Egypt, Sudan to hold joint drill amid Ethiopia Nile dispute

Egypt, Sudan to hold joint drill amid Ethiopia Nile dispute
File photo of Ethiopians fleeing from the Tigray region walk towards a river to cross from Ethiopia to Sudan in 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Egypt, Sudan to hold joint drill amid Ethiopia Nile dispute

Egypt, Sudan to hold joint drill amid Ethiopia Nile dispute
  • The dispute focuses over the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile
  • Sudanese and Egyptian forces will hold the maneuvers dubbed “Guardians of the Nile”
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Egyptian military forces arrived in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum ahead of a joint drill amid mounting tensions with Ethiopia over a decade-long Nile water dispute, Sudan’s state-run news agency reported Friday.
The dispute focuses over the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, the Nile River’s main tributary. Egypt and Sudan want an international agreement to govern how much water Ethiopia releases downstream, especially in a multi-year drought, fearing their critical water shares might be affected.
According to Sudan’s state-owned SUNA news agency, Sudanese and Egyptian forces will hold the maneuvers dubbed “Guardians of the Nile” from mid-next week to the end of the month aimed at “strengthening bilateral relations and unifying methods on dealing with threats that both countries are expected to face.”
The report did not say how many troops would participate. Apart from those that landed at Khartoum Air Base, another contingent of soldiers and army vehicles were expected to arrive by sea.
Last November, Egyptian and Sudanese commando units and air forces held the drill dubbed “Nile Eagles-1” — the first joint military exercises since the ouster of Sudanese autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in 2019.
Talks with Ethiopia stalled in April; international and regional efforts have since tried to revive the negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam without success.
In March, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned that his country’s share of the Nile waters was “untouchable” and that there would be “instability that no one can imagine” in the region if Ethiopia fills the reservoir without an international agreement.
Egypt and Sudan argue that Ethiopia’s plan to add 13.5 billion cubic meters of water in 2021 to the dam’s reservoir is a threat to them. Cairo and Khartoum have called for the US, UN, and the European Union to help reach a legally binding deal. The agreement would spell out how the dam is operated and filled, based on international law and norms governing cross-border rivers.
Egypt relies on the Nile for more than 90 percent of its water supplies. Ethiopia says the $5 billion dam is essential, and that the vast majority of its population lacks electricity. Sudan wants Ethiopia to coordinate on the dam’s operation to protect its own power-generating dams on the Blue Nile.
The Blue Nile meets the White Nile in Khartoum, before winding northward through Egypt into the Mediterranean Sea.

Topics: Egyptian-Ethiopian dispute Egypt and Sudan military Blue Nile

OIC calls for two-state solution despite cease-fire announcement

OIC calls for two-state solution despite cease-fire announcement
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

OIC calls for two-state solution despite cease-fire announcement

OIC calls for two-state solution despite cease-fire announcement
  • The OIC’s secretary-general affirmed the organization’s rejection and condemnation of continued Israeli occupation of Palestinian land
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Friday that despite the cessation of Israeli hostilities and the cease-fire in Gaza, achieving lasting peace must be based on a two-state solution, dialogue and the relevant UN resolutions.
The establishment of an independent state of Palestine according to 1967 lines and with East Jerusalem as its capital was paramount to achieving just, lasting and comprehensive peace, the OIC said.
The OIC’s secretary-general affirmed the organization’s rejection and condemnation of continued Israeli occupation of Palestinian land including East Jerusalem and the establishment of an apartheid system in it through building settlements, destroying Palestinian property, building an expansion wall, confiscating land, homes and properties, and forcibly evicting and displacing Palestinians from their homes and land.
Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen also confirmed the OIC’s concern about Israeli threats to evacuate hundreds of Palestinian families from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem by force, including families in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan.

Topics: OIC Gaza Palestine Israel East Jerusalem violence

Turkey extends detention of civil society leader Kavala

Turkey extends detention of civil society leader Kavala
Updated 21 May 2021

Turkey extends detention of civil society leader Kavala

Turkey extends detention of civil society leader Kavala
Updated 21 May 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkish civil society leader Osman Kavala on Friday compared his treatment to a Nazi stage trial as a court extended his detention without a conviction despite global appeals for his release.
Kavala has been facing a myriad of shifting charges and has remained in pre-trial detention in a high-security prison on the outskirts of Istanbul for nearly four years.
The Parisian-born philanthropist’s case has turned into an emblem of the political repressions that followed a failed 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He will be jailed for life without the possibility of parole if found guilty of alleged offenses that include spying and attempts to overturn the constitutional order.
“Osman Kavala has been behind bars for nearly 1,300 days, even as the European Court of Human Rights demanded his release a year and a half ago,” said a joint Franco-German statement issued by the French embassy ahead of Friday’s hearing.
“Turkey’s treatment of Osman Kavala... (is) not worthy of a country governed by the rule of law or a long-standing member of the Council of Europe.”
The two countries’ council generals were among several Western diplomats attending at the criminal court hearing in Istanbul.
The court rejected an appeal to release Kavala by a majority decision and scheduled the next hearing for August 6.
Friday’s hearing put the 63-year-old on trial again on charges of which he and others had already been acquitted in February 2020.
The case stemmed from 2013 protests that began in defense of a small park in Istanbul before snowballing into a national protest movement that was eventually harshly dispersed by the police.
Kavala was acquitted of financing and organizing those protests.
But he was rearrested before he could return home and later charged with new offenses linked to the failed 2016 coup attempt.
A court then overturned his acquittal in the case linked to the 2013 protests and merged the two trials into one.
“The charges against me keep changing,” Kavala told the court in a statement released by his support team.
It is “like a baton handed over in a relay race, with various judges and courts carrying over my arrest, refraining from dropping it to the ground.”
He added that the espionage charge in particular “resembles the concept of ‘Landesverrat’ (treason) which was also utilized for charges of espionage in Germany during the Nazi period.”
A few dozen Kavala supporters rallied outside the court room under the rain as the first hearing in his case since February got underway.
“Kavala, who is still in prison as a political prisoner despite there being no concrete evidence against him, should be released,” said protester Akif Burak Atlar.

Turkish mafia leader exposes more 'deep state secrets'

Turkish mafia leader exposes more ‘deep state secrets’
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Turkish mafia leader exposes more ‘deep state secrets’

Turkish mafia leader exposes more ‘deep state secrets’
  • Interior minister Suleyman Soylu ‘ready for any punishment if ties with exiled organized crime boss are proven’
  • Mafia boss Sedat Peker fled Turkey last year to avoid being prosecuted
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: Sedat Peker, the ultranationalist Turkish mafia leader now living in Dubai, has released more bombshell video recordings that shed light on the close ties between state, media and mafia structures, with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu at the center of the dirty revelations of deep state secrets.

On Wednesday, Peker, who is seeking revenge on his past companions, asserted that pro-government journalist Hadi Ozisik mediated between Peker and Soylu, prompting Turkish citizens to call the government to account.

Peker also claimed that Soylu assigned him with security details and jammers before he left Turkey, and warned him about an approaching investigation.

The mafia boss fled Turkey last year to avoid being prosecuted, shortly before his rival Alaattin Cakici was released from prison as part of the amnesty law.

In his video releases Peker admitted that he was the mastermind behind a mob attack on Turkish newspaper Hurriyet in 2015 upon the request of a lawmaker from the ruling government to stop the daily’s critical coverage about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The lawmaker said, ‘A group from our youth branch will go to the newspaper’s building, but they are not professional. Can you dispatch your men?’ I accepted and sent them,” Peker said.

It is claimed that the attack was a turning point in the decision of Hurriyet’s boss, Aydin Dogan, to sell his company’s media assets to a pro-government conglomerate, Demiroren.

For his part, Soylu, who filed a criminal complaint against Peker over his accusations, pledged that he “was ready for every kind of punishment, including death penalty” if his ties with the mafia leader were proven.

Soylu’s war of words with Peker, saying “he is helpless and shameless by taking refuge behind his wife’s underwear” during an interview with state broadcaster TRT, drew anger from women’s rights groups.

Peker claimed that the male police officers searched his wife’s underwear drawers during the raid rather than assigning female officers to do that.

The opposition Republican Peoples’ Party (CHP) insists that Turkish interior minister reveal which deputy receives $10,000 each month from Peker, after Soylu claimed on Thursday that the mafia boss sends money to a lawmaker without giving any name.

“If this person is still a lawmaker, we should remove his parliamentary immunity immediately!” tweeted CHP Deputy Chair Ozgur Ozel.

Turkish citizens have called on the judiciary to investigate the revelations.

Suleyman Irvan, an academic of communication from Uskudar University, said this latest revelation made crystal-clear the close ties between some journalists and mafia leaders.

Irvan also noted that the media channels closely associated with the government did not have the courage to cover the latest revelations.

“For instance, the daily Hurriyet, although it was the subject of a mob attack by the mafia leader, did not cover the statements of Peker. Hopefully there are still a handful independent media that keep the citizens informed about the latest developments that interest them,” he said.

In an interview on the independent Medyascope news channel, prominent journalist Murat Yetkin said: “It is impossible for the government to remain silent over the video releases of Peker as a boundary has been passed.”

In 2016, Peker threatened dissident academics in Turkey to “bath them in their own blood” and declared them terrorists.

A year later, he won an award for “the most charitable businessperson” from the pro-government daily Milliyet.

The video releases of the exiled mafia boss, who enjoys complete free speech, with no ban on his private YouTube channel, are viewed by millions.

In his previous videos, Peker accused some senior bureaucrats and lawmakers affiliated with the government of rape, murder and drug smuggling.

Topics: Turkey  Sedat Peker Suleyman Soylu

China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza

China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza
Updated 21 May 2021
AP

China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza

China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza
  • China is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause but also maintains robust ties with Israel
  • The fighting has brought Gaza’s health care system to the brink of collapse and its COVID-19 vaccination drive, already slow, has stopped
Updated 21 May 2021
AP

BEIJING: China says it will offer cash and 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians caught up in the latest fighting in Gaza.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday told reporters that $1 million would be provided as emergency humanitarian assistance and another $1 million would go to UNRWA, the UN agency that provides vital assistance to the 75 percent of the enclave’s population who are refugees.
China will “continue to provide humanitarian support within its capacity and actively participate in the reconstruction of Gaza according to the needs of the Palestinian side,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.
The fighting has brought Gaza’s health care system to the brink of collapse and its COVID-19 vaccination drive, already slow, has stopped, according to WHO’s top official in Gaza, Sacha Bootsma. China has become a major exporter and donor of COVID-19 vaccines, taking a leading role in what some have termed “vaccine diplomacy.”
China is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause but also maintains robust ties with Israel.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence China Gaza coronavirus vaccines

Bahrain welcomes Gaza ceasefire

Bahrain welcomes Gaza ceasefire
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Bahrain welcomes Gaza ceasefire

Bahrain welcomes Gaza ceasefire
  • The ministry lauded the efforts of Egypt to lead the negotiations to “stop the bloodshed and end military operations in the Gaza Strip
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, state news agency BNA reported on Friday.
The ministry lauded the efforts of Egypt to lead the negotiations to “stop the bloodshed and end military operations in the Gaza Strip,” the report added.
The ministry also said it was important to continue the international efforts to resolve the issue and work towards the two-state solution to establish lasting peace, BNA said.
A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, the militia which controls the Gaza Strip, came into force early Friday after 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.
Celebrations were heard on Gaza streets in the minutes after the truce began as cars honked their horns and some guns were fired in the air, AFP journalists said, while in the occupied West Bank, joyful crowds also took to the streets.
With no alerts sounding in Israel to warn of incoming Hamas rockets, the cease-fire appeared to be holding in the early hours of Friday.
The truce brokered by Egypt, that also included Gaza’s second-most powerful armed group, Islamic Jihad, was agreed following mounting international pressure to stem the bloodshed which erupted on May 10.
(with wires)

Topics: Bahrain Gaza Israel

