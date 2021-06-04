US condemns Houthis for truce failure, Marib offensive

JEDDAH: The US on Friday blamed Iran-aligned Houthis for the failure of a ceasefire to take hold in Yemen on Friday and accused them of not taking other steps toward ending the brutal conflict.
“While there are numerous problematic actors inside of Yemen, the Houthis bear major responsibility for refusing to engage meaningfully on a ceasefire and to take steps to resolve a nearly seven-year conflict that has brought unimaginable suffering to the Yemeni people,” the State Department said.
The US special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, returned on Thursday from a trip to Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE and Jordan, where he discussed the humanitarian and economic crisis in Yemen with government officials, Yemenis and international partners, the department said in a statement.
Last week, the Arab coalition’s air defenses intercepted an explosives-laden drone launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia. The weaponized UAV was aimed at the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait along the border with Yemen.
Since taking office in January, US President Joe Biden has made Yemen a priority and appointed Lenderking to help revive stalled UN peace efforts. After Lenderking returned from a visit last month, the State Department accused the Houthis of worsening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis by attacking Mario, the last northern stronghold of the legitimate government.
The situation has not changed.
“The Houthis continue a devastating offensive on Marib that is condemned by the international community and leaves the Houthis increasingly isolated,” the State Department said.
Lenderking had talked to Yemenis about strengthening “inclusive processes” that could help citizens discuss the country’s future and increase efforts toward peace, it said.
The UN Security Council called on the Houthis to quickly allow UN experts to examine an oil tanker moored off the war-torn country’s coast loaded with more than 1 million barrels of crude oil, warning there is a growing risk it could rupture or explode “causing an environmental, economic, maritime and humanitarian catastrophe for Yemen and the region.”
The UN’s most powerful body reiterated that the Houthis are responsible for delaying a technical assessment of the tanker, the FSO Safer, that the UN had hoped to deploy in March.
Moammer Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, said the failure of negotiations between the UN and the Houthis over the tanker was “not surprising,” in light of the militia’s continued procrastination and elusiveness over the issue.
He said the militia is it as a bargaining chip, tool for blackmail, and an attempt to achieve political gains without heeding warnings of a disaster.
Muslim Brotherhood’s true colors on display as Arab Islamist party joins Jewish nationalists in Israeli coalition
Mansour Abbas-led United Arab List’s decision marks the first time an Arab party will serve in an Israeli government
Analysts see the move as another example of a Muslim Brotherhood-inspired party putting power before principles
DUBAI: To govern is to choose, they say. Mansour Abbas, leader of Israel’s United Arab List, is likely to face a few difficult decisions over the coming weeks and months if, as seems likely, he and his party form part of a new governing coalition in Israel.
Late on Wednesday, it was announced that Abbas had agreed to join a coalition jointly led by Yair Lapid, of the centrist Yesh Atid party, and Naftali Bennett of the right-wing Yemina. The irony of an Islamist political party eagerly closing ranks with Yemina, an alliance of Jewish nationalist parties, has not been lost on Palestinians or the wider Arab world.
Analysts see the development as yet another example of a Muslim Brotherhood-inspired party putting power and self-interest above principles when it comes to the crunch.
“The news was not surprising. Brotherhood affiliates have always used all means to achieve their political goals,” Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, a political analyst and international relations scholar, told Arab News.
“This cooperation is just another episode in a long-running drama that will continue to demonstrate the extent and willingness of the Muslim Brotherhood to cooperate with anyone except the governments of their own countries.”
Whether the marriage of convenience will last long enough is another matter. If approved in the Knesset, the coalition will bring an end to the 12-year premiership of Benjamin Netanyahu. It will also mark the first time that an Arab party has served in an Israeli government since the formation of the state of Israel in 1948.
If Abbas becomes a minister, he will be the first Arab politician to take a seat at the Israeli Cabinet table. Jewish-Israeli politicians and voters previously have viewed such participation as a step too far in compromising the Jewish nature of the state.
There has perhaps also been nervousness on the part of the Arab politicians themselves at active participation in the government of a state whose legitimacy, and even right to exist, are still so heavily disputed across much of the Arab and Muslim world.
These politicians range from Druze members of Netanyahu’s Likud party to the secular communists of Hadash, to representatives of the marginalized Bedouin minority in the south of Israel, some of whose members serve as volunteers in the Israel Defense Forces.
Then there is Abbas’ United Arab List, which is often known by its Hebrew acronym Raam. The United Arab List is the rump of Israel’s Islamic Movement and, as such, is understood to be aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood.
While Hamas, the militant group that runs the Gaza Strip and is highly popular in the West Bank, does little to hide its origins in and friendships with the Muslim Brotherhood, the United Arab List is only affiliated to it. The Muslim Brotherhood is classified as a terrorist group by Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia among others.
In 2015, the Israeli government banned the Islamic Movement. Raed Salah, the leader of the northern wing from the town of Umm Al-Fahm, has repeatedly served prison terms on charges of inciting violence.
Abbas, a dentist from the village of Maghar who was elected to the Knesset in 2019, presents a more emollient face. He is believed to be from the more moderate southern wing of the party. However, he is an experienced politician.
“Mansour Abbas’ decision to work with Naftali Bennett is not surprising when you consider that he has cooperated with Netanyahu for several years now,” Mairav Zonszein, a senior analyst of Israel/Palestine affairs at the International Crisis Group (ICG), told Arab News.
Bennett, who will take the prime minister’s job for the first two years of a four-year term, served in the Sayeret Matkal and Maglan special forces units of the Israeli military (IDF), taking part in many combat operations before becoming a millionaire software entrepreneur.
“Abbas has a lot more in common with some of the right-wing religious Jewish political parties than with the left-wing Palestinian ones,” Zonszein said, referring to the Joint List alliance of Arab parties.
“It has yet to be seen what will come of this coalition. Its very formation is indicative of the political deadlock in Israeli politics caused both by Netanyahu’s domination as well as the demise of a Jewish left.”
To be fair to the United Arab List, it is hardly the first Islamic-rooted party to jump at the chance of sharing political power. Many Islamists hold that democracy is a Western invention and is incompatible with the primacy of God-given laws. Yet, often the view of the activist or participationist wing prevails.
Unsurprisingly, the outcomes of Islamist participation in democratic elections and governments have been problematic at best.
In Egypt, the home of the Muslim Brotherhood, some senior members balked at taking part in elections in 2011 following the so-called Arab Spring revolt which ended the rule of Hosni Mubarak as president.
Elected through the vehicle of the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), its tumultuous period in government under Muhammad Mursi alienated the younger educated activists who instigated the anti-Mubarak protests and, over time, women and members of the country’s Christian minority.
Critics found the groups’ commitment to democracy to be questionable at best and viewed Mursi’s decision to run for office as little more than a cynical bid for power.
In Tunisia, Rached Ghannouchi, currently the speaker of the national assembly, has struggled to reconcile an Islamist worldview — strongly anti-Israel, anti-nationalist, pan-Islamic — with the compromises necessary for effective government following the ousting of the Ben Ali regime in 2011.
In Britain, where some Muslim Brotherhood leaders are now based, a review by senior civil servants and diplomats of the international Islamist network found parts of it had an “ambiguous relationship with violent extremism.”
The review identified a secretive cell structure, “with an elaborate induction and education program for new members. It relied heavily on group solidarity and peer pressure to maintain discipline. This clandestine, centralized and hierarchical structure persists to this day.”
In Turkey, where other elements of the Muslim Brotherhood leadership are based, the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leader of what is usually described as a neo-Ottoman AKP party, has forged a political relationship with ultra-nationalist hard-liners.
It is not clear what conditions Abbas has been able to gain in return for his participation in government. His calculations are made more sensitive in light of the fighting last month between Israel and Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, territories captured by Israel in 1967.
For 12 days from May 10, fighters loyal to Hamas traded missiles and artillery fire with the IDF. Almost 250 Palestinians, at least half of them women and children, died in the violence. In Israel at least 12 people were killed by Hamas rockets.
In the course of the fighting, largely Arab and mixed towns inside Israel, such as Jaffa, Lod, Haifa, Acre and Nazareth, were gripped by unrest. Israeli border police battalions were moved quickly back into Israel to deal with rioting, car burning and attacks on buildings.
Palestinians living inside Israel suffer from higher levels of unemployment and what they perceive as prejudice and discrimination.
Making up 21 percent of the population, they are generally poorer and less educated than Jewish Israelis — although they have a better standard of living than that enjoyed by Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and in the diaspora elsewhere in the Arab world.
So, in practical and symbolic terms, what will Abbas’ taking part in government mean for Israelis, Palestinians living in Israel, and Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza?
“On the one hand, a Palestinian party entering the coalition is significant as it breaks a taboo and sets a precedent for the future,” the ICG analyst Zonszein told Arab News.
“On the other, there is as of yet no reason to believe it will lead to the fundamental changes in discriminatory and destructive state policies against Palestinian citizens.”
New documentary reveals five faces of poverty in Lebanon
Documentary is from major humanitarian agency CARE International and shows “complicated and dangerous circumstances” that the Lebanese are facing
BEIRUT: A new documentary launched on Friday has revealed the poverty being experienced by the Lebanese, as the country continues to grapple with a deep economic and financial crisis as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The documentary is from the major humanitarian agency CARE International and sheds light on the “complicated and dangerous circumstances” that the Lebanese are facing.
Five people from Beirut and Tripoli are featured in the film, including 60-year-old Youssef Bitar who sleeps on the roadside, and dreams of a home-cooked meal and a roof over his head.
He used to sell antiques in a popular Sunday market and had a good standard of living but, due to the lockdown, could not work or earn money. “Where do I go?” he asks. He has not showered for four months.
Chady, who is 16, left school and started working to support his father. “I earn LBP75,000 ($49.75) a week. I keep a small amount in order to buy juice and a sandwich on Sunday,” he said, his eyes tearing up. He sold his cellphone for LBP500,000 to give the money to his father. He dreams of neat clothes, a phone, a school, and a car.
Bujar Hoxha, CARE Lebanon country director, said: “The documentary is trying to shed some light on the complicated and dangerous circumstances a large number of Lebanese families face these days. As the number of families below the poverty line increases day by day, our concern is growing and we see that the worst is yet to come.”
Nadine, who lost her eyesight aged 11, said fruit and vegetable prices were extremely high and that she was scared “on a daily basis” of being unable to feed her children.
“My neighbor and parish help me as well, but that does not make me feel safe. I dream of regaining my eyesight to see the features of my children’s faces.”
Jamila is 70, a mother of three and also a grandmother. She closed down her tailor’s shop three years ago because she could not afford the rent.
She now works at home. “Sometimes, I used to earn LBP170,000 a month, but now I earn less than LBP100,000. How can I pay the electricity bill and generator fees when I borrow money to pay rent?”
Noor, 16, has lived with her grandmother since her parents divorced when she was a child. She fears she will be unable to alleviate her grandmother’s suffering and borrows money from neighbors to survive.
“People do not like lengthy reads, and live scenes are better at getting to their humanitarian side,” Hoxha told Arab News. “Thus, this film aims to reach the largest number of donors to help Lebanon that needs more than the efforts of local organizations. The world must know what is happening in Lebanon in order to save it.”
MP Waleed Al-Baarini, a member of the Future Movement, on Friday warned that the poverty hidden behind walls would turn into a “social explosion.”
Al-Baarini, who is deputy of Lebanon’s poorest region Akkar, said: “We wake up daily to scenes that citizens are not used to, not even in the times of war, and if officials do not remedy the crisis by rushing to form a rescue government, regret will be useless then.”
A World Bank delegation held talks on Friday in Beirut with Lebanese Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni.
The bank’s vice president for Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj, said a social safety net was considered important and vital to give the “poorest fragments a glimmer of hope.”
Belhaj said the bank was willing to provide additional funds to support families affected by the economic situation, “provided a social safety net project is implemented.”
Earlier this month the World Bank said that Lebanon’s crisis was one of the worst the world had seen in the past 150 years.
Wife of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala, reacts after Istanbul prosecutors issued a new arrest warrant for Kavala, as part of a separate investigation into a failed 2016 coup, on February 18, 2020, in Silivri near Istanbul. (AFP)
Council of Europe meets to review Turkey’s non-implementation of key rulings
The 48-year-old politician faces several charges ranging from leading a terror organization to insulting the president
ANKARA: The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe will meet on June 7 to review the Turkish government’s failure to implement two key judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) about the immediate release of activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala and the Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas.
The committee is entitled to take action against a member of the council if it does not respect an ECHR judgment, but such a move is rare.
Action against a state was taken for the first time in 2017 against the government of Azerbaijan, which insisted on not releasing the jailed opposition politician Ilgar Mammadov, after the Strasbourg-based court found that his detention was to punish him for criticizing the government.
On Friday, Human Rights Watch, the International Commission of Jurists, and the Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project called on the committee to take all necessary measures to push Turkey to remedy its non-compliance with the ECHR.
The watchdogs, which also demanded measures against Turkey in March for ignoring the ECHR decisions, warned Ankara may face infringement proceedings and more measures if it insists on not complying.
To open proceedings, two-thirds of the Committee of Ministers is required to vote in favor. The case is then considered at the ECHR about whether the state in question has ignored the obligation to comply. Depending on the final decision, the Committee of Ministers can suspend said country’s voting rights or even its membership from the Council of Europe.
The ECHR ruled that by keeping Kavala and Demirtas in pretrial detention since November 2017 and November 2016 respectively, the Turkish government violated their right to liberty and abused the option given to governments to levy limitations on rights.
The court ordered their immediate release but was ignored by Ankara, and new criminal proceedings have been opened against both men.
“This cynical non-compliance with the court’s judgments requires a robust response from the Committee of Ministers,” said Helen Duffy of the Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project in a press statement.
Kavala, who is accused of being involved in the 2016 coup attempt and espionage against the Turkish government, is set for a new hearing on Aug. 6, 2021. In his latest defense statement on May 21, he said charges against him could be compared to the legal basis required for charges of espionage to be brought under the Nazis in Germany from the 1930s.
Demirtas is being kept behind bars for his political speeches and activities as leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) to allegedly undermine the unity and territorial integrity of the Turkish state. His next hearing is scheduled for June 14.
In December 2019, the ECHR ruled Turkish authorities had aimed to “silence Kavala as a human rights defender” by holding him in pretrial detention and prosecuting him merely for his human rights activities.
In December 2020, it also ruled that by keeping Demirtas in pretrial detention and prosecuting him for his activities and speeches, protected under the European Convention on Human Rights, the Turkish authorities had pursued an “ulterior purpose of stifling pluralism and limiting freedom of political debate,” and of sending “a dangerous message to the entire population.”
The 48-year-old politician, who inflicted a significant blow to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during presidential elections in 2015 and general elections in 2016, faces several charges ranging from leading a terror organization to insulting the president.
“If Turkey continues to undermine the binding nature of the court’s judgments and fails to follow the committee’s guidance on what to do to implement them, there is no option left for the committee other than triggering the infringement proceedings against Turkey,” Ayse Bingol-Demir, from the Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project, told Arab News.
“The committee has been taking several necessary steps that it should take prior to triggering the infringement proceedings in the Kavala case. Therefore, the committee is very close to taking this exceptional step in this case if Osman Kavala’s unlawful detention is not ended immediately,” she added.
According to Bingol-Demir, the same will eventually be seen in Demirtas’ case as well, but the committee needs to first follow its internal procedure and apply other measures, as has been in the case for Kavala.
The cases of Kavala and Demirtas still draw condemnation from around the world, with several rights groups and countries calling for their release.
Germany and France recently released a joint statement urging the Turkish government to immediately release Kavala.
In their meeting with Erdogan in Ankara in April, EU Council President Charles Michel and President of the EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen called on Turkey to comply with the ECHR rulings, and said the issues were non-negotiable.
“The Council of Europe is an extremely important institution in the region that Turkey has lots of strong ties with. Turkey’s interest is certainly in maintaining good relations with the council, its subsequent bodies, and member states,” Bingol-Demir said.
She added that this gives the Council of Europe and the Committee of Ministers “very strong leverage” to deal with the challenges Turkey has posed to the council’s human rights protection system.
Erdogan says Turkey discovered 135 bcm additional natural gas in Black Sea
"Our Fatih drill ship made a discovery of 135 billion cubic metres of natural gas in the Amasra-1 borehole in the Sakarya gas field": Erdogan
Turkey uses two of its three drill ships to speed up field development
ANKARA: Turkey has discovered 135 billion cubic metres of additional natural gas in the southern Black Sea, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, raising the total discovery in the region to 540 billion cubic metres.
Last year, Turkey's Fatih drill ship discovered 405 bcm of natural gas in the western Black Sea region's Sakarya field, in the country's biggest discovery.
"Our Fatih drill ship made a discovery of 135 billion cubic metres of natural gas in the Amasra-1 borehole in the Sakarya gas field," Erdogan told an opening ceremony in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak.
"Our new drilling operations around (the borehole) continue, God willing we expect new good news from this region," he added.
Turkey uses two of its three drill ships to speed up field development. In a sign that the size of reserves would upgrade after each drill, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said last month that one drill ship would open new test wells to appraise firmer reserve figures while the second one will upgrade testing wells to production status.
Ankara aims to pump gas from the Sakarya field to its main grid in 2023, with sustained plateau production starting in 2027 or 2028. The field will reach full production status after a four phase development plan, Donmez has said.
A pipeline stretching at least 160 km will be required to connect new wells in the region to the main grid, while Ankara will need to construct a receiving station within two years to match its timetable.
Turkey, which has little oil and gas, is highly dependent on imports from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as LNG imports from Qatar, the United States, Nigeria and Algeria for its gas. It imported 48.1 bcm of gas last year, up 6% from a year before, of which a third were from Russia.
Turkey has also been exploring for hydrocarbon resources in the Mediterranean, where its operations in disputed waters have stoked tensions with Greece and Cyprus.
Lebanon officially announces default to pay its share for STL
The crisis, which erupted in late 2019, has wiped out jobs, put more than half of the population under the poverty line and eroded about 90 percent of the value of the currency
BEIRUT: Lebanon officially announced on Friday its inability to pay its share for the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) which was inaugurated in 2009 to prosecute those involved in the assassination of former premier Rafic Hariri and related cases.
On Friday, caretaker PM Hassan Diab sent a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in which he announced Lebanon’s default on payments “due to the country’s deep economic crisis”.
Diab called on Guterres to “urgently explore different and alternative means of financing STL with the Security Council and member states, to help the tribunal complete its mission in line with the resolution n.1757 and the related agreement between the UN and Lebanon to set up the international tribunal.”
Lebanon’s position came two days after STL announced that “it is facing an unprecedented financial crisis, and that without immediate funding, it will not be able to operate beyond July 2021.”
In this context, STL launched an urgent appeal for international contributions, “otherwise, it will not be able to resume its work beyond July.”
The tribunal is funded by 51% by voluntary contributions and 49% by the Lebanese government.
In his letter to Guterres, Diab considered that “the recent donation ($15,503,355) by the UN General Assembly to support STL’s financial resources and overcome the shortfall in Lebanon’s share, did not resolve the problem.”
Diab considered that “these financial difficulties should not hinder the completion of STL’s work to the end,” and that “the most painful consequences of the cessation of the STL's work lie in the reflection of a fragmented and incomplete justice for all justice seekers and those who believe in the sovereignty of the law and the need to prevent impunity.”
STL’s Trial Chamber has cancelled “the trial of fugitive Salim Ayyash, convicted of the assassination of Hariri and related cases, which was supposed to begin on June 16.”
The chamber has also suspended “all decisions on filings presently before it, and on any future filings until further notice.”
Ayyash’s trial proceedings are in relation to three attacks against prominent political figures Marwan Hamade, Georges Hawi and Elias Al- Murr, on Oct.1st, 2004, Jun. 21, 2005, and Jul. 12, 2005, respectively. Hamade and Al-Murr made it out alive, while Hawi was killed in a car bomb.
STL has announced that “these attacks are connected to the attack of Feb. 14, 2005, which killed former premier Rafic Hariri and many others.”
Families of the victims of the terrorist attacks against Hawi, Hamade and Al-Murr held a press statement on Friday, at the the Press Federation's headquarters.
They considered that they “have been killed twice; the first time when they lost their loved ones and the second time when their cases are being deliberately dropped.”
Nara Georges Hawi said the victims’ families have been informed of “the cancellation of the session to begin proceedings in our cases due to the shortage in funding”.
She considered that “when the case reached the trial phase, the international community distanced itself from the tribunal, amid the total nonchalance of the government and political leadership.”
“Isn’t the international community responsible for the tribunal’s mismanagement? Aren’t influential countries the ones who designate the registrar, the judges, the public prosecutor and the head of defense office? Why are you holding the victims responsible for your bad choices and poor control over the tribunal’s work?”
She added that Hawi’s family “will hold every person who is proved to be behind the delay in serving justice responsible in the assassination case.”
“Our family has been robbed of justice and we were denied access to the confidential filings in the case”
“If the court closes its doors, the family of George Hawi will sue every official either in the tribunal or in the United Nations who caused delays in our case, and every official in the Tribunal who took away the competence of Lebanese courts and deprived us of justice for 16 years,” she said.
Widower of Ghazi bou Karroum, one of the victims who were killed in the bombing that targeted Hamadeh, said “the tribunal’s closure means killing all our hopes for justice and accountability for us and for the victims of this nation.” She urged the international community and donor countries “not to abandon the victims of Lebanon and their families.”
Osama Abdelsamad spoke on behalf of the family of Khaled Moura, who was killed in the bombing that targeted Al-Murr and said: “The worst thing that could happen to the Lebanese is not only for the tribunal to close due to funding problems, but for the official authorities to remain passive and do nothing. In this case, justice will never be served.”