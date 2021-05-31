You are here

  • Home
  • Netanyahu’s disparate rivals try to nail down pact to unseat him

Netanyahu’s disparate rivals try to nail down pact to unseat him

Netanyahu’s disparate rivals try to nail down pact to unseat him
Protesters hold placards behind a banner reading "Crime Minister" and demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose rivals Monday sought to finalise a unity coalition that would unseat him. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ha2f

Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

Netanyahu’s disparate rivals try to nail down pact to unseat him

Netanyahu’s disparate rivals try to nail down pact to unseat him
  • Centrist opposition chief Yair Lapid secured support on Sunday from ultranationalist Naftali Bennett for a "change" government of ideologically disparate rivals
  • The deal, in which Bennett would serve first as prime minister under a rotation with Lapid, must be finalised by a deadline midnight Wednesday
Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rivals on Monday sought to finalize a unity coalition that would unseat the veteran Israeli leader, but political commentators saw a bitter fight ahead.
Centrist opposition chief Yair Lapid secured support on Sunday from ultranationalist Naftali Bennett for a “change” government of ideologically disparate rivals.
The deal, in which Bennett would serve first as prime minister under a rotation with Lapid, must be finalized by a deadline of midnight (2200GMT) on Wednesday.
Netanyahu, 71, is the dominant political figure of his generation and his challengers have little in common — save a desire to emerge from his divisive shadow and from unprecedented turmoil which has seen four deadlocked elections in two years.
Hoping to discredit Bennett and other rightists now negotiating with Lapid, Netanyahu has cast them as committing “the fraud of the century” which would, he said, imperil Israel.
Lapid’s riposte was restrained.
“A week from now, the State of Israel can be in a new era. Suddenly it will be quieter. Ministers will go to work without inciting, without lying, without trying to instill fear all of the time,” he said in a televised address.
Though he described Bennett as “my friend, the prime minister-designate” and voiced hope of a deal before Wednesday, Lapid cautioned: “There are still plenty of obstacles in the way of the formation of the new government.”
Israelis were divided about everything except the folly of writing Netanyahu off.
“An event took place yesterday whose importance cannot be overstated. A real possibility was created ... an alternative government in every sense of the word,” wrote Sima Kadmon in the best-selling Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.
But she added: “It’s not over yet. Long days loom in which Netanyahu will do absolutely everything to shift the momentum.”
Netanyahu faces other troubles, chiefly a corruption trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies all charges.
The veteran Likud Party leader is a survivor: he was first elected prime minister in 1996 and he returned to power in 2009, holding the top office for more than a decade.
Israel Hayom, a pro-Netanyahu daily, described Bennett and Gideon Saar, another rightist in talks with Lapid, as being “in service of the left.” Netanyahu has kept the door open to them, maintaining he is still capable of forming the next government.
If Bennett and Lapid miss Wednesday’s deadline, parliament can choose a candidate to for a new coalition. Should that fail, the country goes to a fifth election.
However, a source briefed on the Bennett-Lapid power-sharing talks, which also include liberal and center-left parties, said there had been “significant progress” toward a final deal, adding: “There’s a lot more that unites than separates.”
Bennett, a former defense minister, and Lapid, a former finance minister, both want to invest in education and health, and to head off economic malaise from the COVID-19 pandemic.
However the new coalition will likely mean a stalemate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with marked policy differences between the coalition partners.
Bennett has favored Israel annexing parts of the occupied West Bank, while his prospective left-leaning allies may argue for ceding territory to the Palestinians.
The source briefed on the talks indicated that Bennett and Lapid had agreed to sidestep the issue: “There’s not going to be annexation, there’s not going to be final-status withdrawals.”
“Final status” is a diplomatic term for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, negotiations on which stalled in 2014.
Israel’s financial markets were mostly unchanged on Monday with the shekel holding steady at 3.25 per dollar.
Once a coalition is formed, investors will expect passage of a 2021 state budget. Because of the two-year political stalemate, Israel is using a pro-rated version of the 2019 budget, which was approved in mid-2018.

Topics: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid Israel

Related

Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
Business & Economy
Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
Egypt hosts Israeli minister in diplomatic drive to secure permanent Gaza peace
Middle-East
Egypt hosts Israeli minister in diplomatic drive to secure permanent Gaza peace

Dubai to remove all public transport carbon emissions by 2050

Dubai to remove all public transport carbon emissions by 2050
Updated 18 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai to remove all public transport carbon emissions by 2050

Dubai to remove all public transport carbon emissions by 2050
  • The plan will enable RTA to lead as the first government agency in the MENA to develop an integrated roadmap targeting public transport
  • It also aims to support the UAE’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change to reduce emissions in the UAE by 23.5% by 2030
Updated 18 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai will have zero carbon emissions from public transport by 2050, according to a plan published on Monday.
The emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said it aims for all buses and taxis to be electric or powered by hydrogen.
Nasir Bu Shehab, CEO of the RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, said the authority is planning for a sustainable and environmentally-friendly public transport system.
“Such a drive contributes to curbing climate change and supports the long-term national initiative,” he said.
The plan also aims to support the UAE’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change to reduce emissions in the country by 23.5 percent by 2030.
Bu Shehab said the roadmap includes expanding the use of electric and hydrogen vehicles within the fleet of public transport buses, school buses, taxis and limousines, to reach “100 percent by 2050”
The authority will also increase the use of clean energy, such as solar power, in the authority’s buildings and facilities. 
The RTA plans to complete an energy-efficient smart road lighting project by 2035.
The roadmap estimates to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 8 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and will save around 3 billion dirhams by 2050.

Topics: Dubai greenhouse gases Dubai Roads and Transport Authority climate change Paris Agreement on climate change Nasir Bu Shehab carbon emissions

Related

Special Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim to break ground on Mall of Saudi in Q4
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim to break ground on Mall of Saudi in Q4
Dubai forms urban planning committee for grand masterplan
Business & Economy
Dubai forms urban planning committee for grand masterplan

Egypt considers proposal to set up cultural entertainment city in New Administrative Capital

Egypt considers proposal to set up cultural entertainment city in New Administrative Capital
Construction of ministerial buildings at the governmental district in the new administrative capital, some 50 km east of the capital Cairo. (AFP file photo)
Updated 25 min 40 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt considers proposal to set up cultural entertainment city in New Administrative Capital

Egypt considers proposal to set up cultural entertainment city in New Administrative Capital
  • The proposed vision would also include the establishment of a number of open and closed cultural and entertainment parks, perhaps in cooperation with international amusement park companies
Updated 25 min 40 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: In a meeting with investors, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly discussed the proposal to set up an integrated entertainment and cultural city in the New Administrative Capital.

Madbouly called for various aspects of the project to be examined, including the funding assigned to it, as it would carry a significant cost.

After becoming an investment zone, the New Administrative Capital has proven to have a number of advantages, including promising opportunities to attract investment in various domains, Madbouly said.

During the meeting, the investors presented a report on the project, which aims to be a modern tourist destination rivaling others in the region and attracting visitors seeking culture, arts and entertainment.

They discussed the need for a strategic plan to organize artistic events that would host local, regional and international celebrities.

The investors also considered the possibility of forming partnerships with cities and international entertainment centers to create an environment that would attract investment and support the arts.

The proposed vision would also include the establishment of a number of open and closed cultural and entertainment parks, perhaps in cooperation with international amusement park companies.

Topics: Egypt new administrative capital

Related

The Egyptian government announced on Thursday that it will organize a "mass celebration" to mark its transition to the country’s New Administrative Capital. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt will mark move to New Administrative Capital with ‘mass celebration’
Egypt to trial New Administrative Capital next year
Middle-East
Egypt to trial New Administrative Capital next year

Egyptian court adjourns Suez Canal ship-block case for further compensation talks

Egyptian court adjourns Suez Canal ship-block case for further compensation talks
Updated 31 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid 

Egyptian court adjourns Suez Canal ship-block case for further compensation talks

Egyptian court adjourns Suez Canal ship-block case for further compensation talks
  • Next hearing was adjourned until June 20 on the request of lawyers representing the Suez Canal Authority and the owner of the giant cargo vessel that closed the waterway for six days
  • Both sides have blamed the other for the Ever Given’s grounding and the dispute centers on the amount of compensation the authority is claiming for salvaging the vessel
Updated 31 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid 

CAIRO: An Egyptian court has postponed a compensation case over the Ever Given container ship’s blocking of the Suez Canal to allow more time for negotiators to agree a deal.

The next hearing in the matter was adjourned to June 20 on the request of lawyers representing the Suez Canal Authority and the owner of the giant cargo vessel that closed the waterway for six days in March after running aground.

Both sides have blamed the other for the Ever Given’s grounding and the dispute centers on the amount of compensation the authority is claiming for salvaging the vessel.

Initially, the Suez Canal Authority had demanded $916 million in compensation, an amount that was later lowered to $550 million, head of the authority, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, said on TV on Sunday. The money would cover the salvage operation, costs of stalled canal traffic, and lost transit fees for the week the Ever Given blocked the channel.

The vessel’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., and insurers disputed the claim having previously had a $150 million compensation package offer rejected by the authority.

The Ismailia Economic Court adjourned the hearing after the ship’s owner submitted a new offer to settle out of court, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement.

Since it was freed, the Panamanian-flagged vessel, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has been ordered by authorities to remain in a holding lake mid-canal while compensation was agreed.

The canal’s blockage disrupted global shipping with hundreds of vessels delayed and others forced to take the much longer route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip, requiring additional fuel and costs.

An estimated 10 percent of world trade flows through the canal, a pivotal source of foreign currency to Egypt, with 19,000 ships making the passage last year, according to official figures.

Announcing the court’s adjournment of the case, Khaled Abu Bakr, the authority’s adviser to the negotiating committee, said the Ever Given’s owner had acknowledged the authority’s professional handling of the crisis and negotiations over damages were still ongoing.

He pointed out that details of the talks and the amount of compensation would be kept private in order to preserve relations between the company and commercial agents.

Mohammed Al-Sayed, a member of the negotiating committee, said the authority had managed to refloat the Ever Given without causing any damage to the ship or its cargo.

However, he noted that the authority had incurred losses during the rescue operation including a boat which sank resulting in the death of one its crew.

Nabil Zeidan, legal representative of the Suez Canal Authority, said data from the ship’s black box recorder had confirmed that the Ever Given’s captain was at fault for the accident by exceeding canal speed limits and travelling at 22 knots (40.7 kilometers per hour).

He rejected allegations that the authority had been responsible for the incident by allowing the ship to sail in unfavorable weather conditions.

George Safwat, official spokesperson for the Suez Canal Authority, said the rescue operation had involved more than 600 authority personnel but that the worker who died belonged to a contractor’s rescue team.

Topics: suez canal Ever Given Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. Suez Canal Authority

Related

Egypt plans rethink on claim against Ever Given
Business & Economy
Egypt plans rethink on claim against Ever Given
Suez Canal Authority says door still open to negotiation with container ship owner
Business & Economy
Suez Canal Authority says door still open to negotiation with container ship owner

UN nuclear watchdog chief ‘concerned’ over undeclared Iran sites

UN nuclear watchdog chief ‘concerned’ over undeclared Iran sites
Updated 48 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

UN nuclear watchdog chief ‘concerned’ over undeclared Iran sites

UN nuclear watchdog chief ‘concerned’ over undeclared Iran sites
  • Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations
Updated 48 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: Iran has failed to explain traces of uranium found at several undeclared sites, a report by the UN nuclear watchdog showed on Monday, possibly setting up a fresh diplomatic clash between Tehran and the West that could derail wider nuclear talks.
Three months ago Britain, France and Germany scrapped a US-backed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors to criticize Iran for failing to fully explain the origin of the particles; the three backed off as IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced fresh talks with Iran.
“After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the Agency has conducted complementary accesses (inspections),” a report by Grossi to member states seen by Reuters said.
It will now be up to the three European powers to decide whether to revive their push for a resolution criticizing Iran, which could undermine wider negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at talks currently underway in Vienna. Grossi had hoped to report progress before the board meets again next week.
“The Director General is concerned that the technical discussions between the Agency and Iran have not yielded the expected results,” the report said.
“The lack of progress in clarifying the Agency’s questions concerning the correctness and completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations seriously affects the ability of the Agency to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program,” it added.

Topics: Iran Rafael Grossi International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) United Nations uranium enrichment Iran nuclear program Iran nuclear deal

Related

Exclusive Exclusive: Iran’s Reza Pahlavi pessimistic on nuclear deal but optimistic about future of ties with Saudi Arabia, Israel  video
Middle-East
Exclusive: Iran’s Reza Pahlavi pessimistic on nuclear deal but optimistic about future of ties with Saudi Arabia, Israel 
US officials monitoring two Iranian navy ships that may be headed to Venezuela: report
World
US officials monitoring two Iranian navy ships that may be headed to Venezuela: report

Italy remains Libya’s ‘best partner’ in reconstruction, says Libyan PM

Italy remains Libya’s ‘best partner’ in reconstruction, says Libyan PM
Updated 31 May 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

Italy remains Libya’s ‘best partner’ in reconstruction, says Libyan PM

Italy remains Libya’s ‘best partner’ in reconstruction, says Libyan PM
  • In his first visit to Italy since he entered office, Dabaiba pledged the Government of National unity’s support to counter illegal immigration from Libyan shores to Italy
Updated 31 May 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Italy is Libya’s “best partner” in the reconstruction of the north African country after years of civil war, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dabaiba said in Rome on Monday.

At a business forum with major Italian companies, Dabaiba explained that “after a tough decade Libya now needs the support of all countries, not just Italy. But to us Italy is a partner, a brother country.”

In his first visit to Italy since he entered office, Dabaiba pledged the Government of National unity’s support to counter illegal immigration from Libyan shores to Italy and, after a near two-hour private meeting, praised Italian Prime minister Mario Draghi for having pushed EU institutions to have a global approach and a common financial commitment to tackle the migrant issue.

At the end of the meetings Draghi, however, emphasized that “to ensure full compliance with the rights of refugees and migrants is not only a moral duty but it is also in Libya’s interest.”

Several topics were covered, including the issue of Italian fishermen’s right to fish in maritime areas Libya holds as its territorial waters, waters that Italy claims are international.

“The issue remains hot and there is still no agreement, but we are all keen to work on it,” a member of Draghi’s staff told Arab News.

“The collaboration between the government of the Prime Minister Dabaiba and Italy continues to be more and more fertile and alive,” the Italian prime minister said. “Italy remains alongside Libya and intends to support it in this complex transition.”

He encouraged continuing “along the path of full implementation of the agreement on cease-fire, starting with the withdrawal of all foreign mercenaries and the full development of the reconciliation process.”

Until the revolution of 2011, Libya represented Italy’s fifth global supplier and the third largest European investor in the country.

“Now Rome and Tripoli aim to spark a process of both political and economic reconstruction of Libya, and Italy aims to be a trusted and reliable economic partner for that country. This forum goes in this direction and I can say that lots of good work has been done so far,” a Italian diplomatic source who attended the meeting chaired by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told Arab News.

Seven top Libyan ministers came to Rome with Dabaiba, and before meeting Premier Draghi attended the business forum comprised of leading Italian companies such as Snam, Saipem, Terna, Ansaldo Energia, Fincantieri, PSC Group, Italtel, Leonardo, WeBuild, San Donato Hospital Group, CNH Industrial, and Eni.

On the agenda is the reactivation of some Italian macro-investments in Libya, such as the construction of the so-called “Peace Highway” included in an agreement signed by Silvio Berlusconi and Muammar Qaddafi in 2008.

“Italy is the best partner for the reconstruction of our country with respect to the economy, infrastructure and oil,” Dabaiba said. “We aim to return to producing three million to four million oil barrels a day. We need hospitals, we need to rebuild schools and the infrastructure in the oil sector. For this reason we intend to remove all the constraints that hinder Italian companies.

“We also want to reopen airspace by restoring air traffic between our two countries so that our historical cooperation may continue in every field,” he said.

The pledge found a “very positive welcome” from the Italian side, a source in the Italian Government told Arab News.

“Now we can count on a new, united Libya, thanks to the efforts of the Government of National unity,” Italian Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said.

“Italy has never abandoned Libya, and our embassy in Tripoli remained open even in the most difficult moments. We are now committed to a further strengthening of our institutional presence in the country,” he added. He also announced that a “promotional desk for Italian companies” and an Italian cultural center will be soon opened in the Italian Embassy.

Di Maio added: “Italy and Libya can be close and strategic partners in highly technological areas, such as telecommunications and telemedicine. At the same time, I believe it is crucial that our companies can be able to operate in a framework appealing to new investments, which also requires financial stabilization, a sentiment of trust for businesses and the necessary security conditions to operate. I am sure that, together, we will be able to reach new, important goals.”

Topics: Libya Italy Mario Draghi Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba

Latest updates

Dubai to remove all public transport carbon emissions by 2050
Dubai to remove all public transport carbon emissions by 2050
Egypt considers proposal to set up cultural entertainment city in New Administrative Capital
Egypt considers proposal to set up cultural entertainment city in New Administrative Capital
Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?
Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?
Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,245 new infections
Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,245 new infections
Riyadh a regional leader for innovation and entrepreneurship, study finds
Riyadh also scored well globally in the study, ranking 14th in Dojo’s list and beating several major capitals and cities around the world for entrepreneurship. (Shutterstock/AFP/File Photos)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.