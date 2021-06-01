You are here

OECD sees higher world GDP growth but fears ‘headwinds’

The recovery is uneven so far, with the US and China returning to pre-pandemic levels and forecast to have much stronger growth than other major economies. (Reuters/File)
Updated 01 June 2021
AFP

  • World economy will expand by 5.8 percent this year
Updated 01 June 2021
AFP

PARIS: The OECD raised its 2021 global GDP growth forecast Monday but warned that “too many headwinds persist” as not enough COVID vaccines are reaching emerging economies, making the world vulnerable to variants.

The world economy will expand by 5.8 percent this year, up from a previous estimate of 5.6 percent, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a report.

This follows a massive global recession last year that was caused by lockdowns and travel curbs imposed by governments to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It is with some relief that we can see the economic outlook brightening, but with some discomfort that it is doing so in a very uneven way,” OECD chief Laurence Boone said in the report.

The recovery is uneven so far, with the US and China returning to pre-pandemic levels and forecast to have much stronger growth than other major economies such as Japan and Germany.

The 38-nation organization, whose members account for 60 percent of the global gross domestic product, applauded the rapid reaction of governments to prop up the economy.

“Never in a crisis has policy support — be it health, with the record speed of vaccine development, monetary, fiscal or financial — been so swift and effective,” Boone said.

“Yet, too many headwinds persist,” she warned.

Boone said it was “very disturbing” that not enough vaccines were reaching emerging and low-income economies.

“This is exposing these economies to a fundamental threat because they have less policy capacity to support activity than advanced economies,” she said.

The warning comes as the emergence of more contagious coronavirus variants has raised concerns around the world, with India battling a strain that has caused a surge in cases and deaths.

“As long as the vast majority of the global population is not vaccinated, all of us remain vulnerable to the emergence of new variants,” Boone said.

New lockdowns would hurt confidence while companies, which are saddled with more debt than before the pandemic, could go bankrupt, she said.

Another risk to the global GDP is how financial markets could react to concerns about inflation, the OECD said.

Analysts have voiced concerns that rising inflation will prompt central banks to withdraw their easy-money policies to prevent the economy from overheating.

The OECD said the price increases are only temporary and linked to the economic recovery.

“What is of most concern, in our view, is the risk that financial markets fail to look through temporary price increases and relative price adjustments, pushing market interest rates and volatility higher,” Boone said.

“Vigilance is needed.”

Saudi-backed real estate startup in talks to expand into KSA

Updated 01 June 2021
Rashid Hassan

  • The company allows investors to buy shares in a property and earn regular returns in the form of quarterly dividends
Updated 01 June 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Stake, a Dubai-based financial technology (fintech) and real estate investment platform backed by Saudi investors, is in talks to expand into Saudi Arabia.

Launched in December 2020 to disrupt the region’s real estate investment market, Stake is based in the FinTech Hive in the Dubai International Financial Centre. It was established by co-founders Rami Tabbarra, a former senior vice president of sales at developer DAMAC, and Manar Mahmassani, a former managing director at Falcon Group and vice president at Deutsche Bank.

The company allows investors to buy shares in a property and earn regular returns in the form of quarterly dividends. The entry-level for investors is 2,000 dirham ($544), all the way up to a third of the value of an individual property.

Stake announced on Tuesday that it has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Combined Growth Real Estate, a company led by Amer Hammour, founder and chairman of Madison Marquette, a US-based real estate investment management company.

It also attracted participation from Dubai-based private family office Vivium Capital, Zurich-headquartered venture capital firm Verve Ventures, UK-based Chalgrove Properties Limited, Riyadh-based Lama Holding and Mishaal Alireza, a Saudi Arabian angel investor.

Alireza told Arab News: “I am very proud to have supported Stake since their launch. Their proposition is bringing positive change to the real estate market by propelling it to the digital age and by creating an all-inclusive real estate proposition for investors in the region and abroad. I look forward to seeing them play an important role in the real estate and fintech market across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.”

FASTFACTS

• Launched in December 2020 to disrupt the region’s real estate investment market, Stake is based in the FinTech Hive in the Dubai International Financial Center.

• The company allows investors to buy shares in a property and earn regular returns in the form of quarterly dividends. The entry-level for investors is 2,000 dirham ($544), all the way up to a third of the value of an individual property.

Stake currently operates in Dubai, but it is planning to use the new funding to expand into Saudi Arabia, co-founder Tabbarra told Arab News.

“We are already in talks with Saudi-based real estate developers on how we can partner in bringing Stake to the Kingdom. With all the positive changes that are happening at record speed, we believe that this is the best time to launch a product like Stake in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“We have the perfect ingredients to make our entry into the market successful. The population has a 92 percent smartphone penetration rate and an affinity to property investment, and the government’s Vision 2030 supports increasing property supply and ownership,” he added.

Stake will use the funds to scale and enhance the platform by introducing new products and features, invest in sales and marketing, and expand its current workforce of 15 employees.

Commenting on Saudi expansion in December last year, Tabbarra said: “Saudi Arabia is a big market for us. We believe there is huge potential there.”

Since launching five months ago, Stake has attracted over 4,000 registered users from 54 different nations and is seeing a 30 percent month-on-month increase in average sales. As well as expanding into Saudi Arabia, Stake is also eying a move into the UK market.

Riyadh to become Mideast advertising hub, says Martin Sorrell

Updated 01 June 2021
Frank Kane

  • Veteran adman who created world’s largest agency now works with NEOM and Qiddiya
Updated 01 June 2021
Frank Kane

RIYADH: Riyadh is set to become the advertising capital of the Middle East, according to Sir Martin Sorrell, the veteran adman who created the largest agency in the world.

Speaking on the sidelines of last week’s Tourism Recovery Summit in the Saudi capital, Sorrell told Arab News: “Originally I think you’d probably say the heart of the advertising marketing service industry was Beirut and then it moved to Dubai, and now it’s moving to Riyadh.”

Since Sorrell left WPP, the company he founded in 1985 and which became the biggest advertising and communications group in the world, he has made S4 Capital the fastest-growing digital advertising business in the sector.

“We look at the Middle East as a whole obviously, in which Saudi Arabia is a key part, and I think things have shifted over the years that I’ve been in the industry,” he said.

Sorrell said that recent moves by the Kingdom to insist companies wanting to do business with government agencies had to have a regional headquarters in Riyadh would be effective.

“It may be contentious, but you know if it’s the rules you’re probably going to have to respond to it because, in the context of the Middle East, obviously Saudi is extremely important, and on a global basis as well,” he said.

S4 Capital could join the rush to set up in Riyadh, he hinted. “Well, it depends on how things develop, but we’re putting a lot of effort into our operation here and Saudi Arabia is important in the context of the overall operation,” he said.

Sorrell’s new business has picked up clients in Saudi Arabia, including work for two of the big megaprojects, NEOM and the Qiddiya entertainment city. He said that the scope of the Kingdom’s ambitions in the Vision 2030 transformation strategy matched his own in the advertising business.

“They are hugely ambitious targets with a lot of pressure for performance and reaching those targets, so I think a hugely ambitious program. Is it achievable? Well, you know, I believe we’re setting ‘big hairy goals’ at S4, so I would agree with setting big hairy goals.”

He saw big opportunities in tourism in Saudi Arabia. “I think the tourism thing is just beginning. Listening to the minister, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, you think about Saudi tourism, and you realize they are starting with almost a clean sheet of paper, like we did at S4 three years ago. So, you’re not held back by the albatross of analog or historic structures or approaches,” he said.

Sorrell said that the biggest challenge Saudi Arabia faced in its tourism plans were constraints on human capital, with the need to educate, train and develop a local workforce to manage the strategy.

“You really have to be highly disruptive in this business and Saudi in a tourist sense can be highly disruptive. With NEOM you have the benefits of the old culture, the crossing point of three religions, the proximity to east and west. It has the tradition and the culture and the sea and the mountains and skiing in Saudi Arabia, all that. As a result, big changes will take place, but the issue is human capital,” he said.

Most of S4 Capital’s current business is in America, but Sorrell has big expansion plans in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. He estimated that digital advertising now accounted for half the global market, and that this would rise to 70 percent over the next five years.

Sorrell recently upgraded profit forecasts for S4 Capital after what he called “whopper” client wins, and now expects 30 percent profit growth this year, with markets expecting around $150 million profits on roughly $900 million of revenue.

The advertising veteran left WPP in acrimony after allegations of misconduct that he has repeatedly denied and which he said were driven by “personal animus.” He is still in legal dispute with the company he ran for 30 years over nonpayment of share awards.

WPP said that it was withholding the awards because of alleged media leaks by Sorrell. “That’s a bit rich coming from them,” he told Arab News.

Startup of the Week: The Inspiring Vision, a web development company

Updated 01 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

Updated 01 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Turki Al-Jadani is the entrepreneur behind startup The Inspiring Vision (TIV), a technical service provider that develops software including phone applications and websites.

The 24-year-old founder went through his fair share of struggles before building TIV. He dropped out of King Abdul Aziz University, where he was studying medicine, to pursue his passion in computer science. Following that, his first startup idea failed.

“After that, I worked with a partner and was able to kick-start another business. However, I ended up disagreeing with my partners on something and had to leave that as well,” he told Arab News.

After disentangling himself from previous startup efforts, Al-Jadani created TIV, and within six months, the company had gained the trust of its first six clients.

“I have seen people suffer losses after working hard because the communication between the provider and client wasn’t good to begin with. That’s why I decided to come up with a solution to acquire the trust of the client,” he said.

The company offers free consultations to potential clients. This allows clients to communicate their needs precisely to TIV and, after discussions with developers, if they decide the proposal can be delivered, the two sides can agree on terms and begin work on a project.

“We don’t want to make the client go through the loss of money and time. Another principle I have built my business around is that, if we are not able to deliver the product within the time frame that we specify in the contract, all the money is refunded to the clients,” Al-Jadani said.

The young businessman said that these qualities are essential if you want to gain the trust of clients.

While he personally dropped out of college to pursue his passion, Al-Jadani does not advise everyone to do the same, unless they have a backup plan and are prepared to put in the work to achieve success.

“I could drop out of college because I knew my family would back me up, but I don’t recommend anyone else do this. It took me four long years to learn a skill that was strong enough to build my career and a solid company on,” he said.

“I treat those events not strictly as failures, but as lessons that I needed to learn in order to become successful,” he added.

Chinese firms set to invest in Afghan energy sector

Updated 31 May 2021

  • Afghan officials hail plan as sign of growing links between the neighbors
Updated 31 May 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: A group of Chinese firms was poised to pump $400 million into a coal-fired electricity generation project in Afghanistan, officials revealed on Monday.

The investment plans are being seen as the latest sign of growing economic engagement by Chinese entrepreneurs in the mineral-rich country.

The group, involved in a number of private businesses in Afghanistan, shared its spending ambitions during a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday.

Sangar Niazi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s power department, told Arab News: “Several Chinese companies during their meeting with President Ghani showed their preparedness for investing $400 million in the energy sector through which we can generate 300 megawatts of electricity.”

Fatima Murchal, a spokeswoman for Ghani, said the planned investment was a “good opportunity” for the Afghan energy industry, adding that the president had “instructed authorities to facilitate the necessary cooperation in this regard.”

While the technicalities of the project had yet to be finalized, Niazi pointed out that the initiative would be expected to provide a much-needed jobs boost to war-ravaged Afghanistan, which imports 80 percent of its electricity from neighboring countries.

“Using coal for producing electricity is also cheaper than importing hydroelectric power from the region,” he said, adding that necessary measures would be taken to limit environmental pollution.

Khan Jan Alokozay, deputy head of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News: “This (the Chinese energy investment plan) indeed is important. Other foreign investors will also be encouraged to come here and invest.

“The Chinese have a huge interest in investing here, and without any doubt, Afghanistan is a big market for them. China is an international economic superpower; we are neighbors and have the resources for their investment and raw materials for exporting for their domestic consumption too,” he said.

HIGHLIGHT

The group, involved in a number of private businesses in Afghanistan, shared its spending ambitions during a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday.

Alokozay noted that since the Taliban’s ousting in late 2001, the Chinese government and private investors had been at the helm of several small and megaprojects throughout Afghanistan including oil exploration in the north, copper mining in Logar province south of the capital Kabul, and road building in northern border areas.

Decades of war in Afghanistan had seen China reluctant to invest in major Afghan infrastructure development schemes while almost 70 other countries, including Pakistan, benefitted from inclusion in Beijing’s 2013-launched global Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“The volume of trade between the two countries stands at some $3 billion annually while China is keen to include Afghanistan through Central Asia in its BRI for reaching Gulf nations,” Alokozay added.

However, he noted that a Chinese firm’s oil exploration operations in the northern Afghan province of Sari Pul had been suspended “because of violence there and due to contractual problems,” and that copper extraction work had been halted in Logar.

Saturday’s talks coincided with the recent start of work by Kabul on the construction of a $5 million road in the mountainous Pamir region to connect with China via a land route for the first time.

Building of the 50-kilometer highway through the Wakhan Corridor in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province was expected take 18 months to complete and, once ready, would allow Beijing to export raw materials from untapped Afghan mines for its increasing domestic consumption.

Both countries have been using the railway network in Central Asia for their commercial interactions, while Afghanistan has been flying its famed pine nuts to China.

Kabul has a $2.2 billion five-year deal to export its pine nuts to China and Afghanistan is already a huge market for Chinese goods. Over the past 20 years, China has steadily increased its presence in Afghanistan, contributing nearly $240 million in development aid between 2001 and 2013 and ramping up investments in the country, especially since the reduction in the number of US-led troops in Afghanistan began in late 2014.

In 2007, China inked a multibillion-dollar deal with the Afghan government to secure exclusive rights to extract copper from the Mes Aynak mine in Logar. As part of the contract, China will build a railway network to export the mined copper to the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif and on to Beijing through an existing rail network in Uzbekistan.

However, the ambitious project has yet to get underway due to delays in copper extraction, the ongoing war in Afghanistan, and the discovery of an ancient Buddhist site.

EU to kick off pandemic plan with 10 bln euro bond issue -French minister

Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

  • More than 100 billion euros would be injected into the European economy from this year
  • European Commission would launch the debt issuance process on June 1
Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

PARIS: The European Union plans to kick off its 750 billion euro ($917 billion) pandemic recovery package with an initial 10 billion euro bond issue, France’s junior minister for European affairs, Clement Beaune, said on Monday.
In an interview with French financial daily Les Echos, Beaune also said that more than 100 billion euros would be injected into the European economy from this year.
Beaune said the European Commission would launch the debt issuance process on June 1 by calling on big European and international banks, and the securities would be issued in June.
“The market appetite should be very major and the interest rates very favorable,” he told Les Echos.
Asked whether the new bonds would be called corona-bonds, he said “let’s avoid this radioactive term,” and added that with the recovery package an embryonic European Union treasury was taking shape.
Proceeds of the issue would be spent from July onwards and by the end of the year Europe will inject more than 100 billion euros into its economy to finance the recovery of its member states, he said.
Asked about a G7 initiative for a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent, he said that within the European Union, Ireland was the most hostile to the principle of a minimum tax and taxation of Internet companies, and to a lesser degree Cyprus and Malta.
He added that the Netherlands was not opposed to the principle but will be demanding about its implementation.
“The European Union is blocked because of the unanimity rule. When there is a legal blockage, we need a political battle ... given the US position and the global agreement that we hope for in July, this will put a lot of political pressure on the reticent member states,” he said.

