  In Syria camp, forgotten children left to be molded by Daesh

In Syria camp, forgotten children left to be molded by Daesh

In Syria camp, forgotten children left to be molded by Daesh
It has been more than two years that some 27,000 children have been left to languish in Al-Hol camp, which houses families of Daesh members. (AP/Baderkhan Ahmad)
  • For more than two years, some 27,000 children have been left to languish in Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria
  • Few of the children can read or write, for some their education comes in the form of Daesh propaganda read to them by their mothers
AL-HOL, Syria: At the sprawling Al-Hol camp, children pass their days roaming the dirt roads, playing with mock swords and black banners in imitation of Daesh group militants. Few can read or write. For some, the only education is from mothers giving them Daesh propaganda.
It has been more than two years since the Daesh group’s self-declared “caliphate” was brought down. And for more than two years, some 27,000 children have been left to languish in Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria where families of Daesh members have been housed.
They are spending their childhood in a limbo of miserable conditions with no schools, no place to play or develop and seemingly no international interest in resolving their situation.
Only one institution is left to mold them: sympathizers and remnants of the Daesh group who operate within the camp, even as it is run by the Kurdish-led forces that defeated the militants.
Kurdish authorities and aid groups fear the camp will create a new generation of militants. They are pleading with home countries to take the women and children back. The problem is that home governments often see the children as posing a danger rather than as needing rescue.
“These children are Daesh’s first victims,” said Save the Children’s Syria Response Director Sonia Khush. “A 4-year-old boy does not really have an ideology. He has protection and learning needs.”
“The camps are no place for children to live or grow up,” she said. “It does not allow them to learn, socialize or be children ... It does not allow them to heal from all that they have lived through.”
In the fenced-off camp, multiple families are often crammed together in tents; medical facilities are minimal, access to clean water and sanitation limited.
Some 50,000 Syrians and Iraqis are there. Nearly 20,000 of them are children. Most of the rest are women, the wives and widows of fighters.
In a separate, heavily guarded section of the camp known as the annex are another 2,000 women from 57 other countries, considered the most die-hard Daesh supporters, along with their children, numbering 8,000.
The Daesh influence was clear during a rare visit by The Associated Press to the camp last month. Around a dozen young boys in the annex hurled stones at the team, which was accompanied by Kurdish guards. A few waved sharp pieces of metal like swords.
“We will kill you because you are an infidel,” screamed one child who looked around 10. “We are the Islamic State.”
Another child slid his hand across his neck and said, “With the knife, God willing.”
At a market inside the annex, one woman looked at a reporter and said, “The Islamic State endures” — a slogan of the group.
During its nearly 5-year rule over much of Syria and Iraq, Daesh aimed to entrench its “caliphate” by indoctrinating children in its brutal interpretation of Islamic law. It trained children as fighters, taught them how to carry out beheadings using dolls, and even had them carry out killings of captives in propaganda videos.
A Russian-speaking woman in the annex, who identified herself as Madina Bakaraw, said she feared for the future of the children, including her own son and daughter.
“We want our children to learn. Our children should be able to read, to write, to count,” said the 42-year-old. “We want to go home and want our children to have a childhood.”
The women in the camp are a mix. Some remain devoted to Daesh, but others became disillusioned by its brutal rule or by its defeat. Others were never ideologically committed but were brought into the “caliphate” by husbands or family.
The camp began to be used to house the families of Daesh fighters in late 2018 as US-backed Kurdish-led forces recaptured territory in eastern Syria from the militants. In March 2019, they seized the last Daesh-held villages, ending the “caliphate” that the group declared over large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.
Since then, Kurdish administrators have struggled to repatriate camp residents in the face of local opposition to their return. Earlier this year, hundreds of Syrian families left the camp after a deal was reached with their tribes to accept them. Last month, 100 Iraqi families were repatriated but still face sharp opposition among their neighbors.
Some former Soviet Union states have let back some of their citizens, but other Arab, European and African countries have repatriated only minimal numbers or have refused.
“Those children are there through no fault of their own, and they should not pay the consequences of their parents’ choices,” Ted Chaiban, Mideast and North Africa director of the UN children’s agency, UNICEF, told the AP. Chaiban visited Al-Hol in December.
If home countries won’t repatriate, at least they should help set up facilities to improve children’s lives, said Shixmus Ehmed, head of the Kurdish-led administration’s department for refugees and displaced.
“We have suggested schools be opened, as well as rehabilitation programs and fields to do sports,” Ehmed said. “But so far, there is nothing.”
In the camp’s main section, UNICEF and Kurdish authorities set up 25 learning centers, but they have been closed since March 2020 because of COVID-19. In the annex, authorities have been unable to set up learning centers. Instead, children are largely taught by their mothers, mostly with Daesh ideology, according to UN and Kurdish officials.
In late March, the Kurdish-led forces assisted by US forces swept through the camp, seizing 125 suspected Daesh operatives, including Iraqis and Syrians.
Those sleeper cells had been killing residents suspected of abandoning the group’s ideology, working as informants or defying its rules. At least 47 people were killed this year, according to Kurdish-led forces, while US officials put the number at 60.
Amal Mohammed, a 40-year-old Iraqi in the camp, said her wish is to return to Iraq where her daughters can live a normal life.
“What is the future of these children?” she said. “They will have no future ... Here they are learning nothing.”

New COVID-19 treatment, Sotrofimab, authorized in Kuwait, Bahrain

New COVID-19 treatment, Sotrofimab, authorized in Kuwait, Bahrain
New COVID-19 treatment, Sotrofimab, authorized in Kuwait, Bahrain

New COVID-19 treatment, Sotrofimab, authorized in Kuwait, Bahrain
  • The GSK and Vir Biotechnology created drug can be used for the treatment of  mild to moderate cases
  • The drug's use was approved in the UAE earlier in the week
DUBAI: Kuwait and Bahrain have approved the use of Sotrofimab as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The GSK and Vir Biotechnology created drug can be used for the treatment of  mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, state agencies KUNA and Bahrain News Agency reported.

The UAE also approved the drug’s use earlier in the week.

Research has shown the use of the drug leads to a reduction in the number of cases requiring hospitalization for more than 24 hours and a reduction in the number fatalities by 85 percent, when administered at an early stage of treatment.

Meanwhile Kuwait has also announced on Wednesday a $40 million donation to COVAX, the international program designed to help supply developing countries with vaccines against the disease, KUNA said.

Arab-Kurd unrest in Manbij leaves 6 dead

Arab-Kurd unrest in Manbij leaves 6 dead
Arab-Kurd unrest in Manbij leaves 6 dead

Arab-Kurd unrest in Manbij leaves 6 dead
  • Demonstrators initially took to the street to demand an end to forced military conscription
BEIRUT: Kurdish forces have shot dead six Arab protesters in the northern Syrian region of Manbij, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

The violence broke out at a demonstration against military conscription and against a backdrop of growing anger over a deepening economic crisis which the area’s Kurdish leadership is struggling to contain.

The latest unrest comes weeks after similar riots gripped other parts of the autonomous zone Kurdish forces have carved out in northeastern Syria since civil war broke out in 2011.

In the Arab-majority region of Manbij, which was captured by Kurdish forces five years ago, “six protesters have been killed in the past 48 hours from live rounds fired by internal security forces,” known as the Asayish, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Demonstrators initially took to the street to demand an end to forced military conscription.

But the protests swelled after one of their number was shot dead on Monday.

Protesters blocked roads and attacked an Asayish checkpoint outside Manbij on Tuesday, the observatory said, prompting forces to respond with live fire.

The Manbij Military Council, a governing body linked to the Kurdish administration, blamed the violence on “criminal cells receiving their orders from external and domestic forces,” a likely reference to the Syrian government and Turkey.

It accused instigators of using the issue of military conscription — which has been in place for seven years — as a pretext to spark strife.

Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said that after reaching 18, young men were required to perform around one year of military service.

UK condemns recent threats by armed groups against Iraq's Green Zone

UK condemns recent threats by armed groups against Iraq's Green Zone
UK condemns recent threats by armed groups against Iraq's Green Zone

UK condemns recent threats by armed groups against Iraq's Green Zone
  • ’These militia groups undermine the rule of law and the Iraqi people’s desire for peace,’ said Dominic Raab
  • Powerful paramilitary groups aligned with Iran in Iraq have attacked US targets in the country
LONDON: The UK on Wednesday condemned Iran-aligned armed militias for besieging the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
“Today I spoke to Prime Minister (Mustafa) Al-Khadhimi of Iraq to condemn recent threats by armed groups against the Baghdad International Zone,” Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a tweet.
Last week, Iraqi security forces arrested militia commander Qasim Muslih, in a move security sources said was linked to attacks on a base that hosts US forces and on suspicion of orchestrating the killing of a prominent pro-democracy activist amid a wave of murders of activists and journalists that started in 2019.
Following the arrest, unidentified gunmen drove vehicles around the heavily fortified diplomatic quarter, which hosts foreign embassies and government buildings, as a show of force and demanded his release, said a security source who spoke on condition of anonymity
“These militia groups undermine the rule of law and the Iraqi people’s desire for peace,” Raab added.

The US on Thursday also condemned the violence and the attacks on protesters.
“The violation of Iraqi sovereignty and rule of law by armed militias harms all Iraqis and their country,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said, two days after two Iraqis were killed during demonstrations by thousands of people in Baghdad.
Another 28 people were injured in the protests, which were held to demand justice over a wave of deadly attacks on pro-democracy activists and journalists.
“We welcome every effort by the government to hold accountable the militias, thugs, and vigilante groups for their attacks against Iraqis exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as well as for their assault on the rule of law,” Price said.
“The United States is outraged that peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to urge reform were met with threats and brutal violence,” Price added.
Killings, attempted murders and abductions have targeted more than 70 activists since a protest movement erupted against government corruption and incompetence in 2019.
Since the fall of dictator Saddam Hussein in the US-led invasion of 2003, political parties have controlled life in Iraq and corruption has plagued state institutions.
(With Reuters and AFP)

Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly

Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly
Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly

Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly
  • The minimum payments needed to restore voting rights are $16,251,298 for Iran and $29,395 for the CAR
UNITED NATIONS: Iran and the Central African Republic are in arrears on paying their dues to the United Nations’ operating budget and will lose their voting rights in the 193-member General Assembly, the UN chief said in a letter circulated Wednesday.
In the letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said three other African countries - Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, and Somalia -- are also in arrears. But he said the assembly passed a resolution saying they can still vote in the current session which ends in September.
The UN Charter states that members whose arrears equal or exceed the amount of their contributions for the preceding two full years lose their voting rights. But it also gives the General Assembly the authority to decide “that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the member,” and in that case a country can continue to vote.
According to the secretary-general’s letter, the minimum payments needed to restore voting rights are $16,251,298 for Iran and $29,395 for the Central African Republic.
Comoros needs to pay $871,632, Sao Tome and Principe $829,888, and Somalia $1,443,640 to reduce their arrears and avoid a possible cutoff of voting rights after September, the letter says.

Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister

Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister
Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister

Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister
  • Announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came moments before midnight deadline
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents announced they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader.
The dramatic announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came moments before a midnight deadline and prevented the country from plunging into what would have been its fifth consecutive election in just over two years.
In a statement on Twitter, Lapid said he had informed the country's president of the deal. “This government will work for all the citizens of Israel, those that voted for it and those that didn’t. It will do everything to unite Israeli society,” he said.
Under the agreement, Lapid and Bennett will split the job of prime minister in a rotation. Bennett will serve the first two years, while Lapid is to serve the final two years. The historic deal also includes a small Islamist party, the United Arab List, which would make it the first Arab party ever to be part of a governing coalition.
The agreement still needs to be approved by the Knesset, or parliament, in a vote that is expected to take place early next week. If it goes through, Lapid and his diverse array of partners will end the record-setting 12-year rule of Netanyahu.
Netanyahu, desperate to remain in office while he fights corruption charges, is expected to do everything possible in the coming days to prevent the new coalition from taking power. If he fails, he will be pushed into the opposition.

