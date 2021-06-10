Iran’s COVID-19 cases pass three million mark

You are here

Iranians shop at the Grand Bazaar of Iran's capital Tehran on June 9, 2021. (AFP)
Iranians shop at the Grand Bazaar of Iran's capital Tehran on June 9, 2021. (AFP)
Iranians shop at the Grand Bazaar of Iran's capital Tehran on June 9, 2021. (AFP)
  Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech during a rally at a packed stadium in southwestern Iran late Wednesday
  State news agency IRNA said "more than 50,000" people attended the event at Ahvaz city's Takhti football stadium
TEHRAN: Iran’s confirmed Covid-19 cases surpassed the three million mark on Thursday, the health ministry said, while daily cases and deaths continued a downward trend ahead of a presidential poll.
The Islamic republic, battling the Middle East’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, is preparing to hold its presidential election on June 18.
The country has been struggling since late March to contain its “fourth wave” of Covid-19 blamed on a surge in trips made during Persian New Year Holidays.
Tehran has pinned hopes on vaccinations to help combat the health crisis, but the rollout of its innoculation campaign started in early February has progressed more slowly that authorities had wanted.
In the past 24 hours, the country officially recorded 12,398 new cases of infection, the health ministry announced.
Iran also recorded an additional 153 coronavirus-related deaths, it said, bringing the total to 81,672.
Daily infections and fatalities have been on a downward trajectory since their peaks of 25,582 on April 14 and 496 on April 26, respectively.
Election campaigning, initially a cause of concern for spreading the virus, kicked off in late May with little fanfare and much of it taking place on social media.
But ultraconservative candidate Ebrahim Raisi, who is seen as the frontrunner, delivered a speech during a rally at a packed stadium in southwestern Iran late Wednesday, drawing criticism for not observing health protocols.
State news agency IRNA said “more than 50,000” people attended the event at Ahvaz city’s Takhti football stadium, filling the seats and the field itself.
“Not observing social distancing and health protocols was very evident at the event,” it said.
Health officials have warned of signs that the recent drop in virus numbers might be reversed as Iranians drop their guard.
“The drop in infections has either slowed or stopped in some provinces due to residents not observing health protocols,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday, when daily infections had hit a more than five-month low.
“This can be a serious cause of concern,” she added.
Iran started its vaccination campaign using Russia’s Sputnik V jab in early February, and later imported a limited number of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, delivered via the Covax vaccine-sharing program.
Tehran has also received shipments of China’s Sinopharm and India’s Covaxin.
The Islamic republic has given over 4.2 million Iranians their first vaccine dose and only 742,817 their second, the health ministry has said, amid shortages that have delayed the vaccination drive.
The southern province of Fars, for instance, stopped its innoculation program from Sunday over the “depletion of vaccine shipments,” IRNA said.
Speaking to the Iran newspaper, national virus taskforce speaker Alireza Raisi confirmed the shortage and said new shipments were expected next week.
Iran has five homegrown vaccines that are currently undergoing clinical trials.
The first, dubbed COVIran Barakat and funded by a state-run conglomerate, started trials more than five months ago and is expected to be publicly available by June 22, Alireza Raisi said.
Iran says its arch enemy the United States has hampered its access to vaccines through a tough sanctions regime, with international banks tending to refuse transactions involving Iran even through food and medicine are technically exempt.
Former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark nuclear agreement and reimposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018.
Iran and world powers have been engaged in talks in Vienna to try to revive the accord.

Topics: Coronavirus Iran

Arab coalition says it did not carry out military operations in Sanaa after explosions heard

Arab coalition says it did not carry out military operations in Sanaa after explosions heard
Arab coalition says it did not carry out military operations in Sanaa after explosions heard

Arab coalition says it did not carry out military operations in Sanaa after explosions heard
The Saudi-led Arab coalition said Thursday it did not carry out any military operations in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, after explosions were heard in the Houthi-held city, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The coalition said that reports that it had targeted the First Division camp were untrue. The coalition said that it had halted airstrikes in order to make way for international efforts for peace talks.
Earlier on Thursday, Al Arabiya reported a series of explosions heard in Sanaa, with photos showing smoke rising.
Eyewitnesses reported that the explosions, whose causes are not known, occurred at intermittent intervals, as two successive explosions were heard in the early morning hours, followed by three explosions at midday
The camp of the First Division is located near the university, northwest of the city of Sanaa. It was the first headquarters that the Houthi militia stormed on September 21, 2014.

Topics: Yemen

Abu Dhabi to place new restrictions on the unvaccinated

Abu Dhabi to place new restrictions on the unvaccinated
Abu Dhabi to place new restrictions on the unvaccinated

Abu Dhabi to place new restrictions on the unvaccinated
  The UAE has seen daily cases rise over the past three weeks
  The UAE recorded 2,179 new infections on Wednesday, up from 1,229 on May 17
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ second-most populous emirate Abu Dhabi will limit entry to shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and other public places from June 15 to those who have been vaccinated or recently tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The new rules were announced late on Wednesday as the UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has seen daily cases rise over the past three weeks. The UAE, which does not give a breakdown for each emirate, recorded 2,179 new infections on Wednesday, up from 1,229 on May 17.

The restrictions will also apply to gyms, hotels and their facilities, public parks, beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centers, cinemas, and museums, Abu Dhabi’s media office said.

Visitors will have to prove they are vaccinated or have recently tested negative through the country’s COVID-19 app which displays an individual’s vaccination and testing history.

The mobile app will show green if the person has been vaccinated or has tested negative. Unvaccinated individuals will need to be tested every three days to maintain their green status. A fully vaccinated person would do so every 30 days.

The UAE announced last month that from June 6 attendance to live events and social activities, including weddings and bars, would be limited to those who could prove they were vaccinated.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Dubai COVID-19 Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 UAE United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates (UAE) vaccine Vaccinated Vaccines

Oman’s daily rate of COVID-19 infections triples

Oman’s daily rate of COVID-19 infections triples
Oman's daily rate of COVID-19 infections triples

Oman’s daily rate of COVID-19 infections triples
  Health expert says there are still people not getting vaccinated
  Number of hospitalizations nearly doubles
DUBAI: Oman’s daily infection rate has more than tripled in the past 30 days, with the number of people testing positive with COVID-19 approaching 2,000 this week, national daily Times of Oman reported, citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

There were 1,931 new cases reported on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – that’s 3.35 times higher than the 576 new cases the country reported on May 11, 2021.

There has also been an increase in the number of new hospital admissions, rising from 83 on May 11 to 128 admissions on June 9.

“The indicators of this wave are very worrisome, and this recent spike in numbers is because of gatherings that took place during Eid,” Dr Faryal Al Lawati, a Senior Consultant in Infectious Diseases at the Royal Hospital, told local radio station Shabiba FM.

She said that while other contributing factors were an issue, the increase in infections was because the virus had become more resilient.

Al Lawati said a there was a still a selection of population who believed that because they were vaccinated they nolonger had to wear masks, adding: “After being vaccinated, however, you require at least three months for it to take effect.”

And she said the number of people being vaccinated in some governorates was still low.

Topics: Oman Coronavirus COVID-19

Three Palestinians killed in clash with Israeli forces

Three Palestinians killed in clash with Israeli forces
Three Palestinians killed in clash with Israeli forces

Three Palestinians killed in clash with Israeli forces
JENIN: Three Palestinians were killed early Thursday by special Israeli forces who were on an arrest mission in the northern West Bank, sources on both sides said.
One of the Palestinians killed was suspected of having carried out a shooting attack against Israeli soldiers, an Israeli security official said.
The other two were members of the Palestinian Authority security forces who witnessed the initial exchange of fire.
An Israeli security official told AFP that special forces were in Jenin seeking “to arrest two terrorists who had carried out a shooting attack.”
“One Palestinian who opened fire on the forces was shot dead,” he said.
The Palestinian health ministry identified him as Jamil Al-Amuri.
According to the Israeli official, after the initial incident, Palestinians at the scene “opened fire on the Israeli forces,” and in an ensuing exchange, “two additional Palestinians were killed.”
Palestinian security officials identified the two as members of the Palestinian Authority’s military intelligence department, Adham Eleiwi and Taysir Issa.
No Israeli forces were wounded in the incident, the Israeli official told AFP.
Israeli forces frequently carry out arrest raids in the occupied West Bank. On May 25, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during one such raid near Ramallah.

Topics: Palestine

Drowned migrants get ‘dignified’ burial in Tunisia cemetery

Drowned migrants get ‘dignified’ burial in Tunisia cemetery
Drowned migrants get 'dignified' burial in Tunisia cemetery

Drowned migrants get ‘dignified’ burial in Tunisia cemetery
  Garden of Africa is for those who were 'the wretched of the sea'
ZARZIS, Tunisia: A cemetery in southern Tunisia for migrants who drowned crossing the Mediterranean in the hope of a better life in Europe is already half full — even before it is formally opened.

Jardin d’Afrique, French for Garden of Africa, is for those who were “the wretched of the sea,” said Rachid Koraichi, the Algerian artist and Sufi Muslim who built the cemetery.

These migrants, many of whom drowned after boarding flimsy and overloaded boats while facing extortion from “gangsters and terrorists,” deserve a dignified resting place, he said. “I wanted to give them a first taste of paradise,” 74-year-old Koraichi added.

His art includes sculptures and ceramics embellished with calligraphy, and has been exhibited from Venice to New York.

In 2018, he bought a plot of land to host the cemetery in the southern Tunisian port of Zarzis, near the Libyan border; an area where countless migrants have taken to sea over the years.

More than 200 white graves already fill the cemetery, surrounded by five olive trees to symbolize the five precepts of Islam and 12 vines to represent the 12 apostles who were the first disciples of Jesus.

Vicky, a 26-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria, arrived on foot to Tunisia after several failed bids to reach Italy from Libya.

“Going to Europe was my dream,” she told AFP as she swept the cemetery grounds. “But trying to get there has been hell.”

The cemetery was formally inaugurated on Wednesday by Audrey Azoulay, head of the UN’s cultural agency UNESCO.

She paid tribute to those “castaways who perished in pursuit of a better life” and to the “universal solidarity of associations, fishermen ... or others who save lives” on the Mediterranean.

“On this sea, inscribed with part of humanity’s history, there unfolds today a tragedy,” she added, mourning those who died “neglected and forgotten.”

Many of those buried there remain nameless for now, and the headstones bear grim and scant information about them.

One is inscribed with the words: “Woman, black dress, Hachani beach,” indicating the location where she was found. Another reads: “Man, black sweater, Four Seasons Hotel beach.”

“When I see this, I am not certain anymore that I want to make the sea crossing again,” cemetery sweeper Vicky said.

Tunisia and neighboring Libya are key departure points for migrants, many from sub-Saharan African, who attempt the dangerous crossing from the North African coast to Europe, particularly Italy.

In early May, the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR said that at least 500 people had died trying to cross the central Mediterranean this year, more than triple the 150 in the same period of 2020.

Koraichi, whose brother was swept away by a current while swimming for leisure in the Mediterranean, funded the cemetery by selling some of his artwork. His brother’s body was never found.

“I wanted to help the families get closure and for them to know that there is a place for a dignified burial” of their loved ones, he said.

“It is also a symbolic place, like the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” he said, referring to monuments to fallen servicemen that can be found across the world.

A wooden door dating back to the 17th century leads into the cemetery where hand-painted ceramics line the ground and fragrant flowers, including jasmin, fill the air with a sweet scent.

A white cupola sits atop a chapel where worshippers from all faiths can pray.

Space has been allocated for a morgue and forensics lab to help identify the dead.

So far only one family from war-torn Libya has visited the cemetery to pray at the graveside of a young relative who had been identified by travel companions.

“We offered to let them take his body home but his father replied ‘God has abandoned Libya, keep him here,’” Koraichi said.

Koraichi is a member of the Tijaniyyah order of Sufism, a spiritual form of Islam, which originated in North Africa before spreading to other parts of the continent.

He chose Zarzis as the place to build the Garden of Africa after learning that authorities in the fishing port were struggling to bury dozens of bodies of migrants that had washed up on its shores.

Municipal workers had buried more than 600 unidentified migrants — from sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and elsewhere — in a sandy, windswept plot near an old city dump.

That burial ground was already full when, in July 2019, another 100 bodies arrived, overwhelming the municipality.

That was when the first graves were dug at the Garden of Africa, even before the work to build the ornate cemetery had started.

Since then — and especially in summer when the number of sea crossings rise — bodies that washed up on the shores of Zarzis and around the region are brought in for burial each week.

Around 200 white bricks mark each empty grave in the cemetery.

Koraichi fears that they will fill up by the end of the summer.

Topics: Tunisia migrants

