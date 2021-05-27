You are here

Bomb threat cited by Belarus was sent after plane was diverted — Swiss email provider
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses the Parliament in Minsk on Wednesday. He defended his action to divert a European flight that triggered bruising European Union sanctions. (AP)
  • Authorities ordered the plane to land in Belarusian capital Sunday because of a bomb threat from Hamas
  • Research group, Dossier Center, published an email, carrying the purported Hamas threat, that was sent 24 minutes after warning the crew
WASHINGTON: A bomb threat cited by Belarusian authorities as the reason for forcing a Ryanair jetliner carrying a dissident journalist to land in Minsk was sent after the plane was diverted, privacy-focused email provider Proton Technologies AG said on Thursday.
The Belarusian authorities said they ordered the plane, which was in Belarusian airspace on its way from Greece to Lithuania, to land in the Belarusian capital on Sunday because of a bomb threat from the Islamist militant group Hamas.
Journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were arrested when the plane landed.
Hamas denied having any knowledge or connection to any bomb threat, and European leaders have accused Belarus of stat-sponsored piracy.
On Wednesday, the London-based research group Dossier Center published [https://dossier.center/bel-hamas] what it said was an email carrying the purported Hamas threat. The email was sent 24 minutes after the Belarusian authorities warned the plane’s crew there was a bomb threat, it showed.
The email’s timing was first reported by the Daily Beast [https://www.thedailybeast.com/bomb-threat-cited-in-belarus-hijacking-cam... and Newlines magazine [https://newlinesmag.com/reportage/lukashenkos-crazy-stupid-hamas-headfake].
Proton declined to comment on specifics of the message but confirmed it was sent after the plane was diverted.
“We haven’t seen credible evidence that the Belarusian claims are true,” the Swiss company said in a statement. “We will support European authorities in their investigations upon receiving a legal request.”
European leaders are drawing up new sanctions against Belarus over Sunday’s incident.

UK teacher reinstated after prophet cartoon row

UK teacher reinstated after prophet cartoon row
  • Probe recommends ‘additional management guidance and training’ for staff
  • Batley Multi Academy Trust said it ‘deeply regrets distress’ caused by episode
LONDON: A British teacher suspended over a row about showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad to pupils has been reinstated.

The religious education teacher was forced to apologize, having shown a class a caricature of the prophet during a lesson at Batley Grammar School, West Yorkshire, in March, prompting outrage from parents and members of the local Muslim community.

An investigation into the incident has determined that no offense had been intended, but recommended “additional management guidance and training” for staff to avoid a similar incident occurring in future.

Batley Multi Academy Trust, which runs the school, said it “deeply regrets the distress” caused by the episode, and the teacher would be permitted to return to work.

UK says India variant could delay ending restrictions

UK says India variant could delay ending restrictions
  • Johnson said Thursday that “we may need to wait” beyond the planned date of June 21
  • Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was “too early now to say” whether the step could take place
LONDON: The British government says a fast-spreading new coronavirus variant could delay its plans to lift remaining social restrictions next month.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that “we may need to wait” beyond the planned date of June 21.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was “too early now to say” whether the step could take place.
Hancock said a variant of the virus first identified in India was spreading throughout the UK Scientists say the new strain is more transmissible than Britain’s previously dominant variant, but it’s not yet clear by how much. They say existing vaccines appear to be largely effective against it.
The government has been lifting restrictions in stages, with indoor eating, drinking and entertainment venues reopening last week, but social distancing and mask-wearing rules still in place.
Johnson said lifting the remaining measures would depend on how much the new variant drives an increase in cases and how quickly the population is vaccinated.
Almost three-quarters of British adults have had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 45 percent have had both doses.

Afghan forces demoralized, rife with corruption

Afghan forces demoralized, rife with corruption
KABUL: Abdullah Mohammadi lost his two legs and an arm below the elbow in a ferocious battle with the Taliban. As a young soldier, he had been eager to fight for his country, but now he’s furious at a government he says ignores him and hasn't paid his veteran’s pension in almost one year.
Afghanistan’s National Defense and Security Forces, meant to be the bulwark against advancing Taliban insurgents, are rife with corruption, demoralized and struggling to keep territory. The government says the army can hold its own, but military experts warn of a tough fight ahead for poorly trained, ill-equipped troops whose loyalties waver between their country and local warlords.
By Sept. 11 at the latest, the remaining 2,300-3,500 U.S. troops and roughly 7,000 allied NATO forces will have left Afghanistan, ending nearly 20 years of military engagement. Also leaving is the American air support that the Afghan military has relied on to stave off potentially game-changing Taliban assaults, ever since it took command of the war from the U.S. and NATO in 2014.
“Without U.S. military support, it is a matter of time before the Taliban consolidates its gains, particularly in the south, east and west,” said Bill Roggio, senior fellow at the American Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and editor of its Long War Journal, which tracks militant movements.
This week, some of the heaviest fighting since President Joe Biden announced the end to America's ‘forever war’ took place in eastern Laghman province with the Taliban threatening the provincial capital of Mehtar Lam. Particularly worrisome going forward, police and army deserted several posts protecting the city, allowing Taliban to walk in and keep abandoned military equipment as their own.
At least half the country is believed to be contested ground, often with the government holding only the main towns and cities in local districts and the Taliban dominating the countryside.
Within the Afghan army, soldiers complain of substandard equipment, even shoddy basic items like army boots that fall apart within weeks because corrupt contractors used inferior material. The Associated Press witnessed boots with gaping holes being worn, insufficient helmets available and weapons that often jammed.
At a police outpost seen by the AP earlier this month, eight men lived in a partially built bunker that looked big enough for only half that number. They had only a few rifles as they watched sentry from two turret-style posts on the outpost’s high brick walls. They overlook a busy road where the Taliban frequently attack security convoys.
The commander, who wore sandals, said the outpost is occasionally hit by rocket or gunfire and would have a hard time fending off a full-fledged attack.
“There’s no other option but peace,” he said, asking not to be identified because he did not have permission to allow the media into his compound.
Mohammadi, the veteran, was wounded six years ago in Zhari district in southern Kandahar province, once the spiritual heartland of the Taliban until their ouster in 2001 by U.S.-led coalition forces.
He led a company of 18 men airlifted into battle in a grape field, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from their nearest base. The fight went on all day and night until eventually the Taliban surrounded them.
For a year he recovered in hospital. He received two wooden legs and an artificial plastic hand. The legs are painful to wear and he can manage them only for 15 minutes at a time. It takes two people to help him get them on, and he sometimes pays a neighbor to help.
“I am proud of what I have sacrificed for this country. What I gave for my country I gave with pride,” he said.
But Mohammadi is fuming at the government. For years, his veteran’s pension, around 16,000 Afghanis ($200) a month, has been erratic, and for the past 11 months he hasn’t received it at all. “They tell me to wait,” he said.
Mohammadi says has had to borrow from family and friends. It wounds his pride, but it’s better than begging, he said.
Speaking to the AP, Defense Ministry’ Deputy Spokesman Fawad Aman promised to look into the complaint. He said that corruption, while it exists, is not widespread and efforts are being made to tackle it and that the spirit of the fighting force was high.
“With the withdrawal of United States forces there will be no security vacuum or gap in Afghanistan because our forces can defend Afghanistan independently,” he said.
Washington’s chief watchdog overseeing U.S. spending in Afghanistan, John Sopko, told a Congressional hearing in March that corruption is one of the biggest threats to Afghanistan’s security force and is fueling the insurgency.
The U.S is committed to pay $4 billion annually until 2024 to finance Afghanistan’s security forces. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Sopko said the U.S. has spent $88.3 billion to help the Afghan government provide security in Afghanistan — roughly 62% of all U.S. reconstruction funding.
Yet, according to Attiqullah Amarkhiel, the Afghan army of today is half as good as the army left by the former Soviet Union when it withdrew in 1989, ending its 10-year occupation of Afghanistan.
Amarkhiel was major general in the 1989 Moscow-allied Afghan army and served in the post-Taliban government of President Hamid Karzai. He helped build the security forces following the Taliban’s fall in 2001.
The army of 1989 were professional educated soldiers, unlike the mostly uneducated post-Taliban force. Then the army numbered 150,000 troops, compared to the 300,000 today. “But then we had quality. Today we have quantity.”

US President Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

US President Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin
  • Probe should not rule out the possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory
  • Biden administration joins worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered US intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.
After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off GOP complaints the president has not been tough enough as well as to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction.
Biden asked US intelligence agencies to report back within 90 days. He directed US national laboratories to assist with the investigation and the intelligence community to prepare a list of specific queries for the Chinese government. He called on China to cooperate with international probes into the origins of the pandemic.
Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have promoted the theory that the virus emerged from a laboratory accident rather than naturally through human contact with an infected animal in Wuhan, China.
Biden in a statement said the majority of the intelligence community had “coalesced” around those two scenarios but “do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.” He revealed that two agencies lean toward the animal link and “one leans more toward” the lab theory, “each with low or moderate confidence.”
“The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence,” said Biden.
His statement came after weeks of the administration endeavoring to avoid public discussion of the lab leak theory and privately suggesting it was farfetched.
In another sign of shifting attitudes, the Senate approved two Wuhan lab-related amendments without opposition, attaching them to a largely unrelated bill to increase US investments in innovation.
One of the amendments, from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, would block US funding of Chinese “gain of function” research on enhancing the severity or transmissibility of a virus. Paul has been critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, and aggressively questioned him at a recent Senate hearing over the work in China. The other amendment was from GOP Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and it would prevent any funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Both were approved without roll call votes as part of the broader bill that is still under debate in the Senate.
As for the origin of pandemic, Fauci, a White House coronavirus adviser, said Wednesday that he and most others in the scientific community “believe that the most likely scenario is that this was a natural occurrence, but no one knows that 100 percent for sure.”
“And since there’s a lot of concern, a lot of speculation and since no one absolutely knows that, I believe we do need the kind of investigation where there’s open transparency and all the information that’s available, to be made available, to scrutinize,” Fauci said at a Senate hearing.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the White House supports a new World Health Organization investigation in China, but she added that an effective probe “would require China finally stepping up and allowing access needed to determine the origins.”
Biden still held out the possibility that a firm conclusion may never be reached, given the Chinese government’s refusal to fully cooperate with international investigations.
“The failure to get our inspectors on the ground in those early months will always hamper any investigation into the origin of COVID-19,” he said.
The Chinese embassy in Washington, without mentioning the Biden order, accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game while ignoring the urgent need to combat the pandemic.
“Smear campaign and blame shifting are making a comeback, and the conspiracy theory of ‘lab leak’ is resurfacing,” it said in a statement posted Wednesday on its website.
Administration officials continue to harbor strong doubts about the lab leak theory. Rather, they view China’s refusal to cooperate in the investigation — particularly on something of such magnitude — as emblematic of other irresponsible actions on the world stage.
Privately, administration officials say the end result, if ever known, won’t change anything, but note China’s stonewalling is now on display for the world to see.
The State Department, which ended one Trump-era probe into the Chinese lab theory this spring, said it was continuing to cooperate with other government agencies and pressed China to cooperate with the world.
“China’s position that their part in this investigation is complete is disappointing and at odds with the rest of the international community that is working collaboratively across the board to bring an end to this pandemic and improve global health security,” said spokesman Ned Price.
Research into the origins of the virus is critically important, said Arinjay Banerjee, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization in Saskatchewan, Canada, because, “If you don’t know where it came from, how are you going to stop it from spreading it again?”
“The great probability is still that this virus came from a wildlife reservoir,” he said, pointing to the fact that spillover events – when viruses jump from animals to humans – are common in nature, and that scientists already know of two similar beta coronaviruses that evolved in bats and caused epidemics when humans were infected, SARS1 and MERS. “The evidence we so far have suggests that this virus came from wildlife,” he said
However, the case is not completely closed. “There are probabilities, and there are possibilities,” said Banerjee. “Because nobody has identified a virus that’s 100 percent identical to SARS-CoV-2 in any animal, there is still room for researchers to ask about other possibilities.”
Andy Slavitt, Biden’s senior adviser for the coronavirus, said Tuesday that the world needs to “get to the bottom ... whatever the answer may be.”
“We need a completely transparent process from China; we need the WHO to assist in that matter,“” Slavitt said. “We don’t feel like we have that now.”
AP writers Christina Larson, Matthew Lee, Lisa Mascaro and Ken Moritsugu contributed.

Eight killed by employee in California rail yard mass shooting

Eight killed by employee in California rail yard mass shooting
  • US President Joe Biden called the incident a “horrific tragedy” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff
SAN JOSE, US: A public transit worker shot dead eight people at a California rail yard Wednesday before turning his gun on himself as police arrived, officials said, in the latest mass shooting to hit the United States.
Multiple victims were also wounded in the attack at the train maintenance compound in San Jose, just south of San Francisco, which has once again shone a spotlight on the country’s raging gun control debate.
“What the hell is wrong with us, and when are we going to come to grips with this?” said California Governor Gavin Newsom at a press conference, where he praised the swift response of law enforcement.
Law enforcement officers had rushed to investigate multiple early morning 911 calls reporting gunshots, and entered the compound during an “active shooting,” said Russell Davis, a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy.
They did not exchange gunfire with the shooter, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“I know for sure that when the suspect knew that law enforcement was there he took his own life,” said Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith. “Our deputies were right there at that time.”
Bomb squads were deployed after dogs detected “some type of explosives material at the crime scene,” Davis said.
US President Joe Biden called the incident a “horrific tragedy” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, saying in a statement: “There are at least eight families who will never be whole again.”
“Once again, I urge Congress to take immediate action and heed the call of the American people, including the vast majority of gun owners, to help end this epidemic of gun violence in America.
“Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more.”

Rape, house fire

The suspect — identified by multiple media outlets as Samuel Cassidy — was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides rail and bus services for San Jose, a Silicon Valley tech hub of almost a million people.
Victims including VTA employees were found shot in two different buildings on the site. The authority’s chairman Glenn Hendricks called the shooting a “horrible tragedy.”
Dozens of police cars and fire engines lining the streets near the rail yard were joined at the scene by FBI officials. Special agent Craig Fair warned the “fairly sizable crime scene” would take a significant amount of time to process.
Nearby, anxious families of employees waited at a county building for word about the safety their relatives.
“This is a very dark moment for our city and for our community,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.
Many of those killed or wounded were essential workers who had “helped us get through this horrific pandemic” by keeping public transport operating, he added.
San Jose police were also investigating a house fire believed to be linked to the shooting. According to multiple US media reports, the blaze began at the suspect’s home shortly before the attack.
The shooter’s ex-wife Cecilia Nelms told the Bay Area News Group that Cassidy had “often spoke angrily about his co-workers and bosses, and at times directed his anger at her.”
An ex-girlfriend additionally accused him of raping and abusing her, often during violent “mood swings,” according to court records cited by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Local officials said the shooting — which was initially reported before 7 a.m. local time (1400 GMT) — had taken place at an employee meeting, with at least 80 staff on site at the time.
A vigil in honor of the victims has been scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. local time at San Jose’s City Hall Plaza, according to Liccardo.

Wild, Wild West

The United States has a long and painful history of deadly gun violence, in the form of a steady daily toll of shootings as well as high-profile mass killings that have targeted schools, work places and shopping centers.
Homicides, mostly gun-driven, have surged in the US over the past year.
Mass shootings have occurred in recent months at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, an office building in California, a grocery store in Colorado and at several spas in Atlanta.
In August 2019, another mass shooting in the Bay Area left two children and a 25-year-old man dead at a garlic festival in Gilroy, around 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of San Jose.
Biden last month branded US gun violence an “epidemic” and an “international embarrassment.”
There were more than 43,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

