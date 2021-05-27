You are here

Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever

Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever
The double burial of individuals identified as JS 20 and JS 21 from among the 13,400-year-old Jebel Sahaba remains from Sudan, some of the earliest evidence of human warfare. (Reuters)
Updated 27 May 2021
Reuters

Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever

Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever
  • Researchers said a re-examination of remains from the Jebel Sahaba cemetery excavated in the 1960s provides new insight into this prehistoric bloodshed
  • Of the skeletal remains of 61 men, women and children, 41 bore signs of at least one injury, mainly from projectile weapons including spears and arrows
Updated 27 May 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: All was not well among the peoples who inhabited the east bank of the Nile River in northern Sudan some 13,400 years ago.
That was revealed by the battered bodies buried in a cemetery at one of the world’s oldest sites showing human warfare.
Researchers said on Thursday a re-examination of remains from the Jebel Sahaba cemetery excavated in the 1960s provides new insight into this prehistoric bloodshed, including evidence that there had been a succession of violent encounters rather than a single deadly showdown as previously believed.
Of the skeletal remains of 61 men, women and children, 41 bore signs of at least one injury, mainly from projectile weapons including spears and arrows. Some wounds had healed, indicating the person survived the fighting.
Sixteen of them had both healed and unhealed wounds, indicating they survived one fight only to die in another. A microscopic examination identified wounds with remnants of stone weapons embedded in the bone.
The original 1960s analysis had identified only 20 people with any wounds and none with healed injuries.
The extensive and indiscriminate violence affected men and women equally, with children as young as 4 also wounded, said paleoanthropologist Isabelle Crevecoeur of the French National Center for Scientific Research at the University of Bordeaux, lead author of the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.
“It appears that one of the main lethal properties sought was to slash and cause blood loss,” Crevecoeur said.
While spears and arrows can be delivered from a distance, there also was evidence of close combat with numerous instances of parry fractures — blows to the forearm sustained when the arm is raised to protect the head — and broken hand bones.
Hunter-gatherers lived in the Nile Valley at the time, before the advent of agriculture. They hunted mammals such as antelope, caught fish and collected plants and roots. Their groups were small, perhaps not exceeding a hundred.
While it is difficult to know why they fought, it came during a time of climate change in the region from a dry period to a wetter one along with severe Nile flooding episodes, possibly triggering competition among rival clans for resources and territory.
“Unlike a specific battle or short war, violence appears to have unfortunately been a regular occurrence and part of the daily fabric of their lives,” said study co-author Daniel Antoine, acting head of the Department of Egypt and Sudan and curator of bioarchaeology at the British Museum in London.
Crevecoeur said the archaeological evidence indicated “recurrent, small-scale clashes probably in the form of raids, skirmishes, ambush attacks among hunter-gatherer groups, rather than one single conflict.” Unknown cultural differences between groups also could have been at play, Crevecoeur added.
The site, now submerged under the large human-made reservoir called Lake Nasser, is the Nile Valley’s earliest-known funerary complex and one of Africa’s oldest. The human remains have been stored at the British Museum.
Philosophers long have pondered the contradictions of human nature. Our species has forged magnificent intellectual, technological and artistic achievements and has engaged in ghastly warfare. Archaeological evidence has shown interpersonal violence in the human evolutionary lineage even predating the appearance of Homo sapiens more than 300,000 years ago.
“We believe our findings have important implications to the debate about the causes and form of warfare,” Crevecoeur said. “What is certain is that acts of violence are recorded since hundreds of thousands of years ago, and are not restricted to our species. But their motives are probably as complex and varied as we can imagine.”

Topics: Jebel Sahaba cemetery Sudan Nile river warfare skeletal

Children’s hospital patients vote to name baby orangutan ‘Madu’

Children’s hospital patients vote to name baby orangutan ‘Madu’
Updated 52 min 47 sec ago
AP

Children's hospital patients vote to name baby orangutan 'Madu'

Children’s hospital patients vote to name baby orangutan ‘Madu’
  • The International Union for Conservation of Nature says fewer than 14,000 live in the wild
Updated 52 min 47 sec ago
AP

NEW ORLEANS: Patients and staff at Children’s Hospital New Orleans have chosen “Madu” as the name for an endangered Sumatran orangutan born in February at the city’s zoo. The word is Malay for “honey.”
Madu got 80 votes, seven more than Matahari, a Malay word meaning “sun,” Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne said Thursday in an email. She said Bani, an Indonesian word meaning “children,” was third with 48 votes.
Matherne said a few patients well enough to go to the zoo were there when a banner bearing the baby’s name was unveiled in front of the orangutan habitat before the zoo opened Wednesday.
“Our patients had so much fun being invited to help name Audubon’s baby orangutan. ... This is a great example of finding creative ways to work together to deliver a little something extra for our patients and families,” hospital President and CEO John R. Nickens IV said in the zoo’s news release Thursday.
The baby is the first for mother Reese and the second for sire Jambi since he came from Germany’s Hanover Zoo in 2018. Jambi also fathered Bulan, the female born to orangutan matriarch Feliz in 2019.
The zoo said a genetically diverse captive population is important because Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature says fewer than 14,000 live in the wild, and their numbers are declining dramatically as development, mining and palm oil plantations fragment their forest habitat.
There are currently 95 Sumatran orangutans in human care across 27 Association of Zoos and Aquariums organizations, the zoo said.

Topics: Oragutan Children's Hospital New Orleans Audubon Zoo

Crazy fan enlivens rain delay at Nationals Park

Crazy fan enlivens rain delay at Nationals Park
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

Crazy fan enlivens rain delay at Nationals Park

Crazy fan enlivens rain delay at Nationals Park
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A streaker enlivened an extended rain delay at Nationals Park on Wednesday, splashing and sliding on the infield tarp and climbing into the tarp roller before security personnel apprehended him.
The nude man’s antics were caught by many in attendance who posted video on social media.
The Washington Nationals led the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 when rain halted play in the fourth inning.
The streaker, who was not immediately identified, made it to the infield, slid about on the tarp and finally took refuge in the tube of the tarp roller before his rain dance was brought to an end by law enforcement and stadium security personnel who escorted him from the field.

Topics: streaker craziness US baseball

US West Coast favorite In-N-Out Burger pop’s up in Dubai

Double-Doubles from In-N-Out Burger's Dubai pop-up. (AN Photo)
Double-Doubles from In-N-Out Burger's Dubai pop-up. (AN Photo)
Updated 26 May 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD
&
Ali Itani

US West Coast favorite In-N-Out Burger pop's up in Dubai

Double-Doubles from In-N-Out Burger's Dubai pop-up. (AN Photo)
  • “No plans to open in the region in the immediate future, but never say never,” according to Luis Hernandez, manager of special foreign events
  • A double cheeseburger cost 14 dirhams ($3.80), while chips were 4 dirhams
Updated 26 May 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD & Ali Itani

DUBAI: The US west coast’s favorite burger shack In-N-Out Burger opened a pop-up in Dubai as customers rushed to get a taste of its famous Animal Style cheeseburger.

The fast-food outlet appeared in the city’s Ibn Battuta Mall parking area and with only 300 burgers in stock, 75 of them sold within 45 minutes.

“No plans to open in the region in the immediate future, but never say never,” Luis Hernandez, manager of special foreign events, told Arab News.

All the ingredients were brought over from the US, including four staff members, Hernandez said.

 

It was the second time the burger shack had opened a pop-up in Dubai, with the first coming in 2017.

A double cheeseburger cost 14 dirhams ($3.80), while chips were 4 dirhams.

Apart from food, In-N-Out Burger also had merchandise for sale, including T-shirts, hats, and bumper stickers.

The burger chain is only found on the US’ west coast, namely California, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and Texas.

Topics: Burger Dubai UAE In-N-Out Burger

Indian couple hold mid-air wedding party flouting COVID lockdown rules

Indian couple hold mid-air wedding party flouting COVID lockdown rules
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

Indian couple hold mid-air wedding party flouting COVID lockdown rules

Indian couple hold mid-air wedding party flouting COVID lockdown rules
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: An amateur video featuring a south Indian bride and groom has gone viral on social media after the couple filmed their post-wedding celebrations on a chartered flight joined by more than 160 guests on board. 

The couple’s party took place on a SpiceJet Boeing 737, surrounded by relatives and guests, in what was described as a clear defiance of Covid-19 lockdown rules in India. 

The unnamed couple were celebrating as the plane flew over historic Meenakshi Amman temple on its way from Madurai to Bangalore, according to Hindustan Times newspaper said.

Online photos showed passengers with flowers around their necks and taking selfies. Most of them were seen without face masks and not observing Covid-19 protocols.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reportedly ordered an investigation into the incident and suspended the plane’s crew.

Topics: Coronavirus India lockdown wedding plane

Lebanese artist creates Saudi Arabian flag using plastic bottles in a show of solidarity

Lebanese artist creates Saudi Arabian flag using plastic bottles in a show of solidarity
Updated 24 May 2021
Shounaz Mekky

Lebanese artist creates Saudi Arabian flag using plastic bottles in a show of solidarity

Lebanese artist creates Saudi Arabian flag using plastic bottles in a show of solidarity
Updated 24 May 2021
Shounaz Mekky

CAIRO: A Lebanese environmentalist artist has used hundreds of plastic bottles to create a mosaic of the green-and-white Saudi flag in a gesture of solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.  
Caroline Chapitini has been a Guinness World Records title holder for several artistic projects in which she uses plastic bottles to create art murals that are concerned with preserving the environment in Lebanon. 
This time, Chaptini's art  - which is a recreation of the Saudi Arabian flag - was an acknowledgement of recent talks between Lebanon and the Kingdom. 
“The flag is an expression of appreciation to Saudi Arabia and its people,” she told Arab News. 
“The Kingdom has many investments here in Lebanon where many of my country’s citizens work,” she added.  
Chaptini said she received several positive reactions from Lebanese expats in Saudi Arabia.   
“I felt I had to reaffirm the Lebanese people and specifically the expats in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere across the region have nothing but love for other nations and would never associate themselves with remarks that disrespect any group of people.” 
The Saudi flag will be her first to work on in a mosaic project that includes 50 flags and symbols created from plastic bottles to promote peace between nations.  
Using 760 green plastic bottles of a popular soft drink, Chaptini used a cutter to dismantle the bottom of the bottle to take that flower-shaped plastic piece to make the green background of the Saudi flag.  
She also used white plastic bottle lids for the Arabic inscription and the sword. 
The flag created is 1.5-meter-long and 3.56-meter-wide. Its total size is around 5.25 square meters.
Chaptini said her project has no political intentions, and is not supported by any governmental body.  
Chaptini is Guinness World Record title holder following the achievement of the tallest plastic bottle sculpture resembling a Christmas tree in 2019. She also set a world record last year with a massive mosaic image of the Ramadan crescent moon using a million bottle caps.
Her projects aim to encourage recycling in Lebanon, which is among the countries considered to have a massive excess of plastic bottles and containers. 
She also uses the proceeds that come from selling plastic collected by her to charitable organizations. 
She said that any sums she is going to raise from selling plastic bottles would be donated to nurses who lost their houses or were unable to pay the rents of their homes in the aftermath of the Beirut Port explosion.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Flag plastic

