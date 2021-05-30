GE unit completes contract to power Saudi desalination plant

You are here

The Rabigh-3 plant is considered one of the largest seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plants in the world.
  The issue of water security has always been a priority for countries in the Gulf region
A renewable energy unit of General Electric (GE) has completed a turnkey substation contract to power a saltwater desalination plant in Saudi Arabia that will supply drinking water to Makkah and Jeddah.

The Rabigh-3 plant is considered one of the largest seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plants in the world, with a capacity of 600,000 cubic meters of drinking water for the two Saudi cities.

GE’s Grid Solutions had secured an independent water and power (IWP) bulk supply joint project from Rabigh-Three Company, the co-owner and operator of the Rabigh-3 IWP.

The contract also involved Shandong Tiejum Electric Power Engineering Company.

“The energization of the substation is a testament to our commitment to delivering our projects in the Kingdom, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Bernard Dagher, president and CEO of Grid Solutions’ regional arm.

“The use of our advanced technology and the efficient and safe mobilization of our teams highlights our focus on supporting the Kingdom in meeting the Vision 2030 goal of ensuring high-quality services, including water, to the people,” he said.

The success of the project also demonstrated the Kingdom’s strong ties with China, said Mo Bing, project director at Shandong Tiejun.

“This is one of the exemplifications of China’s commitment and relation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the development and support to meet the stupendous Vision 2030 of the king and the crown prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The issue of water security has always been a priority for countries in the Gulf region due to limited renewable freshwater resources and shrinking available water resources.

  The Bristol-based provider operates a network of more than 1,500 veterinary clinics and hospitals in 13 countries across Europe
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company has invested GBP 350 million ($496.7 million) in IVC Evidensia, Europe’s largest veterinary care provider, the company announced Sunday.

The Bristol-based provider operates a network of more than 1,500 veterinary clinics and hospitals in 13 countries across Europe, attending to over 4 million pets.

It is widely known for its decentralized approach in promoting innovation across its network and for pioneering clinical standards in the region.

“Our investment in IVC Evidensia aligns well with our focus on investing in market-leading consumer businesses in resilient and growing sectors,” Justin Sabet-Peyman, head of consumer at Mubadala, said in a statement.

The investment is a new addition to the company’s growing portfolio of global consumer businesses, including India’s Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, South Korea’s Coupang, and US-based Truck Hero.

Mubadala has supported Abu Dhabi’s aim to pursue non-oil investments and modernize the emirate’s economy, as part of the UAE’s national agenda to reduce oil reliance.

Saudi fast-food chain Herfy expands to Nigeria

Saudi fast-food chain Herfy expands to Nigeria
  Herfy Food Services Company was established in 1981, and the first Herfy restaurant opened in Riyadh that same year
  As of September 2020, the company owns a total of 40 restaurants and leases 345
Herfy Food Services Company, Saudi Arabia’s largest fast-food chain, has signed an agreement with EatRite Food Services, granting it franchise rights to open up to 50 outlets in Nigeria.

“This agreement comes as a continuation to Herfy’s approach to becoming international, which is one of the pillars of the 2030 Vision announced by HRH The Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, as the company is looking forward and working on being present in the Far East, GCC countries, and Africa,” the company said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

The two companies first began talks in February this year and according to the Tadawul announcement the franchise agreement will last for 10 ten years, with an average of five branches opening a year, starting from 2021.

Herfy Food Services Company was established in 1981, and the first Herfy restaurant opened in Riyadh that same year. As of September 2020, the company owns a total of 40 restaurants and leases 345.

It is aiming to increase the number of outlets it owns and leases in the Kingdom to 400 by the end of this year.

In December 2017, Herfy opened its first franchised branch outside of the Middle East in Bangladesh, and according to an agreement signed with Bangladeshi private-sector company Greenland Services Ltd. in 2016, Herfy aims to open 30 outlets within “a few years.”

Herfy reported net profit after Zakat and tax of SR25.5 million ($6.8 million) for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 2 percent year-on-year, according to the Argaam website.

Its restaurant segment made a profit of SR500,000 in the first three months of this year, compared to losses in Q1 2020 and Q4 2020. The rebound was attributed to an 8 percent year-on-year increase in sales to SR252 million.

Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic

Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic
  Egypt continues to battle the coronavirus, and is struggling to get its people vaccinated
  The government has for years played up its ancient history as a selling point
CAIRO: Workers dig and ferry wheelbarrows laden with sand to open a new shaft at a bustling archaeological site outside of Cairo, while a handful of Egyptian archaeologists supervise from garden chairs. The dig is at the foot of the Step Pyramid of Djoser, arguably the world’s oldest pyramid, and is one of many recent excavations that are yielding troves of ancient artifacts from the country’s largest archaeological site.
As some European countries re-open to international tourists, Egypt has already been trying for months to attract them to its archaeological sites and museums. Officials are betting that the new ancient discoveries will set it apart on the mid- and post-pandemic tourism market. They need visitors to come back in force to inject cash into the tourism industry, a pillar of the economy.
But like countries elsewhere, Egypt continues to battle the coronavirus, and is struggling to get its people vaccinated. The country has, up until now, received only 5 million vaccines for its population of 100 million people, according to its Health Ministry. In early May, the government announced that 1 million people had been vaccinated, though that number is believed to be higher now.
In the meantime, authorities have kept the publicity machine running, focused on the new discoveries.
In November, archaeologists announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins dating back to the Pharaonic Late Period and Greco-Ptolemaic era, along with 40 gilded statues found 2,500 years after they were first buried. That came a month after the discovery of 57 other coffins at the same site, the necropolis of Saqqara that includes the step pyramid.
“Saqqara is a treasure,” said Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany while announcing the November discovery, estimating that only 1 percent of what the site contains has been unearthed so far.
“Our problem now is that we don’t know how we can possibly wow the world after this,” he said.
If they don’t, it certainly won’t be for lack of trying.
In April, Zahi Hawass, Egypt’s best-known archaeologist, announced the discovery of a 3,000-year-old lost city in southern Luxor, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts and tools from pharaonic times. It dates back to Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty, whose reign (1390–1353 B.C.) is considered a golden era for ancient Egypt.
That discovery was followed by a made-for-TV parade celebrating the transport of 22 of the country’s prized royal mummies from central Cairo to their new resting place in a massive facility farther south in the capital, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.
The Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh is now home to an archaeological museum, as is Cairo’s International Airport, both opened in recent months. And officials have also said they still plan to open the massive new Grand Egyptian Museum next to the Giza Pyramids by January, after years of delays. Entrance fees for archaeological sites have been lowered, as has the cost of tourist visas.
The government has for years played up its ancient history as a selling point, as part of a yearslong effort to revive the country’s battered tourism industry. It was badly hit during and after the popular uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak and the ensuring unrest. The coronavirus dealt it a similar blow, just as it was getting back on its feet.
In 2019, foreign tourism’s revenue stood at $13 billion. Egypt received some 13.1 million foreign tourists — reaching pre-2011 levels for the first time. But in 2020, it greeted only 3.5 million foreign tourists, according to the minister el-Anany.
At the newly opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, Mahmoud el-Rays, a tour guide, was leading a small group of European tourists at the hall housing the royal mummies.
“2019 was a fantastic year,” he said. “But corona reversed everything. It is a massive blow.”
Tourism traffic strengthened in the first months of 2021, el-Anany, the minister, told The Associated Press in a recent interview, though he did not give specific figures. He was optimistic that more would continue to come year-round.
“Egypt is a perfect destination for post-COVID in that our tourism is really an open-air tourism,” he said.
But it remains to be seen if the country truly has the virus under control. It has recorded a total of 14,950 deaths from the virus and is still seeing more than a thousand new cases daily. Like other countries, the real numbers are believed to be much higher. In Egypt, though, authorities have arrested doctors and silenced critics who questioned the government’s response, so there are fears that information on the true cost of the virus may have been suppressed from the beginning.
Egypt also had a trying experience early on in the pandemic, when it saw a coronavirus outbreak on one of its Nile River cruise boats. It first closed its borders completely until the summer of 2020, but later welcomed tourists back, first to Red-Sea resort towns and now to the heart of the country — Cairo and the Nile River Valley that hosts most of its famous archaeological sites. Visitors still require a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country.
In a further cause for optimism, Russia said in April that it plans to resume direct flights to Egypt’s Red Sea resort towns. Moscow stopped the flights after the local Islamic State affiliate bombed a Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula in October 2015, killing all on board.
Amanda, a 36-year-old engineer from Austria, returned to Egypt in May. It was her second visit in four years. She visited the Egyptian Museum, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization and Islamic Cairo, in the capital’s historic center.
She had planned to come last year, but the pandemic interfered.
“Once they opened, I came,” she said. “It was my dream to see the Pyramids again.”
El-Rays, the tour guide, says that while he’s seeing tourists starting to come in larger numbers, he knows a full recovery will not happen overnight.
“It will take some time to return to before corona,” he said.

Dubai property booms as wealthy buyers escape lockdowns

Dubai property booms as wealthy buyers escape lockdowns
  The Gulf emirate became one of the first destinations to reopen to visitors last July, pairing the open-door policy with strict rules on masking and social distancing
  The flood of arrivals has regenerated the tourism industry
DUBAI: Dubai’s property market is powering out of a six-year malaise as “lockdown dodgers” and wealthy international investors drive a buying frenzy that is breaking records and fueling an economic recovery.
Luxury villas are the hottest segment in the market, with European buyers in particular seeking homes on Dubai’s signature Palm Jumeirah man-made island, as well as golf course estates.
Dubai’s rollercoaster property market, which had been in steady decline since 2014, went into flatline after Covid-19 hit last year and the emirate slammed shut its borders, said Zhann Zochinke, chief operating officer of consultancy Property Monitor.
“Then straight after that lockdown period we started to see transaction volumes increase, and they really haven’t stopped since,” he told AFP.
“We’re now seeing record month-on-month gains and transaction volumes.”
The Gulf emirate became one of the first destinations to reopen to visitors last July, pairing the open-door policy with strict rules on masking and social distancing, and an energetic vaccination program which has produced some of the highest inoculation rates globally.
Despite a surge in coronavirus cases in the new year after holidaymakers descended en masse, life has continued largely as normal with restaurants and hotels open, and few of the restrictions that have blighted life elsewhere.
“The lockdown dodgers from other countries? I think we’re seeing a lot of that there,” Zochinke said, adding that other draws were more relaxed residency rules and a decision to allow full foreign ownership of firms.


The flood of arrivals has regenerated the tourism industry, long an economic mainstay of Dubai which has little of the oil wealth that powers its neighbors, and helped business activity recover to pre-Covid levels in April, according to IHS Markit.
“Travel and tourism firms recorded the most notable bounce in performance, amid increasing hopes of a rise in tourism activity later in the year, boosted by the rapid vaccine roll-out,” said the research firm’s economist David Owen.
After years of torpor when homeowners watched their equity drain away, the surge in luxury properties above 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) has been striking, with 90 transactions in April compared to around 350-400 on a regular yearly basis, according to Property Monitor.
A mansion on the Palm has sold for 111.25 million dirhams, the highest price reached in years in the precinct which features 16 “fronds” lined with show-stopping houses and supercars parked in the driveways.
The highest-priced property now available on the block is a vast Italian-inspired modern villa positioned at the end of one of the fronds, complete with 180 degree beach frontage, which is being offered for 100 million dirhams.
After it languished on the market during the gloomy days at the height of the pandemic, the developers are hoping that one of the new breed of cashed-up Europeans will be tempted by the infinity pool, private cinema, and acres of marble and glass.
“I think people have started to realize that Dubai is not just a construction site anymore, which it was maybe 10 years ago when we had the most amount of cranes in the world,” said Matthew Bate, CEO of BlackBrick, one of the agencies representing the property.


“People are now looking at Dubai and saying — I’m going to make this my primary home. I can work from Dubai and still manage business in Europe or North America or Asia,” he said.
“So I think what Covid ultimately did, it opened the doors for us to the rest of the world.”
In a market where many fortunes have been made and lost, there is nervousness about whether the recent giddy rises can be sustained.
Sales of properties above 10 million dirhams rose 6.7 percent in April compared to the previous month, and 81 villas were sold on the Palm in April alone compared to 54 in all of 2020, according to Property Monitor.
Even with the remarkable gains, the market is still off its highs of 2014, and the apartment market is trailing far behind.
The financial services firm Morgan Stanley, however, said in a recent report that the rally isn’t likely to stop soon.
“Robust demand, peaking supply growth and long lead times for new projects could lead to a tighter-than-expected market over the next several years,” it said.
It credited “a wave of government reforms over the past 12 months, attractive mortgage rates, and a shift in demand patterns due to Covid-19.”

Meltdown? Turmoil at UK steel empire stokes job fears

Meltdown? Turmoil at UK steel empire stokes job fears
LONDON: Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel company — one of the world’s largest steel empires — faces an uncertain future after announcing plans to sell three of its UK plants.
Liberty employs 3,000 UK workers and parent company Gupta Family Group (GFG) Alliance has 35,000 employees around the world, with metalworks and mines in Europe, the United States and Australia.
Gupta was once seen as the savior of British steelmaking but is now fighting for survival following the collapse of its main lender Greensill Capital and fraud allegations.
The Indian-British billionaire has insisted none of his 12 UK sites will close.
Yet this week’s decision to sell three plants in northern and central England plunges 1,500 jobs into uncertainty and comes after three of GFG’s French auto parts factories sought bankruptcy protection last month.
Clive Royston, who represents the Community trade union at Liberty’s Stocksbridge site in northern England, said he wants Liberty to be a “responsible seller” and find a buyer who will “not just strip off assets.”
“We’re worried and don’t have any details. It’s hard because they (workers) are asking questions and I can’t answer,” he told AFP.

Supply chain finance firm Greensill contributed to GFG’s expansion through short-term corporate loans and avoided the stricter regulations imposed on traditional banks.
But its abrupt collapse in March triggered a liquidity crisis at GFG as creditors sought to recall their loans.
It has been reported that Greensill had £3.5 billion ($5 billion, 4.1 billion euros) of exposure with GFG.
Greensill’s lawyers claimed its demise could threaten 50,000 jobs worldwide.
Liberty has reportedly not repaid an £18-million loan to Metro Bank, which accuses it of breaching “covenants and restrictions.” Liberty denies the claims.
Negotiations with Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse, which had 10 billion euros of exposure with Greensill, continue.
The UK government rebuffed Liberty’s request for a £170-million bailout due to concerns over opaque corporate structure and governance.

The risky nature of supporting distressed companies means investors either make huge profits or lose their whole investment, said Dirk Jenter, of the London School of Economics and Political Science.
As sustaining firms can be investors’ best way to recoup their loans, “they (Liberty) are scrambling for money and trying to sell their most liquid assets. It’s an attempt to buy time to keep the company alive,” he added.
Gupta was the majority owner of the indebted Wyelands Bank, which was probed by the Bank of England in 2019 and wound down in March amid allegations of favoring Gupta’s associates.
This month, the UK’s Serious Fraud Office opened an investigation against GFG for alleged fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering, including its financing activities with Greensill.
Jenter said this investigation and allegations of providing fake invoices would deter potential investors and compound Liberty’s financial woes.
“It’s a red flag. It would take an extraordinarily courageous investor to rely on the numbers provided by Liberty. It makes risking equity almost impossible,” he told AFP.

Union representative Royston said coronavirus “crippled” Stocksbridge, which supplies the hard-hit aerospace sector, and stressed the need to protect jobs that have defined the region despite several ownership changes over the years.
“There’s not much industry around us. Stocksbridge has been built around the plant. As a lad, you follow your father into the steelworks,” he added.
David Bailey, from the University of Birmingham business school, said all British steel manufacturers faced broader challenges, including higher electricity prices and business rates.
A longstanding glut in the global steel market and Chinese dumping have also undercut British steelmakers.
“You might have a period where companies are successful for a while, then these problems raise their heads again. Liberty ran into issues that are more structural,” he said.
“They were far too reliant on Greensill when it went under and left themselves too exposed.”
Bailey believes the British government should intervene with an American-style conservatorship — whereby the state runs and reforms companies before returning them to the private sector — to improve competitiveness and prevent damage to related industries.
“There’s a big threat to jobs and this is a foundational industry. We should be doing more to preserve it,” he said.
UK business minister Kwasi Kwarteng recently told lawmakers nationalization was “unlikely.”
Government support for steelmakers is linked with decarbonization as the sector pursues an 80-percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2035.
Liberty has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 by using more scrap metal and electric arc furnaces powered by renewable energy sources.

