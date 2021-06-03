You are here

  • Home
  • Mubadala seeks to replace Rowland as partner in Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank

Mubadala seeks to replace Rowland as partner in Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank

Mubadala seeks to replace Rowland as partner in Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank
Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank was founded in 2018. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rntby

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Mubadala seeks to replace Rowland as partner in Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank

Mubadala seeks to replace Rowland as partner in Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank
  • Trade bank is undergoing restructuring after pandemic fallout
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Mubadala Investment Co. is seeking to replace its joint-venture partner in the Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank, the Rowland family, with other investors, Asharq reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala wants to bring in the new investors as part of a restructuring process after the bank was suffered under the pandemic.

The bank informed some of its clients last month that it would stop providing corporate accounts to clients, after reviewing its strategy and taking the decision to restructure, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg.

Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank was founded in 2018 through a collaborative venture between AGTB Holdings Limited, a Rowland family controlled company, and Mubadala.

Topics: #mubadala #uae #trade #tradefinance

Related

Emirates NBD, Etihad Credit Insurance ink deal to ease trade finance access for UAE businesses
Business & Economy
Emirates NBD, Etihad Credit Insurance ink deal to ease trade finance access for UAE businesses
SABB named Saudi Arabia’s ‘best trade finance bank’ for 2020
Corporate News
SABB named Saudi Arabia’s ‘best trade finance bank’ for 2020

Saudi Chemical agrees $27m GlaxoSmithKline manufacturing deal

Saudi Chemical agrees $27m GlaxoSmithKline manufacturing deal
Updated 24 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Chemical agrees $27m GlaxoSmithKline manufacturing deal

Saudi Chemical agrees $27m GlaxoSmithKline manufacturing deal
  • Five year deal will bring pharma manufacturing to the Kingdom
  • Partnership could help spur jobs localization
Updated 24 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Chemical Company Holding (SCCH) has struck a deal with GlaxoSmithKline to make pharmaceutical products in the Kingdom.
SCCH unit AJA Pharmaceutical Industries will team up with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Saudi in a five-year production deal worth SR100 million ($27 million), the company said in a Saudi stock exchange filing on Thursday.
The new partnership would help create more jobs for Saudis in the Kingdom’s pharmaceuticals sector said SCCH CEO Thamer Al-Muhid,
“Our mission is to be the partner of choice,” he said.
Saudi Arabia aims to diversify its economy away from oil by adding more high value jobs at home and replacing imports with domestic manufacturing in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals.

Topics: GSK Saudi Arabia UK Pharmaceuticals

Related

Sanofi, GSK launch final phase of COVID vaccine trials
Business & Economy
Sanofi, GSK launch final phase of COVID vaccine trials
GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021
Science & Technology
GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Iraq’s last gas bottle delivery crooner dreams of stardom

Iraq’s last gas bottle delivery crooner dreams of stardom
Updated 58 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Iraq’s last gas bottle delivery crooner dreams of stardom

Iraq’s last gas bottle delivery crooner dreams of stardom
  • Under dictator Saddam Hussein, who was deposed in the 2003 US-led invasion, a panel on Iraqi TV and radio would assess singing talents
Updated 58 min 32 sec ago
AFP

In the Karrada district of Iraq’s capital, residents awake to a gas bottle deliveryman’s dulcet tones — once a country-wide tradition, but now a solo act.
“My heart rediscovers love, as if it learnt nothing from past suffering,” croons Mountazar Abbas, in homage to famous Iraqi singer Yass Khodr.
The 22-year-old is the last gas deliveryman in Baghdad to announce the arrival of his cylinder-laden rickshaw by singing.
In doing so, he brings smiles to customers’ faces.
“When people recognize my voice, they open the door of their home and shout out to me,” Abbas told AFP. “Others call me on the phone — but they still ask me to sing.”
Carrying on the trade of his father, Abbas has traversed the streets and alleys of this shopping district in the heart of Baghdad since 2007.
Ahmad Ali, a 30-year-old grocer, appreciates the tradition of the singing gas deliveryman.
“There were many in the past, but it’s over,” he lamented.
Deliverymen nowadays play “pre-recorded music to announce their arrival,” Ali explained.
Many broadcast songs by famous artists through loudspeakers.
“Frankly, it’s annoying,” said Ali.
So “I buy my supplies from (Abbas) ... who has a nice voice,” he added with a smile.
The often melancholy choices of deliverymen who opt for pre-recorded songs sometimes triggers online ridicule.
“Why do they then want to subject us to sad tunes when they deliver our gas?” asked a mocking Mukhtar Taleb.
In the past, there were many singing deliverymen, recalls 55-year-old Kamal, who lives in the Al-Jadida district of the capital.
“I used to tell them that they had a beautiful voice and I even encouraged several of them to take part in competitions on the radio.”
Under dictator Saddam Hussein, who was deposed in the 2003 US-led invasion, a panel on Iraqi TV and radio would assess singing talents.
Comprised of musicians, art critics and poets, the panel’s choice would go on to record a song.
It was a launchpad for many musical careers.
After the invasion, which was followed by bouts of sectarian violence, the panel disappeared.
For a period from 2005 to 2007, jihadists controlling parts of Baghdad banned singing and orchestrated crackdowns — some musicians were killed; others saw their instruments destroyed.
The tradition of the singing deliveryman has disappeared across much of the wider region too.
In Jordan’s capital Amman, local authorities have since 2012 required gas vendors to broadcast Beethoven’s “For Elize” only, so as to avoid a cacophony of competing sounds.
In Lebanon and Syria, vendors would in the past deliver gas by donkey-drawn cart, announcing their arrival by honking a horn.
But nowadays customers just go directly to suppliers.
“Everyone does as they see fit. I opted for the traditional way and most of my clients prefer to see me sing,” Abbas said.
But there is little chance that Abbas will pass the trade onto his own children.
“It is a tough and badly paid trade,” he said.
Abbas doesn’t just sing while at work, but also at home, with friends and at family reunions.
He even dreams of becoming a second Hatem Al-Iraqi, an Iraqi singer-songwriter who now lives in Dubai.
“Hatem is, like me, originally from Sadr City,” a poor district of Baghdad, said Abbas.
“And before he became successful, he was in the same trade as me. He had a very beautiful voice ... I would like to follow his path.”

Topics: Iraq gas

Related

‘Cheaper than water’: Iraqis angry but unsurprised over Blackwater pardons
Middle-East
‘Cheaper than water’: Iraqis angry but unsurprised over Blackwater pardons
Iraqi turns home into a ‘Mosul heritage’ museum
Offbeat
Iraqi turns home into a ‘Mosul heritage’ museum

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ said to eye stake in top Egyptian dairy firm

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ said to eye stake in top Egyptian dairy firm
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ said to eye stake in top Egyptian dairy firm

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ said to eye stake in top Egyptian dairy firm
  • DQ has been among the most active Middle East investors since its inception in 2018
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: ADQ is considering acquiring a stake in Juhayna Food Industries as the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund pursues more deals in Egypt, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Abu Dhabi’s newest state fund has been weighing a potential investment in Egypt’s largest dairy and juice producer, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Shares in Juhayna have fallen 29 percent this year, giving the company a market value of 4 billion Egyptian pounds ($254 million).
Deliberations are in the early stages and there’s no certainty ADQ will proceed with any transaction, the people said.
ADQ has been among the most active Middle East investors since its inception in 2018 and has been looking for deals beyond the UAE, focusing on Egypt, Bloomberg said.

Topics: Food Egypt Abu Dhabi

Related

Abu Dhabi to create food and beverage giant under ADQ
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi to create food and beverage giant under ADQ
ADQ-owned Senaat offers to merge Arkan Building Materials with Emirates Steel
Business & Economy
ADQ-owned Senaat offers to merge Arkan Building Materials with Emirates Steel

Lebanon’s central bank to ask state council to review decision on bank withdrawals

Lebanon’s central bank to ask state council to review decision on bank withdrawals
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

Lebanon’s central bank to ask state council to review decision on bank withdrawals

Lebanon’s central bank to ask state council to review decision on bank withdrawals
  • People had been lining up in front of ATMS to withdraw at the 3,900-pound-per-dollar rate before the council decision takes effect on Thursday.
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank said it would ask the state consultative council to review that body’s decision to stop letting depositors withdraw funds from dollar accounts at the fixed rate of 3,900 pounds per dollar, after the move sparked protests.
Demonstrators in Beirut blocked roads with burning tires in response to the bank’s circular on Wednesday morning announcing the council decision, the state news agency reported.
People had been lining up in front of ATMS to withdraw at the 3,900-pound-per-dollar rate before the council decision takes effect on Thursday.
Lebanese banks have mostly locked depositors out of their dollar accounts and blocked transfers abroad. Under a central bank circular last year, depositors were permitted to withdraw dollars, with the funds paid in the local currency at a rate of 3,900 pounds to the dollar.
That is only about a third of the value of dollars on the black market, but has been the only way many Lebanese have been able to access their funds.
The central bank statement did not make clear if an alternative system would be introduced to allow access to dollars in accounts

Topics: economy Lebanon

Related

Lebanon’s MEA demands dollar or black market equivalent ticket sales after $200m losses
Business & Economy
Lebanon’s MEA demands dollar or black market equivalent ticket sales after $200m losses
Lebanon crisis among world’s worst since 1850s: World Bank
Business & Economy
Lebanon crisis among world’s worst since 1850s: World Bank

UK to start talks on joining Pacific trade deal

UK to start talks on joining Pacific trade deal
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

UK to start talks on joining Pacific trade deal

UK to start talks on joining Pacific trade deal
  • Membership in the trade group will also act as counterweight to China
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

TOKYO/LONDON: Member nations of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on Wednesday agreed to allow Britain to start the process of joining the pact, Japan’s economy minister said.

The decision marks another step in Britain’s efforts to pivot away from Europe, build global influence and form new trading links with faster growing economies following its exit from the European Union at the end of 2020.

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters he welcomed the start of Britain’s joining process after hosting an online meeting of ministers from the 11 countries that make up the trans-Pacific trade pact.

“The United Kingdom’s potential membership would support the mutual interests, common values and commitment to upholding the rules-based trading system shared by the members of the CPTPP,” the 11 member countries said in a statement.

“It would also promote market-oriented principles and help to counter protectionism and the use of unjustified trade restrictive measures.”

Membership is seen by British ministers as one of several ways of building influence in the region to help promote free trade and act as a counterweight to China — which it accuses of undermining trade and distorting markets with state subsidies.

The CPTPP removes 95 percent of tariffs between its members: Japan, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Brunei, Chile and Malaysia. Unlike the EU, it does not aim to create a single market or a customs union, and it does not seek wider political integration.

The United Kingdom’s admission into CPTPP would bring the nominal gross domestic product of the zone covered by the pact almost on par with that of the EU, Nishimura said.

British Trade Minister Liz Truss said she welcomed the decision and would lay out her plans to parliament in the coming weeks.

Britain has yet to publish its economic assessment of the benefits of joining the pact.

The process begins with the forming of a working party to assess Britain’s compatibility with the deal. Britain said it would work with Japan, which chairs the group this year, to conduct the negotiations as quickly as possible.

Britain made a formal request to join the trade deal in February. It will supplement bilateral deals Britain has, or is seeking, with member states. Britain struck its first major post-Brexit deal on trade with Japan last October.

Topics: Pacific trade United Kingdom

Related

UK readies application to join Pacific trade partnership
Business & Economy
UK readies application to join Pacific trade partnership
Britain’s driverless car ambitions hit speed bump
Business & Economy
Britain’s driverless car ambitions hit speed bump

Latest updates

Mubadala seeks to replace Rowland as partner in Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank
Mubadala seeks to replace Rowland as partner in Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank
Saudi Chemical agrees $27m GlaxoSmithKline manufacturing deal
Saudi Chemical agrees $27m GlaxoSmithKline manufacturing deal
In Syria camp, forgotten children left to be molded by Daesh
In Syria camp, forgotten children left to be molded by Daesh
New COVID-19 treatment, Sotrofimab, authorized in Kuwait, Bahrain
New COVID-19 treatment, Sotrofimab, authorized in Kuwait, Bahrain
Swiss exhibition pays tribute to acclaimed Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid
Swiss exhibition pays tribute to acclaimed Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.