Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12
A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12

Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12
  • The cable line had been renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after coronavirus lockdowns
  • Italy only reopened a few weeks ago, allowing travel between regions after a winter of COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

ROME: A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plunged to the ground Sunday, killing at least 12 people and sending two children to the hospital, authorities said.
Rescue crews were continuing to search the area given possible indications that a 15th person might have been in the cable car, said Walter Milan, spokesman for Italy's Alpine rescue service. The scene of the wreckage showed the crushed and crumpled remains of the cable car in a clearing of a thick patch of pine trees near the summit of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore.
At that location, about 100 meters (yards) before the final pilon, the cables of the lift were particularly high off the ground, said Walter Milan, spokesman for the Alpine rescue service. The cause hasn't been determined.
Milan noted that the cable line had been renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after coronavirus lockdowns forced the closures of ski lifts across Italy.
Sunday was a beautiful, sunny day in the area, and Milan hypothesized that families were taking advantage of the weather to enjoy a day in nature after months of lockdown. Italy only reopened a few weeks ago, allowing travel between regions after a winter of COVID-19 restrictions.
Mottarone reaches a height of 1,491 meters (4,900 feet) and overlooks several picturesque lakes and the surrounding Alps of Italy's Piedmont region. Milan said a total of 15 people were believed to be in the cable car at the time, though the exact number wasn't certain. The two children were in serious condition and were taken to a Turin hospital, Milan said.
Premier Mario Draghi offered his condolences to the families of the victims “with a particular thought about the seriously injured children and their families."
The trip up the mountain from the base at the lake features a cable car to get up most of the way and then a chairlift to reach a small amusement park, Alpyland, further up that has a children's rollercoaster offering 360-degree views of the scenery.
The site offers mountain bike paths and hiking trails, as is common for many Italian mountain areas that are popular with tourists and locals in spring and summer.
The Stresa-Mottarone cable car line advertises a panoramic, 20-minute trip up the mountain from its base at the lake, offering a view of a total of seven lakes at the peak.
It appeared to be Italy's worst cable car disaster since 1998 when a low-flying U.S. military jet cut through the cable of a ski lift in Cavalese, in the Dolomites, killing 20 people.
Italy's transport minister, Enrico Giovannini, was following the rescue effort, which involved the deployment of three helicopters to the mountainside.
While the cause hasn't been determined, it's the latest incident to raise questions about the quality of Italy's transport infrastructure. In 2018, the Morandi bridge in Genoa collapsed after years of neglect, killing 43 people.

Topics: Italy

Two COVID-19 shots effective against India variant: English health body

Two COVID-19 shots effective against India variant: English health body
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

Two COVID-19 shots effective against India variant: English health body

Two COVID-19 shots effective against India variant: English health body
  • Study: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 88% effective against symptomatic disease from B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after second dose
  • Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60% effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant, study says
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: A double dose of COVID-19 vaccines is almost as effective against the fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus first identified in India as it is against Britain’s dominant strain, English health officials said on Saturday.
Britain’s health minister said the data was groundbreaking and he was increasingly hopeful that the government would be able to lift more COVID restrictions next month.
A study by Public Health England found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after the second dose.
That compared with 93 percent effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 “Kent” strain which is Britain’s dominant COVID variant.
Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant compared with 66 percent effectiveness against the Kent variant, PHE said.
“I’m increasingly confident that we’re on track for the roadmap, because this data shows that the vaccine, after two doses, works just as effectively (against the Indian variant),” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told broadcasters.
Under the government’s plans, a lifting of remaining coronavirus restrictions is due to take place from June 21.
Britain has rushed out Europe’s fastest vaccination program so far but it has faced a new challenge from the spread of the variant first found in India.
Data published on Saturday showed new COVID cases reported in Britain rose by 10.5 percent in the seven days to May 22 although it remained a fraction of levels seen earlier this year.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month ordered an acceleration of remaining second doses to the over 50s and people who are clinically vulnerable.
PHE said a first dose of both vaccines was 33 percent effective against symptomatic disease from B.1.617.2 after three weeks, lower than its 50 percent effectiveness against B.1.1.7.
Hancock said that showed that getting both doses of the vaccine was “absolutely vital.”
Concern about rising cases in Britain of the variant first found in India prompted Germany to say on Friday that anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom would have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.
Also on Friday, the head of Germany’s public health institute said existing COVID-19 vaccines might be less effective against the B.1.617.2 variant.

Topics: Coronavirus England Pfizer AstraZeneca

EU denounces Myanmar junta’s electoral body plan to dissolve Suu Kyi party

EU denounces Myanmar junta’s electoral body plan to dissolve Suu Kyi party
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

EU denounces Myanmar junta’s electoral body plan to dissolve Suu Kyi party

EU denounces Myanmar junta’s electoral body plan to dissolve Suu Kyi party
  • Myanmar’s army seized power on Feb. 1
  • The military justified its coup by accusing the NLD of obtaining a landslide victory through a manipulated vote
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: The European Union on Sunday denounced a proposal by Myanmar’s junta-appointed election commission to dissolve deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), which overwhelmingly won the general election in November.

“If the Commission were to proceed with this proposal, it would show yet again the junta’s blatant disregard for the will of Myanmar’s people and for due legal process,” a spokeswoman of the EU’s executive Commission said in a statement.

On Friday, media cited the chairman of the junta-appointed Union Election Commission (UEC), Thein Soe, as saying the panel would have to dissolve the NLD for committing vote fraud in the November election.

Myanmar’s army seized power on Feb. 1, overthrowing and detaining the elected civilian leader Suu Kyi, who led a non-violent struggle against dictatorship in the last two decades of the military’s 1962-2011 rule of Myanmar.

The military justified its coup by accusing the NLD of obtaining a landslide victory through a manipulated vote, though the electoral commission at that time rejected its complaints. The NLD says it won fairly.

The EU echoed the NLD’s position, underscoring the party’s victory had been confirmed by all independent domestic and international observers.

“No repression or unfounded pseudo-legal proceedings can grant legitimacy to the junta’s illegal takeover of power,” the spokeswoman for the EU Commission said.

“The EU will continue to denounce all attempts to overturn the will of the Myanmar people and to alter the outcome of the last general elections.”

Topics: Myanmar Myanmar coup genocide in Myanmar Myanmar journalists EU European Union European Union (EU) National League for Democracy (NLD) Yangon Military Junta Junta

Fighting flares in Myanmar town on Chinese border

Fighting flares in Myanmar town on Chinese border
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

Fighting flares in Myanmar town on Chinese border

Fighting flares in Myanmar town on Chinese border
  • The fighting at Muse, one of the main crossing points to China, was the latest to hit Myanmar
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

A gunbattle erupted on Sunday between Myanmar security forces and an alliance of armed ethnic groups opposed to February’s coup, at a town on the border with China, Myanmar media said.
The fighting at Muse, one of the main crossing points to China, was the latest to hit Myanmar since the coup led to an upsurge of conflict with insurgent groups in border regions, as well as bombings, shootings and arson across the country.
Gunfire broke out in Muse around dawn, broadcaster DVB and Khit Thit Media said. Khit Thit Media published pictures of what it said were civilian vehicles that were peppered with bullet holes.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Reuters was unable to reach a junta spokesman or spokesmen for the four ethnic armed groups that make up the Northern Alliance.
One of the groups in the alliance, the Kachin Independence Army, attacked a military post in northwestern Myanmar, nearly 320 km (200 miles) from Muse and closer to the Indian border on the other side of the country on Saturday.
The junta is fighting a growing number of conflicts since it seized power on Feb. 1 and overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Ethnic armed groups that have waged war for decades to demand greater autonomy have been joined by new groups opposed to the coup.
Meanwhile, protests are carried out daily against military rule, while strikes have paralyzed hospitals, schools and much private business.
More than 125,000 school teachers — nearly a third of the total — have been suspended for joining a civil disobedience movement to oppose the coup, an official of the Myanmar Teachers’ Federation said.
At least 815 people have been killed by security forces since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.
The junta disputes that figure and its leader, Min Aung Hlaing, said in comments broadcast on Saturday that 300 people had been killed in addition to 47 police.
Protesters also demand the release of nearly 4,300 people who have been arrested since the coup, including Suu Kyi, 75.
Min Aung Hlaing said Suu Kyi was healthy and would soon appear in court. Her next hearing is on Monday on some of the many charges brought against her, which range from illegal possession of walkie-talkie radios to breaching a state secrets law.
The army seized power on the grounds of alleged fraud in the general election won by Suu Kyi’s party in November. Its accusations had been dismissed by the former electoral commission, dozens of whose officials are now locked up.

Topics: Myanmar

India battles fatal fungal threat as coronavirus deaths near 300,000

India battles fatal fungal threat as coronavirus deaths near 300,000
Updated 23 May 2021
AP

India battles fatal fungal threat as coronavirus deaths near 300,000

India battles fatal fungal threat as coronavirus deaths near 300,000
  • The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but could further complicate India’s fight against the pandemic
Updated 23 May 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus surge that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000.
The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in the infection could further complicate India’s fight against the pandemic.
India has reported more than 26 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, with almost half occurring in the past two months. On Sunday, the Health Ministry reported 3,741 new deaths, driving India’s confirmed fatalities to 299,266.
It also reported 240,842 new infections, as daily cases remained below 300,000 for a week. The numbers are almost certainly undercounts, with many cases likely being missed due to limited testing.
Experts say new infections in India, which had been rising steeply, may finally be slowing. But there are some early indications that mucormycosis, also known as “black fungus,” is fast becoming a cause of worry.
Mucormycosis is caused by exposure to mucor mold, which is commonly found in soil, air and even in the nose and mucus of humans. It spreads through the respiratory tract and erodes facial structures. Sometimes, doctors have to surgically remove the eye to stop the infection from reaching the brain.
On Saturday, federal minister Sadananda Gowda said nearly 9,000 cases had been reported in India so far, leading to a shortage of Amphotericin B, the drug used to treat the condition.
Gowda didn’t share the number of fatalities, but local media have said more than 250 have died because of the disease.
Health officials were working to alleviate the drug shortage, which comes at a time when the country is already short on supplies of oxygen and other health care needs, Gowda said.
Mucormycosis has a high mortality rate and was already present in India before the pandemic. It is not contagious but its frequency in the last month has left doctors shocked.
“It is a new challenge and things are looking bleak,” said Ambrish Mithal, the chairman and head of the endocrinology and diabetes department at Max Healthcare, a chain of private hospitals in India.
Mithal said the fungal infection preys on patients with weakened immune systems and underlying conditions, particularly diabetes, and irrational usage of steroids. Uncontrolled blood sugar can put immunocompromised people at a higher risk of contracting the disease.
“Earlier I used to come across just a few cases every year but the current infection rate is frightening,” said Mithal.
The latest surge of coronavirus infections in rural India has already taken a toll. Now heath experts are worried that over-the-counter medication, including steroids, can increase the prevalence of mucormycosis.
SK Pandey, a medical officer at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Uttar Pradesh state’s Lucknow city, said that unqualified doctors were giving steroids to patients in many rural areas without giving a thought whether they require it or not.
“This has led to increase in black fungus cases in smaller cities where the patient has not even been hospitalized,” he said.
India’s Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to track the spread of the condition and declare it an epidemic, making it mandatory for all medical facilities to report the cases to a federal surveillance network.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the disease a “new challenge.”

Topics: India Coronavirus

20 runners dead as extreme weather hits China ultramarathon

20 runners dead as extreme weather hits China ultramarathon
Updated 23 May 2021
AFP

20 runners dead as extreme weather hits China ultramarathon

20 runners dead as extreme weather hits China ultramarathon
  • State news agency Xinhua earlier reported that some of the runners suffered from hypothermia as a result of the weather
Updated 23 May 2021
AFP

BEIJING: Twenty people were killed and one remains missing after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100-kilometer cross-country mountain race in China, local officials said Sunday.
“Abrupt, extreme weather” hit a high-altitude section of the race held in the Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin city in northwestern Gansu province around 1 p.m. Saturday, Baiyin city officials said at a briefing.
“At around noon, the high-altitude section of the race between 20 and 31 kilometers was suddenly affected by disastrous weather. In a short period of time, hailstones and ice rain suddenly fell in the local area, and there were strong winds. The temperature sharply dropped,” said Baiyin city mayor Zhang Xuchen.
Shortly after receiving messages of help from some participants, marathon organizers dispatched a rescue team that managed to save 18 participants, he said.
At around 2 p.m., weather conditions worsened and the race was immediately called off as local authorities sent more rescuers to help, Zhang added.
“This incident is a public safety incident caused by sudden changes in weather in a local area,” he said, adding that provincial authorities will further investigate its cause.
A further eight runners were being treated in hospital for minor injuries, Zhang said.
State news agency Xinhua earlier reported that some of the runners suffered from hypothermia as a result of the weather.
Temperatures in the mountainous terrain dropped further overnight, Xinhua said, making search and rescue “more difficult.”
“As of 3 a.m. Sunday, 151 participants have been confirmed to be safe, of which five with minor injuries are being treated in the hospital and in stable condition,” it said. Xinhua said a total of 172 people were taking part in the race.
Gansu, one of China’s poorest regions, borders Mongolia to the north and Xinjiang to the west.
Deadly floods and landslides have hit the province in the past, with mudslides reportedly killing well over 1,000 people in one town in 2010.
It is also prone to earthquakes.
Yellow River Stone Forest is famous for its rugged mountain scenery marked by stone stalagmites and pillars, and is used as a location in many Chinese television shows and movies, according to the China Daily.
Its rock formations are believed to be four billion years old, the Daily said.

Topics: China ultramarathon Baiyin China Gansu province Yellow River Stone Forest

