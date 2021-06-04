Saudi Arabia’s agricultural subsidies program to gain from digital drive

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched an electronic linkage service with six government bodies to serve the beneficiaries of the agricultural subsidies program.
The move to automate work procedures will raise efficiency and speed up service requests, the ministry said.
“This move comes in line with the digital transformation journey,” it added.
The aim is to provide smart and integrated technical services that meet the needs of the beneficiaries of the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, it added.
The six bodies are the Ministry of Commerce and Investment; Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development; Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance; National Information Center; General Organization for Social Insurance; and Public Pension Agency.
The ministry said that the electronic linkage seeks to verify the beneficiaries’ commercial register, employment status, salary data, special needs data, disability classification, national identity, social status, data of preachers and muezzins, and retirement data.
The automation drive will ensure speedy completion of the procedures by reducing the time and effort needed to complete the the process.
The ministry is working on fully automating its operations, which will help achieve its digital transformation strategic plan and the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.