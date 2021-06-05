You are here

Latvian woman charged in US with role in cybercrime group Trickbot

date 2021-06-05
  • Group accused of infecting millions of computers worldwide with malware that targeted hospitals, schools, governments, businesses and other entities
WASHINGTON: A Latvian woman has been charged with developing malicious software used by a cybercrime organization that infected computers worldwide and looted bank accounts of millions of dollars, the Justice Department said Friday.
Alla Witte is charged as part of a 47-count indictment with participating in an organization known as the Trickbot Group, which authorities say operated in Russia and several other countries. The group is accused of infecting millions of computers worldwide with malware that targeted hospitals, schools, governments, businesses and other entities.
Witte, who authorities say previously lived in Suriname, was arrested in Miami in February. She was arraigned Friday in federal court in Cleveland, according to the Justice Department.
The prosecution, which the Justice Department says is part of its newly developed ransomware task force, comes as the Biden administration confronts a growing scourge of ransomware attacks that have targeted crucial supply chains including meat and fuel. The White House, which has also been contending with cyberespionage campaigns aimed at US government agencies, issued a memo this week underscoring that the fight against ransomware is a top priority.
“These charges serve as a warning to would-be cybercriminals that the Department of Justice, through the Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force and alongside our partners, will use all the tools at our disposal to disrupt the cybercriminal ecosystem,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.




The indictment accuses Witte of participating in a scheme to steal millions of dollars from entities across the world by infecting computers with malware that captured personal information — such as credit card numbers and passwords — and gave TrickBot members access to the victims’ networks.
Among the targets identified in the indictment are real estate and law firms, country clubs, public school districts and other companies.
Prosecutors say Witte worked as a malware developer for the group, writing code related to ransomware that told victims that they’d need to acquire special software to decrypt their files. She’s also accused of providing code that monitored and tracked authorized users of the malware.
In October, weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Microsoft announced legal action to disrupt TrickBot in an operation aimed at knocking offline command-and-control servers.
The indictment, which includes multiple other defendants whose names have been blacked out, includes charges of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, aggravated identity theft and other crimes.
It was not immediately clear if Witte had a lawyer.

Putin chafes at US, criticizes response to pro-Trump Capitol rioters

Updated 24 min 30 sec ago
  • Says Russia-US disagreements "are not the result of Russian actions"
  • Voices hope that his June 16 meeting with US President Biden will help ease tensions
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday set a tough tone for his upcoming summit with US President Joe Biden, accusing Washington of trying to contain Russia and citing its response to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as a manifestation of the West’s double standards.
Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Putin said that arms control, global conflicts, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change are among the issues he and Biden would discuss at their June 16 summit in Geneva.
“We need to find ways of looking for a settlement in our relations, which are at an extremely low level now,” Putin said.
“We don’t have any issues with the US,” he continued. “But it has an issue with us. It wants to contain our development and publicly talks about it. Economic restrictions and attempts to influence our country’s domestic politics, relying on forces they consider their allies inside Russia, stem from that.”
He voiced hope that the meeting will help ease tensions with Washington. Russia-US ties have sunk to post-Cold War lows over Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, accusations of Russian interference in elections in the US and other Western nations, and cyberattacks that US officials allege had Russian origins.
Putin reiterated that Russia rejects accusations of interfering in US presidential elections, and he spoke critically of the US response to the Capitol attack, which took place as Congress prepared to certify that Biden had defeated then-President Donald Trump in November.
“They weren’t just a crowd of robbers and rioters. Those people had come with political demands,” he said.
Putin pointed out that the heavy charges against hundreds of participants in the attack were filed even as the US and its allies strongly criticized Belarus’ crackdown on anti-government protests. And he charged that even as the West has criticized Russian authorities for a harsh response to anti-Kremlin demonstrations, protesters in Europe have faced an even tougher police response, with some shot in the eye by what he mockingly called “democratic rubber bullets.”
At a later videoconference with the heads of major international news agencies, Putin said “I don’t expect any breakthrough results” from the summit with Biden. The United States and Russia have some corresponding interests, he said, “despite certain disagreements. These disagreements are not the result of Russian actions.”
In response to a question from Associated Press President and Chief Executive Gary Pruitt, Putin returned to the theme of blaming the United States for poor relations.
“We are not taking steps first — I’m talking about the steps that deteriorated our relations. It was not us who introduced sanctions against us, it was the United States who did that on every occasion and even without grounds, just because our country exists,” he said through a translator.
He also criticized the United States as being overconfident and drew a parallel with the Soviet Union.
“You know what the problem is? I will tell you as a former citizen of the former Soviet Union. What is the problem of empires — they think that they are so powerful that they can afford small errors and mistakes,” he said. “But the number of problems is growing. There comes a time when they can no longer be dealt with. And the United States, with a confident gait, a firm step, is going straight along the path of the Soviet Union.”
At the earlier session, Putin praised Biden as a “very experienced statesman who has been involved in politics for his entire life ... and a very prudent and careful person. I do hope that our meeting will be positive.”
He also took time to deride the allegations that Russian hackers targeted a US pipeline and a meat plant — accusations that have clouded the atmosphere before the summit.
“I do hope that people would realize that there hasn’t been any malicious Russian activity whatsoever,” he said. “I heard something about the meat plant. It’s sheer nonsense. We all understand it’s just ridiculous. A pipeline? It’s equally absurd.”
Putin said “the US special services should track down those ransom seekers. It’s certainly not Russia that would extort money from some company. We don’t deal with chicken or beef. It’s plain ridiculous.”
He alleged the hacking accusations were aired by those who try to “provoke new conflicts before our meeting with Biden,” and added that some in the US doubted Russian involvement in the hacks.
“It means that inside the American society, media and political class, there are people who want to find ways to repair US-Russian relations,” he said.
On other issues, Putin praised his country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and called for a stronger worldwide response to global warming as he sought to bolster Russia’s international standing.
Addressing the forum, Putin lauded the efficiency of Russian-designed vaccines and bemoaned what he described as “politically motivated bans” on their purchase in some countries.
Last year, Russia boasted of being the first in the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine, but it has since moved slowly in giving shots to its population. The slack pace of vaccination has been partly attributed to public skepticism about the vaccines amid controversial signals from the authorities.
Experts have questioned whether Russia will be able to meet the government target of vaccinating more than 30 million of the country’s 146 million people by mid-June, and nearly 69 million by August.
Putin again urged the Russians to move quickly to get the shots, and he invited foreigners to Russia to get vaccinated, saying he would instruct the government to facilitate that.
He also emphasized the need to strengthen the international response to climate change, noting that melting permafrost has posed a major challenge to Russia’s Arctic regions.
“We have entire cities built on permafrost,” he said. “What will happen if it all starts melting?”
Putin said pipes have been laid for the first of two lines of the prospective Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, leaving only welding to finalize its construction. He said the second line will follow soon.
The US has strongly opposed construction of the Russian pipeline, but the Biden administration opted last month not to punish the German company overseeing the project while announcing new sanctions against Russian companies and ships. The Kremlin has hailed it as a “positive signal” before the Putin-Biden summit.
The Russian leader hailed the project as more economically feasible than an existing pipeline via Ukraine, rejecting Ukrainian and Western criticism that it’s designed to rob Kyiv of transit fees.
Putin said Russia will continue pumping via Ukraine 40 billion cubic meters of gas a year in line with an existing five-year contract, and could continue doing so after it expires if Ukraine shows “goodwill.”
Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a tense tug-of-war following Moscow’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and its support for separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine.
Putin deplored what he described as the US use of the dollar as a political weapon, saying that “its use as an instrument of competition and political struggle has hurt its role as the world reserve currency.”
Russia said Thursday it will completely remove the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund and turn the dollar-denominated assets into euros, yuan and gold. Russia long has moved to reduce the dollar’s share in its hard currency reserves as it has faced US sanctions amid tensions with Washington and its allies.

New investigation finds sharp rise in Indonesian slavery at sea

Updated 05 June 2021
JAKARTA: The number of reported cases of forced labor among Indonesian migrant fishermen has risen nearly twofold in one year, a new report has shown, prompting renewed calls for the government to ratify a convention protecting workers at sea.
Indonesia is the world’s third largest sea workforce source, after China and the Philippines, with 1.2 million nationals working on merchant and fishing vessels, according to data from the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment.
Although these workers send around IDR150 trillion ($10.5 billion) in annual remittances, Indonesia has not yet ratified the 2007 Work in Fishing Convention of the International Labor Organization (ILO C188), which aims to ensure that crew members of fishing vessels are entitled to good working conditions and safety.
“Forced Labor at Sea: The Case of Indonesian Migrant Fishers,” the new report released by Greenpeace and the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union (SBMI) earlier this week, showed that the situation of Indonesia’s sea workforce had worsened since 2019.
“If we look at the number of complaints we received from the seafarers, it increased to 62 complaints from 34 in our previous report,” Afdillah, ocean campaigner at Greenpeace Indonesia, told Arab News on Friday.
In the report, based on complaints the SBMI received from May 2019 to June 2020, investigators alleged that 20 Indonesian hiring agencies and 26 fishing firms from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Ivory Coast, and Nauru had been involved in forced labor against Indonesian seafarers. 
They also identified an increase from 13 vessels in 2019 to 45 in 2020 where workers were facing abuse. “We believe this is just the tip of an iceberg, since we can only document complaints filed to SBMI, and we know that there are many more unreported and unmonitored cases out there,” Afdillah said.
Calls on the Indonesian government to act have mounted in the past months, after Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on several occasions expressed concern over the forced labor of Indonesians on Chinese fishing vessels, following a viral video showing the working conditions on one such ship that led to the death of its three Indonesian crew members.
Although the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment has said the government is drafting a national action plan on the protection of seafarers working on board merchant and fisheries’ vessels, rights groups say it should start by ratifying the ILO convention.
“By ratifying ILO C188, Indonesia could leverage its diplomacy when dealing with countries where the vessels are registered,” Afdillah said. “It would also ensure that the rights of the crew members are fulfilled so that we can put an end to fatal, forced labor at sea.” 
But according to Mohammad Abdi Suhufan, the national coordinator for the group Destructive Fishing Watch, government bodies were still at odds with each other on the significance of ratifying the convention and the country must first put its own house in order to be able to pressure foreign actors. 
“There has been no significant progress from the government’s response to the continued grim condition and number of victims in forced labor on board foreign fishing vessels,” Suhufan told Arab News. “The diplomatic effort with China is only a downstream measure, but the condition will not improve unless there is an upstream measure to reform the regulations in seafarers’ recruitment.”

Pakistani woman whose call to PM went viral demands justice system reform

Updated 05 June 2021
  • Mazhar complained to Imran Khan about a man illegally occupying her house 
  • Problem was addressed and outstanding rent paid hours after raising issue
LAHORE: A Pakistani woman who shot to internet fame last week, after she called Prime Minister Imran Khan during a live Q&A session and complained about a tenant who had illegally occupied her house, has called for a reform of the justice system in the country, saying millions like her have no recourse.
Ayesha Mazhar, a single mother of a three-year-old, called Khan on Sunday and said a tenant had refused to leave her house, and subsequently to pay rent of over 450,000 rupees ($2,883), and was using his influence with the police to prolong her agony.
“The moment I ended my call with the prime minister, I was contacted by police officials who wanted to know my address and promised to resolve my case,” Mazhar told Arab News on Wednesday. “The next day I got the outstanding rental payments, and my problem was addressed.”
While she expressed gratitude to the government, she also called for institutional reforms. “Do we always have to call the prime minister when we find ourselves in such situations?” She asked.
Mazhar, who lives in Quetta, said her mother had bought a house in Lahore’s DHA Rahbar Housing Society, which she rented to a man named Imran Asghar in 2019, who turned out to be the brother of a senior superintendent of police, and who, after a point, refused to pay rent or vacate her house despite repeated requests. 
Asghar also got a stay order from a court which “allowed him to occupy the house for an indefinite period,” Mazhar said. “I wonder how a court can allow a person to do that and turn the real owner of a house homeless?”

BACKGROUND

Mazhar applauded Lahore’s former Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umer Sheikh who got Asghar to vacate the house last December before being transferred.

Mazhar said that consequently, she could not move into the house in Lahore. “I am a divorcee with a three-year-old son. Can you imagine what it must be like for a woman to travel to a new city with no shelter?”  
She said that she had lodged a complaint with police but was “devastated” when the tenant used abusive language against her at a police station and no officials intervened.
“The situation took its toll on my mother’s health, who was diagnosed with cancer,” she said. “I took my mother to see several parliamentarians and even visited media houses, but no one came to our rescue.”
Mazhar applauded Lahore’s former Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umer Sheikh who got Asghar to vacate the house last December before being transferred. Asghar, however, “refused to pay the rent which had piled up in the last two years and amounted to over 450,000 rupees,” she said.
Asked about Mazhar’s case, the city’s new CCPO Mehmood Dogar agreed that it had been mishandled.
“It was a simple case,” he said. “Her house was illegally occupied, and the tenant was not vacating the premises. However, it became tricky due to the legal technicalities since both parties had filed their cases in the court and we were bound by its orders.”
He added that the police had launched an operation against illegal occupants since the beginning of the year, and restored the possession of more than 350 plots to their rightful owners.
Police spokesperson Muhammad Arif said more than 100,000 such cases were reported every year and resolved in accordance with the law.
“This was one case where things grew ugly and the victim had to suffer at the hands of our system,” he said, adding that the CCPO had asked all police stations to deal with such cases as a priority.
Meanwhile, Mazhar said she hoped Khan would do his best to reform the police and judiciary, and provide some respite to “millions of people who are suffering and desperately waiting for justice.” 

With over 80,000 dead, Argentines struggle under weight of COVID-19

Updated 04 June 2021
  • Argentina is engulfed in a second coronavirus wave that started mid-February and is pushing hospitals close to saturation point
  • Late Friday, Argentina had confirmed 80,411 deaths among its 45 million citizens
BUENOS AIRES: For lawyer Lidia Alverisi, Argentina’s COVID-19 pandemic has taken an almost unbearable toll.
“We have all lost someone, someone we knew well,” she told Reuters. “In my case, it’s been friends I’ve known for 40 years who were gone in just 10 days.”
The South American country is engulfed in a second wave of the virus that started in mid-February and is pushing hospitals close to saturation point and its citizens to despair.
By late on Friday, Argentina had confirmed 80,411 deaths among its 45 million citizens from the disease, with a total 3.9 million cases.
At present it ranks the third-highest in the world for average daily cases, with more total recorded per capita cases than regional giant Brazil.
The government has struggled to find a balance between lockdowns and keeping the already embattled economy going, as well as driving a vaccine campaign that was slow to start and medics say won’t manage to drive down infection rates for several months.
“I think deaths could have been avoided if the government had focused more on vaccines and if people had respected the lockdowns more,” said student Martina Dawin, 17.
Others however, think the government’s priority should have been shielding people from more economic hardship after three straight years of recession.
Diego Peralta said he had voted for Argentina´s leftist President Alberto Fernandez but had lost faith because of the extended lockdowns. “I feel bad for my fellow citizens going through a bad time, but COVID-19 is secondary when there’s no food to give your child,” he said.
Argentina is inoculating its citizens against COVID-19 with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines, the AstraZeneca jab developed with Oxford University and Chinese-made Sinopharm.
Since the campaign started on Christmas Eve last year, the country has carried out 13.4 million inoculations, though only around 3 million people have received the full double dose.
Argentina’s health minister Carla Vizzotti insisted that although the number of deaths remained alarming, the decline in the number of over 60s, who received vaccines first, among them was a sign the country was moving in the right direction.
Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Roberto Debbag said there was still some way to go.
“We will have high or medium-high numbers until more than 30 or 40 percent of the population has been vaccinated with two doses,” he said. “I don’t think that will happen in the space of the next three months.”

Church criticizes Austrian government's 'Islam Map'

Updated 04 June 2021
  • Several Muslims have already been attacked and a mosque has been defaced since that map went online
  • Cardinal Schoenborn has asked why one of the country’s many religious communities was singled out
VIENNA: The Austrian Catholic church on Friday became the latest religious group to criticize a government-backed, online map of hundreds of Muslim organization which sparked violence against the Muslim minority.
The highly controversial map shows details of more than 600 Muslim associations — from youth groups to mosques — including details on their location and photos of members.
The map was first presented by a government-funded group monitoring Muslim extremism and by Austria’s Integration Minister Susanne Raab, a member of conservative, anti-migration Austrian People’s Party (OeVP), who called it a tool to “fight political Islam as a breeding ground for extremism.”
Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn, the head of the Austrian Catholic church, wrote in an op-ed Friday that it was “dangerous to give the impression that one of the religious community is under general suspicion,” and asked why one of the country’s many religious communities was singled out.
Umit Vural, head of the Islamic Religious Community of Austria, described the map as a “massive security threat” to Muslims, while the Muslim Youth Austria organization said several Muslims had already been attacked and a mosque has been defaced since that map went online in late May.
About a quarter of Austria’s majority Catholic population vote for the Islamophobic far-right party, and far-right extremists in the past week have put up signs reading “Be careful! Political Islam is near you” on streets where the map showed Muslim organization, calling on “fellow patriots” to join them.
EU Special Representative on Antisemitic and Anti-Muslim Hatred and Hate Crimes Daniel Hoeltgen urged the government to take down the map, while a range of representatives of other religious communities, including the president of the Conference of European Rabbis, Pinchas Goldschmidt, also rebuked it.
Verbal and physical attacks against Muslims have already been on the rise since an Austrian-born extremist killed four in Vienna in early November, according to a group documenting Islamophobia and anti-Muslim racism.

