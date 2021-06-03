You are here

  • Home
  • Arab-Kurd unrest in Manbij leaves 6 dead

Arab-Kurd unrest in Manbij leaves 6 dead

Arab-Kurd unrest in Manbij leaves 6 dead
A member of the Syrian Kurdish internal security services known as Asayish stands at a joint checkpoint with Syrian government forces in the northeastern city of Qamishli. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/maq3s

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

Arab-Kurd unrest in Manbij leaves 6 dead

Arab-Kurd unrest in Manbij leaves 6 dead
  • Demonstrators initially took to the street to demand an end to forced military conscription
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Kurdish forces have shot dead six Arab protesters in the northern Syrian region of Manbij, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

The violence broke out at a demonstration against military conscription and against a backdrop of growing anger over a deepening economic crisis which the area’s Kurdish leadership is struggling to contain.

The latest unrest comes weeks after similar riots gripped other parts of the autonomous zone Kurdish forces have carved out in northeastern Syria since civil war broke out in 2011.

In the Arab-majority region of Manbij, which was captured by Kurdish forces five years ago, “six protesters have been killed in the past 48 hours from live rounds fired by internal security forces,” known as the Asayish, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Demonstrators initially took to the street to demand an end to forced military conscription.

But the protests swelled after one of their number was shot dead on Monday.

Protesters blocked roads and attacked an Asayish checkpoint outside Manbij on Tuesday, the observatory said, prompting forces to respond with live fire.

The Manbij Military Council, a governing body linked to the Kurdish administration, blamed the violence on “criminal cells receiving their orders from external and domestic forces,” a likely reference to the Syrian government and Turkey.

It accused instigators of using the issue of military conscription — which has been in place for seven years — as a pretext to spark strife.

Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said that after reaching 18, young men were required to perform around one year of military service.

Topics: Kurdish forces Manbij

Related

Update Syria bus attack kills one, wounds four in Manbij
Middle-East
Syria bus attack kills one, wounds four in Manbij
Update Roadmap for Syria's Manbij moving slower than desired: Turkish military sources
Middle-East
Roadmap for Syria's Manbij moving slower than desired: Turkish military sources

Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly

Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly
Updated 02 June 2021
AP

Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly

Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly
  • The minimum payments needed to restore voting rights are $16,251,298 for Iran and $29,395 for the CAR
Updated 02 June 2021
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Iran and the Central African Republic are in arrears on paying their dues to the United Nations’ operating budget and will lose their voting rights in the 193-member General Assembly, the UN chief said in a letter circulated Wednesday.
In the letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said three other African countries - Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, and Somalia -- are also in arrears. But he said the assembly passed a resolution saying they can still vote in the current session which ends in September.
The UN Charter states that members whose arrears equal or exceed the amount of their contributions for the preceding two full years lose their voting rights. But it also gives the General Assembly the authority to decide “that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the member,” and in that case a country can continue to vote.
According to the secretary-general’s letter, the minimum payments needed to restore voting rights are $16,251,298 for Iran and $29,395 for the Central African Republic.
Comoros needs to pay $871,632, Sao Tome and Principe $829,888, and Somalia $1,443,640 to reduce their arrears and avoid a possible cutoff of voting rights after September, the letter says.

Topics: Iran Central African Republic (CAR) UN General Assembly (UNGA)

Related

Israeli defense minister heads to US to discuss Iran talks
Middle-East
Israeli defense minister heads to US to discuss Iran talks
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s capital
Middle-East
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s capital

Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister

Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister
Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
AFP

Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister

Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister
  • Announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came moments before midnight deadline
Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents announced they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader.
The dramatic announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came moments before a midnight deadline and prevented the country from plunging into what would have been its fifth consecutive election in just over two years.
In a statement on Twitter, Lapid said he had informed the country's president of the deal. “This government will work for all the citizens of Israel, those that voted for it and those that didn’t. It will do everything to unite Israeli society,” he said.
Under the agreement, Lapid and Bennett will split the job of prime minister in a rotation. Bennett will serve the first two years, while Lapid is to serve the final two years. The historic deal also includes a small Islamist party, the United Arab List, which would make it the first Arab party ever to be part of a governing coalition.
The agreement still needs to be approved by the Knesset, or parliament, in a vote that is expected to take place early next week. If it goes through, Lapid and his diverse array of partners will end the record-setting 12-year rule of Netanyahu.
Netanyahu, desperate to remain in office while he fights corruption charges, is expected to do everything possible in the coming days to prevent the new coalition from taking power. If he fails, he will be pushed into the opposition.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid Naftali Bennett

Related

Race to form coalition as midnight deadline looms to oust Netanyahu
Middle-East
Race to form coalition as midnight deadline looms to oust Netanyahu
Update Netanyahu's grip on power loosens as far-right leader Bennett backs rival coalition video
Middle-East
Netanyahu's grip on power loosens as far-right leader Bennett backs rival coalition

Israeli defense minister heads to US to discuss Iran talks

Israeli defense minister heads to US to discuss Iran talks
Updated 02 June 2021
AFP

Israeli defense minister heads to US to discuss Iran talks

Israeli defense minister heads to US to discuss Iran talks
  • The US withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions led to Iran stepping up its nuclear activities
  • Israel opposes the deal, which it says could enable the Islamic republic to develop nuclear arms
Updated 02 June 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was heading to the United States for a one-day visit on Thursday to discuss ongoing efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, which Israel opposes.
He was to meet his counterpart Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan “for strategic dialogue on the emerging nuclear agreement with Iran,” his office said.
Global powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April in a bid to bring Washington back to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which the United States left under then president Donald Trump in 2018.
The US withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions led to Iran stepping up its nuclear activities.
US President Joe Biden, has signalled his readiness to revive the nuclear deal.
Israel opposes the deal, which it says could enable the Islamic republic to develop nuclear arms.
Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday reiterated that Israel would not hesitate to risk its good ties with its closest ally the US to defend itself against a nuclear-armed Iran.
“If we need to choose — and I hope it will not happen — between friction with our great friend, the US, and getting rid of an existential threat, getting rid of an existential threat will prevail,” he said.
Following Netanyahu’s remarks, Gantz said that while Iran was a “threat to regional security and global peace,” the United States was “Israel’s most important ally.”
Gantz — who is now part of an alliance of Israeli politicians seeking to topple Netanyahu — added in a statement: “Even if differences arise, they will be resolved through direct dialogue, behind closed doors, not through provocative statements that serve to harm Israeli security.”
During his Washington trip, Gantz was also to discuss Israel’s “qualitative military edge” and maintaining “Middle East stability,” the defense minister’s office said.
“The officials will further review the Israel ministry of defense’s plan for achieving long-term quiet in Gaza” and recovering Israel’s soldiers missing in action and hostages, his office said.
In the latest 11-day flare-up between Israel and the rulers of the coastal enclave, Hamas, Israeli strikes killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, health officials there said.
Rockets and other fire from Gaza from May 10 to 21 claimed 13 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, medics said.

Topics: Israel Iran US benny gantz

Related

UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes
Middle-East
UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes
Developing Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister
Middle-East
Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister

Israeli army arrests Hamas leader in West Bank

Israeli army arrests Hamas leader in West Bank
Updated 02 June 2021
AFP

Israeli army arrests Hamas leader in West Bank

Israeli army arrests Hamas leader in West Bank
  • Special forces arrested Sheikh Jamal al-Tawil in the city of Ramallah late Tuesday
  • Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem in Gaza confirmed the arrest
Updated 02 June 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said Wednesday it has arrested a Hamas leader in the occupied West Bank accused of setting up a base for the Palestinian Islamist group in the territory.
Special forces arrested Sheikh Jamal Al-Tawil in the city of Ramallah late Tuesday, the army said.
It said Tawil “took an active part in organizing violent riots” and “the re-establishment of the Hamas headquarters in Ramallah.”
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem in Gaza confirmed the arrest.
“The occupation forces’ arrest of movement leader Jamal Al-Tawil will not quell the voice of resistance in the West Bank,” he said.
The arrest came after a May 21 Egyptian-brokered cease-fire halted 11 days of deadly bombardment between Israel and Hamas, following a spike in tensions in Jerusalem.
On Wednesday, Iyad Al-Bozom, spokesman for the Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza, said two more Hamas combatants died while dismantling Israeli ordnance in the enclave.
Israel has arrested dozens of Hamas members in past weeks in the West Bank, including several who had planned to run in Palestinian elections scheduled for late May but postponed by president Mahmud Abbas.
Hamas controls the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip, while Fatah dominates the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.
Israel, the United States and the European Union consider Hamas a “terrorist” organization.
Palestinian protests have erupted across the West Bank since early May, with 30 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces and in alleged attacks.

Topics: Hamas leader Gaza Al-Qassam Brigades West Bank israeli forces

Related

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks
Middle-East
Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks
UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes
Middle-East
UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes

Yemeni government continues to provide exceptional permits for ships to deliver fuel: foreign minister

Yemeni government continues to provide exceptional permits for ships to deliver fuel: foreign minister
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Yemeni government continues to provide exceptional permits for ships to deliver fuel: foreign minister

Yemeni government continues to provide exceptional permits for ships to deliver fuel: foreign minister
  • Bin Mubarak highlighted the seriousness of the situation of the Safer oil tanker
  • Yemeni information minister warns of genocide against children in Houthi-controlled areas
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Yemeni government said on Wednesday it is continuing to provide exceptional permits for ships to deliver fuel for civilian use in Houthi controlled areas.
During a meeting with US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking, Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak said his government is issuing the permits “despite the Houthi militia looting the official revenues of fuel shipments to finance its war efforts instead of paying the salaries of employees.”
Bin Mubarak also highlighted the seriousness of the situation of the Safer oil tanker, which is at risk of breaking up and causing an ecological disaster in the Red Sea, Yemen’s Saba news agency reported.
“This is because the Houthi militia rejected all solutions and proposals and have not allowed a UN technical team to access the tanker to assess its condition and maintenance,” he said.
Bin Mubarak and Lenderking discussed efforts to end the six year war.

Bin Mubarak told Lenderking it was important to continue to support the Yemeni government and complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, especially with regard to security and the military.
The US envoy called on the Houthis to stop all military operations in Marib, where the militia launched an offensive in February.
Lenderking said the US will continue to support the legitimate government and the unity, stability and security of Yemen.
Bin Mubarak also met with UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to discuss international efforts aimed at stopping the war, where he said  the "international community must send clear messages and exert maximum pressure on the Houthi militia to force it to comply with the peace requirements, to stop shedding Yemeni blood and destabilizing the region."
They also talked about the military and humanitarian situation in the Marib.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani said there had been a high death toll of child soldiers recruited by the Iran-backed Houthis in recent battles in Marib.
“The field reports and the Houthi militia’s confessions through its media outlets confirm the significant increase in the number of children killed, who were thrust into suicide attacks by the militia on various fronts in the Yemeni province of Marib, since it established camps to lure and recruit them under the guise of ‘summer centers’,” Al-Eryani said.
He warned of “a genocide perpetrated by the Houthi militia against thousands of children aged between 10 and 16, after luring them from their homes and schools and brainwashing them with extremist ideas.
Elsewhere, Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi held talks on Yemen with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde, during her visit to the sultanate.

Topics: Yemen Tim Lenderking Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak Moammar Al-Eryani Ann Linde Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi United States

Related

UN Security Council to discuss Yemen oil tanker impasse
Middle-East
UN Security Council to discuss Yemen oil tanker impasse
GCC and Saudi officials discuss Yemen development projects
Saudi Arabia
GCC and Saudi officials discuss Yemen development projects

Latest updates

Arab-Kurd unrest in Manbij leaves 6 dead
Arab-Kurd unrest in Manbij leaves 6 dead
Riyadh-based KACND’s dialogue award to ‘spark creativity, innovation’
Riyadh-based KACND’s dialogue award to ‘spark creativity, innovation’
Saudi Royal Naval Forces and US Marines conclude mixed military exercise in the Western Fleet
The Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the US Marines concluded a mixed military exercise in the Western Fleet on the Red Sea coast. (SPA)
DiplomaticQuarter: Outgoing Korean ambassador says KSA will always be ‘second home’
DiplomaticQuarter: Outgoing Korean ambassador says KSA will always be ‘second home’
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Saudia Airlines celebrate Year of Arabic Calligraphy
The aircraft will depart from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and Jeddah to Heathrow Airport in the British capital London and Dubai Airport in the UAE. (SPA)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.