Iraq’s PM Al-Kadhimi directs authorities to intensify efforts for electoral process

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chairs a national security ministerial council meeting. (Twitter/@MAKadhimi)
Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chairs a national security ministerial council meeting. (Twitter/@MAKadhimi)
Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chairs a national security ministerial council meeting. (Twitter/@MAKadhimi)
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

  • Al-Kadhimi discussed the latest security situation in the country at a ministerial council meeting
  • PM also urged for the need to pay attention to the livelihood of members of the Iraqi army
AMMAN: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Thursday renewed directives to ministries and security leaders to commit to provide a safe environment for the country’s electoral process.
Iraq is set to hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 10.
During a national security ministerial council meeting, Al-Kadhimi discussed the latest security situation in the country, and said abuse toward security forces would not be tolerated.
Last week, Iraqi security forces arrested militia commander Qasim Muslih, in a move security sources said was linked to attacks on a base that hosts US forces, on suspicion of orchestrating the killing of a prominent pro-democracy activist amid a wave of murders of activists and journalists that started in 2019.
Following the arrest, unidentified gunmen drove vehicles around the heavily fortified diplomatic quarter, which hosts foreign embassies and government buildings, as a show of force and demanded his release, said a security source who spoke on condition of anonymity.
He urged members of the security forces to work to consolidate loyalty to the homeland and exert vigilance while fulfilling their duties.
“The law is the only way to raise the symbolism of the state and its loyalty to it,” despite the large presence of armed groups that have that left social and psychological impacts, he said.
The premier also urged for the need to pay attention to the livelihood of members of the Iraqi army, and provide them with nutritious meals, adding that a joint committee has been formed to monitor and review the measures previously taken.
Al-Kadhimi stressed the need to fully support the security services, especially with regard to providing financial contributions to carry out their tasks.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Arab presence in new Israeli government hailed as ‘historic’

Arab presence in new Israeli government hailed as ‘historic’
Daoud Kuttab

  • While Ra’am will not have any ministers in the government, it will head the Interior Knesset committee
AMMAN: Political foes of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday pushed for a quick parliamentary vote to formally end his long rule, hoping to head off any last-minute attempts to derail their newly announced coalition government.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, have reached a deal to form a new government, mustering a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
In the political maneuvering, the signature on the coalition agreement by Mansour Abbas, head of the United Arab List (Ra’am), to be part of the new alliance has been hailed as historic.
At the same time, there is a chance that Ahmad Tibi and Osama Saadi from the Arab Movement for Change, which split earlier this year from Ra’am, could abstain from voting and that will help the new coalition to stay alive.
While Ra’am will not have any ministers in the government, it will head the Interior Knesset committee.
Issawi Freij, an Arab member of the Knesset from the left-wing Meretz party, will be minister for regional cooperation.
Palestinian citizens of Israel are expected to benefit economically from the coalition agreement. It includes $16 billion for developing Arab communities in Israel during the coming four years.
Ra’am has succeeded in putting a road map to legalizing unrecognized Arab towns in Israel and work on suspending house demolitions within the boundaries of the state of Israel.
Johnny Mansour, a Haifa-based university lecturer, said the new coalition aims to save the Israeli regime from its crisis. He said while the new coalition will open the way in the future for Arab parties — which in the past were opposed to the policies of Israeli governments — to be part of a new process, it is still unclear what will be the contribution of the coalition to the status of Palestinian Arabs in Israel.
Wadi Abunassar, director of the International Center for Consultation, said that the new coalition is “a historic achievement” for the entire Arab community. “This has given legitimacy to Palestinians in the so-called Jewish state.”
Abunassar said Netanyahu needs to be thanked for this breakthrough as “he paved the ground for allowing Ra’am to be part of an Israeli coalition, even if they are not directly represented in the government through ministers, they will head committees.”
Ofer Zalzberg, director of the Middle East Program at the Herbert C. Kelman Institute, in Austria, said that the presence in the coalition of an Arab-Palestinian party that draws inspiration from the Muslim Brotherhood offers unique opportunities and challenges.

Topics: Israel Ra’am

Turkish ‘sea snot’ plague prompts cholera fears

A mucus-like substance known as “sea snot” is blanketing the shores near Istanbul after covering huge areas of the Marmara Sea. (Reuters/File Photo)
A mucus-like substance known as “sea snot” is blanketing the shores near Istanbul after covering huge areas of the Marmara Sea. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Brown sludge blamed on phytoplankton, chemical pollutants and sewage mixing in the sea
  • Turkey has a long history of deadly cholera outbreaks, including one in the 1970s that killed 50
LONDON: A mucus-like substance known as “sea snot” is blanketing the shores near Istanbul after covering huge areas of the Marmara Sea, threatening sea life and prompting warnings that it could bring deadly diseases in its wake.

The problem is particularly acute in the Gulf of Izmit, southeast of the city, with fishermen unable to work because they cannot operate motors or nets in the sludge.

The brown, viscous substance is a mixture of fat, carbohydrates and protein emitted by tiny phytoplankton, which multiply rapidly when chemical pollutants and sewage are pumped into the water.

It kills sea life by blocking out vital sunlight and, as it sinks, coats the sea floor and accelerates the decomposition of creatures.

The phytoplankton responsible grow out of control when nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus are widely available in seawater. Rising sea temperatures add to the problem.

Divers have reported large numbers of fish dying, and say that marine life has been forced to seek refuge in small holes or other forms of aquatic shelter.

Experts have also warned that the substance provides fertile ground for dangerous bacteria, including cholera.

Istanbul has suffered from frequent cholera epidemics in its history. The most recent, in 1970, left 50 people dead and thousands more infected.

Cholera usually strikes countries with poor sanitation and water hygiene infrastructure. Victims commonly experience vomiting, diarrhea and muscle fatigue.

Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum said that a 300-strong team had been sent to tackle the “sea snot” problem.

However, the rapidly multiplying plankton quickly recovered from attempts to sweep it away.

Muharrem Balci, a marine biology expert at Istanbul University, said: “A short-term solution is very difficult, I would say impossible.

“The first thing to do is to reduce run-off and associated pollution, then international cooperation is needed for the improvement and protection of marine life in the Mediterranean and Black Sea ecosystems, which are connected to the Marmara Sea through the Turkish straits.”

Topics: Middle East Turkey

Egypt’s local production of Sinovac vaccine to begin by end of June

Egypt’s local production of Sinovac vaccine to begin by end of June
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Centers to provide jabs to Egyptians working abroad
  • Egypt is one of the first countries in the world to manufacture the Sinovac vaccine
CAIRO: Egypt’s local production of the first batch of the Chinese Sinovac coronavirus vaccine will start by the end of June, according to Health Minister Hala Zayed.
Khaled Mujahid, the Ministry of Health and Population’s spokesman, said once the production of the first batch is completed, it will be sent to the Egyptian Drug Authority for analysis.
Mujahid said Chinese experts were currently in Egypt to supervise the manufacturing process and transfer expertise to both the Egyptian Holding Co. for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) and the Egyptian Drug Authority.
He said Egypt is one of the first countries in the world to manufacture the Sinovac vaccine following an agreement reached in April, and stressed clinical trials had been conducted on the jab and that competitive prices were fixed in the agreement.
Sinovac’s efficacy, he added, was 91 percent based on clinical studies conducted in Brazil, Chile, Turkey, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Second doses, he said, will be administered 21 days after first doses.
The ministry has allocated more than 400 centers nationwide and urged citizens — especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases — to register to get the jabs.
The government has also approved 179 new facilities to provide doses for those who work abroad and have filed requests for vaccination.
More details about their locations will be shared on the ministry’s website to ease the process. Requests for vaccine certificates for travel are also being addressed.
The ministry announced that mobile medical clinics will be stationed in front of post offices in all governorates to vaccinate pensioners from the first until the 10th of each month.
These clinics are equipped with two data entry points to electronically register pensioners, and devices to check blood pressure and blood sugar before administering the vaccine.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt Sinovac

US says expecting sixth and further rounds of Iran nuclear talks

US says expecting sixth and further rounds of Iran nuclear talks
  • Price said hurdles remained even after five rounds of talks
  • Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018
WASHINGTON: The United States expects to have a sixth round of indirect talks on reviving compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and probably more, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.
The European Union envoy coordinating the talks on Wednesday said he believed a deal would be struck at the next round starting next week, but other senior diplomats have said the most difficult decisions still lie ahead.
Price said hurdles remained after the fifth round of talks that concluded on Wednesday and offered a more cautious outlook than the EU official, even as he did not rule out the possibility of an agreement in the next round.
"We expect there will be a sixth. I think there's just about every expectation that there will be subsequent rounds beyond that," Price told reporters. He said the hurdles included the fact that the talks are indirect - Iran refuses direct discussions with the United States - and the issues complex.
"There is no lack of distrust between and among Iran and the other partners and allies with whom we're working on this," he added.
Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, arguing it gave Iran excessive sanctions relief for inadequate nuclear curbs. US President Joe Biden wants to restore the pact's nuclear limits and, if possible, extend them.

Topics: US Iran Iran nuclear deal

Palestinians see little difference in old and new Israeli leaders

Palestinians see little difference in old and new Israeli leaders
  • Naftali Bennett would be Israel's new leader under a patchwork coalition struck on Wednesday
  • "There is no difference between one Israeli leader and another," said Ahmed Rezik, a government worker in Gaza
RAMALLAH/GAZA: Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza on Thursday mostly dismissed a change in Israeli government, saying the nationalist leader due to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would likely pursue the same right-wing agenda.
Naftali Bennett, a former official in Israel’s main West Bank settler organization, would be Israel’s new leader under a patchwork coalition struck on Wednesday.
“There is no difference between one Israeli leader and another,” said Ahmed Rezik, 29, a government worker in Gaza.
“They are good or bad for their nation. And when it comes to us, they are all bad, and they all refuse to give the Palestinians their rights and their land.”
Bassem Al-Salhi, a representative for the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said Bennett was no less extreme than Netanyahu, adding: “He will make sure to express how extreme he is in the government.”
Hamas, the Islamist group which controls the Gaza Strip, said it made no difference who governs Israel.
“Palestinians have seen dozens of Israeli governments throughout history, right, left, center, as they call it. But all of them have been hostile when it comes to the rights of our Palestinian people and they all had hostile policies of expansionism,” spokesman Hazem Qassem said.
In what would be a first in Israel, a governing coalition would include an Islamist party elected by members of Israel’s 21 percent Arab minority, who are Palestinian by culture and heritage and Israeli by citizenship.
Its leader, Mansour Abbas, said the coalition agreement would bring more than 53 billion shekels ($16 billion) to improve infrastructure and combat violent crime in Arab towns..
But he has been criticized in the West Bank and Gaza for siding with what they see as the enemy.
“He is a traitor. What will he do when they ask him to vote on launching a new war on Gaza?” said Badri Karam, 21, in Gaza.
“Will he accept it, being a part of the killing of Palestinians?”

Topics: Israel Palestinians Gaza West Bank Naftali Bennett

