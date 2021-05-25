Lebanon launches ‘vaccine marathon’ to fight Astrazeneca rumors

You are here

A Lebanese health worker prepares a shot of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine in Beirut on March 29, 2021. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Reports said that a man died three days after receiving an AstraZeneca vaccine
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Ministry of Health will launch a “vaccination marathon” next Saturday for people aged over 30 to receive Astrazeneca jabs in health centers across the country.

In an effort to promote mass vaccination, Lebanese authorities will declare the province where the largest number of people receive vaccinations as the winner of the marathon.

A significant number of Lebanese citizens have refused to receive vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, despite receiving text messages outlining appointment dates.

It comes after viral news circulated that purported to show dangerous side effects of the vaccine, including risks of stroke and death.

Reports said that a man died three days after receiving an AstraZeneca vaccine. However, Hamad Hasan, Lebanon’s health minister, said that an investigation into the case “is still underway.”

Another eight other people were also reported dead after receiving the vaccine, but “whether their deaths were linked to the vaccine” is another question, Hasan added.

A health ministry study estimated that herd immunity reached 42 percent among Lebanese citizens and about 47 percent among Palestinian refugees in the country.

“This means that the herd immunity rate is rising to 50 percent, and is expected to reach about 75 percent in August, with large quantities of vaccines expected to be delivered,” said Hasan.

Lebanon is due to receive 2 million vaccines in June and July.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Bizri, head of the National Committee for the Administration of the Coronavirus Vaccine, told Arab News: “A high percentage of those registered to take the vaccine refrained from taking AstraZeneca. As part of our initiatives to encourage people to get vaccinated, we organized an open day enabling citizens to receive the vaccine without booking an appointment.”

Bizri said that a new Lebanese study showed an improved presence of antibodies among the population, but that total immunity had not yet been achieved. “The result should not make us feel reassured, as we need to continue to abide by the precautionary measures,” he added.

He said: “Lebanon is buying vaccines from the state treasury and will give priority to Pfizer vaccines.”

Daily COVID-19 case numbers in Lebanon have fallen significantly, with just 150 cases and seven deaths recorded on Monday.

However, Hasan warned against “gradually slipping away from preventive measures, which will make Lebanon return to the danger zone and the July 2020 scenario, when Lebanon began to lose control.”

During the summer season, Lebanon is expected to receive a surge of holidaymakers. Hasan warned tourists to avoid repeating the mistakes that could push Lebanon into a renewed wave of outbreaks.

According to government data, the total number of people who have registered to receive a vaccine reached 433,889, including 113,179 health workers. The vast majority of people were from the Beirut and Mount Lebanon regions, while the number of people registering from the Bekaa, North and South provinces was much lower.

More than 500,000 registered people have received a Pfizer vaccine, while only 85,880 received AstraZeneca’s jab. A further 54,105 people received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, and 6,093 Lebanese were inoculated with China’s Sinopharm.

From February 2020 to Monday, Lebanon has registered 538,668 COVID-19 cases.

“Positive epidemiological indicators continue to improve, with tests currently positive at 4 percent compared with the previous 22 percent, and the mortality rate has fallen from nine per 1,000 to nine per 3,000,” Hasan said.

This week, Lebanon’s health ministry began vaccinating public sector employees. About 900,000 people have registered on the country’s e-platform, but are yet to receive a vaccination. The ministry expects that all the people registered on the platform will receive a first Pfizer dose by the end of June.

The private sector has helped speed up the inoculation process by vaccinating employees of companies, institutions, factories and banks, with political parties also vaccinating supporters.

Coronavirus

Houthis sought to recruit me as spy, abducted Yemeni model says from prison

Houthis sought to recruit me as spy, abducted Yemeni model says from prison
Entesar Al-Hammadi. (Social media)
Updated 12 min 50 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis sought to recruit me as spy, abducted Yemeni model says from prison

Houthis sought to recruit me as spy, abducted Yemeni model says from prison
  • The Houthis blindfolded the model, took her fingerprints on an unidentified file and briefly put her into a brothel, Qatran wrote
Updated 12 min 50 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni model who was abducted and imprisoned by the Houthis said the militia sought to recruit her as a spy in exchange for her freedom, according to people who visited her in jail on Monday.

Entesar Al-Hammadi and two colleagues were abducted by Houthis in Sanaa on Feb. 20. They spent 10 days in the Sanaa Criminal Investigation Department before being transferred to the central prison.

One of those who visited Al-Hammadi told Arab News, on condition of anonymity, that the Houthis sought to recruit the model and the two other women by proposing they take part in cloak-and-dagger operations and install listening devices inside opponents’ houses in return for their swift release.

The Houthis threw her in prison when she refused. They also banned her lawyer and relatives from visiting her while also resisting local and international pressure to free her, she told the visitors.

Monday’s group comprised activists, politicians, lawyers, journalists and members of the Houthi-run Shoura Council and parliament.

Al-Hammadi told them the Houthis had framed her on charges of drug possession and prostitution to keep her in prison, according to a Facebook post from one of her visitors, Abdul Wahab Qatran, who is a judge.

A local prosecutor who questioned her found no basis for the accusations and ordered her release.

The Houthis blindfolded the model, took her fingerprints on an unidentified file and briefly put her into a brothel, Qatran wrote.

Her prison visitors said they would keep pressuring the rebels until they released the three women.

Angered by the intense media coverage of the case, the Houthis banned news outlets in their areas from reporting on it and banned her lawyer from speaking to international media outlets. They dismissed the prosecutor who ordered her release.

Earlier this month, Amnesty International said the Houthis were planning to subject the model to forced virginity tests and that she had been physically and verbally abused by her captors.

Yemenis have expressed dismay over the Houthis’ treatment of the abducted women.

“If the Persian Houthi militia belonged to Yemeni territory, they would not treat the free Yemeni women this way,” Abdul Wahab Tawaf, a former ambassador, tweeted. “Our solidarity is with Entesar Al-Hammadi and any other Yemeni woman who encountered this criminal group.”

 

Yemen Houthis Entisar Al-Hammadi

One killed as protesters scuffle with Iraqi security forces

One killed as protesters scuffle with Iraqi security forces
Updated 49 min 18 sec ago
AP

One killed as protesters scuffle with Iraqi security forces

One killed as protesters scuffle with Iraqi security forces
  • Security forces used live ammunition to disperse crowds after protesters began throwing stones
  • Many waved Iraqi flags and raised portraits of Ehab Wazni, a prominent activist assassinated in Karbala, among three targeted killings in May
Updated 49 min 18 sec ago
AP

BAGHDAD: A protester died Tuesday after being shot as clashes erupted between demonstrators and Iraqi security forces in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, Iraqi security officials and a rights monitor said.
Security forces used live ammunition to disperse crowds after protesters began throwing stones, witnesses and Iraqi officials said.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
The shooting began after security forces used tear gas to disperse crowds. The demonstrators responded by throwing stones, and on some occasions bricks at police, an Associated Press videographer witnessed.
Security forces clashed Tuesday with demonstrators after hundreds of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad to protest what they say is the impunity of those responsible for the targeted killings of prominent activists and journalists.
Violence erupted near Tahrir Square in the early evening following a largely peaceful demonstration.
Earlier, demonstrators gathered in the square amid heavy security, among them protesters from southern provinces including Dhi Qar and Karbala. Tensions there have mounted in recent weeks over the increasingly frequent targeted killings.
“Today’s protests took place because the weak government did not keep its promises to bring the murderers to justice,” said activist Kamal Jaban at Tahrir Square.
Many waved Iraqi flags and raised portraits of Ehab Wazni, a prominent activist assassinated in Karbala, among three targeted killings this month alone. Protesters had given the government two weeks to hold his killers responsible.
“The government did not deliver, we had to march,” said Jaban.
The semi-official Independent High Commission for Human Rights reported nearly 35 activists have been killed in Iraq since an anti-government protest movement swept Iraq in October 2019. There have been nearly 82 attempted killings since them.
In the last year alone, 15 Iraqis were killed and there were 30 attempted killings recorded by the commission, said spokesman Ali Al-Bayati.
Protesters expressed outrage that despite launching several investigations into the killings, Iraqi authorities have not named any perpetrators. They widely believe the killers to be linked to Iran-backed militia groups and that the government is powerless and unwilling to identify them.
“Impunity comes from the failure of state institutions to bring the perpetrators to account,” said Al-Bayati. “This gives them the green light to continue.”
Many expect the killings to continue as Iraq plans to hold early elections in October, which had been a key demand of anti-government protesters.
Now, some of those same protesters are calling for the elections to be canceled as the death toll from targeted killings rises, saying they have no faith in the current system.
“We will not delay the elections if we get fair and safe chances to participate in them,” said Jaban. “We will boycott the elections unless there are positive changes.”
A recent Human Rights Watch report raised concerns that without justice the killings could prevent Iraqis from participating in the election.
“If the authorities are not able to take urgent steps to stop these extrajudicial killings the palpable climate of fear they have created will severely limit the ability of Iraqis who have been calling for change to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections,” wrote senior researcher Belkis Wille.
Heavy security deployments were seen in central Baghdad ahead of the Tuesday protest.
Iraqi security forces arrested four “infiltrators” near Tahrir Square in the morning, according to an Iraqi military statement. The individuals were reportedly carrying weapons and sought to incite violence.
Tens of thousands of protesters, most of them Iraqi youth, took to the streets in October 2019 to decry corruption, poor services and unemployment. Demonstrators camped out in Tahrir Square for months.
But the movement petered out by February last year owing to the government’s heavy handed response and the coronavirus pandemic. Over 500 people died because security forces used live ammunition and tear canisters to disperse crowds.
Though protests have waned, targeted assassinations against civil society groups and outspoken activists continue to create a climate of fear. Many activists have left Baghdad to seek refuge in the Kurdish-controlled northern region, or sought asylum in Turkey.

Iraq protests targetted killings Ehab Wazni tahrir square

Blinken says US consulting with Israel over Iran nuclear talks

Blinken says US consulting with Israel over Iran nuclear talks
Updated 25 May 2021
Reuters

Blinken says US consulting with Israel over Iran nuclear talks

Blinken says US consulting with Israel over Iran nuclear talks
  • Netanyahu said he hoped Washington would not sign back on to the Iran deal
Updated 25 May 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised on Tuesday continued close consultation with Israel about any potential US return to a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
After talks with Blinken in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped Washington would not sign back on to the deal, and that “whatever happens, Israel will always retain the right to defend itself” against any Iranian nuclear threat.
Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, which denies its nuclear program is aimed at producing weapons, have been under way in Vienna.
Blinken, on a Middle East mission to try to shore up last week’s cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, said the United States would continue to strengthen its “long-standing partnership” with Israel.
That, he told reporters, with Netanyahu at his side, “includes consulting closely with Israel as we did today on the ongoing negotiations in Vienna around a potential return to the Iran nuclear agreement.”
To Israeli acclaim, US President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal, deeming it too advantageous for Tehran, and reimposed US sanctions.
The Biden administration has since sought to assuage Israel which sees a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat.
On Sunday, Blinken said the United States has not seen yet whether Iran will move to comply with its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions removed even as the talks have shown progress.
Israeli teams have held discussions in Washington with US counterparts over the potential revival of the deal.
“I hope that the United States will not go back to the old JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) because we believe that deal paves the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy,” Netanyahu said.

Antony Blinken Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Israel

Turkey blames PKK for drone attack that shuts airport in Kurdish region

Soldiers guard a checkpoint close to provincial capital Diyarbakir. (AFP/File Photo)
Soldiers guard a checkpoint close to provincial capital Diyarbakir. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

Turkey blames PKK for drone attack that shuts airport in Kurdish region

Soldiers guard a checkpoint close to provincial capital Diyarbakir. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Diyarbakir Airport, which serves both civilian and military users, is the airlink for the biggest city in the Kurdish region
  • Officials in the region said fighter jets shot down two drones and claimed there was no damage
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The largest airport in the Kurdish-majority region of Turkey has been forced to close for repairs after it was hit by a drone attack last week, which Ankara has blamed on the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Diyarbakir Airport, which serves both civilian and military users, is the airlink for the biggest city in the Kurdish region and will be closed for a month while work is carried out on its runway.

It was struck by drones last Wednesday, in an attack Turkey suspects was carried out by militants from the PKK.

Officials in the region said fighter jets shot down two drones and claimed there was no damage caused by the strike, however witnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the base soon afterwards.

Turkey has become a major manufacturer of drones in recent years, led by the defense firm Baykar, which is owned by the family of Selcuk Bayraktar — President Recep Erdogan’s son-in-law.

Turkish drones have been used most recently in the Libyan conflict, by Azeri forces in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and by Ukraine in its fight against Russian-backed militias in Donbass.

NATO member Poland has also purchased Turkish drones, but fellow member Canada has placed an arms embargo on them following attacks on Syrian Kurds and their use in the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Experts believe that the battle between Turkey and the PKK could accelerate if the Kurdish group has adopted the Turkish technology, The Times reported.

The PKK has been fighting Turkish security forces in Diyarbakir and surrounding cities for decades, and some 5,300 people have been killed in the region since peace negotiations broke down in 2015.

Middle East Turkey Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Diyarbakir

US to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties

US to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties
Updated 25 May 2021
AP

US to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties

US to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties
Updated 25 May 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Tuesday that the US would reopen its Consulate General in Jerusalem — a move that restores ties with Palestinians that had been downgraded by the Trump administration.
The consulate long served as an autonomous office in charge of diplomatic relations with the Palestinians. But former US President Donald Trump downgraded its operations and placed them under the authority of his ambassador to Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem.
Trump’s move infuriated the Palestinians, who view east Jerusalem as occupied territory and the capital of their future state.
Blinken did not give a precise date for reopening the consulate.
Blinken announced the step after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.
“As I told the president, I’m here to underscore the commitment of the United States to rebuilding the relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people, a relationship built on mutual respect and also a shared conviction that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve equal measures of security, freedom opportunity and dignity,” he said.
Blinken is in the region to help shore up the cease-fire last week that ended a devastating war 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers that killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused widespread destruction in the impoverished coastal territory.
He promised to “rally international support” to help Gaza in the wake of the war. He later announced nearly $40 million in aid to the Palestinians, including $5.5 million in emergency assistance for Gaza. That brings total US assistance to the Palestinians under the Biden administration to over $360 million after the Trump administration had cut off nearly all assistance to them.
Blinken has promised that any assistance will be kept out of the hands of Hamas, which does not recognize Israel’s right to exist and which Israel and the US consider a terrorist organization.
The US is trying to bolster Abbas, who was sidelined by recent events, in his rivalry with Hamas and on the international stage. Abbas heads the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank but whose forces were driven from Gaza when Hamas seized power there in 2007.
Abbas is seen by many Palestinians as having lost all legitimacy. But he is still seen internationally as the representative of the Palestinian people and a key partner in the long-defunct peace process.
The truce that ended the Gaza war on Friday has so far held, but it did not address any of the underlying issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, something Blinken acknowledged after meeting earlier in the day with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“We know that to prevent a return to violence, we have to use the space created to address a larger set of underlying issues and challenges. And that begins with tackling the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and starting to rebuild,” he said.
The top US diplomat faces the same obstacles that have stifled a wider peace process for more than a decade, including a hawkish Israeli leadership, Palestinian divisions and deeply rooted tensions surrounding Jerusalem and its holy sites. The Biden administration had initially hoped to avoid being drawn into the intractable conflict and focus on other foreign policy priorities before the violence broke out.
The war was triggered by weeks of clashes in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site revered by Jews and Muslims that has seen several outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence over the years. The protests were directed at Israel’s policing of the area during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.
The truce remains tenuous since tensions are still high in Jerusalem and the fate of the Palestinian families is not yet resolved.
The evictions were put on hold just before the Gaza fighting erupted, but the legal process is set to resume in the coming weeks. Police briefly clashed with protesters at Al-Aqsa on Friday, hours after the cease-fire came into effect.
Adding to the tensions, an Israeli soldier and a civilian were stabbed and wounded in east Jerusalem on Monday before police shot and killed the assailant in what they described as a terrorist attack.
Then, early Tuesday, a Palestinian man was shot and killed by undercover Israeli forces near the West Bank city of Ramallah, according to the Wafa news agency. Pictures circulating online appeared to show the man bloodied and lying in the street. The Israeli army referred questions to the Border Police, which did not respond to requests for comment.
Netanyahu, meanwhile, is fighting for his political life after a fourth inconclusive election in two years. He faces mounting criticism from Israelis who say he ended the offensive prematurely, without forcibly halting rocket attacks or dealing a heavier blow to Hamas.
Netanyahu hardly mentioned the Palestinians in his remarks after his meeting with Blinken, warning of a “very powerful” response if Hamas breaks the cease-fire.
Netanyahu spoke of “building economic growth” in the occupied West Bank, but said there will be no peace until the Palestinians recognize Israel as a “Jewish state.” The Palestinians have long objected to that language, saying it undermines the rights of Israel’s own Palestinian minority.
Blinken will also visit neighboring Egypt and Jordan, which have acted as mediators in the conflict. Egypt succeeded in brokering the Gaza truce after the Biden administration pressed Israel to wind down its offensive.
The administration had been roundly criticized for its perceived hands-off initial response to the deadly violence, including from Democratic allies in Congress who demanded it take a tougher line on Israel. Biden repeatedly affirmed what he said was Israel’s right to defend itself from rocket attacks from Gaza.
The administration has defended its response by saying it engaged in intense, but quiet, high-level diplomacy to support a cease-fire.
Blinken has said the time is not right for an immediate resumption in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, but that steps could be taken to repair the damage from Israeli airstrikes, which destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged infrastructure in Gaza.
The narrow coastal territory, home to more than 2 million Palestinians, has been under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep Hamas from importing arms, while the Palestinians and human rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment.

Antony Blinken Middle East Israel Palestine Palestinians Mahmoud Abbas

