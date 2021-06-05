India asks Twitter to follow tough new social media laws

US State Department discourages employees from using term ‘Abraham Accords’

LONDON: It has been revealed that the Biden Administration’s State Department discourages officials and employees from referring to the UAE/Bahrain-Israel normalization agreements as the ‘“Abraham Accords” — despite that being their official name.

According to US daily The Washington Free Beacon, emails to employees stated that the agreements will only be referred to as “normalization agreements,” as opposed to the Abraham Accords.

A Free Beacon source with direct knowledge of the Biden administration’s internal decision-making process confirmed the news.

The term “Abraham Accords” was also removed from the State Department’s talking points, documents, statements and official communications, according to the Free Beacon source, while adding that senior department officials have been diverting any explanations regarding the policy decision.

A State Department Spokesperson told Arab News on background that “We refer to the agreements originally called the Abraham Accords as such."

They added that “this administration is not focused on what these agreements are called but what they mean.”

Last year, the Trump Administration brokered the Abraham Accords that allowed Israel to normalize relations with the UAE, Bahrain, and, later, Sudan and Morocco.