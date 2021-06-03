You are here

Biden says ‘looking’ at Russia retaliation over cyberattack

A JBS meat placing plant is viewed in Plainwell, Michigan, on June 2, 2021. (AFP / Jeff Kowalsky)
A JBS meat placing plant is viewed in Plainwell, Michigan, on June 2, 2021. (AFP / Jeff Kowalsky)
Updated 03 June 2021
  • A ransomware attack on a US subsidiary of Brazilian-owned JBS has again prompted accusations that Russia is at least harboring cybercriminals
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he is “looking” at possible retaliation after the White House linked Russia to a cyberattack against global meat processing giant JBS.
Asked by a reporter if he would take action against President Vladimir Putin, whom he will meet for a summit in Geneva later this month, Biden said: “We’re looking closely at that issue.”
The ransomware attack on a US subsidiary of Brazilian-owned JBS has again prompted accusations that Russia is at least harboring cybercriminals.
Similar suspicions were raised after ransomware hackers forced the temporary shutdown of the huge Colonial fuel pipeline in the eastern United States last month.
Asked if Putin is testing him ahead of their summit, Biden said “no.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday attributed the attack to “REvil and Sodinokibi,” which experts have said are two names for the same hacking group with ties to Russia, and said it was “working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice.”
“We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable,” the FBI said in a statement.
The White House says Biden will bring up US concerns during the summit on June 16, as well as at earlier summits with allies in the G7 group, the European Union and NATO.
“We expect this to be an issue of discussion throughout the president’s trip,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
“Harboring criminal entities that are intending to do harm, that are doing harm to the critical infrastructure in the United States, is not acceptable,” she said.
“We’re not going to stand by that. We will raise that and we’re not going to take options off the table.”
The White House has not blamed the Kremlin directly, only suggesting that criminal groups are operating from inside Russia. However, Psaki said “responsible states do not harbor” cybercriminals.
“President Biden certainly thinks that President Putin and the Russian government has a role to play in stopping and preventing these attacks. Hence, it will be a topic of discussion when they meet,” she said.
For its part, Russia said Wednesday it would be open to any US request for help in investigating the cyberattack.
JBS is a sprawling meat supplier with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, New Zealand and Britain.
The company said the vast majority of its beef, pork, poultry and prepared foods plants would be operating “at near full capacity” on Thursday.
JBS “is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised,” it said in a statement late Wednesday.
“Given the progress our teams have made to address this situation, we anticipate operating at close to full capacity across our global operations tomorrow (Thursday),” said JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira.

Bill Gates’ next generation nuclear reactor to be built in Wyoming

Bill Gates’ next generation nuclear reactor to be built in Wyoming
Updated 03 June 2021
  • The world's first Natrium reactor project features a 345-megawatt sodium-cooled fast reactor with molten salt-based energy storage
  • Small advanced reactors, which run on different fuels than traditional reactors, are regarded by some as a critical carbon-free technology
WASHINGTON: Billionaire Bill Gates’ advanced nuclear reactor company TerraPower LLC and PacifiCorp. have selected Wyoming to launch the first Natrium reactor project on the site of a retiring coal plant, the state’s governor said on Wednesday.
TerraPower, founded by Gates about 15 years ago, and power company PacifiCorp, owned by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway , said the exact site of the Natrium reactor demonstration plant is expected to be announced by the end of the year.
Small advanced reactors, which run on different fuels than traditional reactors, are regarded by some as a critical carbon-free technology than can supplement intermittent power sources like wind and solar as states strive to cut emissions that cause climate change.
“This is our fastest and clearest course to becoming carbon negative,” Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said. “Nuclear power is clearly a part of my all-of-the-above strategy for energy” in Wyoming, the country’s top coal-producing state.
The project features a 345 megawatt sodium-cooled fast reactor with molten salt-based energy storage that could boost the system’s power output to 500 MW during peak power demand. TerraPower said last year that the plants would cost about $1 billion.
Late last year the US Department of Energy awarded TerraPower $80 million in initial funding to demonstrate Natrium technology, and the department has committed additional funding in coming years subject to congressional appropriations.
Chris Levesque, TerraPower’s president and CEO, said the demonstration plant would take about seven years to build.
“We need this kind of clean energy on the grid in the 2030s,” he told reporters.
Nuclear power experts have warned that advanced reactors could have higher risks than conventional ones. Fuel for many advanced reactors would have to be enriched at a much higher rate than conventional fuel, meaning the fuel supply chain could be an attractive target for militants looking to create a crude nuclear weapon, a recent report said.
Levesque said that the plants would reduce proliferation risks because they reduce overall nuclear waste.
In addition to bringing carbon-free power online, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso said construction of the demonstration project could lift up the state’s once active uranium mining industry.
Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy Committee, co-sponsored bipartisan legislation signed into law in 2019 that directed the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to create a path to licensing advanced nuclear reactors such as the TerraPower demo. 

US military takes responsibility for 23 civilian deaths around the world in 2020

US military takes responsibility for 23 civilian deaths around the world in 2020
Updated 03 June 2021
  • Pentagon report says the tally included civilian fatalities in operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen and Nigeria
  • Airwars, an NGO which lists civilian victims of air strikes, says its most conservative estimates shows 102 civilians killed
WASHINGTON: The US military on Wednesday took responsibility for unintentionally killing 23 civilians in foreign war zones in 2020, a death toll far below figures compiled by NGOs.
The tally included civilian fatalities in operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen and Nigeria, according to the Pentagon report.
The US Department of Defense “assesses that there were approximately 23 civilians killed and approximately 10 civilians injured during 2020 as a result of US military operations,” reads in part the document, an annual report required by Congress since 2018 — even though parts of it remain secret.
Most of the civilian casualties were in Afghanistan, where the Pentagon said it was responsible for 20 deaths, according to the public section of the report.
One civilian was killed in Somalia in February 2020 and another in Iraq in March. The document released to the public does not specify when or where the 23rd victim was killed.

A fan holds a sign honoring the US military during a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins on May 31, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP)

The document says that although Congress allocated $3 million to the Pentagon in 2020 for financial compensation to the families of civilian victims, no such compensation has been paid.
NGOs regularly publish much higher civilian death tolls in areas where the US military is active around the world.
The NGO Airwars, which lists civilian victims of air strikes, said that their most conservative estimates shows that 102 civilians were killed in US operations around the world — five times higher than the official Pentagon figures.
The United Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) counted 89 dead and 31 wounded in operations by US-led coalition forces, Airwars said.
In Somalia, where the Pentagon recognizes only one civilian death, Airwars and other NGOs estimate the death toll at 7, while in Syria and Iraq local sources report 6 dead, the NGO said.
“It is clear that the Defense Department’s investigations and acknowledgment of civilian harm remain woefully inadequate,” said Hina Shamsi with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
“It is striking that in 2020, the Defense Department did not offer or make any amends payments to impacted civilians and families despite the availability of funds from Congress,” said Shamsi, who heads the ACLU’s National Security Project.

Discovery of children’s remains reopens wounds among indigenous survivors of colonial Canadian schools

Discovery of children’s remains reopens wounds among indigenous survivors of colonial Canadian schools
Updated 03 June 2021
  • Canada’s residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 children from their homes between 1831 and 1996
  • Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition at schools across the country in case of “cultural genocide.”
TORONTO, Canada: The discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Canada has reopened wounds for survivors of the system, they said, as the government pledged to spend previously promised money to search for more unmarked graves.
The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc indigenous nation in British Columbia announced last week it had found the remains of 215 children, some as young as three, buried at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, once Canada’s largest such school.
Between 1831 and 1996, Canada’s residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 children from their homes and subjected them to abuse, rape and malnutrition at schools across the country in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called “cultural genocide.”
Run by the government and church groups, the schools’ stated aim was to assimilate indigenous children.
Saa Hiil Thut, who spent his teenage years at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, remembers the hunger, the loneliness and the fear.
“My life became hateful to me,” the 72-year-old St’at’imc Nation member told Reuters. He was sexually abused by one of the staff, he said, and remembers lying in bed in the silent dormitory, weeping.
“I couldn’t help but think it’s monsters that done this, to put bodies in an unmarked grave site.”
Amid growing outrage, the federal government said on Wednesday it will urgently disburse money promised two years ago to indigenous communities that want to search former school sites for the remains of children.
In 2019, the government promised C$33.8 million ($28.1 million) over three years to support, among other things, locating the bodies of children who attended the schools. Of that, C$27.1 million has yet to be spent.

’It destroyed my life’
Elizabeth Prosser, the youngest of 13, was the only one of her siblings not to attend Kamloops Indian Residential School.
But the now-55-year-old, a member of the Tsal’alh nation, felt the school’s ripple effects. Two of her older brothers, subjected to verbal, physical and sexual abuse at the school, turned that treatment on her, she said.
“It just tore us apart. When do we get compensated for stuff like that? ... It destroyed my life.”
Marta Hurtado, spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, called the school discovery “shocking” and called on the Canadian government to “redouble efforts to find the whereabouts of missing children, including by searching unmarked graves.”
She also called for a legal entity to protect and manage burial sites.
The Catholic Church ran many of the schools, and the Vatican has not apologized. On Wednesday, Vancouver Archbishop J. Michael Miller said on Twitter “The Church was unquestionably wrong” and his archdiocese would be transparent with its archives and records regarding residential schools.
Judy Wilson, Chief of the Neskonlith Indian Band, said her father was five years old, out fishing for trout with his older sister, when the local Indian agent grabbed them, put them in a cattle cart and took them to Kamloops.
He was separated from his sister, shaved, deloused, and beaten for speaking his own language.
Wilson said she wants to see an independent investigation of this burial site and others, possibly involving the United Nations.
“This is a larger story beyond residential schools. They broke down our family structures, our governance, our nations, our communities. It’s a travesty that our children bore the brunt of that genocide,” she said.
“Our villages were like ghost villages, with no children.” 

10 killed in twin Kabul blasts, power supply disrupted across Afghanistan

10 killed in twin Kabul blasts, power supply disrupted across Afghanistan
  • Both blasts were conducted using sticky bombs
  • A spokesman for the Taliban denied the Taliban’s link to the attacks
KABUL: At least 10 civilians lost their lives in back-to-back explosions in a Shiite-dominated area of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, while other parts of the country suffered a power outage after electricity towers were blown up in a separate incident, officials said on Wednesday.
The first blast, which took place on Tuesday evening, targeted a minibus in southwestern Kabul, near the residence of Mohammed Mohaqiq, an adviser to President Ashraf Ghani, killing six people on board.
“It was followed by a second explosion in another area of the capital, this time on a vehicle carrying civilians, resulting in the loss of four lives,” Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the interior ministry, told Arab News.
Both blasts were conducted using sticky bombs, a standard device deployed in most strikes across Kabul and the eastern city of Jalalabad for more than a year in the latest sign of rising insecurity amid an ongoing withdrawal of US-led foreign troops from the country.
In a statement on Wednesday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, categorically denied the Taliban’s link to the attacks.
No group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s blasts yet, which came less than a month after nearly 100 people, mostly female students, were killed in multiple explosions outside their school in the same Shiite-dominated neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.
The area where the blasts occurred is home to a large community of Shiites from the Hazara ethnic minority, which Daesh has targeted in the past.
The militant group has also claimed responsibility for conducting attacks on Shiites in other parts of Afghanistan, including Kabul, in recent years.
As officials analyzed the aftermath of Tuesday’s blasts, unknown attackers blew up a tower in a government-controlled area of northern Kabul, cutting off the power supply to several parts of the country.

Attacks occurred less than a month after nearly 100 people killed in the same Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.

“We do not know when we will be able to repair the pylon and restore the power supply again,” Sangar Niazai, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s power department, told Arab News.
There have been at least seven such attacks on electricity towers in the past month, particularly in the north of Kabul, ramping up pressure on the embattled government as it struggles to contain military gains by the Taliban. 
The group has seized strategic districts in several provinces, including near Kabul, since May 1, when Washington began withdrawing its remaining troops from Afghanistan.  
The Taliban claim to have overrun military sites as hundreds of soldiers have reportedly defected to join the group in critical areas, including the provinces of Maidan Wardak, eastern Laghman, northern Baghlan, Ghazni, and Helmand.
“Those who have come over with their weapons belong to the army, police and local militants. We have welcomed them,” Mujahid told Arab News.
However, the interior ministry’s spokesman said while “government forces had made some tactical retreats from some districts, we have a presence in those areas, and the Taliban have suffered heavy losses.”
Arian, along with officials from the defense ministry, refused to share the number of districts that had been overtaken by the Taliban or how many Afghan forces had joined the movement.
“The focus of the Taliban’s attacks has been on roads leading to Kabul, cutting government supply lines, and building pressure while the government faces challenges with demoralization, defections and a shortage of resources,” a senior army general, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media, told Arab News.
Experts, however, said that the departure of foreign forces was “depriving Kabul of crucial aerial support to attack Taliban positions” and would, therefore, allow the militants to lay siege on more cities soon.
“While government leaders are locked in a power struggle, the Taliban’s strategy is to cut roads that serve as economic artery lines, build pressure on government forces, especially near Kabul, and wait for more defections that would eventually lead them to either total victory or to have the upper hand during future peace negotiations,” Taj Mohammed, a Kabul-based analyst, told Arab News.
“It’s the same tactic used by Mujahideen forces against the former government after the withdrawal of Soviet Union forces from here in the 1990s,” he added.

Oil spill fears grow over stricken cargo ship off Sri Lankan coast

Oil spill fears grow over stricken cargo ship off Sri Lankan coast
  • Experts warn of ‘worst environmental disaster’ in country’s history
COLOMBO: Experts on Wednesday warned that a stricken container ship that caught fire 13 days ago off Sri Lanka causing one of the worst ecological disasters in the country’s history could now create an oil spill crisis.
Rescue teams have been working around the clock to tackle the blaze on the cargo vessel which was carrying hundreds of tons of chemicals and microplastic.
Locals living along the coastal belt have been advised not to eat fish from the waters until further notice, with a temporary ban in place since last week.
Douglas Devananda, Sri Lanka’s minister of fisheries and aquatic resources development, told Arab News: “We have advised fishermen in these areas not to go fishing as the people cannot eat the fish in the affected areas.”
A massive cleanup operation involving thousands of troops and Sri Lankan navy personnel continued on Wednesday as workers removed debris from beaches near the capital Colombo, including in the popular tourist spot of Negombo.
Other areas worst affected included Panadura, Moratuwa, Mt. Lavinia, and Hendala along 80 kilometers of coastline. The region is home to more than 1 million people and famous for its jumbo prawns, crabs, lobsters, seer fish, salmon, and sprats which the local fishing community relies on for a livelihood.
“There are some 5,000 fishermen who have been asked to refrain from fishing until further notice. They are being paid around $30 allowance with other relief measures, such as the distribution of dry rations, also being considered by the ministry,” Devananda added.
The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl burst into flames on May 20 when it was nearly 9.5 nautical miles northwest of Colombo after setting sail from Gujarat, in India.
Since then, the Sri Lanka Navy and Indian Coast Guard have been trying to extinguish the fire, which destroyed most of the nearly 1,500 containers on board, 81 of which had “dangerous goods” inside.
The three-month-old, 186-meter-long ship also had 25 metric tons of nitric acid and other chemicals onboard along with 28 containers of plastic raw material which dispersed into the sea.
While the cause of the fire has not yet been established, Sri Lankan authorities suspect an acid leak could have been the trigger.
“The fire in the vessel has been completely doused,” Navy spokesman Indika De Silva told Arab News on Wednesday, adding that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had ordered rescue workers to “try and move the ship into deeper seas.”
De Silva said: “They are encountering some difficulties since the vessel is stuck. If that is the case, there will be a possible oil spill from the vessel.”
Sri Lanka’s Minister of Fisheries Kanchana Wijesekera recently warned that hundreds of metric tons of oil leaking into the ocean would cause “widespread ecological damage” to marine life and coastal communities.
On Wednesday, a team of navy divers was sent to inspect the vessel’s hull. De Silva said there were concerns over the ship’s stern resting low on the waterline due to a suspected leak.
However, one of the biggest worries was the prospect of fish and other wildlife swallowing the millions of plastic pellets that had fallen into the sea.
Dharshani Lahandapura, chairman of the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA), told Arab News: “This is the worst maritime environmental disaster ... ever since the island has not faced such a situation of this magnitude.”
“Every day we are deploying around 1,000 workers to clean the affected areas with the assistance of the tri-forces and other environmental agencies of the country.”
She noted that her department had been collecting tons of waste materials that were being stored in a safe place and said that the MEPA would be concentrating on “delicate areas in the seas to protect mangroves, corals, and marine wildlife.”
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has launched a criminal probe into the fire and the resulting marine pollution.
On Tuesday, a Colombo court issued an order preventing the ship’s captain, chief engineer, and deputy engineer from leaving the island while its 25-member crew have been evacuated and quarantined at local hotels.
The court also ordered the vessel to be examined by a government-appointed analyst and for its documents, charts, and recordings to be confiscated.
Police spokesman, Ajith Rohana, told media that the country’s criminal investigations department had taken statements from the vessels’ crew, the harbor master, the ship’s local agents, officials from the wildlife department, and the MEPA, as part of the investigation.

