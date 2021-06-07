You are here

Frustrated Brits rush home from Algarve to avoid quarantine

Frustrated Brits rush home from Algarve to avoid quarantine
People queue at Faro airport amid coronavirus disease in Portugal. Britain said last week it was removing Portugal from its "green list" of countries that don’t require quarantine on return. (Reuters)
Reuters

Frustrated Brits rush home from Algarve to avoid quarantine

Frustrated Brits rush home from Algarve to avoid quarantine
  • Britain said last week it was removing Portugal from its "green list" of countries not requiring quarantine on return
  • Faro airport Sunday had long queues as more travellers decided to shorten their holiday to avoid quarantine
Reuters

LISBON: Many frustrated British travelers were heading home on Sunday from a shorter-than-expected holiday in the Algarve before a 10-day quarantine comes into force early next week due to rising coronavirus infections in Portugal.
Britain said last week it was removing Portugal from its “green list” of countries that do not require quarantine on return because of rising COVID-19 case numbers and the risk posed by coronavirus variants detected in Portugal.
Portugal had been placed on the green list just weeks earlier, but from 0400 GMT on Tuesday it will shift to the “amber list,” meaning returning Britons will need to quarantine for 10 days and take two COVID-19 tests.
Queuing for a British Airways flight to London, Bryan Kelly said he had brought his family’s return home forward from Wednesday because they would not be able to isolate.
“Very disappointing and expensive. I don’t know if the insurance will cover it. (It was) an extra 400 pounds ($566) in costs as well,” he said.
In the Algarve, the favorite Portuguese destination of British holidaymakers, Faro airport had long queues on Sunday afternoon as more travelers decided to shorten their holiday to avoid quarantine.
“We’ve waited so long to come on holiday and then we’ve had to finish it three days early to get back because we can’t quarantine for 10 days,” said Patrick Morton, another British tourist who was in the same queue. “It’s very inconvenient.”
Faro airport had 55 flights scheduled to the UK on Sunday, with a capacity to transport more than 10,000 people, compared to fewer than 20 flights from Lisbon airport, according to information on the website of Portugal’s airports operator ANA.
The president of Portugal’s hotel association AHP, Rui Martins, said the UK’s decision “will seriously compromise the entire summer.”
“Hotels, particularly in the Algarve and Madeira Island, have started to see massive cancelations,” he said in a emailed statement to Reuters.

At least 15 dead in India sanitiser factory fire

At least 15 dead in India sanitiser factory fire
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

At least 15 dead in India sanitiser factory fire

At least 15 dead in India sanitiser factory fire
  • An officer at Pune’s rural police said they have recovered 15 bodies so far
  • The plant was located on the outskirts of Pune in a village, the Times of India reported
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

Mumbai: At least 15 people have died after a blaze swept through a sanitiser factory in the western Indian city of Pune on Monday, police said.
“We have recovered 15 bodies so far,” an officer in Pune’s rural police control room, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.
“The fire broke out around 4:15 p.m. at a sanitiser factory, we still don’t know what sparked the fire.”
The officer could not say if there were any injured or missing.
The plant was located on the outskirts of Pune in a village, the Times of India reported.
Those killed were trapped in the factory when the fire broke out after an explosion inside a machine, the newspaper added, citing local revenue officials.
Video footage aired by local media showed huge plumes of smoke billowing from the top of a building.
India is frequently rocked by industrial disasters that experts blame on poor planning and lax enforcement of safety rules.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences, and tweeted that financial compensation would be provided to the families of the victims as well as those injured.

Body found on Norwegian shore is Kurdish-Iranian baby who drowned in English Channel

Artin died alongside three family members when the boat they were in sank in October 2020. (Screenshot/Social Media)
Artin died alongside three family members when the boat they were in sank in October 2020. (Screenshot/Social Media)
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Body found on Norwegian shore is Kurdish-Iranian baby who drowned in English Channel

Artin died alongside three family members when the boat they were in sank in October 2020. (Screenshot/Social Media)
  • Artin was found on Jan. 1 but his body has only just been identified
  • Many Kurds flee Iran every year due to systemic repression, vast economic inequality
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Police in Norway have said a body found on the country’s coast earlier this year is that of a 15-month-old Kurdish-Iranian boy who died trying to cross the English Channel from France to the UK.

Artin died alongside three family members when the boat they were in sank in October 2020. Relatives have spoken of their grief and confusion in the months since they heard what had happened.

On Monday, Norwegian police said the body had been found on Jan. 1 but they had struggled to identify it.

“We didn’t have a missing baby reported in Norway, and no family had contacted the police,” Camilla Tjelle Waage, head of police investigations, told the BBC.

Police released an image of the clothing that Artin was wearing when he died. “The blue overall wasn’t a Norwegian brand either (and) that indicated the baby was not from Norway,” she said.

DNA profiling led to the identification of the body as Artin’s. He will be flown back to Iran to be buried with his family.

Rasoul Iran-Nejad, 35, Shiva Mohammad Panahi, 35, and Anita, 9, also died when the boat sank.

Shortly after it sank, the BBC reported that it had seen text messages sent by Panahi, including one that acknowledged the danger of the Channel crossing but that “we have no choice.”

Another said: “I have a thousand sorrows in my heart, and now that I have left Iran I would like to forget my past.”

Thousands of Iranian-Kurdish refugees place their lives and that of their families in the hands of smugglers to make the perilous trip to Europe every year.

Iran’s Kurds, who number around 12 million and make up about 15 percent of the population, face systemic repression and vast economic disparity at home.

Rights groups, including Amnesty International, regularly present evidence that Kurdish journalists, activists and citizens face torture, forced disappearance and execution at the hands of the state.

They are also deprived of access to fair and open trials, and are coerced into “confessions” that are later used against them.

In the past decade, Britain has seen escalating numbers of asylum seekers and migrants attempting the perilous crossing from France — often in cheap and unsafe inflatable dinghies. Channel migration is becoming an increasingly salient issue in British politics.

The government has said to date this year, 3,500 people have successfully crossed the Channel to reach the UK, prompting calls by sections of the public, media and some politicians for a crackdown on the route.

The number of annual deaths has been steadily increasing. Around 300 people are confirmed to have died making the crossing since records began in 1999.

Russian mother urges Biden, Putin to free 'Merchant of Death'

Russian mother urges Biden, Putin to free ‘Merchant of Death’
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

Russian mother urges Biden, Putin to free ‘Merchant of Death’

Russian mother urges Biden, Putin to free ‘Merchant of Death’
  • Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss a range of geopolitical and other issues, including potential prisoner swaps, when they meet in Geneva on June 16
  • Highest-profile Russian prisoner likely to be discussed is Victor Bout, 54, dubbed the ‘Merchant of Death’ by former UK minister Peter Hain for supplying arms to conflict-torn Liberia and Angola
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: The mother of a Russian arms trafficker, who is serving a 25-year jail term in the US and inspired a Nicholas Cage film, has asked the US and Russian leaders to negotiate his release.
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss a range of geopolitical and other issues, including potential prisoner swaps, when they meet in Geneva on June 16.
The highest-profile Russian prisoner likely to be discussed is Victor Bout, 54, dubbed the “Merchant of Death” by former British minister Peter Hain for supplying arms to conflict-torn Liberia and Angola.
He inspired the 2005 arms smuggling movie “Lord of War” starring Nicholas Cage.
“Mister Presidents, please come to an agreement,” Bout’s mother Raisa said in a letter addressed to the two leaders.
She said she was nearly 85 and may not get to see her son again if he is to serve out his sentence in full.
“As a mother who’s been waiting for her son for many years, I ask you: come to some sort of agreement so that my son comes back to me while I am still alive.”
Bout, who was convicted by a US court in 2011 of conspiring to sell arms to Colombia’s FARC rebels, was accused over several decades of selling arms to despots embroiled in some of the world’s bloodiest conflicts.
“Viktor has already lost 13 years of his life,” Raisa Bout said in the letter published by state news agency RIA Novosti.
“My son is not a terrorist, he is a businessman,” she said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not seen the letter but did not rule out that the two leaders would discuss a prisoner swap.
A former Soviet air force officer and polyglot, Bout, was arrested in Thailand in an elaborate sting operation in which US agents posed as Marxist Colombian rebels seeking an arsenal of modern weapons.

Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults

Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults
Updated 07 June 2021
Reuters

Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults

Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults
  • Modi said in TV address the federal government would take over the task of vaccination
  • From June 21 all adults over the age of 18 will be vaccinated free
Updated 07 June 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Indian federal government would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all adults from later this month.
The move comes in as an effort to turn the tide of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands in India.
Modi said in a televised address that the federal government would take over the task of vaccination from state governments.
“It has been decided that from June 21, all adults over the age of 18 will be vaccinated free,” he said.
Under the earlier policy, the federal government gave free vaccines to the elderly and frontline workers, and left state governments and private hospitals to administer doses for a fee to people in the 18-45 age group.

Tory MP: 'Morally devastating' UK aid cut will 'kill people'

Tory MP: ‘Morally devastating’ UK aid cut will ‘kill people’
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Tory MP: ‘Morally devastating’ UK aid cut will ‘kill people’

Tory MP: ‘Morally devastating’ UK aid cut will ‘kill people’
  • Ex-Brexit Secretary David Davis: ‘No other country in the G7 is cutting aid in this way’
  • ‘It’s going to have devastating consequences across the world’
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government’s decision to cut its overseas aid budget could lead to increased child mortality in the worst affected regions, according to a senior Conservative politician who called the move “morally devastating.”

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis is among 30 MPs, including former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May, planning to vote against the government’s proposal to cut the foreign aid budget from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product to 0.5 percent — around £4 billion ($5.6 billion) — despite committing to maintaining the 0.7 percent figure in its 2019 general election manifesto.

Syria, Yemen, Libya and Lebanon are among the countries set to be hit hardest by the proposal.

The UK government has said the cut is a temporary measure due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but has offered no timeframe for returning to the 0.7 percent target.

Davis told BBC Radio 4 that potentially lifesaving schemes had already been cancelled as a result of the move. 

“It’s going to have devastating consequences across the world. Historically I’m a critic of aid spending, but doing it this way is really so harmful,” he said.

“You’ve got massive cuts in clean water which kills more children worldwide than almost anything else — 80 percent cut there,” he added.

“If you’re a small child and suddenly you get dirty water, you get an infection from it and you die, temporary doesn’t mean much.

“If you’re going to kill people with this, which I think is going to be the outcome in many areas, we need to reverse those immediately.”

Davis, speaking ahead of the UK-hosted G7 Summit this week, said the UK cutting aid at the tail end of the pandemic would damage its reputation among its fellow G7 members and beyond.

“We’re unique in the G7 — no other country in the G7 is cutting aid in this way,” he added. “We’re throwing away enormous influence … But this, morally, is a devastating thing for us to have done.”

Davis condemned the government’s attempts to avoid a vote in Parliament, saying: “The government, if it wanted to do this, should’ve brought it to the House of Commons and said, ‘This is in our manifesto but the duress we’re facing now means we have to do this,’ and so ask the house to approve it. It didn’t. The reason it didn’t was because the majority of the house doesn’t agree with it … And I’m afraid that that’s frankly, in my judgment, a morally poor position for the government.”

