14 killed in Burkina Faso village attack

14 killed in Burkina Faso village attack
An aerial view of the northern interchange, in Ouagadougou, on November 5, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

14 killed in Burkina Faso village attack

14 killed in Burkina Faso village attack
  • Unidentified assailants killed 13 people among the civilian population in the village of Tadarya
  • A member of the army auxiliary was also killed
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

OUAGADOUGOU: An attack on a village in the north of Burkina Faso has left at least 14 people dead, security and local sources said Saturday.
Unidentified assailants killed 13 people “among the civilian population” in the village of Tadaryat, a security source said, as well as a member of the army auxiliary who had come to help them. A local source confirmed the toll.

Topics: Burkina Faso

Brazil’s Anvisa approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine, with conditions

Brazil’s Anvisa approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine, with conditions
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

Brazil’s Anvisa approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine, with conditions

Brazil’s Anvisa approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine, with conditions
  • The rulings come after the health regulator rejected in late April imports of the Sputnik V shot requested by state governors desperate for vaccines
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

BRASILIA: Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday gave the green light for states to import the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, but with conditions attached.
Anvisa’s board voted 4-1 to grant the conditional approval after more than seven hours of deliberation, following the recommendation of its technical staff earlier in the day.
Anvisa also voted to approve, again with conditions, the Covaxin shot made by Bharat Biotech, a private company based in the Indian city of Hyderabad.
“SputnikV will arrive in Brazil in July,” tweeted Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the Sputnik V vaccine abroad.
Sputnik V tweeted that Brazil becomes the 67th country to authorize the vaccine.
Earlier on Friday, Anvisa’s technical staff had recommended approving the vaccine but only on certain conditions, such as that it be used only on healthy adults.
The rulings come after the health regulator rejected in late April imports of the Sputnik V shot requested by state governors desperate for vaccines. States had originally wanted 37 million doses.
At the time, Anvisa’s five-member board voted unanimously not to approve the Russian vaccine after technical staff had highlighted “inherent risks” and “serious” defects, citing a lack of data guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness.
The rejection kicked off a testy exchange with the Russian developers, who threatened to sue the Brazilian agency for defamation, accusing them of buckling under US pressure.
Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the RDIF said at the time that Sputnik V is 97.6 percent effective against COVID-19 in a “real-world” assessment based on data from 3.8 million people.
A source involved in the vaccine analysis process told Reuters that Anvisa’s decision on Friday was “an attempt to come up with a solution that guarantees a minimum degree of safety. Let’s see real-life data and effectiveness now.”
The Brazilian government signed a contract in February to buy 20 million doses of Covaxin, and Bharat Biotech applied for emergency use of the vaccine in Brazil in early March. However, Anvisa ruled on March 31 that the vaccine did not meet its manufacturing standards.
Brazil’s vaccination program has been blighted by delays and procurement failures, turning the country into one of the world’s deadliest COVID-19 hot spots this year and pushing the national health system to the brink of collapse.
Brazil has so far vaccinated 47.6 million people with a first dose, equivalent to 22.6 percent of the population, but only 22.7 million with two doses, or 10.8 percent of the population.
Brazil has registered 16.84 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and more than 470,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. Daily deaths have decreased from the peak of the second wave in April, but remain far higher than even the worst of 2020.

Topics: Sputnik V Brazil Coronavirus Vaccines

Australia’s Victoria reports five new COVID-19 cases

Australia’s Victoria reports five new COVID-19 cases
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

Australia’s Victoria reports five new COVID-19 cases

Australia’s Victoria reports five new COVID-19 cases
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria on Saturday reported a small increase in locally acquired COVID-19 cases as authorities hunted for the source of a highly infectious variant that has been detected in a new cluster.
Five new local cases were reported, taking Victoria’s total to 69 in the latest outbreak, as the state capital Melbourne entered its second weekend of a hard lockdown, due to end on June 10. Curbs were eased for the rest of the state on Friday.
Saturday’s count was up from four new locally acquired cases on Friday.
Authorities on Friday were alarmed after detecting the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 virus variant for the first time in Melbourne, sparking concerns cases could spike. There are now seven known cases of the Delta variant in the city.
The Delta variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as among the four COVID-19 variants of concern due to evidence that it spreads more easily, likely caused the latest devastating outbreak in India.
Snap lockdowns, regional border restrictions and strict social distancing rules have helped Australia rein in prior outbreaks and keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low at just 30,150 cases and 910 deaths.
Victoria’s outbreak, which began on May 24, has spurred people to join long queues for vaccinations following a slow rollout since February. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday 20 percent of the adult population has now had a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Topics: Australia Victoria

Latvian woman charged in US with role in cybercrime group Trickbot

Latvian woman charged in US with role in cybercrime group Trickbot
Updated 05 June 2021
AP

Latvian woman charged in US with role in cybercrime group Trickbot

Latvian woman charged in US with role in cybercrime group Trickbot
  • Group accused of infecting millions of computers worldwide with malware that targeted hospitals, schools, governments, businesses and other entities
Updated 05 June 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: A Latvian woman has been charged with developing malicious software used by a cybercrime organization that infected computers worldwide and looted bank accounts of millions of dollars, the Justice Department said Friday.
Alla Witte is charged as part of a 47-count indictment with participating in an organization known as the Trickbot Group, which authorities say operated in Russia and several other countries. The group is accused of infecting millions of computers worldwide with malware that targeted hospitals, schools, governments, businesses and other entities.
Witte, who authorities say previously lived in Suriname, was arrested in Miami in February. She was arraigned Friday in federal court in Cleveland, according to the Justice Department.
The prosecution, which the Justice Department says is part of its newly developed ransomware task force, comes as the Biden administration confronts a growing scourge of ransomware attacks that have targeted crucial supply chains including meat and fuel. The White House, which has also been contending with cyberespionage campaigns aimed at US government agencies, issued a memo this week underscoring that the fight against ransomware is a top priority.
“These charges serve as a warning to would-be cybercriminals that the Department of Justice, through the Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force and alongside our partners, will use all the tools at our disposal to disrupt the cybercriminal ecosystem,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.

Shutterstock illustration image

The indictment accuses Witte of participating in a scheme to steal millions of dollars from entities across the world by infecting computers with malware that captured personal information — such as credit card numbers and passwords — and gave TrickBot members access to the victims’ networks.
Among the targets identified in the indictment are real estate and law firms, country clubs, public school districts and other companies.
Prosecutors say Witte worked as a malware developer for the group, writing code related to ransomware that told victims that they’d need to acquire special software to decrypt their files. She’s also accused of providing code that monitored and tracked authorized users of the malware.
In October, weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Microsoft announced legal action to disrupt TrickBot in an operation aimed at knocking offline command-and-control servers.
The indictment, which includes multiple other defendants whose names have been blacked out, includes charges of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, aggravated identity theft and other crimes.
It was not immediately clear if Witte had a lawyer.

Topics: cybercrime Trickbot Group Alla Witte

Putin chafes at US, criticizes response to pro-Trump Capitol rioters

Putin chafes at US, criticizes response to pro-Trump Capitol rioters
Updated 05 June 2021
AP

Putin chafes at US, criticizes response to pro-Trump Capitol rioters

Putin chafes at US, criticizes response to pro-Trump Capitol rioters
  • Says Russia-US disagreements "are not the result of Russian actions"
  • Voices hope that his June 16 meeting with US President Biden will help ease tensions
Updated 05 June 2021
AP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday set a tough tone for his upcoming summit with US President Joe Biden, accusing Washington of trying to contain Russia and citing its response to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as a manifestation of the West’s double standards.
Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Putin said that arms control, global conflicts, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change are among the issues he and Biden would discuss at their June 16 summit in Geneva.
“We need to find ways of looking for a settlement in our relations, which are at an extremely low level now,” Putin said.
“We don’t have any issues with the US,” he continued. “But it has an issue with us. It wants to contain our development and publicly talks about it. Economic restrictions and attempts to influence our country’s domestic politics, relying on forces they consider their allies inside Russia, stem from that.”
He voiced hope that the meeting will help ease tensions with Washington. Russia-US ties have sunk to post-Cold War lows over Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, accusations of Russian interference in elections in the US and other Western nations, and cyberattacks that US officials allege had Russian origins.
Putin reiterated that Russia rejects accusations of interfering in US presidential elections, and he spoke critically of the US response to the Capitol attack, which took place as Congress prepared to certify that Biden had defeated then-President Donald Trump in November.
“They weren’t just a crowd of robbers and rioters. Those people had come with political demands,” he said.
Putin pointed out that the heavy charges against hundreds of participants in the attack were filed even as the US and its allies strongly criticized Belarus’ crackdown on anti-government protests. And he charged that even as the West has criticized Russian authorities for a harsh response to anti-Kremlin demonstrations, protesters in Europe have faced an even tougher police response, with some shot in the eye by what he mockingly called “democratic rubber bullets.”
At a later videoconference with the heads of major international news agencies, Putin said “I don’t expect any breakthrough results” from the summit with Biden. The United States and Russia have some corresponding interests, he said, “despite certain disagreements. These disagreements are not the result of Russian actions.”
In response to a question from Associated Press President and Chief Executive Gary Pruitt, Putin returned to the theme of blaming the United States for poor relations.
“We are not taking steps first — I’m talking about the steps that deteriorated our relations. It was not us who introduced sanctions against us, it was the United States who did that on every occasion and even without grounds, just because our country exists,” he said through a translator.
He also criticized the United States as being overconfident and drew a parallel with the Soviet Union.
“You know what the problem is? I will tell you as a former citizen of the former Soviet Union. What is the problem of empires — they think that they are so powerful that they can afford small errors and mistakes,” he said. “But the number of problems is growing. There comes a time when they can no longer be dealt with. And the United States, with a confident gait, a firm step, is going straight along the path of the Soviet Union.”
At the earlier session, Putin praised Biden as a “very experienced statesman who has been involved in politics for his entire life ... and a very prudent and careful person. I do hope that our meeting will be positive.”
He also took time to deride the allegations that Russian hackers targeted a US pipeline and a meat plant — accusations that have clouded the atmosphere before the summit.
“I do hope that people would realize that there hasn’t been any malicious Russian activity whatsoever,” he said. “I heard something about the meat plant. It’s sheer nonsense. We all understand it’s just ridiculous. A pipeline? It’s equally absurd.”
Putin said “the US special services should track down those ransom seekers. It’s certainly not Russia that would extort money from some company. We don’t deal with chicken or beef. It’s plain ridiculous.”
He alleged the hacking accusations were aired by those who try to “provoke new conflicts before our meeting with Biden,” and added that some in the US doubted Russian involvement in the hacks.
“It means that inside the American society, media and political class, there are people who want to find ways to repair US-Russian relations,” he said.
On other issues, Putin praised his country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and called for a stronger worldwide response to global warming as he sought to bolster Russia’s international standing.
Addressing the forum, Putin lauded the efficiency of Russian-designed vaccines and bemoaned what he described as “politically motivated bans” on their purchase in some countries.
Last year, Russia boasted of being the first in the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine, but it has since moved slowly in giving shots to its population. The slack pace of vaccination has been partly attributed to public skepticism about the vaccines amid controversial signals from the authorities.
Experts have questioned whether Russia will be able to meet the government target of vaccinating more than 30 million of the country’s 146 million people by mid-June, and nearly 69 million by August.
Putin again urged the Russians to move quickly to get the shots, and he invited foreigners to Russia to get vaccinated, saying he would instruct the government to facilitate that.
He also emphasized the need to strengthen the international response to climate change, noting that melting permafrost has posed a major challenge to Russia’s Arctic regions.
“We have entire cities built on permafrost,” he said. “What will happen if it all starts melting?”
Putin said pipes have been laid for the first of two lines of the prospective Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, leaving only welding to finalize its construction. He said the second line will follow soon.
The US has strongly opposed construction of the Russian pipeline, but the Biden administration opted last month not to punish the German company overseeing the project while announcing new sanctions against Russian companies and ships. The Kremlin has hailed it as a “positive signal” before the Putin-Biden summit.
The Russian leader hailed the project as more economically feasible than an existing pipeline via Ukraine, rejecting Ukrainian and Western criticism that it’s designed to rob Kyiv of transit fees.
Putin said Russia will continue pumping via Ukraine 40 billion cubic meters of gas a year in line with an existing five-year contract, and could continue doing so after it expires if Ukraine shows “goodwill.”
Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a tense tug-of-war following Moscow’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and its support for separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine.
Putin deplored what he described as the US use of the dollar as a political weapon, saying that “its use as an instrument of competition and political struggle has hurt its role as the world reserve currency.”
Russia said Thursday it will completely remove the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund and turn the dollar-denominated assets into euros, yuan and gold. Russia long has moved to reduce the dollar’s share in its hard currency reserves as it has faced US sanctions amid tensions with Washington and its allies.

Topics: Vladimir Putin US Capitol riots US-Russia tensions

New investigation finds sharp rise in Indonesian slavery at sea

New investigation finds sharp rise in Indonesian slavery at sea
Updated 05 June 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

New investigation finds sharp rise in Indonesian slavery at sea

New investigation finds sharp rise in Indonesian slavery at sea
Updated 05 June 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA



JAKARTA: The number of reported cases of forced labor among Indonesian migrant fishermen has risen nearly twofold in one year, a new report has shown, prompting renewed calls for the government to ratify a convention protecting workers at sea.
Indonesia is the world’s third largest sea workforce source, after China and the Philippines, with 1.2 million nationals working on merchant and fishing vessels, according to data from the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment.
Although these workers send around IDR150 trillion ($10.5 billion) in annual remittances, Indonesia has not yet ratified the 2007 Work in Fishing Convention of the International Labor Organization (ILO C188), which aims to ensure that crew members of fishing vessels are entitled to good working conditions and safety.
“Forced Labor at Sea: The Case of Indonesian Migrant Fishers,” the new report released by Greenpeace and the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union (SBMI) earlier this week, showed that the situation of Indonesia’s sea workforce had worsened since 2019.
“If we look at the number of complaints we received from the seafarers, it increased to 62 complaints from 34 in our previous report,” Afdillah, ocean campaigner at Greenpeace Indonesia, told Arab News on Friday.
In the report, based on complaints the SBMI received from May 2019 to June 2020, investigators alleged that 20 Indonesian hiring agencies and 26 fishing firms from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Ivory Coast, and Nauru had been involved in forced labor against Indonesian seafarers. 
They also identified an increase from 13 vessels in 2019 to 45 in 2020 where workers were facing abuse. “We believe this is just the tip of an iceberg, since we can only document complaints filed to SBMI, and we know that there are many more unreported and unmonitored cases out there,” Afdillah said.
Calls on the Indonesian government to act have mounted in the past months, after Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on several occasions expressed concern over the forced labor of Indonesians on Chinese fishing vessels, following a viral video showing the working conditions on one such ship that led to the death of its three Indonesian crew members.
Although the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment has said the government is drafting a national action plan on the protection of seafarers working on board merchant and fisheries’ vessels, rights groups say it should start by ratifying the ILO convention.
“By ratifying ILO C188, Indonesia could leverage its diplomacy when dealing with countries where the vessels are registered,” Afdillah said. “It would also ensure that the rights of the crew members are fulfilled so that we can put an end to fatal, forced labor at sea.” 
But according to Mohammad Abdi Suhufan, the national coordinator for the group Destructive Fishing Watch, government bodies were still at odds with each other on the significance of ratifying the convention and the country must first put its own house in order to be able to pressure foreign actors. 
“There has been no significant progress from the government’s response to the continued grim condition and number of victims in forced labor on board foreign fishing vessels,” Suhufan told Arab News. “The diplomatic effort with China is only a downstream measure, but the condition will not improve unless there is an upstream measure to reform the regulations in seafarers’ recruitment.”

Topics: Indonesian Slavery

