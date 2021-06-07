You are here

Amid accusations of genocide from the West, China policies could cut millions of Uyghur births in Xinjiang – report

Amid accusations of genocide from the West, China policies could cut millions of Uyghur births in Xinjiang – report
This photo taken on June 4, 2019 shows police officers patrolling in Kashgar, in China's western Xinjiang region. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2021
Amid accusations of genocide from the West, China policies could cut millions of Uyghur births in Xinjiang – report

Amid accusations of genocide from the West, China policies could cut millions of Uyghur births in Xinjiang – report
  • China has previously said the current drop in ethnic minority birth rates is due to the full implementation of the region’s existing birth quotas as well as development factors, including an increase in per capita income
BEIJING: Chinese birth control policies could cut between 2.6 to 4.5 million births of the Uyghur and other ethnic minorities in southern Xinjiang within 20 years, up to a third of the region’s projected minority population, according to a new analysis by a German researcher.
The report, shared exclusively with Reuters ahead of publication, also includes a previously unreported cache of research produced by Chinese academics and officials on Beijing’s intent behind the birth control policies in Xinjiang, where official data shows birth-rates have already dropped by 48.7 percent between 2017 and 2019.
Adrian Zenz’s research comes amid growing calls among some western countries for an investigation into whether China’s actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide, a charge Beijing vehemently denies.
The research by Zenz is the first such peer reviewed analysis of the long-term population impact of Beijing’s multi-year crackdown in the western region. Rights groups, researchers and some residents say the policies include newly enforced birth limits on Uyghur and other mainly Muslim ethnic minorities, the transfers of workers to other regions and the internment of an estimated one million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in a network of camps.
“This (research and analysis) really shows the intent behind the Chinese government’s long-term plan for the Uyghur population,” Zenz told Reuters.
The Chinese government has not made public any official target for reducing the proportion of Uyghur and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. But based on analysis of official birth data, demographic projections and ethnic ratios proposed by Chinese academics and officials, Zenz estimates Beijing’s policies could increase the predominant Han Chinese population in southern Xinjiang to around 25 percent from 8.4 percent currently.
“This goal is only achievable if they do what they have been doing, which is drastically suppressing (Uyghur) birth rates,” Zenz said.
China has previously said the current drop in ethnic minority birth rates is due to the full implementation of the region’s existing birth quotas as well as development factors, including an increase in per capita income and wider access to family planning services.
“The so-called ‘genocide’ in Xinjiang is pure nonsense,” China’s Foreign Ministry told Reuters in a statement. “It is a manifestation of the ulterior motives of anti-China forces in the United States and the West and the manifestation of those who suffer from Sinophobia.”
Official data showing the decrease in Xinjiang birth rates between 2017 and 2019 “does not reflect the true situation” and Uyghur birth rates remain higher than Han ethnic people in Xinjiang, the ministry added.
The new research compares a population projection done by Xinjiang-based researchers for the government-run Chinese Academy of Sciences based on data predating the crackdown, to official data on birth-rates and what Beijing describes as “population optimization” measures for Xinjiang’s ethnic minorities introduced since 2017.
It found the population of ethnic minorities in Uyghur-dominated southern Xinjiang would reach between 8.6-10.5 million by 2040 under the new birth prevention policies. That compares to 13.14 million projected by Chinese researchers using data pre-dating the implemented birth policies and a current population of around 9.47 million.
Zenz, an independent researcher with the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, a bipartisan non-profit based in Washington, D.C., has previously been condemned by Beijing for his research which has been critical of China’s policies on detaining Uyghurs, mass labor transfers and birth reduction in Xinjiang.
China’s foreign ministry has accused Zenz of “misleading” people with data and, in response to Reuters’ questions, said “his lies aren’t worth refuting.”
Zenz’s research was accepted for publication by the Central Asian Survey, a quarterly academic journal, after peer review on June 3.
Reuters shared the research and methodology with more than a dozen experts in population analysis, birth prevention policies and international human rights law, who said the analysis and conclusions were sound.
Some of the experts cautioned that demographic projections over a period of decades can be affected by unforeseen factors. The Xinjiang government has not publicly set official ethnic quota or population size goals for ethnic populations in Southern Xinjiang, and quotas used in the analysis are based on proposed figures from Chinese officials and academics.

’END UYGHUR DOMINANCE’
The move to prevent births among Uyghur and other minorities is in sharp contrast with China’s wider birth policies.
Last week, Beijing announced married couples can have three children, up from two, the largest such policy shift since the one child policy was scrapped in 2016 in response to China’s rapidly aging population. The announcement contained no reference to any specific ethnic groups.
Before then, measures officially limited the country’s majority Han ethnic group and minority groups including Uyghur to two children — three in rural areas. However, Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities had historically been partially excluded from those birth limits as part of preferential policies designed to benefit the minority communities.
Some residents, researchers and rights groups say the newly enforced rules now disproportionately impact Islamic minorities, who face detention for exceeding birth quotas, rather than fines as elsewhere in China.
In a Communist Party record leaked in 2020, also reported by Zenz, a re-education camp in southern Xinjiang’s Karakax county listed birth violations as the reason for internment in 149 cases out of 484 detailed in the list. China has called the list a “fabrication”.
Birth quotas for ethnic minorities have become strictly enforced in Xinjiang since 2017, including though the separation of married couples, and the use of sterilization procedures, intrauterine devices (IUDs) and abortions, three Uyghur people and one health official inside Xinjiang told Reuters.
Two of the Uyghur people said they had direct family members who were detained for having too many children. Reuters could not independently verify the detentions.
“It is not up to choice,” said the official, based in southern Xinjiang, who asked not to be named because they fear reprisals from the local government. “All Uyghurs must comply… it is an urgent task.”
The Xinjiang government did not respond to a request for comment about whether birth limits are more strictly enforced against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. Xinjiang officials have previously said all procedures are voluntary.
Still, in Xinjiang counties where Uyghurs are the majority ethnic group, birth rates dropped 50.1 percent in 2019, for example, compared to a 19.7 percent drop in majority ethnic Han counties, according to official data compiled by Zenz.
Zenz’s report says analyzes published by state funded academics and officials between 2014 and 2020 show the strict implementation of the policies are driven by national security concerns, and are motivated by a desire to dilute the Uyghur population, increase Han migration and boost loyalty to the ruling Communist Party.
For example, 15 documents created by state funded academics and officials showcased in the Zenz report include comments from Xinjiang officials and state-affiliated academics referencing the need to increase the proportion of Han residents and decrease the ratio of Uyghurs or described the high concentration of Uyghurs as a threat to social stability.
“The problem in southern Xinjiang is mainly the unbalanced population structure … the proportion of the Han population is too low,” Liu Yilei, an academic and the deputy secretary general of the Communist Party committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a government body with administrative authority in the region, told a July 2020 symposium, published on the Xinjiang University website.
Xinjiang must “end the dominance of the Uyghur group”, said Liao Zhaoyu, dean of the institute of frontier history and geography at Xinjiang’s Tarim University at an academic event in 2015, shortly before the birth policies and broader internment program were enforced in full.
Liao did not respond to a request for comment. Liu could not be reached for comment. The foreign ministry did not comment on their remarks, or on the intent behind the policies.

INTENT TO DESTROY?
Zenz and other experts point to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which lists birth prevention targeting an ethnic group as one act that could qualify as genocide.
The United States government and parliaments in countries including Britain and Canada have described China’s birth prevention and mass detention policies in Xinjiang as genocide.
However, some academics and politicians say there is insufficient evidence of intent by Beijing to destroy an ethnic population in part or full to meet the threshold for a genocide determination.
No such formal criminal charges have been laid against Chinese or Xinjiang officials because of a lack of available evidence on and insight into the policies in the region. Prosecuting officials would also be complex and require a high bar of proof.
Additionally, China is not party to the International Criminal Court (ICC), the top international court that prosecutes genocide and other serious crimes, and which can only bring action against states within its jurisdiction.

Russian mother urges Biden, Putin to free ‘Merchant of Death’

Russian mother urges Biden, Putin to free ‘Merchant of Death’
Updated 21 min 41 sec ago
Russian mother urges Biden, Putin to free ‘Merchant of Death’

Russian mother urges Biden, Putin to free ‘Merchant of Death’
  • Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss a range of geopolitical and other issues, including potential prisoner swaps, when they meet in Geneva on June 16
  • Highest-profile Russian prisoner likely to be discussed is Victor Bout, 54, dubbed the ‘Merchant of Death’ by former UK minister Peter Hain for supplying arms to conflict-torn Liberia and Angola
MOSCOW: The mother of a Russian arms trafficker, who is serving a 25-year jail term in the US and inspired a Nicholas Cage film, has asked the US and Russian leaders to negotiate his release.
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss a range of geopolitical and other issues, including potential prisoner swaps, when they meet in Geneva on June 16.
The highest-profile Russian prisoner likely to be discussed is Victor Bout, 54, dubbed the “Merchant of Death” by former British minister Peter Hain for supplying arms to conflict-torn Liberia and Angola.
He inspired the 2005 arms smuggling movie “Lord of War” starring Nicholas Cage.
“Mister Presidents, please come to an agreement,” Bout’s mother Raisa said in a letter addressed to the two leaders.
She said she was nearly 85 and may not get to see her son again if he is to serve out his sentence in full.
“As a mother who’s been waiting for her son for many years, I ask you: come to some sort of agreement so that my son comes back to me while I am still alive.”
Bout, who was convicted by a US court in 2011 of conspiring to sell arms to Colombia’s FARC rebels, was accused over several decades of selling arms to despots embroiled in some of the world’s bloodiest conflicts.
“Viktor has already lost 13 years of his life,” Raisa Bout said in the letter published by state news agency RIA Novosti.
“My son is not a terrorist, he is a businessman,” she said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not seen the letter but did not rule out that the two leaders would discuss a prisoner swap.
A former Soviet air force officer and polyglot, Bout, was arrested in Thailand in an elaborate sting operation in which US agents posed as Marxist Colombian rebels seeking an arsenal of modern weapons.

Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults

Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults
Updated 59 min 29 sec ago
Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults

Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults
  • Modi said in TV address the federal government would take over the task of vaccination
  • From June 21 all adults over the age of 18 will be vaccinated free
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Indian federal government would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all adults from later this month.
The move comes in as an effort to turn the tide of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands in India.
Modi said in a televised address that the federal government would take over the task of vaccination from state governments.
“It has been decided that from June 21, all adults over the age of 18 will be vaccinated free,” he said.
Under the earlier policy, the federal government gave free vaccines to the elderly and frontline workers, and left state governments and private hospitals to administer doses for a fee to people in the 18-45 age group.

Conservative rebels face setback in UK aid cuts revolt

Conservative rebels face setback in UK aid cuts revolt
The British government has planned cuts to its foreign aid budget of around 0.2 percent of GDP — equivalent to around $5.6 billion. (File/Reuters)
Updated 25 min 33 sec ago
Conservative rebels face setback in UK aid cuts revolt

Conservative rebels face setback in UK aid cuts revolt
  • They have pledged to continue fighting the reductions despite the setback in Parliament
  • The aid cuts could have far-reaching consequences for millions in the Arab world
LONDON: MPs plotting to prevent the British government’s massive cuts to its foreign aid budget could be met with a significant setback in the House of Commons.

The roughly 30 Conservative MPs — including former Prime Minister Theresa May and led by former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell — had warned that the aid reduction from 0.7 to 0.5 percent of Britain’s gross domestic product would have major humanitarian consequences and harm the country’s reputation abroad.

They sought to add an amendment to a separate piece of legislation, aimed at improving the UK’s “high risk, high reward” experimental research capacity, which would legally enforce a past commitment made by the government to not reduce its aid budget until 2022.

According to Conservative sources cited by The Guardian newspaper, on Monday, the speaker of Parliament — who has responsibility for managing parliamentary and legislative procedure of this nature — is expected to rule that the rebel amendment is too far outside the scope of the research bill to be put to a vote.

It is a significant setback in the rebels’ campaign to effectively give Parliament the option to vote on the cuts.

If it goes ahead, the aid reduction — worth roughly £4 billion ($5.6 billion) in real terms — could have far-reaching consequences for the world’s poor, including millions of people across the Arab world.

Yemen, Lebanon, Libya and Syria are all poised to have tens of millions of dollars cut from the aid they receive.

British aid to Yemen, which is experiencing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, is channelled through multilateral institutions including the UN and the World Food Programme, and is focused on the “provision of basic services.”

Mark Lowcock, former head civil servant at Britain’s Department for International Development, warned that the cuts would “cause many more deaths” and “damage the international reputation of the UK.”

Despite Monday’s setback, rebel MPs have pledged to continue fighting the budget cuts. One former minister backing the bid said they would bring their amendment “at the next possible opportunity” if it was rejected. “All this does is delay the inevitable. They know we have the numbers,” the MP said.

Another said: “My view is Parliament has set in law 0.7 percent and Parliament needs to have a say on the reduction to 0.5 percent. The government has been reluctant to test the will of Parliament on this issue — arguably they are acting outside the law.”

The government says the cuts are a temporary measure aimed at plugging the holes in Britain’s budget created by the coronavirus pandemic.

US to give $239m in aid to displaced Syrians

US to give $239m in aid to displaced Syrians
Updated 07 June 2021
US to give $239m in aid to displaced Syrians

US to give $239m in aid to displaced Syrians
  • Official: Pandemic has ‘made situation direr,’ delivery of assistance ‘more dangerous’
  • Press briefing, attended by Arab News, follows American envoy’s visit to Turkey
ATLANTA: The US will give $239 million in humanitarian assistance to Syrian refugees in Turkey and those internally displaced, the deputy to the American ambassador to the UN said at a press briefing attended by Arab News. 

Jeffrey Prescott discussed the recent three-day visit of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Turkey, and her subsequent meetings with officials and aid workers there.

He said Thomas-Greenfield discussed with Turkish officials US assistance programs to Syrian refugees, and the Biden administration’s authorization of the newly announced aid package.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, there are 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees in Turkey, making the country the host of the largest number of refugees in the world. Millions more Syrians have fled to Europe and neighboring Jordan and Lebanon.

The coronavirus pandemic has “only made the situation direr” for Syrian refugees “and the delivery of lifesaving assistance more dangerous,” said Prescott.

He added that the US is eager to work on the “value of strategic partnership” between Ankara and Washington in advance of the NATO Summit, where President Joe Biden is set to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral ties and American objectives in Syria.

Joshua Landis, director of Middle East Center at the University of Oklahoma, told Arab News that the Biden administration is pursuing more of a “human rights policy” approach to Syria than his predecessor Donald Trump, but that the bottom line for the US is still to counter Iranian and Russian influence in the region and to strengthen Israel.

Tehran and Moscow, both staunch allies of the Assad regime, maintain an extensive military presence in Syria.

Topics: Syria mirgants US Turkey

Taliban demands ‘remorse’ from fearful Afghan interpreters

Taliban demands ‘remorse’ from fearful Afghan interpreters
Updated 07 June 2021
Taliban demands ‘remorse’ from fearful Afghan interpreters

Taliban demands ‘remorse’ from fearful Afghan interpreters
  • Over the past two decades, dozens of Afghan translators have been killed and tortured by the Taliban
  • In recent weeks, many of these Afghans have staged demonstrations in Kabul
Kabul: The Taliban said Monday that Afghans who worked with foreign forces in the past had nothing to fear once international troops leave, as long as they show “remorse.”

US and NATO forces are continuing to pull out, after US President Joe Biden set Sept. 11 as the deadline to end Washington’s 20-year military involvement in the war-wracked country.

Many interpreters have already left the country on their own while several have been relocated by their former employers, for fear that after the withdrawal they will be more vulnerable to revenge attacks from the insurgents.

“They shall not be in any danger on our part,” the Taliban said in a statement.

 

“The Islamic Emirate would like to inform all the above people that they should show remorse for their past actions and must not engage in such activities in the future that amount to treason against Islam and the country.”

These Afghans were viewed as foes previously when they worked with foreign forces, they said.

“But when they abandon enemy ranks and opt to live as ordinary Afghans in their homeland, they will not face any issues (and) hence they should not remain fearful.”

Over the past two decades, dozens of Afghan translators have been killed and tortured in targeted assaults by the Taliban.

In recent weeks, many of these Afghans have staged demonstrations in Kabul, demanding that the foreign forces and embassies that they worked with should relocate them outside of Afghanistan.

“They are tracking us,” Omid Mahmoodi, an interpreter who worked with US forces between 2018 and 2020, told AFP last week.

“The Taliban will not pardon us. They will kill us and they will behead us.”

Another interpreter Omar, who worked with the US embassy for about 10 years, feared that without leaving the country he would not evade the Taliban for long.

“I regret working for the US. It was the biggest mistake of my life,” said Omar, who asked AFP not to use his full name.

“My own uncle and cousins call me an agent of America.”

The US, Britain and some other countries said they had accelerated relocation of these interpreters and other Afghan employees who worked with them, but the process has dragged on for years.

Last week the Taliban also tried to calm foreign embassies after the Australian mission shut down in Kabul.

The insurgents said they would provide a “safe environment” for these missions to work even after foreign forces leave the country.

