You are here

  • Home
  • UN Security Council to discuss Yemen oil tanker impasse

UN Security Council to discuss Yemen oil tanker impasse

UN Security Council to discuss Yemen oil tanker impasse
A close up view of the FSO Safer oil tanker on June 19, 2020, off the port of Ras Isa. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/68yr6

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

UN Security Council to discuss Yemen oil tanker impasse

UN Security Council to discuss Yemen oil tanker impasse
  • FSO Safer has 1.1 million barrels of crude on board and has been abandoned near Yemen’s port of Hodeida since 2015
  • Dujarric: Militia’s comments seem to confirm that the Houthis aren’t ready to provide the assurances we need
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will meet this week to discuss a long-abandoned fuel tanker off Yemen amid growing fears of a catastrophic oil spill, diplomats said Wednesday.
Thursday’s meeting, requested by Britain, comes after the Houthi militia said an agreement to allow a UN mission to inspect the tanker had “reached a dead end.”
The 45-year-old fuel vessel FSO Safer has 1.1 million barrels of crude on board and has been abandoned near Yemen’s western port of Hodeida since 2015.
UN inspectors were initially meant to assess the tanker last year but the mission has been repeatedly delayed over disagreements with the militia.
A spokesperson for Britain at the UN said there was a “grave risk” of an oil spill “which would be catastrophic for Yemen and the region.”
“The responsibility for the tanker lies with the Houthis and they must cooperate with the UN. We are bringing this issue to the UN Security Council tomorrow to discuss next steps,” he added.
The Houthis said Tuesday that negotiations with the UN had reached an impasse after several days of talks, according to their Al-Masira channel.
They said they “deeply regret the UN’s backing out of conducting maintenance work (in a deal) that was signed last November.”
Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, reiterated that maintenance work can’t be undertaken without an impartial assessment first.
He said the militia's comments “seem to confirm that the Houthis aren’t ready to provide the assurances we need to deploy the UN mission to the Safer.”
“The Safer is a dangerous site, and we need to understand exactly what we’re dealing with before undertaking any major works,” Dujarric said.
The UN has said an oil spill would destroy Red Sea ecosystems, shut down the fishing industry and close Yemen’s lifeline Hodeida port for six months.
Apart from corrosion to the aging vessel, essential work to curb explosive gases in its storage tanks has been neglected.

Topics: Yemen FSO Safer Houthis UN

Related

GCC and Saudi officials discuss Yemen development projects
Saudi Arabia
GCC and Saudi officials discuss Yemen development projects
US condemns ‘devastating’ humanitarian toll of Houthi Marib offensive in Yemen
Middle-East
US condemns ‘devastating’ humanitarian toll of Houthi Marib offensive in Yemen

Yemeni government continues to provide exceptional permits for ships to deliver fuel: foreign minister

Yemeni government continues to provide exceptional permits for ships to deliver fuel: foreign minister
Updated 8 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni government continues to provide exceptional permits for ships to deliver fuel: foreign minister

Yemeni government continues to provide exceptional permits for ships to deliver fuel: foreign minister
  • Bin Mubarak highlighted the seriousness of the situation of the Safer oil tanker
  • Yemeni information minister warns of genocide against children in Houthi-controlled areas
Updated 8 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Yemeni government said on Wednesday it is continuing to provide exceptional permits for ships to deliver fuel for civilian use in Houthi controlled areas.
During a meeting with US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking, Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak said his government is issuing the permits “despite the Houthi militia looting the official revenues of fuel shipments to finance its war efforts instead of paying the salaries of employees.”
Bin Mubarak also highlighted the seriousness of the situation of the Safer oil tanker, which is at risk of breaking up and causing an ecological disaster in the Red Sea, Yemen’s Saba news agency reported.
“This is because the Houthi militia rejected all solutions and proposals and have not allowed a UN technical team to access the tanker to assess its condition and maintenance,” he said.
Bin Mubarak and Lenderking discussed efforts to end the six year war.
Bin Mubarak told Lenderking it was important to continue to support the Yemeni government and complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, especially with regard to security and the military.
The US envoy called on the Houthis to stop all military operations in Marib, where the militia launched an offensive in February.
Lenderking said the US will continue to support the legitimate government and the unity, stability and security of Yemen.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani said there had been a high death toll of child soldiers recruited by the Iran-backed Houthis in recent battles in Marib.
“The field reports and the Houthi militia’s confessions through its media outlets confirm the significant increase in the number of children killed, who were thrust into suicide attacks by the militia on various fronts in the Yemeni province of Marib, since it established camps to lure and recruit them under the guise of ‘summer centers’,” Al-Eryani said.
He warned of “a genocide perpetrated by the Houthi militia against thousands of children aged between 10 and 16, after luring them from their homes and schools and brainwashing them with extremist ideas.
Elsewhere, Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi held talks on Yemen with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde, during her visit to the sultanate.

Topics: Yemen Tim Lenderking Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak Moammar Al-Eryani Ann Linde Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi United States

Related

UN Security Council to discuss Yemen oil tanker impasse
Middle-East
UN Security Council to discuss Yemen oil tanker impasse
GCC and Saudi officials discuss Yemen development projects
Saudi Arabia
GCC and Saudi officials discuss Yemen development projects

Visiting ICC prosecutor asks Sudan to hand over Bashir ally accused of Darfur genocide

Visiting ICC prosecutor asks Sudan to hand over Bashir ally accused of Darfur genocide
Updated 5 min 26 sec ago

Visiting ICC prosecutor asks Sudan to hand over Bashir ally accused of Darfur genocide

Visiting ICC prosecutor asks Sudan to hand over Bashir ally accused of Darfur genocide
Updated 5 min 26 sec ago

KHARTOUM: The International Criminal Court has asked Sudan to hand over one of the key people accused of war crimes and genocide in Darfur, the visiting chief ICC prosecutor said Wednesday.
The accused, Ahmed Haroun, is also an ally of ousted President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir.
Haroun, asked in May to be sent to The Hague, the court’s headquarters, complaining that he would not receive a fair trial in Sudan.
Chief ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told a news conference that Bashir, in prison in Khartoum, was still wanted by the ICC and that the court was willing to negotiate with the Sudanese government on where his trial should be held.
Bashir had for years resisted ICC warrants against him and four allies, including Haroun, over the conflict in Sudan’s western region that killed an estimated 300,000 people and drove 2.5 million from their homes.
They face charges at The Hague of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for atrocities committed by pro-government forces in Darfur beginning in 2002.
The military-civilian transitional government that replaced Bashir in 2019 has said it will cooperate with the court.
ICC investigators will travel to Darfur to continue speaking with victims of the violence, Bensouda said.
She said she did not sense any opposition from Sudanese officials over handing over Haroun, which she said would need to happen before July so that he could be tried alongside defendant Ali Kushayb, who handed himself over to the court last year.
Darfur, which Bensouda visited this week, has seen a new outbreak of violence, beginning last year.
“One of the (pieces of) information I got during my tour is that crimes are ongoing,” she said. “And what I want to say is that the ICC has not stopped working, it has not stopped looking at the situation and it will continue.”

Related

Sudan says reviewing naval base deal with Russia
Middle-East
Sudan says reviewing naval base deal with Russia
Senior global figures slam ‘obstruction’ of ICC Palestine probe
World
Senior global figures slam ‘obstruction’ of ICC Palestine probe

UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes

UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes
Updated 24 min 36 sec ago

UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes

UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes
Updated 24 min 36 sec ago
GAZA: The Gaza director of the UN agency that deals with Palestinian refugees has been called in for consultation with his bosses in Jerusalem after angering Palestinians with comments.
The comments they said favored Israel during last month’s fighting.
Protests have erupted in the territory over the comments by UNRWA Gaza chief Matthias Schmale in an interview with Israel’s N12 television on May 22, in which he said he did not dispute Israel’s assertion that its air strikes were “precise.”
Eleven days of conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted on May 10. More than 250 Palestinians were killed in hundreds of Israeli air strikes in Gaza. More than 4,000 rockets, many intercepted, fired by Gaza militants killed 13 people in Israel.
Hamas, the Islamist militant group that rules the enclave has ridiculed him as “a spokesman for the Israeli military.”
Schmale, based in Gaza, has apologized for his remarks in which he was commenting on the ferocity of the air strikes and said: .”.. precision was there but there was unacceptable and unbearable loss of life on the civilian side.”
Sami Mshasha, UNRWA’s spokesman in Jerusalem, said on Wednesday Schmale and his deputy had been “called in for consultation and discussion at the Jerusalem headquarters over the latest developments in Gaza.”
Another official told Reuters that Deputy Commissioner-General Leni Stenseth would temporarily lead the Gaza team.
UNRWA provides education, health and relief services to around 5.7 million Palestinian registered refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.
“In the coming few weeks, UNRWA will review the emergency response mechanism in Gaza to determine lessons and conclusions to improve UNRWA’s response and performance during times of crisis and emergency,” Mshasha said in a statement.
In a statement on May 25, Schmale said in apology: “There is no justification whatsoever for killing civilians.” He said: “Military precision and sophistication are never a justification for war.”
Israel’s foreign ministry has said its forces acted “in accordance with international law, in defending our citizens from Hamas’ indiscriminate rocket fire.”

Turkish lira falls to record low following Erdogan’s call for rate cut  

Turkish lira falls to record low following Erdogan’s call for rate cut  
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Turkish lira falls to record low following Erdogan’s call for rate cut  

Turkish lira falls to record low following Erdogan’s call for rate cut  
  • Turkish lira lost 0.6 percent of its value and hit a low of 8.88 lira to the US dollar
  • The drop came after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his willingness to cut interest rates June 1
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: The Turkish lira again slumped to a fresh low early on Wednesday, losing 0.6 percent of its value and hitting a low of 8.88 lira to the US dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his willingness to cut interest rates June 1.

The drop is alarming in a country that already faces significant financial stress due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, with the lira’s credibility damaged and Turkey vulnerable to external shocks. 

Raising concerns about the autonomy of the Turkish Central Bank (CBRT), Erdogan, said he had spoken to the newly-appointed CBRT governor about cutting rates. “For that, we will reach July and August thereabouts so that rates can begin to fall,” he said. 

Over the last two and half years, Erdogan has replaced four CBRT governors. Naci Agbal, a respected figure and a market-friendly governor, was ousted in March after he hiked interest rates in reaction to global markets. On May 25, Erdogan also removed one of four CBRT deputy governors.

The current governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, has held interest rates stable at 19 percent and has resisted Erdogan’s pressure to lower them. 

“We have seen all this before. Investors do not want to see yet another premature rate cut, especially when inflation is stubbornly high, but most would not have been caught by surprise by Erdogan’s comments,” Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London, told Arab News. 

The sudden change in the exchange rates for the lira, still one of the worst-performing currencies in the emerging markets, has been a direct reaction to the latest remarks from Erdogan, who believes that any cut in rates will decrease producer costs and will push consumer prices down. 

On Thursday, Turkish authorities will announce updated inflation data, which is currently at 17 percent. 

CBRT authorities held calls with investors and some foreign experts on Wednesday to inject credibility into the economic prospects of the country. 

“Erdogan has supported the argument that high rates fuel inflation, even though conventional economic theory says the opposite is true. A succession of central bankers had to deal with this and more often than not had to bend monetary policy to Erdogan’s will,” Piccoli said. 

The president’s relentless commentary on interest rates also reflects the institutional degradation that Turkey has been facing for years. The CBRT is one of the main victims of this process, Piccoli said. 

According to the latest official statistics, the number of people borrowing from banks has reached 34.5 million, while about 2.3 million people took out loans for the first time this year, especially consumer loans and credit card expenditures, with a significant rise in suicide rates amid financial strain. 

Daron Acemoglu, economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), recently urged the Turkish government to keep its hands off the CBRT and underlined the importance of monetary policy independence. 

“It is accepted all over the world that the CBRT needs autonomy. There should not be any monetary policy based on instructions coming from the prime minister or president. When you do this, foreign capital will not come,” Acemoglu said. 

He also voiced his concerns over a potential deepening of Turkey’s current economic crisis. 

Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management in Switzerland, said Erdogan is focused on interest rates because current borrowing costs in the Turkish economy are too high and have started constraining domestic demand, which is one of the key growth pillars. 

“The economy definitely needs lower rates for its credit-based model to work properly and to boost GDP growth, which is currently not possible due to the still very high headline and core inflation and elevated inflation expectations,” he told Arab News. 

Markov believes that the CBRT is now again committed to delivering price stability, and despite the recent comments from the president, will not cut rates in the very near term, and not until the disinflation process is in place, so not before the summer. 

“Kavcioglu is trying to regain some CBRT credibility which was lost after the firing of Gov. Agbal back in March. The implication for investors is still a complicated one because offshore investors are still not convinced of the CBRT’s full commitment to price stability, as they still think the CBRT is dependent on the political pressure coming from the president,” he said. 

According to Markov, this will continue to trigger market and lira volatility in the period ahead. 

“Nevertheless, I have the impression that Kavcioglu is fundamentally a hawk and that he will try to delay the start of rate cuts as much as possible without offending the president. Overall, I think the earliest possible date for a rate cut is in July. A rate cut in June is off the table,” he said.

Topics: Turkey Turkish lira Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Turkish lira hits new low after Erdogan says rate cuts needed
Business & Economy
Turkish lira hits new low after Erdogan says rate cuts needed
Turkish lira hits record low as world inflation looms
Business & Economy
Turkish lira hits record low as world inflation looms

Lebanon’s caretaker PM calls on ‘friends’ to stand by Lebanese

Lebanon’s caretaker PM calls on ‘friends’ to stand by Lebanese
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

Lebanon’s caretaker PM calls on ‘friends’ to stand by Lebanese

Lebanon’s caretaker PM calls on ‘friends’ to stand by Lebanese
  • ’Either you save it now before it’s too late or else no regrets will help,’ Diab said
  • Diab has been steering the government in a caretaker role since his cabinet resigned in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon is “in the heart of great danger,” and needs friendly countries to save it, the caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, said on Wednesday.
“Either you save it now before it’s too late or else no regrets will help,” Diab said in a televised address. Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis that is posing the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.
Diab has been steering the government in a caretaker role since his cabinet resigned in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast, which devastated large swathes of the capital, killed hundreds of people and injured thousands.
Prime Minister-desginate Saad Al-Hariri has been at loggerheads with President Michel Aoun over naming cabinet ministers for ten months as the country hurtles toward economic collapse. A new government capable of introducing reforms is necessary to unlock much needed foreign aid.
“I call on political powers to present concessions, and those will be small no matter how big they may seem, because that will alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese and stop this frightening path,” Diab said.
Under a sectarian power-sharing system, Lebanon’s president must be a Maronite Christian and the prime minister a Sunni Muslim. Aoun, a Christian, is an ally of the Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah, listed as a terrorist group by the United States.
Hariri, a veteran Sunni politician, has said the only way out of Lebanon’s crisis is through mending relations with its Arab neighbors.

Topics: Lebanon Hassan Diab Saad Al-Hariri

Related

Special Hariri bombing tribunal ‘may close without urgent funding’
Middle-East
Hariri bombing tribunal ‘may close without urgent funding’
Special ‘Last attempt’ to form govt in Lebanon as World Bank savages authorities
Middle-East
‘Last attempt’ to form govt in Lebanon as World Bank savages authorities

Latest updates

Yemeni government continues to provide exceptional permits for ships to deliver fuel: foreign minister
Yemeni government continues to provide exceptional permits for ships to deliver fuel: foreign minister
Visiting ICC prosecutor asks Sudan to hand over Bashir ally accused of Darfur genocide
Visiting ICC prosecutor asks Sudan to hand over Bashir ally accused of Darfur genocide
UN Security Council to discuss Yemen oil tanker impasse
UN Security Council to discuss Yemen oil tanker impasse
UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes
UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister holds talks with US envoy for the Horn of Africa
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman. (SPA)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.