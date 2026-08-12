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What We Are Reading Today: ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Starships’ by Seven Rasmussen

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Starships’ by Seven Rasmussen
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Updated 12 August 2026 22:16
Arab News
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What We Are Reading Today: ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Starships’ by Seven Rasmussen

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Starships’ by Seven Rasmussen
Updated 12 August 2026 22:16
Arab News
Follow

“Cloudy with a Chance of Starships” takes readers on an irreverent expedition through the marvelous world of astrobiology, using as a guide the most important equation in science since E=mc2. 

With an irresistible blend of wit, insight, and the latest cutting-edge research, Seven Rasmussen looks at the thrilling possibilities of life in the cosmos through the lens of the Drake equation, a seven-variable mathematical expression that calculates the number of civilizations in our galaxy that humans could potentially contact.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

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