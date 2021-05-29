Businesses condemn Malaysia’s move to impose snap lockdown

You are here

People queue outside a supermarket after a 'total lockdown' was announced amid a COVID-19 infections surge, in Penang state, Malaysia May 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
  • PM announces 14-day nationwide restrictions to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country
  • On Saturday, Malaysia registered 9,020 cases, its highest infection rate since the outbreak was first reported
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: With Malaysia’s announcement of a new 14-day nationwide lockdown from June 1, business owners complained on Saturday of being left in the lurch and asked for the government’s assistance to “help them stay afloat.”
On Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that the decision to impose a “total lockdown” was to address mounting pressure on the nation’s health care system after coronavirus infections surged to record levels in the past few weeks and new variants of the virus were detected in Malaysia.
“The decision was made after taking into consideration the current infection rates at over 8,000 daily cases and more than 70,000 active cases,” Muhyiddin said in a statement.
On Saturday, Malaysia registered 9,020 cases, its highest infection rate since the outbreak was first reported in March last year.
Muhyiddin said that the stricter lockdown measures would apply to all social and economic areas, and only essential services and economic sectors would remain in operation, as listed by the national security council.
However, despite thousands of new infections being reported daily, the Malaysian Restaurant and Bistro Owners Association (PPRB) said that the lockdown from June 1 to 14 would be “the final nail in the coffin for us.”
“Many are still reeling from the effects of the first lockdown implemented in March 2020 as most cannot survive on delivery or takeaway alone,” William Lee, PPRB president, told Arab News.
With more than 500 businesses registered with the PPRB, more than 60 percent “are not operating at the moment.”
“The ones that are open struggle to make enough to pay for overhead costs . . . we have seen no assistance targeted at this group of operators and their staff,” Lee said.
He added that the PPRB had sought the government’s assistance to pressurise financial institutions into providing a moratorium to assist affected businesses.
“Another assistance we are asking for is to extend the salary subsidy program, provide some rental relief and also defer some of the tax submissions such as the sales and services tax or corporate tax payments,” Lee said.
He explained that authorities holding weekly meetings to discuss the implementation of new standard operating procedures “was not enough.”
“In theory, this is a very good process, but in reality the government does not have its finger on the pulse of the nation, so what they can do better is keep engagement with various trade associations,” he said.
“They do not engage with the various trade associations till the situation is dire, and even when they do, there isn’t enough time to gather feedback from all parties and put it together into an actionable plan that will assist us as fast as possible,” Lee said.
During the lockdown period, non-essential businesses will not be allowed to operate, and all Malaysians are required to self-quarantine at home. Restaurants, however, can extend takeaway services.
Restaurateur Shankar Santiram told Arab News that by providing stimulus packages, the government could help restaurant owners “keep their workforce in order.”
“A lot of people are saying that restaurant owners are selfish, and I’m saying that is absolutely not true at all,” Shankar said.
He explained that operators were on the “brink of bankruptcy, with many unable to pay their staff salaries.”
“They are breaking into their savings or borrowing money from friends and family to keep the business afloat,” he said.
Meanwhile, public health experts said that the latest lockdown showed that the government “has admitted to its current lockdown measures being inadequate to halt the rising infections.”
“They (the government) had to come out with even stricter measures like the nationwide total lockdown — just days ago the prime minister did a live television interview telling people why the government couldn’t afford nationwide total lockdown and insisted on a targeted approach,” Lim Chee Han, an expert from the Third World Network, told Arab News.
He added that the risk of new infections rising to 10,000 daily was “imminent,” especially if the government did not impose a lockdown.
“It would only take 10 days for the cases to rise if we take the Rt value at 1.14 reported two days ago as a constant,” he said.
Rt or R-naught represents the average number of people infected by one infectious individual.

Topics: Coronavirus Malaysia

Vietnam discovers new hybrid coronavirus variant

Vietnam discovers new hybrid coronavirus variant
Updated 46 min 10 sec ago
AFP

Vietnam discovers new hybrid coronavirus variant

Vietnam discovers new hybrid coronavirus variant
  • New COVID-19 variant is a combination of the Indian and British strains
  • The country is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks across more than half of its territory
Updated 46 min 10 sec ago
AFP
HANOI: Vietnam has discovered a new COVID-19 variant which spreads quickly by air and is a combination of the Indian and British strains, state media reported Saturday.
The country is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks across more than half of its territory including industrial zones and big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
More than 6,700 cases including 47 deaths have been reported in Vietnam — the lion’s share have occurred since April.
“We have discovered a new hybrid variant from the Indian and the UK strains,” Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long was quoted telling a national meeting on the pandemic Saturday.
“The characteristic of this strain is that it spreads quickly in the air. The concentration of virus in the throat fluid increases rapidly and spreads very strongly to the surrounding environment.”
He did not specify the number of cases recorded with this new variant but said Vietnam will soon announce the discovery in the world’s map of genetic strains.
There were seven known coronavirus variants in Vietnam before Long’s announcement, according to the Ministry of Health.
The communist country has previously received widespread applause for its aggressive pandemic response, with mass quarantines and strict contact tracing helping keep infection rates relatively low.
The new round of infections has made the public and government fearful and authorities quickly moved to place strict limits on movement and business activity.
Cafes, restaurants, hair salons and massage parlors as well as tourism and religious spots have been ordered to close in various areas of the country.
Vietnam — a country of 97 million people — has vaccinated a little over a million citizens.
It is now ramping up its jab rollout and hopes to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year, according to the minister for health.
Authorities have called on people and businesses to donate money to help procure vaccines, while embassies and international organizations have been contacted for assistance, state media reported.
The country presently has close to two million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine remaining, but said it is buying more than 30 million doses of the Pfizer shot.
It is also in talks with Russia to produce Sputnik V, according to state media, and is working on a home-grown vaccine.

Second volcano erupts near DR Congo’s Goma city

Second volcano erupts near DR Congo’s Goma city
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

Second volcano erupts near DR Congo’s Goma city

Second volcano erupts near DR Congo’s Goma city
  • Government spokesman: ‘Today the Murara volcano near an uninhabited area of Virunga erupted’
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

GOMA, DR Congo: A second volcano erupted Saturday near the eastern DR Congo city of Goma, a week after Mount Nyiragongo roared back into life, causing devastation and sparking an exodus.
“Today the Murara volcano near an uninhabited area of Virunga erupted,” government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said, referring to a wildlife reserve that is home to a quarter of the world’s population of critically endangered mountain gorillas.

Topics: DR Congo

Iranian tanker seized by Indonesia is released after 4 months

Iranian tanker seized by Indonesia is released after 4 months
Updated 29 May 2021
Reuters

Iranian tanker seized by Indonesia is released after 4 months

Iranian tanker seized by Indonesia is released after 4 months
  • Court rules the vessel could leave Indonesia, while the captain would be subject to a two-year probation without any fine
Updated 29 May 2021
Reuters

JAKARTA: An Iranian-flagged tanker seized by Indonesia in January over the suspected illegal transfer of oil has been released, an Indonesian official and Iranian state media said on Saturday.
Wisnu Pramandita, a spokesman for the Indonesian coast guard, said the Iranian-flagged tanker, the MT Horse, was released on Friday after a court decision earlier in the week.
The court ruled the vessel could leave Indonesia, while the captain would be subject to a two-year probation without any fine, the spokesman said.
Iran’s state broadcaster said the vessel had resumed its mission before returning home.
Jakarta has said it seized the MT Horse over the suspected illegal transfer of oil in Indonesian waters, while Iran’s foreign ministry said the seizure was over “a technical issue and it happens in shipping field.”
“The MT Horse, belonging to the National Iranian Tanker Company that had been detained in Indonesian waters since January 24, was released on Friday,” said state broadcaster Seda va Sima. “This vessel has now resumed its mission before returning to the country’s waters.”
SHANA, the Iranian oil ministry news agency, quoted the tanker company as saying, “The MT crew, with their sacrifice and firm determination to pursue their mission, safeguarded Iran’s national interest in maintaining the export of its oil and petroleum products.”
Tehran, under harsh US sanctions that mainly target its oil exports, has been accused of concealing the destination of its oil sales by disabling tracking systems on its tankers.
Last year, it used the MT Horse to deliver 2.1 million barrels of condensate to fellow US-sanctioned Venezuela.

Topics: Iran Indonesia

Russia reports 9,289 new COVID-19 cases, 401 deaths

Russia reports 9,289 new COVID-19 cases, 401 deaths
Updated 29 May 2021
Reuters

Russia reports 9,289 new COVID-19 cases, 401 deaths

Russia reports 9,289 new COVID-19 cases, 401 deaths
  • The government coronavirus task force said 401 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours
Updated 29 May 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 9,289 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 3,241 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,053,748.
The government coronavirus task force said 401 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 120,807.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

Topics: Coronavirus

China, Philippines swap protests over Manila-occupied island

China, Philippines swap protests over Manila-occupied island
Updated 29 May 2021
AP

China, Philippines swap protests over Manila-occupied island

China, Philippines swap protests over Manila-occupied island
  • The exchange of protests by the Asian neighbors is the latest flareup in a long simmering territorial feud in the strategic waterway
  • The Manila government lists Thitu and outlying outcrops as part of a town in western Palawan province
Updated 29 May 2021
AP

MANILA: The Philippines has demanded that China withdraw its ships and fishing vessels from the vicinity of a Philippine-occupied island in the South China Sea, where the Chinese military has asserted its sovereignty and vowed to “unswervingly safeguard” the disputed territory.
The exchange of protests by the Asian neighbors over the island, internationally called Thitu, is the latest flareup in a long simmering territorial feud in the strategic waterway that has escalated in the last two months.
The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said Saturday it has filed a diplomatic protest against “the incessant deployment, prolonged presence and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing vessels in the vicinity of the Pag-asa islands.” It used the Philippine name for Thitu, which China calls Zhongye Dao.
The department demanded that China withdraw its vessels from near the island, which it said “is an integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction.”
The 37.2-hectare (92-acre) island is the largest of nine mostly islets, reefs and shoals occupied by Philippine forces in the disputed waters. The Manila government lists Thitu and outlying outcrops as part of a town in western Palawan province.
Aside from Filipino troops and police, a small fishing community can be found on Thitu. The government has constructed a beach ramp to allow the docking of navy and cargo ships and unloading of construction materials and heavy equipment for new projects, including the repair and lengthening of a seawater-eroded airstrip, an ice plant for fishermen and more military barracks.
Chinese officials have not protested as loudly as before the Philippine constructions amid cozier ties between Beijing and Manila under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. But on Thursday, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tang Kefei said China was “resolutely opposed” to any Philippine development on Thitu.
“China’s military will unswervingly safeguard national territory, sovereignty and maritime rights, while resolutely maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea,” Tang said, without elaborating at a monthly briefing.
The escalating feud between Manila and Beijing started after more than 200 Chinese vessels suspected by Philippine authorities to be operated by government militias were spotted in early March at Whitsun Reef. The Philippine defense chief and foreign secretary demanded the vessels leave, and Filipino officials later deployed navy and coast guard vessels to the area. China said it owns the reef and the Chinese vessels were sheltering there from rough seas.
The Philippines has issued dozens of diplomatic protests to China since then over the disputes.
Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. apologized early this month after tweeting an obscene phrase demanding China get out of Philippine-claimed territory in the South China Sea in an outburst that annoyed Duterte.
“Just because we have a conflict with China does not mean to say that we have to be rude and disrespectful,” Duterte said. “We have many things to thank China for the help in the past and its assistance now.”

Topics: China Philippines South China Sea West Philippine Sea

