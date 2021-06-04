KSrelief signs deals to boost Yemen food security

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has signed two agreements aimed at enhancing food security in a number of Yemeni governorates, benefiting more than 244,000 people.

Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant general supervisor of KSrelief for operations and programs, signed the two agreements in Riyadh.

Up to 192,000 food baskets will be distributed to meet demand in the governorates of Aden, Al-Dhale, Hodeidah, Al-Bayda, Socotra, Hajjah, Saada, Al-Jawf, Hadramout, Al-Mahra, Taiz, Marib, Abyan, Lahj and Shabwa.

The projects are part of humanitarian and relief efforts provided by KSrelief around Yemen.

A KSrelief team, in cooperation with the World Food Program (WFP), also inspected a project to improve food security and nutrition for vulnerable families in Yemeni governorates.

The inspection included a distribution point for nutritional assistance for children at the health center in Dar Saad district, Aden governorate.

During the visit, the team was briefed in the presence of the Director of the Health Ministry’s office in Aden, Dr. Ali Abdullah Saleh; head of the Yemeni High Relief Committee Jamal Balfaqih; and Director of WFP’s office in Aden, Mutinta Chimuka.

The $40 million project benefits more than 2.3 million people in 21 Yemeni governorates.

Chimuka praised support provided by KSrelief for the project and its response to food security needs in many Yemeni governorates.

He highlighted the importance of such projects to improving food security.