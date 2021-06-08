You are here

France’s Macron slapped in face during walkabout

France’s Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Parliament members applaud to express support to French President, after a man slapped him during a trip to southeast France, during a session of questions to the government at The National Assembly in Paris. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Macron's security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground
  • Two people were arrested in connection with the incident
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd of onlookers while on a walkabout in southern France, video of the incident showed.
Macron’s security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, broadcasters BFM TV and RMC radio reported.
The incident took place while Macron was on a visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaurateurs and students to talk about how life is returning to normal after the COVID-19 epidemic.
In video circulating on social media, Macron, dressed in shirt sleeves, could be seen walking toward a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier.
The French president reached out his hand to greet one man, in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask.
The man could be heard shouting out “Down with Macronia” (“A Bas La Macronie“) and then he delivered a slap to Macron’s face.
Two of Macron’s security detail tackled the man in the green T-shirt, while another ushered Macron away. But Macron remained in the vicinity of the crowd for a few more seconds, and appeared to be talking to someone on the other side of the barriers.
The presidential administration said there had been an attempt to strike Macron, but declined further comment.

Harris meets Mexican president with goal of lowering migration from Central America

Harris meets Mexican president with goal of lowering migration from Central America
Harris meets Mexican president with goal of lowering migration from Central America

Harris meets Mexican president with goal of lowering migration from Central America
  • A Mexican government official said the timing of Harris’s visit was not ideal
  • Both parties aim to sign a MOU that will entail cooperation between development agencies that work in Central America
MEXICO CITY: US vice president Kamala Harris will meet Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday, after mid-term elections in the country eroded his power base in Congress, and officials from both countries will sign an accord to cooperate on efforts aimed at lowering migration from Central America.

Lopez Obrador’s leftist party the National Regeneration Movement’s (MORENA) hold on the lower house of Congress weakened but the party dominated state votes.

A Mexican government official said the timing of Harris’s visit was not ideal. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the US had pushed for the visit.

When asked if the election results would change the United States’ strategy in Mexico, Ricardo Zuniga, the Biden administration’s special envoy to the Northern Triangle countries said the relationship doesn’t depend on who is in power or domestic politics. “It really doesn’t impact our plans.”

Zuniga also said Harris and Lopez Obrador will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries that will entail cooperation between development agencies that work in Central America and examine how they plan to allocate aid.

The accord is aimed at boosting Harris’s efforts of lowering the number of migrants from Central America’s Northern Triangle countries — Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras — to the United States.

Harris’s chief spokeswoman and senior adviser Symone Sanders said late on Monday the vice president’s meeting with Lopez Obrador will follow up on their virtual meeting in May, when the two sought to expand cooperation between the United States and Mexico to address the root causes of migration from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Sanders said Harris on Tuesday will look to build on topics discussed during the May meeting such as the two countries jointly agreeing to secure their borders and bolster human rights protections and spurring economic development in the Northern Triangle countries and in southern Mexico.

They will also discuss migration specifically to the US-Mexico border by stepping up enforcement, Sanders said.

The Biden administration has been overwhelmed by the number of migrant children and families arriving at the US-Mexico border, mostly from Central America and has looked to Mexico for help in slowing transit across its territory.

On Monday, Harris met with Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei and said the two leaders had “robust” talks on fighting corruption to deter migration from Central America. Harris also bluntly warned migrants to not come to the United States.

UK school history books withdrawn over accusations of pro-Israel bias

UK school history books withdrawn over accusations of pro-Israel bias
UK school history books withdrawn over accusations of pro-Israel bias

UK school history books withdrawn over accusations of pro-Israel bias
  • Withdrawal follows analysis by British Committee for the Universities of Palestine
  • Publisher had revised textbooks following consultations with pro-Israel groups
LONDON: British school history books have been withdrawn following accusations of pro-Israel bias.

This is the second time that the textbooks, published by education company Pearson, have been removed. 

On the first occasion, in 2019, they were withdrawn after pro-Israel groups claimed the books favored Palestine.

Pearson made changes to the textbooks after suggestions by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and UK Lawyers for Israel.

The controversy surrounds the textbooks “Conflict in the Middle East c1945-1995,” published in 2016, and “The Middle East: Conflict, Crisis and Change 1917-2012,” published in 2017. 

In 2019, the Zionist Federation called for their retraction and Pearson commissioned Parallel Histories, an organization that helps students understand conflicts from various viewpoints, to examine their quality and accuracy. 

Michael Davies, a former history teacher and founder of Parallel Histories, said its report found “no overall bias.”

But the Board of Deputies of British Jews and UK Lawyers for Israel continued to object to the textbooks, claiming that they were “seriously biased against Israel.” Pearson removed the textbooks while consulting with pro-Israel groups over the changes. 

In one case, UK Lawyers for Israel opposed the description of the Deir Yassin massacre in 1948 as “one of the worst atrocities of the war.”

It was also disappointed by the omission of what it claimed was a “massive improvement” in the living standards of Palestinians in the occupied territories under Israeli rule.

Following consultations, the revised textbooks were reintroduced in 2020, but they have been retracted once again following complaints from the British Committee for the Universities of Palestine (Bricup).

The committee worked with Prof. John Chalcraft, who teaches Middle East history and politics at the London School of Economics, and Prof. James Dickins from the Arabic faculty at the University of Leeds, to compare the latest editions of the textbooks with the copies they replaced.

Chalcraft and Dickins produced a report listing almost 300 revisions to the textbooks, finding that the vast majority of the edits favor the pro-Israel perspective.

“The revisions have consistently underplayed and explained Jewish and Israeli violence, while amplifying and leaving unexplained Arab and Palestinian violence,” the report said.

“They have extended or left intact accounts of Jewish and Israeli suffering, while downplaying and editing accounts of Arab and Palestinian suffering.”

Chalcraft said this period of history must be studied at British schools, adding: “It’s so clearly linked to the present and it’s vital to educate people through balanced material.”

Chalcraft and Dickins said they went to great lengths to be objective when comparing the two editions, with the former adding: “I’m a credible researcher and educator on the issue of Israel and Palestine, and well qualified to comment on their history.”

Chalcraft said while the original version “reasonably describes Jewish settlers as those who live in new settlements built on the West Bank and Gaza,” the updated text defines them as Jews returned to villages from which they were expelled in 1948. 

“This definition is a nonsense in regards to the overwhelming majority of Jewish settlers who were not expelled in 1948,” he added.

“In the original book there’s a photo of children wading through sewage in Gaza, and in the new version it just says ‘children in Gaza’.”

Pearson said it is reviewing the textbooks once again. “We will gather a wider range of views, and we will take action if there is more work to do to get that balance right,” a spokesperson said.

Taiwan warns of COVID-19 vaccine delays, cases stabilize

Taiwan warns of COVID-19 vaccine delays, cases stabilize
Taiwan warns of COVID-19 vaccine delays, cases stabilize

Taiwan warns of COVID-19 vaccine delays, cases stabilize
  • Taiwan has been struggling to speed up its vaccination program while it deals with a spike in domestic cases
  • Only about 3 percent of its 23.5 million people having received at least one shot
TAIPEI: Taiwan’s health minister warned on Tuesday of further delays to getting more COVID-19 vaccines but said the government was doing all it could to get them, as he reported a stabilization of new infections.

Taiwan has been struggling to speed up its vaccination program while it deals with a spike in domestic cases, with only about 3 percent of its 23.5 million people having received at least one shot.

The government had said it aimed to get 2 million more doses by the end of this month, apart from an almost similar number donated by Japan and the United States, but Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said there were problems getting the vaccines.

“In fact, purchases are not so stable, but we will continue working hard,” he told his daily news conference, pointing to production problems at factories.

“We hope that by the end of August, 10 million vaccines will reach Taiwan,” Chen added, reiterating a previous timetable.

Taiwan has 10 million doses on order from AstraZeneca Plc and more than 5 million from Moderna Inc, plus about another 5 million from the COVAX global sharing scheme.

Chen announced 219 new domestic COVID-19 cases, slightly up from the 211 reported on Monday, and said positive rates during tests were continuing to fall in the capital, Taipei, and its neighboring city where cases have been concentrated.

“This is quite a good phenomenon,” he said. “However there is no cause to relax.”

Taiwan has a long holiday this weekend for the traditional Dragon Boat festival, and the government has been urging people to stay put and return train or bus tickets they might have already bought.

“I continue to call on people to avoid moving around during the Dragon Boat festival,” Chen said.

Taiwan has reported a total of 11,694 case since the pandemic began, including 308 deaths, which, while far fewer than many other parts of the world, has shocked people in Taiwan which for months had no or very few community infections.

800 arrested worldwide in huge crime sting: Europol

800 arrested worldwide in huge crime sting: Europol
800 arrested worldwide in huge crime sting: Europol

800 arrested worldwide in huge crime sting: Europol
  • “More than 800 arrests, more than 700 locations searched, more than 8 tons of cocaine,” Europol says
THE HAGUE: Police arrested 800 people in a huge global sting involving encrypted phones used by criminals that were secretly planted by law enforcement agencies, the EU police agency Europol said Tuesday.
“This information led over the last week to hundreds of law enforcement operations on a global scale from New Zealand to Australia to Europe and the USA, with impressive results,” Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, Deputy Director Operations at Europol, told a press conference.
“More than 800 arrests, more than 700 locations searched, more than 8 tons of cocaine.”

US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab

US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab
US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab

US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab
  • President Joe Biden said last month he had ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus
  • US officials have accused China of not being transparent about the virus’ origins, a charge Beijing has denied
A report on the origins of COVID-19 by a US government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday, citing people familiar with the classified document.
The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred to by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic’s origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the WSJ report https://on.wsj.com/3pw8T5F said.
Lawrence Livermore’s assessment drew on a genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus, the Journal said. Lawrence Livermore declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal report.
President Joe Biden said last month he had ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus.
US intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios — that the virus resulted from a laboratory accident or that it emerged from human contact with an infected animal — but they have not come to a conclusion, Biden said.
A still-classified US intelligence report circulated during former President Donald Trump’s administration alleged that three researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, US government sources have said.
US officials have accused China of not being transparent about the virus’ origins, a charge Beijing has denied.
Separately, Mike Ryan, a top World Health Organization official said on Monday the WHO cannot compel China to divulge more data on COVID-19’s origins, while adding it will propose studies needed to take understanding of where the virus emerged to the “next level.”
Earlier this month, US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci called on China to release the medical records of nine people whose ailments might provide vital clues into whether COVID-19 first emerged as the result of a lab leak.

