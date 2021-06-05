You are here

  • Home
  • India asks Twitter to follow tough new social media laws

India asks Twitter to follow tough new social media laws

The new rules require Internet platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to erase content that authorities deem unlawful and to help with police investigations. (File/AFP)
The new rules require Internet platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to erase content that authorities deem unlawful and to help with police investigations. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zbgng

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

India asks Twitter to follow tough new social media laws

The new rules require Internet platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to erase content that authorities deem unlawful and to help with police investigations. (File/AFP)
  • In a letter to Twitter, the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry said the new rules came into force on May 26
  • The letter did not elaborate on what consequences Twitter might face
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s government on Saturday warned Twitter to immediately comply with the country’s new social media regulations, which critics say give the government more power to police online content.
Twitter is involved in a tense battle with the Indian government, which has often asked it to restrict content alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is trying to silence criticism, including of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to Twitter, the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry said the new rules came into force on May 26, but the social media site so far hasn’t complied. It asked Twitter to treat Saturday’s letter as a final notice, otherwise the company “shall be liable to consequences,” the Press Trust of India news agency reported.
The letter did not elaborate on what consequences Twitter might face. There was no immediate comment from Twitter.
Last month, the company said it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, days after Indian police visited its office in New Delhi over its labeling of a tweet by a governing party spokesman as “manipulated media.”
Twitter said in a statement that “to keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India.”
“But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law,” it said.
The new rules require Internet platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to erase content that authorities deem unlawful and to help with police investigations, including identifying the originators of “mischievous information.”
The ministry’s letter Saturday warned Twitter that non-compliance with the new social media regulations could see the company lose its liability protections as an intermediary, meaning Twitter could face lawsuits over content.
Critics accuse Modi’s government of silencing criticism on social media, particularly Twitter, a charge senior leaders have denied.
Last month, the messaging app WhatsApp filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court arguing that new government rules that require it to make messages “traceable” to external parties are unconstitutional and undermine the fundamental right to privacy.

Topics: India Twitter social media

Related

Update Nigeria suspends Twitter after president’s post removed
Media
Nigeria suspends Twitter after president’s post removed
Twitter Blue will cost C$3.49 ($2.90) or A$4.49 ($3.48) per month in Canada and Australia respectively. (Twitter)
Media
Twitter begins rolling out subscription product to undo tweets, customize app

US State Department discourages employees from using term ‘Abraham Accords’

Last year, the Trump Administration brokered the Abraham Accords that allowed Israel to normalize relations with the UAE, Bahrain, and, later, Sudan and Morocco. (File/AFP)
Last year, the Trump Administration brokered the Abraham Accords that allowed Israel to normalize relations with the UAE, Bahrain, and, later, Sudan and Morocco. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 min 21 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

US State Department discourages employees from using term ‘Abraham Accords’

Last year, the Trump Administration brokered the Abraham Accords that allowed Israel to normalize relations with the UAE, Bahrain, and, later, Sudan and Morocco. (File/AFP)
  • A Washington Free Beacon source with direct knowledge of the Biden administration’s internal decision-making process confirmed the news
  • A State Department Spokesperson told Arab News on background that “this administration is not focused on what these agreements are called but what they mean”
Updated 7 min 21 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: It has been revealed that the Biden Administration’s State Department discourages officials and employees from referring to the UAE/Bahrain-Israel normalization agreements as the ‘“Abraham Accords” — despite that being their official name.

According to US daily The Washington Free Beacon, emails to employees stated that the agreements will only be referred to as “normalization agreements,” as opposed to the Abraham Accords.

A Free Beacon source with direct knowledge of the Biden administration’s internal decision-making process confirmed the news.

The term “Abraham Accords” was also removed from the State Department’s talking points, documents, statements and official communications, according to the Free Beacon source, while adding that senior department officials have been diverting any explanations regarding the policy decision.

A State Department Spokesperson told Arab News on background that “We refer to the agreements originally called the Abraham Accords as such."

They added that “this administration is not focused on what these agreements are called but what they mean.”

Last year, the Trump Administration brokered the Abraham Accords that allowed Israel to normalize relations with the UAE, Bahrain, and, later, Sudan and Morocco.

Topics: US Abraham Accords Bahrain UAE Israel

Related

The new policy will broaden the moderator’s ability to enforce harassment rules against politicians. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook to end special treatment for politicians after Trump ban
Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state. (AFP)
Media
Facebook suspends former US President Trump’s account for two years

G-7 nations sign key pact to make tech giants pay fair taxes

The world’s richest countries signed a landmark agreement committing them to confronting corporate tax avoidance and making sure that giant tech companies pay their fair share. (Shutterstock)
The world’s richest countries signed a landmark agreement committing them to confronting corporate tax avoidance and making sure that giant tech companies pay their fair share. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 min 13 sec ago
AP

G-7 nations sign key pact to make tech giants pay fair taxes

The world’s richest countries signed a landmark agreement committing them to confronting corporate tax avoidance and making sure that giant tech companies pay their fair share. (Shutterstock)
  • The G-7 ministers agreed in principle to a global minimum tax rate of 15 percent for multinational companies in each country they operate in
  • The endorsement from the G-7 could help build momentum for a deal in wider talks among more than 140 countries being held in Paris
Updated 29 min 13 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The world’s richest countries signed a landmark agreement Saturday committing them to confronting corporate tax avoidance and making sure that giant tech companies pay their fair share, Britain’s treasury chief said.
Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, said finance ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations signed the pact on the second and final day of meetings in London.
“I’m delighted to announce that G-7 finance ministers today, after years of discussions, have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system to make it fit for the global digital age and crucially to make sure that it’s fair, so that the right companies pay the right tax in the right places,” Sunak said in a video message posted on Twitter.
The G-7 ministers agreed in principle to a global minimum tax rate of 15 percent for multinational companies in each country they operate in.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who attended the London meetings, said the agreement “provides tremendous momentum” toward reaching a global 15 percent rate that “would end the race-to-the-bottom in corporate taxation, and ensure fairness for the middle class and working people in the US and around the world.”
The meeting of finance ministers came ahead of an annual summit of G-7 leaders scheduled for June 11-13 in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. The UK is hosting both sets of meetings because it holds the group’s rotating presidency.
The G-7 has also been facing pressure to provide vaccines for low-income countries facing new surges of COVID-19 infections and to finance projects to combat climate change.
International discussions on the tax issue gained momentum after US President Joe Biden backed the idea of a global minimum 15 percent corporate profit tax rate. The proposal also found support among other major economies such as France and Germany.
Nations have been grappling with the question of how to deter companies from legally avoiding tax by resorting to tax havens — typically small countries that entice companies with low or zero taxes, even though the firms do little actual business there. They’ve also been trying to solve the related problem of taxing Internet-based companies doing business in countries where they have no physical presence and thus pay little or no tax.
The endorsement from the G-7 could help build momentum for a deal in wider talks among more than 140 countries being held in Paris as well as a Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Venice in July.

Topics: G-7 Big Tech Facebook Apple Amazon Google

Related

The European Commission said it had opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Facebook violated EU competition rules. (File/AFP)
Media
EU, UK investigate Facebook over classified ad competition

Afghan news anchor killed in Kabul blast

Mina Khairi, a 23-year old presenter for Ariana News, and four others, including her mother, died in the explosion. (Screenshot)
Mina Khairi, a 23-year old presenter for Ariana News, and four others, including her mother, died in the explosion. (Screenshot)
Updated 05 June 2021
Arab News

Afghan news anchor killed in Kabul blast

Mina Khairi, a 23-year old presenter for Ariana News, and four others, including her mother, died in the explosion. (Screenshot)
  • Mina Khairi, a 23-year old presenter for Ariana News, and four others, including her mother, died in the explosion
  • Khairi had worked for Ariana’s radio and television programs since 2017
Updated 05 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An Afghani news anchor was killed by a car bomb attack in Kabul on Thursday, the latest victim of a targeted campaign against journalists across the country.

Mina Khairi, a 23-year old presenter for Ariana News, and four others, including her mother, died in the explosion.

Khairi had worked for Ariana’s radio and television programs since 2017.

Abdul Mu’eed Hashimi, the head of the Committee to Protect Journalists in Afghanistan, told local media that according to initial information the attack on Khairi was targeted.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) stated just last week that 11 journalists and media workers had been murdered in Afghanistan since March 2020.

The media watchdog issued formal request to the International Criminal Court to investigate the murders as possible war crimes.

RSF said it had every reason to believe that armed groups, especially the Taliban or Taliban affiliates, were responsible for this wave of killings.

Topics: Afghan Kabul Mina Khairi

Related

474 Indian journalists die after contracting COVID-19
Media
474 Indian journalists die after contracting COVID-19
Special Gaza journalists covering conflicts exposed to dangers of a war zone
Media
Gaza journalists covering conflicts exposed to dangers of a war zone

Microsoft blames ‘error’ for no matching Bing images of Tiananmen ‘tank man’

Microsoft blames ‘error’ for no matching Bing images of Tiananmen ‘tank man’
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

Microsoft blames ‘error’ for no matching Bing images of Tiananmen ‘tank man’

Microsoft blames ‘error’ for no matching Bing images of Tiananmen ‘tank man’
  • Search engine leader Google showed many results for the famous image when the “tank man” search was performed on Friday
  • A significant percentage of the Microsoft employees who work on Bing are based in China, according to a former employee
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

Microsoft Corp. on Friday blamed “accidental human error” for its Bing search engine not showing results for the query “tank man” in the United States and elsewhere after users raised concerns about possible censorship around the Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary.
Users, including in Germany and Singapore, reported Friday that when they performed the search Bing returned the message, “There are no results for tank man.”
Hours after Microsoft acknowledged the issue, the same search returned only pictures of tanks elsewhere in the world.
“Tank man” is often used to describe an unidentified person famously pictured standing before tanks in China’s Tiananmen Square during pro-democracy demonstrations in June 1989.
Microsoft said the issue was “due to an accidental human error and we are actively working to resolve this.”
Smaller search engines such as DuckDuckGo that license results from Microsoft faced similar issues around “tank man” searches and said they expected a fix soon.
Rival Google showed many results for the famous image when the “tank man” search was performed on Friday.
A significant percentage of the Microsoft employees who work on Bing are based in China, including some who work on image-recognition software, according to a former employee.
China is known to require search engines operating in its jurisdiction to censor results, but those restrictions are rarely applied elsewhere.

 

Topics: Bing.com Microsoft Tiananmen Square massacre

Related

Microsoft’s Bing search engine goes offline in China
Science & Technology
Microsoft’s Bing search engine goes offline in China
Google tailoring a search engine for China: report
Media
Google tailoring a search engine for China: report

Nigeria suspends Twitter after president’s post removed

Nigeria suspends Twitter after president’s post removed
Updated 05 June 2021
AFP

Nigeria suspends Twitter after president’s post removed

Nigeria suspends Twitter after president’s post removed
  • Twitter said Buhari’s post threatening to punish groups blamed for attacks on government buildings had violated Twitter’s “abusive behavior” policy
  • Information minister says the platform had been "persistently used for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”
Updated 05 June 2021
AFP

ABUJA: Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter’s activities, two days after the social media giant removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.
Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the government had acted because of “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”
Mohammed did not spell out what form the suspension would take or give more details on the undermining activities. His ministry also announced Twitter’s suspension on Twitter https://twitter.com/FMICNigeria/status/1400843062641717249.
When asked about the details of the suspension, a ministerial aide told Reuters: “Wait and see how things will turn out.”
As of the early hours of Saturday, Twitter’s website was inaccessible in Nigeria on some mobile carriers, while its app and website worked on others, according to Reuters tests in Lagos and Abuja.
Twitter is investigating its “deeply concerning” suspension of operations by the Nigerian government, and “will provide updates when we know more,” the company said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the US tech firm said Buhari’s post threatening to punish groups blamed for attacks on government buildings had violated Twitter’s “abusive behavior” policy.
In April, the information minister reacted angrily when Twitter chose neighboring Ghana for its first African office. He said the company had been influenced by media misrepresentations of Nigeria, including reports of crackdowns on protests last year.
Demonstrators calling for police reform had used social media to organize, raise money and share alleged proof of police harassment. Twitter’s chief executive, Jack Dorsey, tweeted https://twitter.com/jack/status/1316485283777519620?s=20 to encourage his followers to donate.
In the protests’ wake, Mohammed called for “some form of regulation” on social media to combat “fake news.”
A spokesperson for Airtel, one of Nigeria’s largest mobile carriers, on Friday declined to say whether the company had received any government directives about the suspension.
MTN, the largest mobile carrier, did not respond to calls and a message seeking comment. (Reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja; Additional reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas, Angela Ukomadu, Alexis Akwagyiram, Nneka Chile and Seun Sanni in Lagos, and Paul Carsten in Abuja; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Andrew Heavens/ Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

Topics: Twitter Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari

Related

Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state. (AFP)
Media
Facebook suspends former US President Trump’s account for two years
Twitter Blue will cost C$3.49 ($2.90) or A$4.49 ($3.48) per month in Canada and Australia respectively. (Twitter)
Media
Twitter begins rolling out subscription product to undo tweets, customize app

Latest updates

Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai
Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai
US State Department discourages employees from using term ‘Abraham Accords’
Last year, the Trump Administration brokered the Abraham Accords that allowed Israel to normalize relations with the UAE, Bahrain, and, later, Sudan and Morocco. (File/AFP)
G-7 nations sign key pact to make tech giants pay fair taxes
The world’s richest countries signed a landmark agreement committing them to confronting corporate tax avoidance and making sure that giant tech companies pay their fair share. (Shutterstock)
Moroccan designers among finalists for prestigious French ANDAM fashion award
Moroccan designers among finalists for prestigious French ANDAM fashion award
Audio social app Sango building Muslim social communities online
Audio social app Sango building Muslim social communities online

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.