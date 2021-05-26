You are here

Abu Dhabi bourse plan to attract 10 new listings facing challenges

Abu Dhabi bourse plan to attract 10 new listings facing challenges
ADX is offering sweeteners that include flexibility on the minimum stake size required for share sales and promising to reduce or forgo listing fees. (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi bourse plan to attract 10 new listings facing challenges

Abu Dhabi bourse plan to attract 10 new listings facing challenges
  • The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), owned by wealth fund ADQ, is reaching out to state-run firms and family-owned companies
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi is dangling incentives to revive initial public offerings after a dry spell of nearly four years that defied the rally in the global stock market.
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), owned by wealth fund ADQ, is reaching out to state-run firms and family-owned companies, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the process.
ADX is offering sweeteners that include flexibility on the minimum stake size required for share sales and promising to reduce or forgo listing fees, Bloomberg said.
The inducements have been enough to get the bourse’s pipeline humming with deals. ADX Chairman Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al-Hammadi has said it may see at least 10 new listings this year, which would be the most on record.
With trading volumes in local equities already suffering from lower oil prices, corporate governance in the UAE has also been in the spotlight for investors in the wake of accounting scandals, delistings in Dubai and the experience of large companies such as builder Arabtec Holding, which entered liquidation in 2020. The Abu Dhabi exchange has not had an IPO since Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. for Distribution started trading in 2017.

Topics: Abu Dhabi stock exchange ADX

Iran bans cryptocurrency mining for 4 months amid power cuts

Iran bans cryptocurrency mining for 4 months amid power cuts
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

Iran bans cryptocurrency mining for 4 months amid power cuts

Iran bans cryptocurrency mining for 4 months amid power cuts
  'Some 85% of the current mining in Iran is unlicensed,' Rouhani said
  As next month's presidential election approaches, the blackouts have been widely criticised by Iranians
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has banned the energy-intensive mining of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin for nearly 4 months, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, as the country faces major power blackouts in many cities.
“The ban on the mining of cryptocurrencies is effective immediately until September 22 ... Some 85 percent of the current mining in Iran is unlicensed,” Rouhani said in a televised speech at a cabinet meeting.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created through a process known as mining, where powerful computers compete with each other to solve complex mathematical problems. The process is highly energy intensive, often relying on electricity generated by fossil fuels, which Iran is rich in.
As next month’s presidential election approaches, the blackouts have been widely criticized by Iranians. The government has blamed the power cuts on cryptocurrency mining, drought and surging electricity demand in summer.
According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, around 4.5 percent of all Bitcoin mining takes place in Iran, allowing it to earn hundreds of millions of dollars from cryptocurrencies that can be used to lessen the impact of US sanctions.
Iran’s economy has been hit hard since 2018, when former President Donald Trump exited Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and re-imposed sanctions.
US President Joe Biden’s administration and other global powers have been in talks with Iran to revive the deal.
Iran has accepted crypto mining in recent years, offering cheap power and requiring miners to sell their bitcoins to the central bank. Tehran allows cryptocurrencies mined in Iran to be used to pay for imports of authorized goods.
The prospect of cheap power has attracted miners, particularly from China, to Iran. Generating the electricity they use requires the equivalent of around 10 million barrels of crude oil a year, or 4 percent of total Iranian oil exports in 2020, according to Elliptic.

Topics: Iran cryptocurrencies Mining bitcoin powercuts

UAE nominal GDP may take 3 years to reach pre-pandemic level, Moody's says

UAE nominal GDP may take 3 years to reach pre-pandemic level, Moody’s says
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

UAE nominal GDP may take 3 years to reach pre-pandemic level, Moody’s says

UAE nominal GDP may take 3 years to reach pre-pandemic level, Moody’s says
  The UAE has one of the fastest coronavirus vaccine rollouts in the world with 126 doses given per 100
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s nominal GDP is likely to take three years to recover to pre-pandemic levels, although this could be accelerated by the fast rollout of vaccines, according to Moody’s Investors Service.
Uncertainties surrounding the effect of vaccinations on the recovery of tourism and hospitality and their efficacy against new coronavirus variants, makes it difficult to predict how much of a boost the UAE’s vaccine program will give the economy, Moody’s said in its annual analysis of the nation’s credit rating.
The UAE has one of the fastest coronavirus vaccine rollouts in the world with 126 doses given per 100. That compares with 87 per 100 in the US, 92 per 100 in the UK and 38 per 100 in Saudi Arabia.
The UAE’s Aa2 credit rating benefits from a high level of GDP per capita, domestic political stability and the assumed backing of the government of Abu Dhabi, Moody’s said.
The rating is held back by limited institutional transparency, the lack of public data on its offshore assets and elements of the UAE’s public finances, Moody’s said. Public finances’ reliance on the oil and gas industry and regional geopolitical tensions also weigh on the rating, which is two notches below the top Aaa grade.
The UAE’s GDP per capita of $63,590 in purchasing power parity terms is one of the highest among all the countries that Moody’s rates, it said. The size of the economy, at $354 billion of nominal GDP, is in the top quartile of the sovereigns it rates.
While its economy is more diversified than many of its GCC peers, it remains highly dependent on hydrocarbons, Moody’s said. Oil and gas accounted for 22 percent of nominal GDP for the past five years and was about one third before oil prices fell in late 2015.

Topics: credit debt economy UAE

Bahrain to close shopping malls, restaurants and cafes for two weeks to contain COVID-19

Bahrain to close shopping malls, restaurants and cafes for two weeks to contain COVID-19
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

Bahrain to close shopping malls, restaurants and cafes for two weeks to contain COVID-19

Bahrain to close shopping malls, restaurants and cafes for two weeks to contain COVID-19
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain will close shopping malls, restaurants and coffee shops for two weeks starting from Thursday as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state TV reported.
Beauty salons, spas and barber shops will also close and no event or conference should be held during this period, it said, citing the national committee to combat the pandemic. 

Topics: Coronavirus Bahrain

Emirates REIT creditor group rejects debt exchange offer

Emirates REIT creditor group rejects debt exchange offer
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

Emirates REIT creditor group rejects debt exchange offer

Emirates REIT creditor group rejects debt exchange offer
  Emirates REIT proposed swapping sukuk maturing in 2022 for 2024 notes
  Emirates REIT said it expects proposal to pass
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A group of Emirates REIT creditors has rejected a proposal to exchange $400 million of sukuk for new notes maturing two years later, Asharq reported.

The certificate holders said in a statement today that they had informed the company of their position and requested a meeting the next day to “discuss the ad-hoc group’s concerns and requirements for the restructuring process.”

Rothschild & Co. and Clifford Chance are advising the group.

Fitch Ratings has lowered the rating of the Dubai-listed REIT to C, one notch above default, from B+ after it proposed the swap.

Emirates REIT said in a statement that it had received positive feedback so far from the institutions holding the sukuk, and expects them to vote in favor of the offer.

Last week, Emirates REIT offered to swap $400 million in unsecured sukuk maturing in 2022 for secured sukuk maturing in 2024, to improve the balance sheet of the Islamic Real Estate Investment Fund, which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Topics: #REIT #sukuk #debtswap

UN World Tourism Organization chooses Riyadh for Mideast HQ

UN World Tourism Organization chooses Riyadh for Mideast HQ
Updated 26 May 2021

UN World Tourism Organization chooses Riyadh for Mideast HQ

UN World Tourism Organization chooses Riyadh for Mideast HQ
Updated 26 May 2021

RIYADH: The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has chosen Riyadh to open its first regional office outside Madrid.

The Riyadh office’s mission will be to coordinate policies and initiatives across 13 countries in the Middle East and to promote tourism products and sustainable development.

The office will also collect statistics, help to stimulate investment in tourism, and work to define regional health and safety policies for the sector.

“Our main priority as a UN organisation is to create new jobs, and create new destinations," Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary-general of the UNWTO, said in a speech at the Tourism Recovery Summit 2021 in Riyadh. "The new UNWTO regional office is a sign of hope for many people. The restart of tourism needs leadership and coordination."

The organization's other priorities include supporting businesses, helping protect nature and cultural heritage, fighting depopulation and regional inequalities, and empowering people and communities, he said.

The office was constructed in eight months during the pandemic, he said.

Separately, Saudi Arabia, in partnership with the World Bank, pledged $100 million to establish the International Fund for Comprehensive Tourism, said Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al- Khateeb.

It will be the first global fund dedicated specifically to supporting global tourism growth, as it aims to build human and institutional capacity across the pandemic-battered sector, Al-Khateeb said on the sidelines of the Tourism Recovery Summit 2021 in Riyadh, Argaam reported.

“We learned that the industry is not flexible enough, we lost many jobs in the sector 14 months ago and many companies left the work system, and we know that all businesses are led by the private sector, so we have to rebuild a tourism industry that is more flexible to face such crisis,” said Al-Khateeb.

Al-Khateeb criticized the European Union for developing a protocol for solo travel for the next summer season, without coordination with other countries.

The tourism sector is “one global sector.,” so we have to put in place a unified protocol to facilitate travel, he said.

Topics: #saudi #tourism #UN

