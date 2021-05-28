You are here

  • Home
  • EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Safety first in the Seychelles

EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Safety first in the Seychelles

EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Safety first in the Seychelles
Now welcoming around 500 visitors per day, the nation is seeing a glimmer of hope after a tough year that battered its tourism-reliant economy. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cqs28

Updated 21 sec ago
Ashleigh Stewart

EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Safety first in the Seychelles

EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Safety first in the Seychelles
  • The beautiful island nation opened up to international travel again in March, and has used the time since to set itself up as a safety-conscious destination
Updated 21 sec ago
Ashleigh Stewart

 

DUBAI: Watching the sun set over the ocean from a busy restaurant, listening to a soundtrack of excited chatter in several different languages as translucent waters lap at a white sand beach below… a holiday in the Seychelles in 2021 seems no different than it ever was.

The only reminders of the COVID-19 pandemic are the face masks folded on the tables next to drinks, and the hand sanitizer replacing salt and pepper shakers.

Because tourism has returned here in full force. Since the island archipelago reopened on March 25, travellers — currently mostly Arab and eastern European rather than German and British due to current lockdowns — have arrived in droves. Hotel operators report occupancy levels rocketing from around 20 percent to 90 percent in a week. 




Security patrols roam the beaches, restaurants and hotels on the nation’s three main islands — Mahe, Praslin and La Digue — ensuring the rules are followed at all times. (Shutterstock)

Now welcoming around 500 visitors per day, the nation is seeing a glimmer of hope after a tough year that battered its tourism-reliant economy. Even now, during a surge in COVID cases despite operating one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, tourism authorities are insisting the Seychelles is a safe place to vacation. While the Ministry of Health has said about one third of the positive cases are among people who are fully vaccinated, most are those who have received only one dose of the vaccine or none at all. 

Which is why safety has become paramount here. Masks are worn even outdoors by the Seychellois and social distancing is strictly enforced.

Security patrols roam the beaches, restaurants and hotels on the nation’s three main islands — Mahe, Praslin and La Digue — ensuring the rules are followed at all times. A new COVID-hotel certification has approved 500 of the country’s 700 hotels to operate. But despite the rapid return of tourism, isolation isn’t hard to find. 




The waters around Felicite are protected, so the snorkeling here is excellent. (Shutterstock)

On Mahe, the most populous of the country’s 115 islands, seclusion is found in the south. The Four Seasons Resort Seychelles, for instance, is a welcoming fortress — the private-access road winding through thick foliage until you reach the property’s 67 villas spread across an expansive 180-hectare bay atop the picturesque Petite Anse beach.

Privacy abounds here, and despite it now almost running at full capacity, the site is so vast it never seems crowded. Sun loungers by the beach are socially distant, and given that each of the villas has its own private pool, it’s become a popular choice for safety-conscious travellers. On-site restaurants Kannel and Zez offer some of the best food on Mahe, so there’s really no reason to ever leave the enclave. 

But the real draw of a trip to the Seychelles is a spot of island-hopping, and the country’s private islands have been quick to position themselves as the ultimate COVID-friendly place to holiday.




But if it’s rugged nature and proper hiking you’re looking for, head straight for Silhouette Island. (Shutterstock)

If you’re willing to splurge, head for Six Senses Zil Pasyon, located on the private Felicite Island. The traditional-style, ocean-front villas are roomy and come with their own private pools and huge outdoor deck, perfect for social distancing. The spa, which Six Senses is famous for, is back in operation too — and is the best place to spend a rainy afternoon indoors.

The waters around Felicite are protected, so the snorkeling here is excellent, and short walks around the island lead you to isoloated white-sand beaches which you’ll likely be alone to enjoy.




Six Senses Zil Pasyon is located on the private Felicite Island. (Shutterstock)

But if it’s rugged nature and proper hiking you’re looking for, head straight for Silhouette Island. Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa operates on one of the few flat areas of the island, which is mostly made up of towering peaks and overgrown jungle. Hikes here are something else entirely — steep climbs through native flora that deposit you at a private beach, sometimes featuring free-roaming giant Aldabra tortoises, sometimes with a coral reef prime for snorkeling. These are exclusive experiences, since the island is a protected national park and the hotel offers just 111 rooms. You’ll need to opt for a higher end ‘Sanctuary Villa’ for a private pool, but the lengthy main beach provides ample room for swimming in almost-complete isolation. The local settlement nearby, inhabited by about 30 Seychellois, means there’s a far more authentic experience to be had here, too. To spend a few days on Silhouette is to be transported to another world.

While the rest of the world tentatively reopens, and travellers venture overseas once again, the Seychelles has had a head start — and time to fine-tune a tourism industry operating in the “new normal.” So it currently offers a safety-conscious, low-key experience for travellers returning to seeing the world.  

Topics: Seychelles

Fresh from collaboration with Net-a-Porter, Saudi fashion guru Norah Al-Eisa reveals career highs

Fresh from collaboration with Net-a-Porter, Saudi fashion guru Norah Al-Eisa reveals career highs
Updated 28 min 28 sec ago
Hams Saleh

Fresh from collaboration with Net-a-Porter, Saudi fashion guru Norah Al-Eisa reveals career highs

Fresh from collaboration with Net-a-Porter, Saudi fashion guru Norah Al-Eisa reveals career highs
Updated 28 min 28 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: From reading her mother’s fashion magazines and playing dress up to international partnerships with leading global e-tailer Net-a-Porter, French luxury label Cartier, and more, Saudi fashion guru Norah Al-Eisa told Arab News how she was taking the fashion world by storm. 

A stylist on the set of the film “Born a King,” she recently collaborated with Net-a-Porter on a live video session during which she shared her fashion tips and tricks of the trade with platform followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Norah AlEisa (@norahaleisa)

She pointed out that her passion for fashion had started at a young age.

“It came very organically to me as I grew up reading my mom’s fashion magazines and playing dress up with her clothes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Norah AlEisa (@norahaleisa)

“As for the time I actually decided to pursue a career in fashion, it’s when I saw films like ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and ‘13 going on 30’ where the main characters worked for fashion magazines,” she said.

Al-Eisa studied business administration but took “fashion business” and styling courses at London College of Fashion to broaden her knowledge.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Norah AlEisa (@norahaleisa)

Based in Riyadh, she started her career as a fashion editor, then dabbled in historical costume design before going on to style some of the biggest fashion and fine jewelry campaigns in Saudi Arabia.

The influencer also regularly shares her fashion knowhow and styling tips on social media through her Instagram account at @norahaleisa. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Norah AlEisa (@norahaleisa)

She noted that the Saudi fashion scene had been “almost nonexistent” until a few years ago. “But it seems to be thriving more and more lately and will only grow even more with the (Saudi) fashion commission. I hope to see a thriving fashion ecosystem in Saudi.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Norah AlEisa (@norahaleisa)

However, her career comes with its challenges. “So many publications and brands expect freelance creatives to work for free in return for exposure when exposure should not even be considered a form of payment.

“It’s simply a given to provide credit. That being said, I am seeing more and more opportunities in the industry that offer sustainable wages and rates, and I hope it gets better from here,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Norah AlEisa (@norahaleisa)

Al-Eisa said she felt privileged to have a supportive family that had helped her along her chosen career path and being the stylist for “Born a King” had been one of the highlights and proudest moments so far.

The film tells the story of the late King Faisal who as a teenage prince was sent to London on a diplomatic mission to secure the formation of his country.

“It was the longest and most challenging project I’ve ever faced. I spent a whole year on pre-production working on the costume design for the film, so naturally finally seeing it at the cinema was a very emotional experience,” she added.

Topics: Net-a-Porter Norah Al-Eisa

La Petite Maison brings a touch of French class to Riyadh

La Petite Maison brings a touch of French class to Riyadh
Updated 26 min 47 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

La Petite Maison brings a touch of French class to Riyadh

La Petite Maison brings a touch of French class to Riyadh
  • Arab News gets a preview of the acclaimed French Mediterranean restaurant’s latest location
Updated 26 min 47 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: LPM (formerly known as La Petite Maison) restaurant and café will open soon in the Saudi capital. Executive chef Raphael Duntoye told Arab News on our visit to LPM’s ‘soft’ launch that he intends to deliver the simple, classic dishes for which the French Mediterranean eatery has become internationally known. Riyadh is LPM’s sixth location, after London, Dubai, Miami, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong.

“The Saudi market wanted LPM for what it is — the signature menu and recipes, which we have been consistent about for the last 13 years,” Duntoye said. “So we decided to deliver just that for now — and do it greatly.”

The ambience is relaxed and playful. (Supplied)

The menu has both French and Italian influences, (Duntoye describes it as “a journey to explore the essential joy at the heart of Mediterranean ingredients at their peak”) and each dish we sampled was bursting with intricate flavors.

With over 70 dishes included in the menu and more seasonal creations from Chef Duntoye, there is definitely something for everyone.

With over 70 dishes included in the menu and more seasonal creations from Chef Duntoye, there is definitely something for everyone. (Supplied)

LPM’s trademark dish is the Escargots de Bourgogne — snails with butter sauce and parsley. Served in a cast-iron pan, it is the decadent butter sauce that truly sets this dish apart from the snails we have sampled in other restaurants.

The warm prawns with olive oil — which Duntoye accurately describes as “simple, beautiful, yet very light, balanced and tasty,” is another memorable dish. What appears simple on the surface — prawns laid in a bed of olive oil and dressed with fresh basil, salt, pepper, and a hint of lemon — takes you through a whirlwind of complex flavors from the first bite. It’s worth asking for a slice or two of baguette to mop up the wonderful sauce too.

The warm prawns with olive oil is another memorable dish. (Supplied)

For dessert — if you really have to choose only one — you can never go wrong with the Gâteau au Fromage Frai (cheesecake). It’s what can only be described as a pillow of fluffiness — a thick layer of silky creme filling laid over a thin crust of biscuit served alongside a berry reduction. It’s a firm favorite at LPMs all over the world — and of our table on the night.

The ambience is relaxed and playful — bright bold art hangs on the walls, while classy belle-époque touches are juxtaposed neatly with the neutral backdrop of the restaurant interior.

LPM’s trademark dish is the Escargots de Bourgogne — snails with butter sauce and parsley. (Supplied)

“It’s a very fresh, classic and simple interior (with) very colorful, naive — and I would say a little bit provocative — art on the wall,” LPM’s director of global operations, Nicolas Budzybski, told us. “This is what LPM is about; you have a very classic approach but you always have a sense of surprise.”

One detail that must not be overlooked is the hospitality of the staff. This is what truly ties the LPM experience together; the waiters are excellent and really elevate our experience.

Executive chef Raphael Duntoye told Arab News that he intends to deliver the simple, classic dishes for which the French Mediterranean eatery has become internationally known. (Supplied)

The executive chef described the ethos as “a generosity of spirit that brings people together. A room full of easy-going warmth, joie de vivre, possibility: guests and staff connected, animated, loving life.”

The staff’s passion for service shines through. A prime example is French server Cedric, who previously worked in LPM’s Dubai location and has now moved to Riyadh. Cedric is immediately welcoming and personable, putting customers at ease and happy to chat about his own life.

You can never go wrong with the Gâteau au Fromage Frai (cheesecake). (Supplied)

Contrary to other fine-dining experiences, LPM does not have silver service —it encourages a family setting, with guests serving and sharing the food together.

“We have a very humble approach, people should feel like they are at home when they come to LPM,” Budzybski said. “You put the food in the middle and everybody’s helping themselves.”

This relaxed atmosphere, warm hospitality and high-quality food creates a memorable experience for visitors. A visit to LPM really feels like you’ve been transported to the south of France without leaving the heart of Riyadh.

Topics: Riyadh LPM La Petite Maison

Highlights from artist Nada Mubarak’s ‘Look Them in the Eye’ exhibition

Highlights from artist Nada Mubarak’s ‘Look Them in the Eye’ exhibition
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

Highlights from artist Nada Mubarak’s ‘Look Them in the Eye’ exhibition

Highlights from artist Nada Mubarak’s ‘Look Them in the Eye’ exhibition
  • Here are some highlights from Nada Mubarak’s ‘Look Them in the Eye,’ on show at Cairo’s Ubuntu gallery until June 12
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

‘Day Laborers’

Nada Mubarak’s latest exhibition, she said in a statement, is “an invitation for viewers to stop, look and acknowledge the people surrounding their everyday lives who have been rendered close to invisible by their marginalization. Some pose proudly, while others seem indifferent.”

‘Two Bulls’

Much of Mubarak’s work is inspired by the culture of Ancient Egypt, but used to convey topical socio-political messages. “Each figure has a corresponding animal rooted in our history,” she explained. “In matching them with the animals, I imagine what they once were, the many things they could have become, and what they are up against.”

‘Girl With One Shib Shib’

Mubarak’s current exhibition, she said, follows on from 2017’s capsule work “Look Me in the Eye,” and “draws on the same notion of the tension between the strength and fragility of the human experience.” That tension is illustrated here by the girl’s missing ‘shib shib’ (Egyptian slang for ‘flip-flop’).

Topics: Nada Mubarak Look Them in the Eye

Kuwaiti visual artist Tarek Al-Ghoussein discusses some of his favorite work

Kuwaiti visual artist Tarek Al-Ghoussein discusses some of his favorite work
Updated 27 May 2021
Denise Marray

Kuwaiti visual artist Tarek Al-Ghoussein discusses some of his favorite work

Kuwaiti visual artist Tarek Al-Ghoussein discusses some of his favorite work
Updated 27 May 2021
Denise Marray

LONDON: Tarek Al-Ghoussein has an ability to immerse himself in projects that require commitment over an extended period of time.

Al-Ghoussein — a Kuwaiti artist of Palestinian origin — is currently on a quest to visit every one of the 215 islands that form the archipelago of Abu Dhabi in the UAE. So far he has visited 30, and the resulting images — recently on show in his exhibition “Odysseus” at Dubai’s Third Line gallery — compel the viewer to pause and enter into his imaginative journey.

Al-Ghoussein is a Kuwaiti artist of Palestinian origin. (Supplied)

He put the same kind of tenacious energy into the series of images he created of the abandoned Al-Sawaher housing estate in Kuwait. In hundreds of visits over three years he entered the deserted apartments and offered a poignant glimpse into the lives of the people who once called the estate home.

Al-Ghoussein is now a professor of visual arts at New York University in Abu Dhabi, but his chosen subject was not always his greatest passion, he explained. “I came to the visual arts gradually, through my passion for literature and classical music, particularly Beethoven,” he said. “My first loves were Franz Kafka, Hermann Hesse and Günter Grasse and, later, Japanese haiku poets such as Matsuo Kinsaku. Clarity and cleanliness of form is something I really appreciate.”

Here, Al-Ghoussein offers some insights into a selection from his extensive body of work.

‘L1003672’

This is from my “Sawaber” project, named after a modernist housing development (in Kuwait) based on a design by the Canadian architect Arthur Erickson. It’s now gone. There were 33 buildings each with eight apartments — two on each floor. For about three years I went maybe 400 to 500 times and entered each of the apartments where I gathered objects and photographed what was on the walls. What fascinated me about that place was that you had Sunni and Shiite Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, Kuwaiti citizens and expats all living together in this community. I brought the framed painting you can see in this work back to photograph in my studio in Abu Dhabi. You also see wallpaper from one of the houses. This whole project is a kind of archiving. It was a wonderful experience.

‘Abu Dhabi Archipelago (Hami Rohah Gassar)’ (2016)

This project started in 2015.  One day I read an article explaining that the planning council was in the process of naming the 215 islands of Abu Dhabi. That was mind-blowing to me. I had no idea that Abu Dhabi had so many islands. I had just completed the “Sawaber” project, so I was looking for a long-term project and that article triggered my desire and imagination to go out and visit as many of these islands as I could in a spirit of discovery.

This image shows me on the bow of the boat. It was early morning — and I came across a gassar — a mini-island — named Hami Roha which means ‘protector of the soul.’ I thought it was an appropriate image to start the series with. The series is ongoing. I plan to finish it within a year or two. I have been working on this for five years. I hope it will be shorter than the journey of 10 years that Odysseus went on!

‘Untitled 2’ (Self-Portrait Series)

This was the first time I ever saw Palestine – you can see it in the background along the Dead Sea. In this series I am wearing the hattah (the Palestinian headscarf also known as the keffiyeh) that — in the West especially — has mistakenly been related to terrorism. This whole series is about challenging Western, and even some Middle Eastern, perceptions that Palestinians are terrorists.

‘K Files 735’

This was part of a project I did when I was asked to represent Kuwait in the Venice Biennale. I was living in Abu Dhabi  – I had just joined NYU –and  there was very little time for me to allocate to it. This was the first project where I did a lot of the research on places before I went. Normally it’s a mixture of visiting and looking and reading, but because I had precious little time I had to come up with an idea before I set out. So, talking to the curator, I saw one potential idea was mapping — and interacting with — the development of Kuwait. I went to several buildings, including the parliament, Kuwait Towers and the World Bank. I used this image because it was one of Kuwait’s earliest sports clubs and as a child I used to play basketball for that particular club.

‘(In) Consideration of Myths 966’

I took this image on Saadiyat Island. It kind of references the myth of Iron John – an old fable (written by the Brothers Grimm) about somebody going into the world on a journey of self-discovery. It’s referential to where I am. Much of my work is like an arena for me to interact with or interrupt a given scene. I took this image on Saddiyat Island. I shoot on a tripod and the setting up takes time. It really affects the interaction with the space. It becomes much more of an extension of your vision. It forces me to consider things a little bit more. It’s not about quick intuition. There is intuition involved but setting up becomes much more of a ritual and it slows the pace.

‘(In) Beautification 1713’

Around 2010, I was commissioned by the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi to produce a series of images on Saadiyat Island and the development of the museum. Because of the delay of the museum I had all these images and I wanted to get them out there. For me a work is not complete until it is out there in the public. That’s also when I discover my relationship to the work. My work is open to interpretation. I don’t really feel comfortable – nor do I wish to — forcing the viewer (to follow) a particular narrative.

Topics: Tarek Al-Ghoussein

US-Somali model Halima Aden announces her fashion return

US-Somali model Halima Aden announces her fashion return
The Somali-US model announced her departure from the fashion industry in Nov. 2020. File/AFP
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

US-Somali model Halima Aden announces her fashion return

US-Somali model Halima Aden announces her fashion return
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI:  Nearly a year after Halima Aden announced her departure from the fashion industry, the US-Somali model is set to make a return.

Writing to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, alongside a photo of herself posing with American designer Tommy Hilfiger, she said: “Shooting a super special project with one of my favorite designers @tommyhilfiger.”

The 23-year-old humanitarian, who grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp before fleeing to Minnesota with her family, has a longstanding relationship with the American label and has worked with Tommy Hilfiger on several occasions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Halima (@halima)

In addition to fronting the campaign for the label’s first-ever hijab, Aden – who made history in 2019 as the first person to wear a hijab and burkini in the pages of Sports Illustrated – returned for the publication’s 2020 issue, wearing a custom Tommy Hilfiger burkini.

Meanwhile, in October, she teamed up with American fashion house on a limited-edition T-shirt for a good cause. Aden, who made her runway debut at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 show during New York Fashion Week in 2017, used recycled fabrics and leftover material to custom design the garment for Tommy Hilfiger.

The pieces were auctioned via online marketplace Catawiki and all proceeds from the sales were donated to the WWF water stewardship program in China’s Taihu River, the Mekong River basin in Vietnam, and the Buyuk Menderes River basin in Turkey.

Halima Aden walks the runway for the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow fall runway show at the Apollo Theater on Sept. 8, 2019. AFP

Before that, Aden was selected to star in Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2020 global campaign alongside a diverse cast of other top models including Dilone, Alton Mason, and Soo Joo Park.

Aden quit modeling in November, writing on Instagram that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic had given her time to stop and think about what her values were as a Muslim woman.

She said: “I can only blame myself for caring more about opportunity than what was actually at stake.”

She added that problems came from there being a “lack of Muslim women stylists” within the industry who could understand why wearing a hijab was so important.

She received support online from part-Palestinian model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid and from Barbadian singer and fashion designer Rihanna, who tapped Aden to star in the first Fenty Beauty video campaign.

Topics: Halima Aden

Latest updates

EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Safety first in the Seychelles
EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Safety first in the Seychelles
Jimmy Lai among eight more Hong Kong democracy activists jailed
Jimmy Lai among eight more Hong Kong democracy activists jailed
Brent nears $70 on rosy US data, oil demand outlook
Brent nears $70 on rosy US data, oil demand outlook
UAE’s coronavirus cases rise to highest in one month
UAE’s coronavirus cases rise to highest in one month
Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 organizations with phishing
Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 organizations with phishing

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.