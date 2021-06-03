Iraq’s PM Al-Kadhimi directs authorities to intensify efforts for electoral process

AMMAN: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Thursday renewed directives to ministries and security leaders to commit to provide a safe environment for the country’s electoral process.
Iraq is set to hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 10.
During a national security ministerial council meeting, Al-Kadhimi discussed the latest security situation in the country, and said abuse toward security forces would not be tolerated.
Last week, Iraqi security forces arrested militia commander Qasim Muslih, in a move security sources said was linked to attacks on a base that hosts US forces, on suspicion of orchestrating the killing of a prominent pro-democracy activist amid a wave of murders of activists and journalists that started in 2019.
Following the arrest, unidentified gunmen drove vehicles around the heavily fortified diplomatic quarter, which hosts foreign embassies and government buildings, as a show of force and demanded his release, said a security source who spoke on condition of anonymity.
He urged members of the security forces to work to consolidate loyalty to the homeland and exert vigilance while fulfilling their duties.
“The law is the only way to raise the symbolism of the state and its loyalty to it,” despite the large presence of armed groups that have that left social and psychological impacts, he said.
The premier also urged for the need to pay attention to the livelihood of members of the Iraqi army, and provide them with nutritious meals, adding that a joint committee has been formed to monitor and review the measures previously taken.
Al-Kadhimi stressed the need to fully support the security services, especially with regard to providing financial contributions to carry out their tasks.
(With Reuters)
