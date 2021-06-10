You are here

US Yemen envoy condemns ‘brutal’ Houthi attacks on civilians

Children in Marib attend a protest on Wednesday condemning the Houthis for targeting children. (AN photo)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • The Houthi attack, the deadliest in Marib for more than a year, has sparked outrage inside and outside Yemen
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: Tim Lenderking, US special envoy to Yemen, on Wednesday condemned “brutal” Houthi attacks on civilian targets in the central province of Marib, including Saturday’s missile strike on a gas station. 

During a meeting with Philippe Etienne, French ambassador to the US, Lenderking called for an immediate nationwide ceasefire and a halt to deadly Houthi attacks on civilians, mainly in Marib. 

“#USEnvoyYemen Lenderking met w/French ambassador to the US @Ph_Etienne to discuss the need for an immediate, nationwide cease-fire & our concerns about brutal Houthi attacks on civilians, including in Marib this past weekend,” Lenderking tweeted.

On Saturday, 21 people, including a five-year-old girl, were killed when a ballistic missile and an explosives-rigged drone ripped through a gas station in a densely populated district in Marib city. 

The Houthi attack, the deadliest in Marib by the Houthis for more than a year, and shocking images of the bodies of the girl and her father have sparked outrage inside and outside Yemen, with Marib Gov. Sultan Al-Arada demanding an international inquiry into the attack.

Yemeni government officials, human rights activists and journalists called for global pressure on the Houthis to halt their offensive in the province and their shelling of residential areas in the city that hosts more than 2 million people who have fled fighting or Houthi repression in their home provinces. 

On Wednesday, dozens of children staged a silent vigil in Marib in memory of the dead girl, Lian, her father, and others killed in the attack. Children carried dolls, images of the child’s charred remains and posters condemning the Houthis for targeting children. 

“Lian is a victim of the Houthi crime,” read one poster carried by a crying child.

“The (Houthi) missile stole Lian’s soul and smile, and turned her body into a charred corpse,” read another poster. 

Meanwhile, Yemeni officials and activists have accused local and international human rights groups who have campaigned for the delisting of the Houthis as a terrorist organization of paying no attention to the militia attacks on civilians.  

“More than 100 human rights organizations have been fighting to reverse the terrorist designation for Houthis. Most of those organizations have turned a blind eye to a child who was killed with her father by a Houthi missile on Marib. We are her voice, we will spread the word everywhere,” said Mohammed Jumeh, Yemen’s permanent delegate to UNESCO.

Topics: Houthi attacks Yemen

Iran candidate: If I win, I would like to meet Biden

Iran candidate: If I win, I would like to meet Biden
Updated 10 June 2021
AP
AFP

Iran candidate: If I win, I would like to meet Biden

Iran candidate: If I win, I would like to meet Biden
  • Ultraconservatives eye easy victory in elections
Updated 10 June 2021
AP AFP

TEHRAN: An Iranian presidential candidate said on Wednesday he would be willing to meet US President Joe Biden if he wins his country’s election next week, though “America needs to send better and stronger signals” to the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to The Associated Press, former Iranian Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati stressed that an American return to Iran’s tattered nuclear deal was key to any possible relationship amid the wider tensions in the Mideast.

“I think we haven’t seen anything serious from Mr. Biden’s side yet,” Hemmati said. “They first need to go back to the (nuclear deal) that they withdrew from. If we see the process and more confidence is built, then we can talk about that.”

Hemmati, 64, is one of the seven candidates approved by Iranian authorities to run for the presidency in the Islamic Republic’s June 18 election. Polling and analysts suggest he lags in the race behind hard-line judiciary chief and front-runner Ebrahim Raisi, believed to be a favorite of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Talking to AP journalists at his Tehran office, Hemmati repeatedly said that the signal Iranians hoped to see from the US was Washington’s return to the nuclear deal.

“The Americans have sent positive signals but those signals haven’t been strong enough,” he said. “If there are stronger signals, it will affect how optimistic or pessimistic we are.”

Asked about whether Iran would be willing to accept further restrictions, such as on its ballistic missile program to get sanctions relief, Hemmati said Tehran would refuse such an offer.

“Iran’s nuclear commitments must be inside the framework of the (deal),” he said. “If they are not, neither the (supreme) leader nor the president will accept that.”

Iranians will vote for a new president on June 18 in a poll many see as decided in advance, with ultraconservatives expected to strengthen their grip on power amid record low turnout.

Just seven men have been approved to run — five ultraconservatives and two reformists — to take over from President Hassan Rouhani, who after two four-year terms in a row is constitutionally barred from running again.

With his main rivals excluded from the final list of candidates, judiciary head Ebrahim Raisi is the clear favorite in the 13th presidential poll since Iran’s 1979 revolution. In a live televised debate Saturday, Raisi avoided clashing with reformists, instead focusing on Iranians’ economic woes.

“Inflation is one of the serious problems people are facing today,” along with the “dishonesty of certain officials,” he said.

Iran’s conservative camp has blamed the reformists for having trusted the West — but Rouhani on Wednesday defended his track record after eight years in office.

“It was the nuclear deal that put the country on the path to (economic) development, and today the solution to the country’s problem is for everyone to go back to the deal,” he said. “We don’t know any other way.”

Campaigning kicked off in late May with little fanfare. Few campaign posters are visible in Tehran apart from those of Raisi, who took 38 percent of the vote in the last election in 2017.

The mood has been dampened by coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings, and observers expect many voters to abstain — something that tends to favor the conservative camp.

Last year’s parliamentary elections saw 57 percent abstention and allowed conservatives to dominate the legislature, after thousands of mostly reformist or moderate candidates were disqualified.

In recent weeks, the Iranian press had widely predicted a showdown between Raisi and moderate conservative Ali Larijani, an adviser to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Topics: Iran Joe Biden Abdolnasser Hemmati Iran election

Nasrallah defies Lebanese state, says he will import Iranian oil

Nasrallah defies Lebanese state, says he will import Iranian oil
Updated 09 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Nasrallah defies Lebanese state, says he will import Iranian oil

Nasrallah defies Lebanese state, says he will import Iranian oil
  • MP Bilal Abdallah said the suffering of the Lebanese people ‘should not be used to establish stronger bridges with Iran’
Updated 09 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: In a speech seen as an act of defiance against the Lebanese state and the US, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday insisted that Lebanon should be “negotiating with Iran to buy gasoline and diesel with the Lebanese currency if Lebanon’s shortages persist.”

Seemingly unconcerned about the possibility that this might result in international sanctions being imposed on Lebanon, he said, during a televised speech: “Shipments of fuel will arrive at Beirut’s port, and let the state prevent their access to Lebanon.”

Nasrallah’s speech came hours after reports that the Iraqi government has agreed to double a previous promise to supply Lebanon with oil, from 500,000 to 1 million tons. His comments provoked varying reactions among the Lebanese public. Some were surprised and some rejected the idea of buying oil from Iran, given the risk of sanctions. Washington still has sanctions in place on Iran and has designated the military and political wings of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

“Nasrallah used a high tone when he talked about bringing fuel from Iran,” MP Bilal Abdallah told Arab News. “The Lebanese are suffering from shortages in drugs, food and fuel. Their suffering should not be used to establish stronger bridges with Iran.”

He said such matters “should be discussed within the state, as the Iraqis did. When things happen outside the framework of the state and parliament, I am not sure they can be beneficial for the country.”

Abdallah added: “People’s suffering cannot be used for political purposes that affect Lebanon’s relations with its neighbors and the international community.”

Elias Hankhash, a politician who along with his Kataeb Party colleagues resigned from the parliament after the Beirut explosion last year in protest against government negligence, said that “Hezbollah controls all the state’s assets, including the illegal border crossings and the legal facilities and is a cover for the corrupt mafia.”

He blamed Hezbollah “for the bankruptcy, hunger and the international isolation the Lebanese are facing” and said that “buying fuel from Iran exposes Lebanon to sanctions and more isolation.”

He added: “It would be better for them to bring the fuel directly to Syria and stop the smuggling from Lebanon into Syria. We know exactly who is behind the smuggling of subsidized goods from Lebanon, which has humiliated the Lebanese waiting in never-ending queues at gas stations to fill their cars.”

During his speech, Nasrallah had attempted to show sympathy for the Lebanese public by saying that “humiliating the people is unacceptable.”

Nabih Berri, the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, on Wednesday thanked Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for “his government’s approval to support Lebanon with fuel, increasing the support from 500,000 tons to 1 million tons, to meet half of Lebanon’s yearly fuel needs.”

Lebanon’s Central Bank had refused to open lines of credit to pay for fuel imports, leading to an electricity crisis.

Mark Ayoub, an expert on energy affairs in Lebanon and the Middle East, told Arab News: “In the absence of political solutions to the current crisis, nobody can oppose Lebanon resorting to foreign countries to secure fuel and overcome this difficult period.”

However, he said Nasrallah’s suggestion of working with the Iranian regime was an act of defiance against those who want to help the Lebanese people.

“Lebanon is in a state of emergency, and if we do not get the support we need the country will soon plunge into total darkness and will be completely isolated from the rest of the world,” he said.

On Tuesday, Nasrallah indirectly suggested that the formation of a new government will take a long time yet, dashing hopes of success for efforts by Berri to mediate between prime minister-designate Saad Hariri and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement Gebran Bassil.

The previous Lebanese government resigned in August last year amid public anger about the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut’s port that destroyed a large section of the city. President Michel Aoun and Hariri have been unable to agree the formation of a new government, as they disagree on who should get to name the two Christian ministers. Aoun insists on naming them but Hariri says that this goes against the constitution and would give Aoun control of a “blocking third” of government portfolios, allowing him to block any proposal that requires a two-thirds majority.

On Wednesday, rumors that Hariri was ready to abandon the negotiations caused another spike in the dollar’s black market exchange rate, where it was selling for between 14,500 and 14,600 Lebanese pounds. Angry Lebanese people took to the streets once again to protest against the economic crisis and their poor living conditions.

Topics: Iranian oil Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah

Sudan billionaire urges more vaccines for Africa

Sudan billionaire urges more vaccines for Africa
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

Sudan billionaire urges more vaccines for Africa

Sudan billionaire urges more vaccines for Africa
  • Ibrahim, a British mobile phone magnate who was born in Sudan, is hailed as a voice of moral authority across Africa
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

KAMPALA: Billionaire philanthropist Mo Ibrahim is sharply criticizing the hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines by wealthy nations, urging the international community to “walk the talk” of equitable distribution as Africa desperately lags behind.

Ibrahim, a British mobile phone magnate who was born in Sudan, is hailed as a voice of moral authority across Africa. The 75-year-old earned his fortune by establishing the Celtel mobile phone network across Africa in the 1990s.

He is now using that fortune to promote democracy and political accountability on the continent, including through his sponsorship of the $5 million Ibrahim Prize for African leaders who govern responsibly and who give up their power peacefully.

He lamented the global “competition” for vaccines. He said he views the pandemic-era phrase “nobody is safe until everybody is safe” as a meaningless slogan until there is an equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

“They say that while they are hoarding the vaccine. Can you walk the talk? Stop just talking like parrots, you know, and do you really mean what you said?” Ibrahim said in a Zoom call from London, where he is based.

He argued that “at least a reasonable portion” of the vaccines should go to frontline workers in Africa.

The World Health Organization said that COVID-19 vaccine shipments have ground to “a near halt” in Africa at a time when some countries face a spike in cases.

Africa has administered vaccine doses to 31 million of its 1.3 billion people. But only 7 million people are fully vaccinated, according to WHO Africa director Matshidiso Moeti.

Sub-Saharan Africa has on average administered only one vaccine dose per 100 people, compared to a global average of 23 doses per 100 people, she said, reiterating Africa’s ongoing plea for richer countries with significant vaccination coverage to share some of their remaining doses.

President Joe Biden has said the US would share some of its vaccines.

Ibrahim warned also that Africa cannot afford to sit back, citing a need for greater accountability by governments which pledged in 2001 to spend at least 15 percent of their national budgets on public health.

Topics: billionaire COVID-19 vaccines Sudan

Five rockets target Iraq base housing US contractors: security source

Five rockets target Iraq base housing US contractors: security source
Updated 10 June 2021
Agencies

Five rockets target Iraq base housing US contractors: security source

Five rockets target Iraq base housing US contractors: security source
Updated 10 June 2021
Agencies

SAMARRA/BAGHDAD: Five rockets Wednesday evening targeted Iraq’s Balad air base, with two of the projectiles falling near an area used by US contractors without causing casualties, a security official told AFP.
“There were no victims or damage,” the official said.
Balad air base, north of Baghdad, is used by US company Sallyport to service F-16 fighter jets flown by Iraq’s air force and has repeatedly been targeted by rocket fire.
Another US company, Lockheed Martin, withdrew its staff from the base last month amid concerns about the safety of its personnel.
At least three foreign subcontractors and one Iraqi subcontractor have been wounded in attacks on Balad.
Rockets also hit near a military base at Baghdad International Airport, the Iraqi army and security officials said.
Following the attack on the air base, security officials told Reuters at least one rocket hit shortly afterwards near the airport at a base which US military aircraft use.
The officials told AFP the attack was carried out with a “booby-trapped drone” — a technique increasingly used by pro-Iran groups.
The US routinely blames such attacks — which also regularly target US interests at other installations, including Baghdad airport — on Iran-backed factions.
US troops are in Iraq as part of a military coalition that was established to fight the jihadist Daesh group — a campaign that Iraq’s government declared won in late 2017.
The rocket attacks are seen as a means to pressure Washington into removing all its remaining personnel, whom Iran-linked factions view as an occupying force.
In mid-April, pro-Iran fighters sent an explosives-packed drone crashing into Irbil airport in the first reported use of such a weapon against a base housing US troops in Iraq.
(With AFP and Reuters)

Topics: Iraq balad air base US Contractor

Sudan, Egypt renew calls for international role in Ethiopia dispute

Sudan, Egypt renew calls for international role in Ethiopia dispute
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

Sudan, Egypt renew calls for international role in Ethiopia dispute

Sudan, Egypt renew calls for international role in Ethiopia dispute
  • Egyptian foreign and irrigation ministers flew to Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, for talks with Sudanese counterparts focusing on Ethiopia’s dam project
  • Tensions have mounted since the African Union-mediated talks between the three nations stalled in April
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

CAIRO: Sudan and Egypt renewed calls Wednesday for the international community to help in resolving their decade-long dispute with Ethiopia over a giant dam that Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile River.
Egyptian foreign and irrigation ministers flew to Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, for talks with Sudanese counterparts focusing on Ethiopia’s dam project.
Tensions have mounted since the African Union-mediated talks between the three nations stalled in April.
In a joint statement after the meetings Wednesday, Egypt and Sudan warned of “serious risks and grave consequences of the unilateral filling” of the dam’s massive reservoir. They fear Ethiopia will reduce their share of the Nile River water.
Cairo and Khartoum want an international agreement to govern how much water Ethiopia releases downstream, especially in a multi-year drought. Sudan and Egypt argue that Ethiopia’s plan to add 13.5 billion cubic meters of water in 2021 to the dam’s reservoir is a threat to them.
They have repeatedly called for the US, UN, and the European Union to help reach a legally binding deal.
There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia. Addis Ababa says the $5 billion dam is essential, arguing the vast majority of its population lacks electricity.
The Blue Nile meets with the White Nile in the Sudanese capital. From Khartoum, it winds northward through Egypt and flows into the Mediterranean Sea.

Topics: Sudan Egypt Ethiopia Grand Renaissance Dam

