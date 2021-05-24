You are here

Business

Flydubai adds Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos to seasonal routes

Flydubai adds Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos to seasonal routes
Flydubai will run three flights a week to Santorini. (AFP/File)
Updated 24 May 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Flydubai adds Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos to seasonal routes

Flydubai adds Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos to seasonal routes
  • Dubai based airline to offer three flights a week to the islands
  • Additional summer getaways come as airlines try to start boosting passenger numbers decimated by pandemic
Updated 24 May 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: UAE airline flydubai has added the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos to its list of direct summer international routes.

The airline’s seasonal expansion comes as more countries open borders for travel and welcome tourists.

The routes will allowing more travelers from Dubai direct access to the Greek islands as a summer getaway.

The Dubai  based airline will conduct three flights a week to Mykonos and Santorini from June 18 to Sept. 29. 

The addition of these two flights brings the airline's seasonal routes to six destinations including Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro.

“Demand for travel has started to increase as more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel,” flydubai CEO Ghaith Al-Ghaith said. “The UAE has recently added Bahrain, Greece and Serbia to the safe travel list, which has encouraged more people to start planning their summer holidays. Mykonos and Santorini will be popular choices for travel from the UAE and GCC.”

The UAE and Greece have agreed that travelers between the two countries will not have to quarantine if they have been vaccinated.

Emirates airline and flydubai will codeshare the new routes.

Topics: Flydubai Dubai UAE Greece Mykonos Santorini

