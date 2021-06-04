You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook to end special treatment for politicians after Trump ban

Facebook to end special treatment for politicians after Trump ban

The new policy will broaden the moderator’s ability to enforce harassment rules against politicians. (File/AFP)
The new policy will broaden the moderator’s ability to enforce harassment rules against politicians. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vk6ar

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Facebook to end special treatment for politicians after Trump ban

The new policy will broaden the moderator’s ability to enforce harassment rules against politicians. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook is reportedly planning to end special treatment of politicians on the platform.
  • Reported change comes after the Facebook oversight board said that the same rules should apply to all users, including politicians.
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Facebook Inc. is planning to end its policy that shields politicians from some content moderation rules, The Verge reported on Thursday, in what would be a major policy reversal for the world’s largest social media network.

The reported change comes as Facebook is expected to announce its response to recommendations made by the company’s independent oversight board when it ruled on the firm’s suspension of former US President Donald Trump.

A Facebook spokesman declined to comment on The Verge report.

Tech platforms have grappled in recent years with how to police world leaders and politicians who violate their guidelines. Facebook and Twitter Inc. have long held that politicians should be given greater latitude in their speech on platforms than ordinary users.

Facebook’s oversight board, an independent group funded by the company which can overrule its decisions in a small slice of content moderation cases, recently upheld Facebook’s block on Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but said the social media giant was wrong to make the suspension indefinite.

It also gave non-binding recommendations, which Facebook is expected to respond to in full as soon as Friday. The board said that the same rules should apply to all users, though it said that heads of state and government officials can have a greater power to cause harm.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has long argued that the company should not police politicians’ speech. The company currently exempts politicians’ posts and ads from its third-party fact-checking program and its “newsworthiness exemption” allows politicians’ rule-breaking posts on the site if the public interest outweighs the harm — though Facebook said it did not apply its newsworthiness allowance in the Trump case.

In the board’s recommendations it stressed that considerations of “newsworthiness” should not take priority when urgent action is needed on the platform to prevent “significant harm.”

The board also said Facebook’s existing policies, such as deciding when material is too newsworthy to remove or when to take actions on an influential account, need to be more clearly communicated to users.

Facebook has come under fire from those who think it should abandon its hands-off approach to political speech. But it has also been criticized by those, including Republican lawmakers and some free-expression advocates, who saw the Trump ban as a disturbing act of censorship.

The board gave Facebook six months to decide on a “proportionate response” in the Trump case, which could see the former president’s account restored, permanently blocked or suspended for a definite period of time.

Facebook has not yet announced a decision on whether the former president will be restored to its platforms.

Topics: Facebook Donald Trump

Related

Facebook no longer banning posts calling the coronavirus ‘man-made’
Media
Facebook no longer banning posts calling the coronavirus ‘man-made’
Facebook to take action against users repeatedly sharing misinformation
Media
Facebook to take action against users repeatedly sharing misinformation

Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince

Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince
Updated 21 min 55 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince

Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince
Updated 21 min 55 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The leading candidate in Iran’s June 18 elections is a man who has already been sanctioned by both the US and EU for human rights violations and brutality against dissidents, including the torture and killing of children, Ali Safavi, a board member of the world’s leading dissident organization, said on Wednesday.

Appearing on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” hosted by the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News, Safavi urged the West to condemn the elections which he called “a sham,” and end “appeasement” as a strategy to lure Iran away from its nuclear weapons program.

The lead candidate favored by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati, known as Ebrahim Raisi, who Khamenei appointed in March 2019 as Iran’s chief justice. Safavi noted that Raisi was dubbed by Iranians as “the henchman of 1988” because of his role in the massacre of more than 30,000 Iranian political prisoners that took place that year.

“Raisi became a prosecutor at the age of 19. He didn’t go to university. He didn’t even finish seminary school. All he has done in 41 years of his adult life has been issuing death sentences for dissidents. He was a key member of the ‘death commission’ in 1988 in Tehran where 30,000 were massacred upon a fatwa by (Ayatollah) Khomeini, the founder of this regime,” Safavi said.

“Khamenei wants to put him (Raisi) in charge precisely because he wants to suppress any form of dissent. The international community has to ask itself, are we going to deal with this man? Are we going to shake his bloodied hands?

“You know that Raisi is in two sanction lists of the treasurer department in the US and the EU list for violations of human rights. That is the key question. I think the Americans and the Europeans have to look themselves in the mirror and basically think about what they are going to do because Iranians reject this regime. They don’t want this regime,” Safavi added.

He said Khamenei was orchestrating Raisi’s rise in the tightly controlled election selection process to be one of the few candidates who could run, adding that this was Khamenei’s second attempt to get Raisi elected as president.

Accused of “many human rights abuses,” Raisi previously ran for president in 2017 but lost to the now outgoing president, Hassan Rouhani, who was first elected as president in 2013.

“Elections in Iran have never been about a democratic process where the people of Iran can express their views freely. It is in one short term, a travesty. It is neither fair nor free,” Safavi said.

“A vetting body, the Guardian Council with 12 members, six of whom are appointed by the Supreme Leader and six others by the judiciary chief who is himself appointed by the Supreme Leader, vet all of the candidates. And of course, whoever becomes a candidate must prove their heartfelt allegiance and practical loyalty to the Supreme Leader.

“This year there was a total of 592 candidates. Out of those 592, the Guardian Council eliminated all but seven,” he added.

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Raisi and several other members of Iran’s judiciary in March 2019.

According to the OFAC, they oversaw the practice of torture and execution of many dissidents, including children. The practices “involved torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment of prisoners in Iran, including amputations,” the OFAC report said.

A UN report revealed that Iran’s judiciary sanctioned the execution of a number of child offenders, despite human rights law prohibitions against the death penalty for anyone under the age of 18. There are at least 90 child offenders currently on death row in Iran.

In addition, between September 2018 and July 2019, at least eight prominent lawyers were arrested for defending political prisoners and human rights defenders, many of whom have received lengthy sentences by Iran’s judiciary.

Raisi’s long history of brutality is widely documented. As deputy prosecutor general of Tehran, he participated in a so-called death commission that ordered the extrajudicial executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.

The following year he became the prosecutor general of Tehran serving until 1994. Raisi quickly rose in power, becoming the first deputy head of the judiciary from 2004 to 2014, involved in the brutal crackdown on Iran’s Green Movement protests that followed the chaotic and disorderly 2009 election. He became Iran’s prosecutor general from 2014 to 2016 before heading the judiciary.

Safavi said the responsibility to overthrow the regime rested on the people of Iran, but they needed the support of the West which had to stop its policies of appeasement.

“The task of overthrowing this regime rests singularly on the shoulders of the Iranian people and the organized resistance movement that is growing as we speak. It has gained tremendous traction and appeal within Iranian society. They are quite capable and willing, basically, to provide the kind of sacrifice that is needed to bring down such a murderous regime,” Safavi added.

“That said, I think now is a day of reckoning for the international community. As you know very well, for 40 years Western countries, the US included, has appeased this regime with the false narrative that by offering political and economic concessions they can strengthen the so-called moderates, the illusory moderates within this regime. Now, that game is over.

“So, the world community, Western democracies have to ask themselves a simple question. Are they willing to deal with a regime whose president has done nothing but executions in the past 41 years?”

Safavi described the situation for the Iranian population as dire.

“Iran is a horrible place to live. The economy is bankrupt. About 70 to 80 percent of Iranians live below the poverty line. There is the army of the hungry,” he said, noting some are resorting to extreme measures including selling body parts to help their families survive.

Safavi said that more than 300,000 Iranians had died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the largest per capita death rate in the world, although the regime claims only 80,000 had died.

“On the positive sides, Iranians are determined as never before to bring down this regime. Case in point, you saw the nationwide uprising in December 2017. You saw the uprising in January 2018. And then there was the nationwide uprising in November 2019 in which people rose up in 200 cities and the regime was able to overcome it only by murdering 1,500 protesters in cold blood,” Safavi added.

“But it has been unable to stop the growth and rise of opposition to this regime. And that is precisely why Khamenei had no choice other than to close ranks. He knows an uprising is simmering under the ashes waiting to erupt at any given time.”

Host of Arab News’ “Frankly Speaking” talk show, Frank Kane, also joined “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” to provide insight into his show’s mission and goals, reviewing past broadcasts from the first season and also talking about his latest episode with guest Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince of Iran.

The second season of the flagship interview program “Frankly Speaking” launched on Sunday, May 30.

“The Ray Hanania Radio Show” is sponsored by Arab News and broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 radio and in Washington, D.C. on WDMV AM 700 radio. It is streamed live online at ArabRadio.us and on Facebook.com/ArabNews.

Topics: Iran election Iran Ray Hanania

Europe responds to US-imposed digital tax threats

A person close to the G7 negotiations stated that while a deal appears to be imminent, there is still some tension. (File/AFP)
A person close to the G7 negotiations stated that while a deal appears to be imminent, there is still some tension. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

Europe responds to US-imposed digital tax threats

A person close to the G7 negotiations stated that while a deal appears to be imminent, there is still some tension. (File/AFP)
  • EU responds cautiously after the US threatened to impose $2 billion of tariffs on six countries in response to their new digital taxes.
  • Talks between G7 countries on this issue will take place on Friday and Saturday in London.
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The EU responded cautiously ahead of the G7 talks on Friday, after the US threatened to impose $2 billion of tariffs on six countries in response to their new digital taxes.

On Thursday, France clarified that it would not withdraw its digital tax until a new global levy on multinationals is agreed and implemented by the US.

“We should withdraw the (national) tax when there are new taxes in place” a French official said. “The tech companies have benefited during the (pandemic) crisis . . . We want to take (their) excess profit and that will be shared between the countries where the company is based and where its operations are.”

A Spanish budget ministry official highlighted the significance of reaching common ground with Washington rather than the threat of tariffs.

Talks between G7 countries will take place on Friday and Saturday in London to determine whether the world’s biggest economies can forge a common position on what form a global corporate tax system would take.

The EU ramping up its efforts ahead of the meeting comes shortly after Washington pressured other countries to establish a global deal on taxing multinationals by announcing retaliatory levies. The tariffs would target Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK.

Meanwhile, the UK repeatedly refused to enter an agreement that will not give it the right to tax digital companies based in other countries.

A person close to the G7 negotiations stated that while a deal appears to be imminent, there is still some tension over which forum any agreement would be officially struck in. 

US ambassadors around the world have been told to ramp up support for Washington’s plan by stressing US President Joe Biden sees it as a “top priority issue.” 

Topics: EU Digital #tax US

Related

G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax
Business & Economy
G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax
EU to unveil digital tax targeting Facebook, Google
Business & Economy
EU to unveil digital tax targeting Facebook, Google

Twitter begins rolling out subscription product to undo tweets, customize app

Twitter Blue will cost C$3.49 ($2.90) or A$4.49 ($3.48) per month in Canada and Australia respectively. (Twitter)
Twitter Blue will cost C$3.49 ($2.90) or A$4.49 ($3.48) per month in Canada and Australia respectively. (Twitter)
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

Twitter begins rolling out subscription product to undo tweets, customize app

Twitter Blue will cost C$3.49 ($2.90) or A$4.49 ($3.48) per month in Canada and Australia respectively. (Twitter)
  • Twitter to roll out a new subscription product, Twitter Blue, in Australia and Canada.
  • The feature will allow paying users to edit tweets, change the color theme of the app, and organize tweets into folders.
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will roll out a new subscription product initially in Australia and Canada called Twitter Blue, which will let paying users edit their tweets before posting and change the color theme of their app.

Details of the feature were first uncovered last month by software engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who is well-known in the tech industry for reverse engineering apps and discovering new features before they are officially launched.

Twitter Blue is the social media company's first subscription offering, and a significant move as it works to gain a new consistent source of revenue and expand beyond its core business of selling advertising on the platform.

Avid Twitter users, who for years have demanded an “edit” button to fix typos in their tweets, will now be able to set a timer of up to 30 seconds, giving them a window to click an “undo” button and edit tweets before they are posted.

The new feature will also let users organize their saved tweets into bookmark folders, so they can easily find content later.

Long threads of multiple tweets will be easier to read through a new “reader mode” on the service, Twitter said.

Twitter Blue will cost C$3.49 ($2.90) or A$4.49 ($3.48) per month in Canada and Australia respectively.

The service will cost $2.99 per month in the United States according to app details in Apple's App Store.

The company did not provide details on when Twitter Blue would be available to US users.

Topics: Twitter social media

Related

This undated handout image courtesy of Twitter shows their new product "Fleets". (AFP)
Media
Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook
Twitter reportedly set to launch new subscription service
Media
Twitter reportedly set to launch new subscription service

Netflix explores gaming partnerships

Netflix explores gaming partnerships
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

Netflix explores gaming partnerships

Netflix explores gaming partnerships
  • A Netflix gaming subscription will reportedly be similar to Apple’s gaming service, Apple Arcade
  • Netflix’s move comes amidst a dramatic slowdown in its number of subscribers, following record growth during the pandemic
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Recent reports indicate that Netflix is approaching senior executives in the video game industry about partnering up with the platform to create a subscription-based game service. 

In the past, Netflix has licensed some of its in-house productions, including “Stranger Things” and “The Dark Crystal,” to game developers. 

Netflix has also produced a wide range of interactive movies, including “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend,”  both of which employed simple game mechanics to allow the viewer to make certain choices about the narratives.

A Netflix gaming subscription will reportedly be similar to Apple’s gaming service, Apple Arcade, which is exclusive to Apple’s iPhones, iPads, Macs and AppleTV. Users pay a monthly fee of $4.99 for access to a library of downloadable games.

Netflix’s move comes amidst a dramatic slowdown in its number of subscribers, following record growth during the pandemic. In 2020, Netflix added 36 million new subscribers taking the company to more than 200 million subscribers worldwide. 

However, in the first three months of 2021, Netflix added fewer than 4 million subscribers globally.

Topics: Netflix Apple Arcade Video Games Stranger Things

Related

‘Army of the Dead’ stars talk zombie heist flick now on Netflix
Lifestyle
‘Army of the Dead’ stars talk zombie heist flick now on Netflix
Lebanese diva Myriam Fares is the subject of a new Netflix documentary
Lifestyle
Lebanese diva Myriam Fares is the subject of a new Netflix documentary

MBC Group breaks social media record in Ramadan 2021

The total number of social media video views increased by 32% during the holy month.
The total number of social media video views increased by 32% during the holy month.
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

MBC Group breaks social media record in Ramadan 2021

The total number of social media video views increased by 32% during the holy month.
  • MBC Group sets new social media record for Ramadan.
  • Total number of social media video views rose 32% during holy month.
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group has set a new record this Ramadan by logging its highest-ever social media views.

Its programming and content resulted in more than 8.8 billion social media views between April 13 and May 12 – an increase of 32 percent on last year.

Mofeed Al-Nowaisir, the company’s chief digital officer, said: “These record results reflect just how strong MBC Group’s content was for the Ramadan 2021 season.”

Tubular Labs last year ranked MBC No. 10 in the world for digital and social media views above large international conglomerates including BuzzFeed, the BBC, and Fox Corp, and MBC was currently No. 9 on the list.

Its social media growth was evident on all channels. It has become one of the top-performing media companies on TikTok recording more than 472 million views during Ramadan, and 4.2 billion views on Snapchat marking a 392 percent increase compared to Ramadan last year.

“Our investment into our social media and digital projects has increased by 1,414 percent compared to the same time last year.

“More than 8.8 billion social media views in a single month is a phenomenal record never before achieved by a Middle East media company,” Al-Nowaisir added.

Topics: MBC media Ramadan

Related

MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal
Media
MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal
MBC Studios KSA appoints Zeinab Abu Alsamh as new GM
Media
MBC Studios KSA appoints Zeinab Abu Alsamh as new GM

Latest updates

Facebook to end special treatment for politicians after Trump ban
The new policy will broaden the moderator’s ability to enforce harassment rules against politicians. (File/AFP)
Egypt foreign-currency reserves rise to $40.3bn in May
Egypt foreign-currency reserves rise to $40.3bn in May
Ali Mabkhout kick-starts UAE World Cup qualification bid on productive night for Arab nations
Ali Mabkhout kick-starts UAE World Cup qualification bid on productive night for Arab nations
Lebanon asks UN to explore ways to fund special tribunal
Lebanon asks UN to explore ways to fund special tribunal
Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince
Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.